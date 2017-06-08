Florida Woman Gets Prison Sentence For Threatening Parent Of A Sandy Hook Victim

A Florida woman who didn't believe the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School actually happened was sentenced Wednesday to five months imprisonment for threatening one of the victim's parents.

In an agreement with prosecutors, 57-year-old Lucy Richardson pleaded guilty to threatening the father of Noah Pozner, a first-grader at Sandy Hook Elementary who was killed in the 2012 shooting at the school. Richardson sent four voice and email messages to Lenny Pozner, Noah's father, on or around Jan. 10, 2016, containing threats like "you gonna die, death is coming to you real soon."

She was sentenced to five months behind bars plus three years of supervised release, during which she may not access a list of conspiracy theory websites, including Alex Jones' Infowars. On Wednesday, Judge James Cohn told her there are no "alternative facts," the Associated Press reported.

"I'm sure [Pozner] wishes this was false and he could embrace Noah, hear Noah's heartbeat and hear Noah say 'I love you, Dad'," Cohn told Richards. "Your words were cruel and insensitive. This is reality and there is no fiction. There are no alternative facts."

Since 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 20 children and six adults at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, multiple online conspiracies have claimed the shooting was a hoax. The dead were actors or never existed at all, conspiracies claimed, pointing fingers at gun-control lobbyists and the Obama administration.