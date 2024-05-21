Paid Post

What Your Circle K Drink Order Really Says About You

Believe it or not, your drink preference is actually quite revealing.

1. If you order a Cherry Froster...

You're mysterious. So mysterious, in fact, that your life could be a French noir film. Can you speak French? Not a word. Do you live in France? Not likely, but still...there's this French noir aura about you. When you take a selfie, you take...mysterious selfies...in black and white. Your favorite genre is...mystery. When people ask for clarification on a particularly vague maxim you shared, you respond with an equally vague, "Well, who's to say?"

2. If you order a Gatorade Lightning Blast...

You're always on the go, often hurrying from point A to point B, whether you're barreling down aisle 4 in search of an item from your grocery list or speeding to your doctor's appointment. Your favorite phrase is, "Can I call you back?" while promptly hanging up on the caller mid-sentence. Your footwear of choice is a rugged pair of running shoes because you never miss a 6 a.m. jog. 

3. If you order a Coke Cherry Vanilla Polar Pop...

You're 30 going on 13, a child at heart. Your TV viewing of choice is the shows you adored as a kid. You're often seen sporting the merch you bought from your favorite emo band in middle school, and to this day, you still try to fit into your high school skinny jeans. You're not afraid to be whimsical or silly, approaching the world with the same optimistic, joyful wonder you had as a youngling. Being an adult can be so dull. Why not have a little fun?

4. If you order a Pepsi Polar Pop...

You're very determined. You know what you want and you get it, even if it means moving mountains. In fact, your very first words as a child were, "I want," spoken at a toy store, your hands outstretched at a fuzzy teddy bear you just had to have. Your unwavering resolve is a marvel to behold. Your determination will take you to high places (if it hasn't already).

5. If you order a Mountain Dew Purple Thunder Froster...

You're the life of the party. Nay, you are the party. Your infectious, electric energy draws people to you like moony-eyed fans gazing, starstruck, at their favorite celeb. You often capture people's attention, so drawn are they to your hilarious jokes, charming compliments, or captivating storytelling. In your high school yearbook, you were dubbed "Most Likely to Become Famous." Are you famous now? No, or at least not yet...

6. If you order a Blue Raspberry Froster...

You're spontaneous, the kind of person who might book a skydiving trip after watching an action movie. You live moment to moment, chasing your every whim. Your life is a dizzying adventure full of impromptu trips, last-minute changes, whirlwind romances, and wild 2 a.m. stories. You have green hair one day, blue the next. You seem to have difficulty making up your mind — life's too full of great options; how can you ever decide on one thing?

7. If you order a Coca-Cola Froster...

You're a go-with-the-flow, chill kind of person. You're so chill, in fact, that even the North Pole envies you. You're not picky, you don't complain, and when things don't go your way, oh well, that's just life, so why stress about it? Your laid-back attitude makes you easy to get along with, and you get along with everyone. Hell, you're so friendly, you could make friends with a gargoyle! 

8. If you order a Tropicana Pink Lemonade Polar Pop...

You put the "sweet" in "sweetheart." Everyone loves you, fawns over you, as though you're the cutest puppy retriever. The people who meet you for the first time immediately adore you. In fact, upon knowing you for a day, people already call you their BFF (don't tell your actual BFF this — they might get jealous). Your name is often associated with "love" or "great," and your kindness makes a lasting impact on the people who know you.

9. If you order a Diet Coke Polar Pop...

You're disciplined. Your life is structured by rules, lots of them. Your calendar? Meticulously marked and color-coded. Your desktop? Spotlessly clean. You think going out on a weeknight is irresponsible, and nothing gives you more stress than going on a no-itinerary trip. Rules exist for a reason — and no, they're not made to be broken.

10. If you order a Mountain Dew Voltage Froster...

You're the drama queen. Life is one big play, and you're the star. Every little inconvenience is a sign that the universe is conspiring against you. You don't chitchat — you give long, eloquent speeches. Your thoughts are not thoughts — they're soliloquies. You seek romances that are dramatic and star-crossed. The more tragic, the better. 

11. If you order an Orange Fanta Polar Pop...

You're a rebel who goes against the flow, who follows the beat of your own improvised drum solo. While kids were painting daisies, you were painting the Dionaea muscipula. While kids had dogs, you owned a one-eyed toad named "Toad." Refusing to live according to anyone else's rules, you're impervious to social pressures and immune to people's opinions about you.

