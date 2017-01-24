Get Our News App
A National Park Deleted Tweets On Climate Change After Trump Silenced Federal Scientists

Tweeting about climate isn’t unusual for the park — but the tweets came as the Trump administration banned other scientists in the government from social media.

Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Badlands National Park on Tuesday posted several facts about climate change on its official Twitter account, then deleted them.

View this image ›

Twitter: @badlandsnps

Before being deleted, the tweets were retweeted thousands of times and earned praise as defiance of the Trump administration. In his campaign, President Trump said “no one really knows” if climate change is real, a break with mainstream science. He has also vowed to eliminate the Obama administration’s policies on climate change.

The tweets came after the Trump Administration ordered some scientists within the federal government into silence.

View this image ›

Twitter: @badlandsnps

Employees within the US Department of Agriculture have been banned from sharing its research with the public — including on social media. The Environmental Protection Agency was similarly banned from providing updates to reporters or posting to social media as its grants and contracts were frozen.

Spokespeople for the South Dakota park and National Park Service didn’t immediately respond to questions about what prompted Tuesday’s tweets.

The park’s active account often shares photos of wildlife and scenery, as well as information about the area’s natural history.

National parks are particularly affected by climate change, the National Park Service says on its website.

“Today’s rapid climate change challenges national parks in ways we’ve never seen before. Glaciers are retreating at an unprecedented rate, increasingly destructive storms threaten cultural resources and park facilities, habitat is disrupted—the list goes on. Discover how climate change is affecting our nation’s treasures, what the National Park Service is doing about it, and how you can help.”

The park also with some regularity tweets about climate change — though previous tweets received far less attention.

View this image ›

Twitter: @badlandsnps

Over the weekend, the Trump administration briefly banned the Interior Department from tweeting after the National Park Service tweeted a photo showing the difference in crowd size between President Trump’s and Obama’s inaugurations.

We regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday and look forward to continuing to share the beauty and histor… https://t.co/5f45p7MHg5

— NationalParkService (@NatlParkService)

By policy, representatives of the National Park Service do not comment on crowd sizes of events on the National Mall. The park service took down the tweet and also apologized.

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Now Buzzing