At Least Six People Dead In Fire At New York Apartment Building

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx

The fire began around 7 p.m. in a building on Prospect Avenue, the New York Fire Department said. At least 15 people were treated for injuries.

Six people were killed, the New York mayor's office told the AP.

The fire was extinguished around 8:30 p.m., PIX 11 reported.

The fire broke as New York experiences frigid winter conditions, with temperatures dipping into the teens.

The Bronx was the scene of another deadly apartment fire in 2007, when nine children and one adult died in a blaze that officials said was caused by a space heater.