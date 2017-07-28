A 14-year-old girl was raped twice in one night in separate attacks at a British train station, authorities said.
On Friday, detectives released surveillance images of two men they're seeking to interview in connection with the assaults, which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. A description was also provided for a third man.
"We are now doing all we can to trace the people responsible and bring them to justice," senior investigating officer DCI Tony Fitzpatrick said in a statement. "This was a horrifying ordeal for this young girl and we have specially trained officers supporting her."
According to British Transport Police, the girl was with a friend at the Witton rail station in Birmingham around 7 p.m. Tuesday. A man approached her and took her to a secluded part of the station, then raped her, police said.
He was described as an Asian man in his early 20s with light skin and brown eyes, with a skinny build and approximately 6 feet tall. The man was wearing a gray track suit with black running shoes, police said.
A second man may have been present during what lead up to the rape, police said. He was described as an Asian man in his early 20s with a heavy build and tight beard, about 5 feet, 6 inches or 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was wearing a blue top with long sleeves and black jeans.
The girl left the station around 2 a.m., and was disoriented. She then flagged down a vehicle, and after getting into the car, she was raped again, police said.
The man in the vehicle was describe as a heavy set man with large biceps and approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, police said.
Transport police as well as the West Midlands police are asking residents to come forward if they saw a suspicious vehicle around the station, or anything else unusual. Since the crimes were first publicized this week, police said they've already received some new information.
"A number of people have got in touch and I am extremely grateful to them," Fitzpatrick said.
