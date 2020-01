Siobhan Threlfall / BuzzFeed

"I woke up on the morning of 31 December around 2.30 with my mum screaming my name. The sky behind my parents' house was just a huge red glow, with the roar of the fire echoing through the valley. My mum and our two dogs evacuated to town. My dad, the Nerrigundah volunteer fire captain, my brother Caden, my sister Skye and I, all stayed to defend the town.

Members were already reaching the fire shed by the time Caden and dad got there. Immediately, they got into the truck to [go and] investigate the fire, while Skye and I called everyone in the valley.

Dad predicted that the fire wouldn't hit us properly for another two hours. While we waited, we put on sprinkler systems, got our water pumps ready and removed the gas bottles from the house — all while the radio spewed distress calls. There were calls from people who were in danger, calls from crew that needed urgent assistance, as well as call-outs for ambulances who were now needed everywhere on the South Coast.

My brother radioed us. He and another volunteer firefighter, Ashley, had gone to check on members of the community, but with the amount of downed trees and the fire headed straight their way, they couldn't reach two of our brigade members. They were going to be stuck in their house in the path of the fire. I didn't know if I would see them again."