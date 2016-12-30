California’s First Dog, Sutter, Has Died

Though Sutter was able to return home after the surgery, no further treatment was possible, the governor’s office said. After showing some signs of recovery, his health deteriorated rapidly this week, according to the governor’s office.

“Sutter passed away peacefully this afternoon with the Governor and First Lady at his side and was laid to rest at the family ranch in Colusa County, where he loved to roam, sniff and play,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office said.