Two Dead After State Police Helicopter Crashes In Charlottesville

The helicopter was part of the police response to white supremacist demonstrations and counter-protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Claudia Koerner
Two police officers were killed Saturday in a helicopter crash not far from white supremacist demonstrations and counter-protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Emma Eisner @em_eisner

#charlottesvile

The crash took place around 4:50 p.m., in a wooded area near Birdwell Golf Course, about seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, authorities said.

The Daily Progress @DailyProgress

A state police helicopter crashed near Birdwood Golf Course, witnesses say. https://t.co/I1XqO4X1j1

Two people on board the helicopter were killed, Virginia State Police said. No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

The crash of the Bell 407 helicopter is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the probable cause of the incident will be determined by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The helicopter belonged to state police and the victims were state troopers.

NBC29 @NBC29

BREAKING: neighbors near Old Farm Road in Albemarle Co. confirm a helicopter crashed into woods. Updates to come.

Virginia State Police did not immediately answer questions about the crash Saturday, but said they were investigating.

President Trump offered his condolences to the families and colleagues of the officers. "You're all among the best this nation produces."

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Deepest condolences to the families &amp; fellow officers of the VA State Police who died today. You're all among the best this nation produces.

Trump has not yet offered condolences to the third victim who died in connection to Saturday's events in Charlottesville. That person was killed, and at least 19 others were injured, when a car rammed through a counter-protest demonstration in downtown Charlottesville.

