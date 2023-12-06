30 Of The Best Gifts Under $300 You Can Get At Wayfair

1. A stunning set of mosaic fruit sculptures, an apple and a pear, if you want to give them a ~sweet~ gift that'll last a whole lot longer than any holiday candies or goodies! These beauties will even twinkle and sparkle when placed next to a lamp or flickering candle.
2. A Staub Dutch oven since this enameled cast iron dish is an absolute *beauty* and perfect for making bread, soups, casseroles, and more. Plus, it'll pretty much last them a lifetime.
3. A solid wood end table made of reclaimed teak branches so they can curate a rustic cabin feel in their living area. It's such a unique piece they'll probably think you bought it from a local artisan at a craft fair (but the truth can remain our little secret).
4. A colorful orthopedic pet bed to give your best bud their own stylish seat in the house — and maybe, just maybe, you can reclaim the big couch for yourself.
5. A bamboo bath caddy because if they've been soaking without the luxury of reading a book, watching Netflix, and/or sipping on wine, well, they've definitely been missing out and this sleek little tray is here to remedy that once and for all.
6. A prism floating picture frame if you want to give them a special photo of the two of you together, but in a way that's extra beautiful and decorative.
7. A watercolor poppy wall canvas since it will add a touch of elegance, art, and nature all at once, instantly elevating any room they place it in.
9. A trio of metallic stone vases that look elegant and stunning just as they are, but even more so when they're showcasing some fresh flower blooms. So, if you really want to impress them, present the vases with flowers already in them!
10. A potted ponytail palm plant to add some tropical greenery to their home, even if they have pets (and even if they live somewhere cold and definitely not tropical). This live plant poses no risk to fur babies, plus it's super low maintenance.
11. A round floral throw pillow because it's the home decor version of a beautiful fresh flower, and as we all know, flowers always make for a great gift!
12. A metal-framed distressed accent mirror so they can enter their Disney villain era and ask Mirror, Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? JK JK...but in all seriousness, their reflection will look pretty mesmerizing in this eye-catching piece of decor.
13. A sleek and modern LED table lamp that's as impressive as it looks. It has a three-way dimmer system that's completely controlled by touch AND a built-in USB port for charging up their devices!
14. A Himalayan salt crystal lamp since the calming glow will help them enter a state of relaxation and tranquility, which they'll definitely need after the stress of the holidays.
15. A 12-piece rainbow knife set to turn culinary prep tasks into a colorful and mesmerizing show instead. Not to mention how amazing they'll look in the kitchen when not in use, too!
16. Or, a Henckels 15-piece knife block set for a more classic culinary aesthetic. Not to mention, these name-brand blades come with a well-earned reputation, too.
17. A set of four artificial succulents because these adorable lil' (fake) plant babies make perfect stocking stuffers for anyone and everyone, regardless of whether they have a green thumb or not!
18. A pair of solar-powered outdoor lanterns for the friend who loves to spend every evening possible outside on the patio, beach, or camping. These will add a *magical* touch and maybe even help them forget the fact that it gets dark so darn early right now.
19. A weighted blanket so they can snuggle up and help keep that anxiety at bay — it's like a giant, comforting hug, the perfect alternative for when you can't be there in person to give 'em a squeeze!
20. A rose stainless steel fruit bowl for a beautiful way to store and display their apples, pears, kiwis, and more!
21. A set of eight stemless wine glasses featuring hammered base texturing, which is not only more unique than smooth glass but also creates a fun and interesting pattern in the light!
22. An adjustable swivel barstool with luxe velvet upholstery and button-tufted detailing, so they can dine (or just snack) in sophistication.
23. *The* Vitamix Explorian blender because this is a gift that's hard to beat. They might not say it, but you will definitely be their new favorite relative.
24. A Persian-inspired area rug since the subtle design adds just enough color and style without being over the top. It's a perfect addition for their room that needs a little extra ~something~ but not necessarily a new focal point.
25. A plush bean bag kids *and* adults love to cozy up in. So much more fun than chilling on a regular ol' couch or recliner, and bonus! It comes in 13 exciting colors and patterns so you can pick their favorite.
26. A HEPA air purifier to help filter out all the dust, dander, and other icky allergens (litterbox particles, anyone?) invisibly floating around their home. Soon they'll be breathing fresher air and sneezing less, all thanks to you.
27. An outdoor fire pit for the friend who just cannot get enough of backyard bonfires and marshmallow roasting. Start thinking of your spookiest ghost story now!
28. A 16-piece stoneware dining set to level up their dinner parties (keep an eye out for that New Year's invite🤞). Plus, the dishes are microwave and dishwasher-safe, so it really is a gift that just keeps on giving.
29. A bar cart so they can have their own happy hour sans the overcrowded downtown bar and overpriced drinks. A margarita on the couch? Yep, that's way more their style.
30. A microfiber sheet set since they deserve to sleep like royalty in super soft and luxurious sheets like these!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.