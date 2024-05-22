BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    30 Wayfair Products That’ll Give Your Balcony A Gorgeous Update

    You're gonna have the most beautiful balcony on the block 😎

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A two-person bistro set for the perfect lil' spot to enjoy a drink in the afternoon sun.

    The set includes a small round table and two folding chairs.

    Promising review: "I bought this bistro set for the great navy blue color, which is perfect on my balcony. But I am delighted with how comfortable and sturdy the chairs are. Very, very highly recommended." —Anonymous

    Price: $143.99+ (originally $330, available in two colors)

    2. A sun- and rain-resistant acacia wood bar cart that's not only super charming but also highly useful. You might use it as a plant stand, for mixing up drinks outside, or maybe even to serve up some snacks to your lucky guest (and they'd better feel special because there's only enough space to invite one person, and you chose them).

    Wooden bar cart with glassware and drinks on a patio
    Promising review: "One of the best buys. Very good looking, functional and good quality. Love it." —Nilgun

    Price: $112.99 (originally $219.99)

    3. A peacock statue so ornate and magnificent, your balcony will 100% be the envy of the entire neighborhood. I know outdoor space is limited, but this eye-catching piece is totally worth the sacrifice, IMO!

    The outdoor peacock statue
    Promising review: "Love this. I bought it as a birthday present for myself. I put it on my deck where I needed a splash of color. Wow! It’s beautiful. I highly recommend it. You will regret it if you don't treat yourself. It’s the perfect height as it comes almost to the top of my deck railing, but it isn’t overwhelming either, so it’s not small, but not overly large." —Jennifer

    Price: $117.99 (originally $124.99) 

    4. A cushioned outdoor loveseat because it's cute, comfy, and just perfect for cozying up with your S.O. or furbaby on those dreamy summer nights.

    Anonymous/ Wayfair, Ross/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This little loveseat is beautiful! Sturdy and made well. It fits perfectly on my little balcony, it’s very comfortable and makes the space a little cozier. 10/10 would recommend." —Haley

    Price: $489.99 (originally $919)

    5. A pair of solar-powered outdoor lanterns to add just a touch of *magic* once the sun goes down. They're giving Tinkerbell vibes, don't you think?

    Two vintage-style mason jar lanterns with string LED lights inside, displayed on a table
    Promising review: "These little lights are small but mighty. Super bright. They look awesome." —Dories Farmer

    Price: $27.99

    6. A rectangular planter (or two!) built with both fashion and function in mind. The polyethylene finish looks sleek but also makes it flexible, crack- and rust-resistant, and relatively lightweight. Plus, it's already got drainage holes — which means, you can confidently plant some pretty little flowers!

    Reviewer&#x27;s grey planter with peonies
    Promising review: "These are fantastic, tall enough and wide enough to accommodate several large plants and a solar light. I don't have to dig in the ground any longer. Predrilled drainage holes, matches my gre siding. Everyone compliments them. Sturdy." —Debby

    Price: $74.98+ (available in two sizes, four colors, and sets of one or two)

    7. A weather-resistant outdoor umbrella that's not only super duper functional during the day (shade, anyone?) but also long after the sun's gone down as it has LED lights on the underside to keep the good vibes going and add even more ambience.

    Jacqueline / Wayfair, Brian/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This umbrella is everything I expected from a Sunbrella umbrella. Very sturdy and love the fabric. Color is bright and delicious. Couldn’t be happier." —Gail

    Price: $149.99+ (originally $239; available in 28 fabric colors and three frame colors)

    8. Or, a triangular shade sail if a big ol' patio umbrella simply won't fit in your space This cool-looking shade comes in 27 sizes, so you're bound to find the perfect fit. Plus, it's much more unique than a traditional umbrella, style-wise that is.

