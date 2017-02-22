A Man Tackled The Confederate Flag During A Protest On Live TV

Her actions were prompted by the murders of nine people at Emanuel AME Church. Their deaths were classified as a hate crime, for which gunman Dylann Roof — who posed with the Confederate flag — was sentenced to death.

“Refusing to accept the premise of this image – that white supremacy is supreme, untouchable and invincible – [Newsome] scaled the 30ft flagpole in front of the SC statehouse and removed the “stars and bars” declaring, ‘This flag comes down today!’” an event description on the college website read.