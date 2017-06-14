Sections

A Massive Fire Has Engulfed A 27-Story London Apartment Building

Fire officials worked to evacuate residents more than four hours after flames first broke out. Multiple people have been reported injured.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Michelle Broder Van Dyke
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A massive fire tore through a west London apartment tower in the early hours of Wednesday, causing multiple injuries.

Toby Melville / Reuters

Information about the extent of injuries at Grenfell Tower was not immediately available. Efforts to evacuate residents continued more than four hours after the fire first broke out.

Residents continue to be evacuated from the tower block fire in #NorthKensington. A number of people being treated for a range of injuries.
Metropolitan Police @metpoliceuk

Residents continue to be evacuated from the tower block fire in #NorthKensington. A number of people being treated for a range of injuries.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Firefighters were first called just before 1 a.m. local time, and the cause of the fire was unknown. At least two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire," London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Dan Daly said in a statement. "This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances

Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters responded, London Fire officials said. But as of 4 a.m. local time, the fire continued to rage.

Firefighters are on the scene of a high rise apartment building fire in London, Kenneth Craig has more from New Yor… https://t.co/H4PuCoU10X
CBS Newspath @cbsnewspath

Firefighters are on the scene of a high rise apartment building fire in London, Kenneth Craig has more from New Yor… https://t.co/H4PuCoU10X

Reply Retweet Favorite

The London Ambulance Service said they had sent their hazardous response team and over 20 ambulance crews to the scene.

Our latest statement on the #NorthKensington tower block fire. We have sent over 20 ambulance crews to the scene. M… https://t.co/5btFUBXj1y
London Ambulance @Ldn_Ambulance

Our latest statement on the #NorthKensington tower block fire. We have sent over 20 ambulance crews to the scene. M… https://t.co/5btFUBXj1y

Reply Retweet Favorite

Video from the scene showed lights flashing in one upper level apartment, what witnesses feared were residents trying to gain rescuers' attention.

Residents spotted flashing their lights for help at the top floors of the burning West London tower. Absolutely ho… https://t.co/hO2TgCpgo0
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever

Residents spotted flashing their lights for help at the top floors of the burning West London tower. Absolutely ho… https://t.co/hO2TgCpgo0

Reply Retweet Favorite

As the sun rose, people at the scene said they could still hear fire officials trying to reach people trapped inside.

We can hear fire brigade replying to people who are still trapped #grenfelltower
Fabio Bebber @biobber

We can hear fire brigade replying to people who are still trapped #grenfelltower

Reply Retweet Favorite
In the light of day, this is what the block of flats looks like right now #latimerroad
AssedBaig @AssedBaig

In the light of day, this is what the block of flats looks like right now #latimerroad

Reply Retweet Favorite

The London Fire Brigade declared it a "major incident."

#NorthKensington tower block fire declared major incident, crews working hard at scene ©@Natalie_Oxford For updates… https://t.co/lRdYKUcxA0
London Fire Brigade @LondonFire

#NorthKensington tower block fire declared major incident, crews working hard at scene ©@Natalie_Oxford For updates… https://t.co/lRdYKUcxA0

Reply Retweet Favorite

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also tweeted about the "major incident."

Major incident declared at Grenfell Tower in Kensington. 40 fire engines & 200 firefighters at the scene - follow @LondonFire for updates.
Mayor of London @MayorofLondon

Major incident declared at Grenfell Tower in Kensington. 40 fire engines & 200 firefighters at the scene - follow @LondonFire for updates.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a developing story. Check back soon and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter for the latest.