    Jerry/Wayfair, Mary/Wayfair

    Promising review: “These were just what we were looking for! We wanted to put up a wood pergola but with the cost of wood, we decided on the shade sails! They honestly look better than we expected. We will be keeping these for a while.” —Courtney

    Price: $26.44+ (available in 10 colors and 27 sizes)

    9. A string light curtain so you can create a romantic, twinkling backdrop for your late-night outdoor hangs.

    String lights decorating a porch at night
    Promising review: "This is perfect on my outdoor patio. Gives very nice lighting at night and creates a great summer ambience!" —Rhonda

    Price: $30.99 (available in two styles)

    10. An accordion-style, faux-leaf privacy screen that dresses up the space while also providing some much needed privacy from nosy neighbors and curious onlookers. In lieu of a fenced-in backyard, this is as about as good as it gets.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the privacy screen used on a deck railing
    Promising review:This has transformed my patio area! The patio faces the street and this has given me so much more privacy — plus I get so many compliments about it. Very impressed!” —Victoria

    Price: $77.99 (originally $199.99)

    11. Or, this 6-foot-tall patterned metal panel that offers just as much privacy (maybe even more), but a completely different look and style.

    Outdoor furniture setting with a modern sofa, cushions, and decorative panel backdrop
    Promising review: "Installed a set of these privacy screens on my new house's front porch. It provides a bit of privacy in an artistic way. I’ve gotten a lot of compliments." —Wayfair Reviewer

    Price: $152.77 (available in two colors)

    12. A pair of glass hummingbird feeders because not only will they look absolutely gorgeous hanging outside, but they'll also attract those super-fun-to-watch teeny tiny buzzing birds.

    Hummingbird feeder with embossed glass and metal base with flower accents, hanging outdoors
    Promising review: “This hummingbird feeder is amazing. It looks so beautiful outside, especially when the sun hits it. The hummingbirds absolutely LOVE it! They come around all day, every day. Definitely worth buying.” —Priscila

    Price: $89.98 for a set of two feeders

    13. A pair of Acapulco chairs for some super chic outdoor seating — and yes, they're also quite comfy.

    Two hammock weave chairs in orange
    Promising review: "Love these chairs!! Affordable, comfortable, stylish and easy maintenance. They look great in an awkward corner of my patio, and are so easy to keep clean! I just hose them off and they’re perfect!" —Jeremy

    Price: $240+ (available in five colors)

    14. A floral-patterned outdoor rug to add a stylish splash of color beneath your patio chairs. It's like interior decorating, but for the exterior!

    Christy/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Set this as an outdoor rug on my balcony. I got the 6’7” by 9’ size and it covers the majority of the space I intended it for. Good material, vibrant print, soft under your feet, and puppy approved!" —Anonymous Verified Buyer

    Price: $22.99+ (available in 19 sizes and shapes)

    15. And a ceramic garden stool that looks more like a contemporary art sculpture than a functional piece of furniture (even though you can in fact use it as a tiny seat or as a plant stand).

    Marie Claude/ Wayfair, Pamela/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very substantial. The top is flat so you could use it next to a chair indoors our outside. Love it!" —Heather

    Price: $119.99+ (available in five colors)

    16. A Kelly Clarkson Home cast-iron birdbath since it makes for nice decor all on its own... and, of course, attracts pretty little birdies to add even more beauty to your balcony.

    Wayfair, Aleksandra / Wayfair

    Promising review: “It’s short, but super cute and seems to be sturdy. The ice is easy to remove and fill with fresh water in the winter. Birds love taking a bath in this.” —Amy

    Price: $69.99

    17. A rectangular textured poof with a chic, boho-inspired textured design, because why settle for a boring footrest when you could have one that's fun and stylish instead?

    A bohemian-style sitting area with a patterned ottoman, decorative cushions on a couch, and a tray with items on a woven rug
    Promising review: "This is a really cute ottoman. It’s pretty firm, so it should hold up well. Great for extra seating as well as a footrest." —Lauren

    Price: $96.99

    18. A darling little folding balcony table that won't take up a ton of space, but will still let you enjoy a cute, story-worthy dinner outside. Reviewers also use it to stylishly display plants, too!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the brown folding table with a plate of food on it in front of a chair on the balcony
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Looks amazing. Quite sturdy and good quality. We put on our balcony for displaying the plants." —Lei

    Price: $72.99 (available in two colors)

    19. A swing chair if you're looking for stylish outdoor seating that'll make. a. statement. Pretty sure this will make your balcony feel like an outdoor oasis (even if you're smack dab in the middle of downtown).

    the grey hanging chair with a white cushion in a decorated outdoor space
    Promising review: "Almost everyone who comes to my house wants to take this home. It’s wonderful!" —Laura

    Price: $374.82 (available in two colors)

    20. A pair of solar-powered floor lights that almost look like they belong in a dimly lit museum gallery. Just look at the mystical pattern they create when radiating light!

