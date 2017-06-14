A Massive Fire Has Engulfed A 27-Story London Apartment Building

A massive fire tore through a west London apartment tower in the early hours of Wednesday, causing multiple injuries.
Information about the extent of injuries at Grenfell Tower was not immediately available. Efforts to evacuate residents continued more than four hours after the fire first broke out.
Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters responded, London Fire officials said. But as of 4 a.m. local time, the fire continued to rage.
The London Ambulance Service said they had sent their hazardous response team and over 20 ambulance crews to the scene.
Video from the scene showed lights flashing in one upper level apartment, what witnesses feared were residents trying to gain rescuers' attention.
As the sun rose, people at the scene said they could still hear fire officials trying to reach people trapped inside.
The London Fire Brigade declared it a "major incident."
London Mayor Sadiq Khan also tweeted about the "major incident."
This is a developing story. Check back soon and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter for the latest.
