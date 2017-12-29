At Least Six People Dead In Fire At New York Apartment Building

Fire broke out Thursday night in an apartment building in the Bronx in New York, killing at least six people and injuring others, the Associated Press reported.
The fire began around 7 p.m. in a building on Prospect Avenue, the New York Fire Department said. At least 15 people were treated for injuries.
Six people were killed, the New York mayor's office told the AP.
The fire was extinguished around 8:30 p.m., PIX 11 reported.
The fire broke as New York experiences frigid winter conditions, with temperatures dipping into the teens.
The Bronx was the scene of another deadly apartment fire in 2007, when nine children and one adult died in a blaze that officials said was caused by a space heater.
