California’s First Dog, Sutter, Has Died

Gov. Jerry Brown’s 13-year-old corgi died Friday after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.

Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. California’s first dog, a corgi named Sutter, died on Friday.

2. The 13-year-old dog, who belonged to Gov. Jerry Brown and wife Anne Gust, underwent surgery in October for an aggressive form of cancer.

Though Sutter was able to return home after the surgery, no further treatment was possible, the governor’s office said. After showing some signs of recovery, his health deteriorated rapidly this week, according to the governor’s office.

“Sutter passed away peacefully this afternoon with the Governor and First Lady at his side and was laid to rest at the family ranch in Colusa County, where he loved to roam, sniff and play,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office said.

4. The first dog had put his paw print on policies from college savings accounts to tax credits for low-income families.

6. The Browns’ 1 1/2-year-old corgi, Colusa, will take over duties of the first dog.

Forget #NationalDogDay (& @SutterBrown), I'm with the ladies on this one! #WomensEqualityDay #WinLikeAGirl

— Colusa Lucy Brown (@ColusaBrown)

7. RIP, Sutter.

Back on the Ranch with my buddies: Sutter and Colusa.

— Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov)

