A 14-year-old girl was raped twice in one night in separate attacks at a British train station, authorities said.

On Friday, detectives released surveillance images of two men they're seeking to interview in connection with the assaults, which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. A description was also provided for a third man.

"We are now doing all we can to trace the people responsible and bring them to justice," senior investigating officer DCI Tony Fitzpatrick said in a statement. "This was a horrifying ordeal for this young girl and we have specially trained officers supporting her."

According to British Transport Police, the girl was with a friend at the Witton rail station in Birmingham around 7 p.m. Tuesday. A man approached her and took her to a secluded part of the station, then raped her, police said.