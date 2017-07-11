Sections

16 People Dead After Marine Plane Crashes In Mississippi

The KC-130 "experienced a mishap" Monday evening, a US Marine Corps spokesperson said.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A military plane crashed in Mississippi on Monday, leaving 16 people dead.

WLBT 3 On Your Side @WLBT

EXCLUSIVE SKYCOPTER VIDEO: Military C-130 crashes on Leflore/Sunflower County line; Four bodies recovered… https://t.co/YFWITMbESc

The KC-130, belonging to the US Marine Corps, crashed in a field around 4 p.m. on the Sunflower-Leflore county line in central Mississippi, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

Joshua C Beezley @joshuacbeezley

#Breaking: Reports of #military C-130 crash in Leflore County, #Mississippi. Reports say there were 8 passengers; 6… https://t.co/1w0kenxbLC

Debris from the crash covered a wide area, which investigators believe means there was an explosion on the plane before crashing, according to a report from WLBT. The KC-130 can be used as a tanker to refuel other aircraft as well as for transport missions.

Twelve bodies had been found by late Monday, and authorities remained on scene to search for victims.

ABC News @ABC

JUST IN: Authorities in Mississippi confirm there are fatalities after Marine Corps plane crashes in LeFlore County… https://t.co/38xdahrPgO

The plane had been carrying ammunition, which hours after the crash continued to ignite fires hours after the crash, WMCA reported.

A spokesperson for the Marine Corps said Monday that the aircraft "experienced a mishap," but did not provide additional details on the cause of the crash, or the identities of the passengers on board.

U.S. Marines @USMC

A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant asked for prayers following the accident. "Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom," he said in a statement on Facebook.

Facebook: im4phil

This is a developing story, check back here and follow BuzzFeed News for updates.

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