    Two modern floor lamps with vertical slats casting a warm glow next to a bench with an open book
    Price: $102.99 for two

    21. A bronze sun plaque you can hang on the wall or even directly from the balcony rails for a touch of whimsical magic. And hopefully, this will work as a good luck charm and keep the sun shining!

    Decorative sun face sculpture on a brick wall, suitable as a garden accessory
    Promising review: "Love this sun. Super cute, lightweight, and easy to hang." —Nichole

    Price: $28.99+ (available in two sizes)

    22. A set of three vibrant hanging planters so you can ~deck~ out your balcony in happy colors and bright flowers all at once.

    Beth/Wayfair, Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are so beautiful and bright in person and really sturdy!" —Kimberly

    Price: $39.99 for a set of three (available in eight colors)

    23. A woven two-person set that looks quite high-end yet feels comfy and cozy. Not to mention, it's weather-proof, tear-proof, and UV-proof, so it won't end up looking worn down and ratty by next summer.

    the tan wicker set with black cushions
    Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. It’s attractive, simple to assemble, and extremely comfortable. The cushions are quite thin, and I immediately assumed I would replace them, but it’s not necessary. That’s how comfortable the chairs are!" —Christine

    Price: $189.99 (available in two colors)

    24. A decorative metal plant stand that'll look just lovely, whether it's supporting plants or your drinks.

    Two round metal garden stools with ornate patterns, displayed on a stone patio with plants in the background
    Promising review: "This product is gorgeous! Nice and weighty for outdoors and great finish on the metal. I was very happy that is was easily assembled. Very satisfied, thinking of purchasing another one." —Henrietta

    Price: $43.99+ (available in three sizes)

    25. A tabletop fireplace since you deserve to enjoy cozy fireside ambience even though your balcony is way too small for an actual firepit.

    A tabletop fireplace with flame guard
    Promising review: "I am so glad I made this purchase. It adds a great ambience to my patio and everyone loves it. I have two friends that made a purchase after they saw mine. I would highly recommend it." —Yasmin

    Price: $49.99+ (available in two sizes)

    26. A string of LED bistro lights to help you transform your balcony into a dreamy French terrasse. Just string these weather-resistant lights along the rails and voilà! You're basically in Paris.

    Melissa/Wayfair, Tina/Wayfair

    Promising review: “These are great — just the thing I wanted for my deck. Like that the bulbs are plastic so they are stronger outside in the harsh Vermont elements.” —Meghan

    Price: $29.99+ (available in two colors)

    27. A pair of striped outdoor throw pillows for an easy way to add extra color, style, and comfort to your space.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of outdoor wicker lounge chair with a yellow-striped cushion
    Joseph/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are bright and beautiful!" —Lauren

    Price: $43.99 (available in seven colors)

    28. A set of four artificial succulents so you can enjoy some charming ~greenery~ but without any of the maintenance. These are especially handy if the lighting on your balcony isn't ideal for growing real plants and/or if you have pets that like to munch on anything, toxic or not. Little plant babies are always a nice touch (even if they're technically fake).

    The four potted artificial succulents on a table
    Promising review: "Very cute! Small like the picture but very cute and fit with my decor perfectly." —Harley

    Price: $25.99

    29. A small and aesthetic fountain because there's something so elegant about bubbling, flowing water — and since you certainly don't have room for a pond on your balcony, this is the perfect compromise.

    teal vase-like garden fountain
    Promising review: "This fountain sounds nice and I love how the water runs down the front. At night it lights up nicely on our patio." —Jeanne from Blue Springs, MS

    Price: $96.99 (available in three colors)

    30. A wooden seating set featuring two gorgeous rockers (with cushions!) and a matching table. These are timeless pieces that you'll fall in love with year after year.

    Two wooden rocking chairs with cushions and a small table on an outdoor deck
    Promising review: "Came well packaged and on time. Super easy to put together. These chairs are beautiful and sturdy." —Taylar

    Price: $319.99 (originally $344.99)

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 