Donald Trump Reportedly Paid An Adult Film Star $130,000 To Keep Quiet About An Alleged Sexual Encounter

A lawyer for the president, Michael Cohen, reportedly arranged a $130,000 payment to prevent an adult film star from talking during the election about an alleged consensual sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Stephanie Clifford, who performs as Stormy Daniels, was photographed with Trump at a July 2006 golf event in Lake Tahoe. Afterward, Trump met with Clifford and two other women in a hotel suite, where he kissed them, the Journal reported.

In statements to BuzzFeed News, Clifford and Cohen denied Trump and Clifford had a sexual encounter.

The alleged encounter was publicly discussed by adult film star Jessica Drake in October 2016, when she accused the president of kissing her without her consent. Drake said Trump also repeatedly propositioned her, offering $10,000 and the use of his private jet for her to come to his suite.

"His words and actions are a huge testament to his character — that of uncontrollable misogyny, entitlement, and being a sexual assault apologist," Drake said at an October 2016 press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred.

Drake did go to Trump's suite, but she said she did not sleep with him. She brought two friends along with her because she felt uncomfortable going alone, she said.