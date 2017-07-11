16 People Dead After Marine Plane Crashes In Mississippi

A military plane crashed in Mississippi on Monday, leaving 16 people dead.
The KC-130, belonging to the US Marine Corps, crashed in a field around 4 p.m. on the Sunflower-Leflore county line in central Mississippi, the Clarion-Ledger reported.
Twelve bodies had been found by late Monday, and authorities remained on scene to search for victims.
A spokesperson for the Marine Corps said Monday that the aircraft "experienced a mishap," but did not provide additional details on the cause of the crash, or the identities of the passengers on board.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant asked for prayers following the accident. "Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom," he said in a statement on Facebook.
This is a developing story, check back here and follow BuzzFeed News for updates.
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
