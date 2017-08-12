Two Dead After State Police Helicopter Crashes In Charlottesville

Two police officers were killed Saturday in a helicopter crash not far from white supremacist demonstrations and counter-protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The crash took place around 4:50 p.m., in a wooded area near Birdwell Golf Course, about seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, authorities said.
Two people on board the helicopter were killed, Virginia State Police said. No one on the ground was injured in the crash.
The helicopter belonged to state police and the victims were state troopers.
President Trump offered his condolences to the families and colleagues of the officers. "You're all among the best this nation produces."
