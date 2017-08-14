A Suspect Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Vandalizing A Holocaust Memorial

Just watched a a man run away after smashing Boston's Holocaust Memorial with a rock. These acts of hatred are ever… https://t.co/m6GWI9wGbA

Someone threw a rock at the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston on Monday, shattering one of its six glass towers for the second time this summer.

Police arrested a suspect Monday evening on suspicion of vandalism, a Boston Police Department spokesman told BuzzFeed News. The incident was reported around 6:40 p.m., and more details were not immediately available.

The memorial was vandalized under similar circumstances in June. At that time, police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of willful and malicious destruction of property and destruction of a place of memorial.

The memorial was dedicated in 1995 after a campaign by Holocaust survivors who settled in the Boston area. Its six glass towers aim to represent the 6 million Jews killed in six major death camps. The towers are illuminated like memorial candles, and their glass is etched with millions of numbers, reminiscent of the serial number tattoos forced upon victims.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who represents Massachusetts, responded on Twitter.