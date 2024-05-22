30 Wayfair Products That’ll Give Your Balcony A Gorgeous Update

2. A sun- and rain-resistant acacia wood bar cart that's not only super charming but also highly useful. You might use it as a plant stand, for mixing up drinks outside, or maybe even to serve up some snacks to your lucky guest (and they'd better feel special because there's only enough space to invite one person, and you chose them).
3. A peacock statue so ornate and magnificent, your balcony will 100% be the envy of the entire neighborhood. I know outdoor space is limited, but this eye-catching piece is totally worth the sacrifice, IMO!
4. A cushioned outdoor loveseat because it's cute, comfy, and just perfect for cozying up with your S.O. or furbaby on those dreamy summer nights.
5. A pair of solar-powered outdoor lanterns to add just a touch of *magic* once the sun goes down. They're giving Tinkerbell vibes, don't you think?
6. A rectangular planter (or two!) built with both fashion and function in mind. The polyethylene finish looks sleek but also makes it flexible, crack- and rust-resistant, and relatively lightweight. Plus, it's already got drainage holes — which means, you can confidently plant some pretty little flowers!
7. A weather-resistant outdoor umbrella that's not only super duper functional during the day (shade, anyone?) but also long after the sun's gone down as it has LED lights on the underside to keep the good vibes going and add even more ambience.
8. Or, a triangular shade sail if a big ol' patio umbrella simply won't fit in your space This cool-looking shade comes in 27 sizes, so you're bound to find the perfect fit. Plus, it's much more unique than a traditional umbrella, style-wise that is.
9. A string light curtain so you can create a romantic, twinkling backdrop for your late-night outdoor hangs.
10. An accordion-style, faux-leaf privacy screen that dresses up the space while also providing some much needed privacy from nosy neighbors and curious onlookers. In lieu of a fenced-in backyard, this is as about as good as it gets.
11. Or, this 6-foot-tall patterned metal panel that offers just as much privacy (maybe even more), but a completely different look and style.
12. A pair of glass hummingbird feeders because not only will they look absolutely gorgeous hanging outside, but they'll also attract those super-fun-to-watch teeny tiny buzzing birds.
13. A pair of Acapulco chairs for some super chic outdoor seating — and yes, they're also quite comfy.
14. A floral-patterned outdoor rug to add a stylish splash of color beneath your patio chairs. It's like interior decorating, but for the exterior!
15. And a ceramic garden stool that looks more like a contemporary art sculpture than a functional piece of furniture (even though you can in fact use it as a tiny seat or as a plant stand).
16. A Kelly Clarkson Home cast-iron birdbath since it makes for nice decor all on its own... and, of course, attracts pretty little birdies to add even more beauty to your balcony.
17. A rectangular textured poof with a chic, boho-inspired textured design, because why settle for a boring footrest when you could have one that's fun and stylish instead?
18. A darling little folding balcony table that won't take up a ton of space, but will still let you enjoy a cute, story-worthy dinner outside. Reviewers also use it to stylishly display plants, too!
19. A swing chair if you're looking for stylish outdoor seating that'll make. a. statement. Pretty sure this will make your balcony feel like an outdoor oasis (even if you're smack dab in the middle of downtown).
20. A pair of solar-powered floor lights that almost look like they belong in a dimly lit museum gallery. Just look at the mystical pattern they create when radiating light!
21. A bronze sun plaque you can hang on the wall or even directly from the balcony rails for a touch of whimsical magic. And hopefully, this will work as a good luck charm and keep the sun shining!
22. A set of three vibrant hanging planters so you can ~deck~ out your balcony in happy colors and bright flowers all at once.
23. A woven two-person set that looks quite high-end yet feels comfy and cozy. Not to mention, it's weather-proof, tear-proof, and UV-proof, so it won't end up looking worn down and ratty by next summer.
24. A decorative metal plant stand that'll look just lovely, whether it's supporting plants or your drinks.
25. A tabletop fireplace since you deserve to enjoy cozy fireside ambience even though your balcony is way too small for an actual firepit.
26. A string of LED bistro lights to help you transform your balcony into a dreamy French terrasse. Just string these weather-resistant lights along the rails and voilà! You're basically in Paris.
27. A pair of striped outdoor throw pillows for an easy way to add extra color, style, and comfort to your space.
28. A set of four artificial succulents so you can enjoy some charming ~greenery~ but without any of the maintenance. These are especially handy if the lighting on your balcony isn't ideal for growing real plants and/or if you have pets that like to munch on anything, toxic or not. Little plant babies are always a nice touch (even if they're technically fake).
29. A small and aesthetic fountain because there's something so elegant about bubbling, flowing water — and since you certainly don't have room for a pond on your balcony, this is the perfect compromise.
30. A wooden seating set featuring two gorgeous rockers (with cushions!) and a matching table. These are timeless pieces that you'll fall in love with year after year.
