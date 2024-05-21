What Your Circle K Drink Order Really Says About You

1.
If you order a Cherry Froster...
2.
If you order a Gatorade Lightning Blast...
3.
If you order a Coke Cherry Vanilla Polar Pop...
4.
If you order a Pepsi Polar Pop...
5.
If you order a Mountain Dew Purple Thunder Froster...
6.
If you order a Blue Raspberry Froster...
7.
If you order a Coca-Cola Froster...
8.
If you order a Tropicana Pink Lemonade Polar Pop...
9.
If you order a Diet Coke Polar Pop...
10.
If you order a Mountain Dew Voltage Froster...
11.
If you order an Orange Fanta Polar Pop...
Did you know you can get these drinks and more for only 79 cents? Get yours at a Circle K near you. All personalities welcome.