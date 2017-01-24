A National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change After Trump Silenced Federal Scientists

Before being deleted, the tweets were retweeted thousands of times and earned praise as defiance of the Trump administration. In his campaign, President Trump said “no one really knows” if climate change is real, a break with mainstream science. He has also vowed to eliminate the Obama administration’s policies on climate change.
Employees within the US Department of Agriculture have been banned from sharing its research with the public — including on social media. The Environmental Protection Agency was similarly banned from providing updates to reporters or posting to social media as its grants and contracts were frozen.
Spokespeople for the South Dakota park and National Park Service didn’t immediately respond to questions about what prompted Tuesday’s tweets.
National parks are particularly affected by climate change, the National Park Service says on its website.
“Today’s rapid climate change challenges national parks in ways we’ve never seen before. Glaciers are retreating at an unprecedented rate, increasingly destructive storms threaten cultural resources and park facilities, habitat is disrupted—the list goes on. Discover how climate change is affecting our nation’s treasures, what the National Park Service is doing about it, and how you can help.”
By policy, representatives of the National Park Service do not comment on crowd sizes of events on the National Mall. The park service took down the tweet and also apologized.
- President Trump signed executive orders today to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, prompting praise from pro-Trump unions.
- Mark Zuckerberg denied rumors that he might run for president, telling BuzzFeed News, "I'm focused on building our community at Facebook."
- Press Secretary Sean Spicer at today's White House briefing defended Trump's claim that millions of people voted illegally—but he cited a debunked study.
- And the 2017 Oscar nominations for Best Picture are "La La Land," "Moonlight," "Arrival," "Hidden Figures," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Manchester by the Sea," "Lion," "Fences," and "Hell or High Water" 🎥 🎬