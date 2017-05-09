Sections

Trump Changed His Twitter Banner Photo After The Internet Dragged Him For It

Photoshopper-in-chief.

Posted on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hours after a Senate hearing Monday on Russian influence on the 2016 election, President Trump had this to say on Twitter:

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Apparently the president thought the tweet was so important, he created a special image with the message to use as his Twitter header on Monday night.

Twitter

He changed it back to a tweet-less header on Tuesday morning, but there was plenty of time for the internet to memeify it.

Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

They began to suggest other memorable Trump statements and tweets that could be good header material.

darth:™ @darth

Reply Retweet Favorite
It never ends
Patrick Monahan @pattymo

It never ends

Reply Retweet Favorite
Wow, President Trump has updated his Twitter banner image to deliver a stark warning about sharks
Brandon Wall @Walldo

Wow, President Trump has updated his Twitter banner image to deliver a stark warning about sharks

Reply Retweet Favorite
trump is maybe 0.33 standard deviations from becoming a 2012-era Favstar guy
Kelly Weill @KELLYWEILL

trump is maybe 0.33 standard deviations from becoming a 2012-era Favstar guy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Adding text to a header image really offered a whole universe of possibilities.

Trump's new header is 🔥🔥🔥
clueless loser troll @alexrlively

Trump's new header is 🔥🔥🔥

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people thought Trump was maybe protesting a little ~too much~ about alleged collusion with Russia.

Nixon:
Diego Nava Martinez @madlobo

Nixon: "I am not a crook" Clinton: "I did not have sexual relations with that woman" Trump:

Reply Retweet Favorite
The President's Twitter-banner denial of collusion with Russian intelligence services speaks for itself.
Brad Heath @bradheath

The President's Twitter-banner denial of collusion with Russian intelligence services speaks for itself.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And it reminded others of President George W. Bush's infamous banner.

The
Rebecca Berg @rebeccagberg

The "mission accomplished" banner of Twitter headers

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meanwhile, alt-right fans of Trump thought it was a great troll.

What a shitlord.
Keks Army 🥛🐸👌🏻🌹 @ArmyofKek

What a shitlord.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's worth noting that Trump's original tweet is misleading. Clapper did say he didn't know of evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia — but the FBI investigation is ongoing, and it's classified.

Not only is that Trump's Twitter header, that is absolutely not what Clapper said!
Ethan Klapper @ethanklapper

Not only is that Trump's Twitter header, that is absolutely not what Clapper said!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

