    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Of The Best Gifts Under $300 You Can Get At Wayfair

    In fact, a lot of these gorgeous gifts are even less than $50.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A stunning set of mosaic fruit sculptures, an apple and a pear, if you want to give them a ~sweet~ gift that'll last a whole lot longer than any holiday candies or goodies! These beauties will even twinkle and sparkle when placed next to a lamp or flickering candle.

    The gold and silver mosaic sparkling sculptures
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "More beautiful than I thought they would be!!! They glow in candlelight!!" —Cindy

    Price: $28.99 (originally $52.50)

    2. A Staub Dutch oven since this enameled cast iron dish is an absolute *beauty* and perfect for making bread, soups, casseroles, and more. Plus, it'll pretty much last them a lifetime.

    the green dutch oven with pasta salad
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "A long-time Le Creuset user, but this Staub is every bit as great. I actually prefer the lid design better. Gorgeous finish looks great in the kitchen." —Anonymous

    Price: $259.95+ (available in 16 sizes and eight colors)

    3. A solid wood end table made of reclaimed teak branches so they can curate a rustic cabin feel in their living area. It's such a unique piece they'll probably think you bought it from a local artisan at a craft fair (but the truth can remain our little secret).

    a reviewer photo of the table next to a wicker chair with a flower pot on top
    Maureen / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I ordered this in the all-brown wood color choice. It's bigger than what I envisioned when I ordered it; however, that was a pleasant surprise! I love this table; it looks so cool. All my friends ask me where I got it. Some even ask if I made it myself. It looks very rustic and woodsy, yet the tabletop is very smooth; I guess it has a glaze on it or something." —Paris

    Price: $118.99+ (originally $308; available in two colors)

    4. A colorful orthopedic pet bed to give your best bud their own stylish seat in the house — and maybe, just maybe, you can reclaim the big couch for yourself.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of their dog on the turquoise foam pet bed
    Hannah/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Hello, this dog bed is the best. My little Chacho loved it! He's getting older and needed the most cozy and comfortable bed possible. Get it!" —Sally

    Price: $35.82+ (available in six sizes, three fills, and four colors)

    5. A bamboo bath caddy because if they've been soaking without the luxury of reading a book, watching Netflix, and/or sipping on wine, well, they've definitely been missing out and this sleek little tray is here to remedy that once and for all.

    reviewer photo of the caddy on a tub with a book and bath supplies on it
    Cathleen / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I don’t know why I waited so long to buy one of these!!! It was inexpensive, and it’s highly functional! I did have to go find a wine glass with a thin base that would fit, and I was successful. There is room for your phone, tablet, and a book, or whatever you prefer. It is collapsible for different width tubs. I made sure to measure before I purchased. This is a must-have!!" —Christina

    Price: $41.99 (originally $69.99)

    6. A prism floating picture frame if you want to give them a special photo of the two of you together, but in a way that's extra beautiful and decorative.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the gold frame with a leaf print on display resting on a black wall shelf
    Jessica/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cute frame! I get lots of compliments on it!!" —Christopher

    Price: $20.81

    7. A watercolor poppy wall canvas since it will add a touch of elegance, art, and nature all at once, instantly elevating any room they place it in.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of two of the poppy canvases hanging above her couch
    Brandy / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is stunning! I got the largest size for a big space in my bathroom. I loved it so much I purchased two more canvas prints to match!" —Shellie

    Price: $41.99+ (available in three sizes)

    8. A sleek rocket cocktail shaker so they can mix up drinks that are ~out of this world~.

    silver rocket-shaped cocktail shaker
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It's light but very sturdy. Looks exactly as shown but it's stunning in hand. The perfect gift for a space loving pro or amateur bartender." —Cynthia

    Price: $34.53

    9. A trio of metallic stone vases that look elegant and stunning just as they are, but even more so when they're showcasing some fresh flower blooms. So, if you really want to impress them, present the vases with flowers already in them!

    The gold trio of textured vases
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I really like these! The different shapes and textures make them interesting. They go very well together without matching. They’re very shiny, have felt pads on the bottom (to not scratch furniture), and look pretty. I would recommend!" —Lily

    Price: $29.21+ (available in three colors)

    10. A potted ponytail palm plant to add some tropical greenery to their home, even if they have pets (and even if they live somewhere cold and definitely not tropical). This live plant poses no risk to fur babies, plus it's super low maintenance.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the palm plant in white ceramic pot on bamboo wooden stand, resting atop table
    Loretta / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this plant. It came in perfect condition and so very healthy. I have had it for over six months now, and it’s thriving. Another fabulous purchase from Wayfair!" —Alice

    Price: $38

    11. A round floral throw pillow because it's the home decor version of a beautiful fresh flower, and as we all know, flowers always make for a great gift!

    reviewer&#x27;s photo of the red round floral throw pillow resting on grey couch
    Regine/Wayfair

    Promising review: "The pillows are absolutely beautiful in my living room. They accent my room perfectly." —Carol A. Cobbler

    Price: $27.99 (available in two sizes and 19 colors)

    12. A metal-framed distressed accent mirror so they can enter their Disney villain era and ask Mirror, Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? JK JK...but in all seriousness, their reflection will look pretty mesmerizing in this eye-catching piece of decor.

    The mirror
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This mirror was beautiful in person and very well-made. The color is a muted gold tone and was the perfect accent piece for my space. A subtle way to make a statement." —Shreenah

    Price: $123.99+ (available in two sizes)

    13. A sleek and modern LED table lamp that's as impressive as it looks. It has a three-way dimmer system that's completely controlled by touch AND a built-in USB port for charging up their devices!

    the black lamp
    Wayfair

    PS: The light bulb *is* included.

    Promising review: "The metal touch dimmable feature is sooooo convenient for a bedside accent lamp. Excellent soft light to read in at the end of the day or just give the room a nice ambiance. Splurged on two and I have zero regrets." —Lauren

    Price: $40.99+ (available in two base colors and two shade colors)

    14. A Himalayan salt crystal lamp since the calming glow will help them enter a state of relaxation and tranquility, which they'll definitely need after the stress of the holidays.

    The salt lamp glowing next to a woman meditating
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Creates a calming atmosphere, and the ability to adjust the brightness is so helpful." —Wayfair Customer

    Price: $33.99

    15. A 12-piece rainbow knife set to turn culinary prep tasks into a colorful and mesmerizing show instead. Not to mention how amazing they'll look in the kitchen when not in use, too!

    The six knives
    Wayfair

    The set includes: a bread knife, a small and large Santoku knife, an all-purpose knife, a pairing knife, and a utility knife, all with matching blade guards.

    Promising review: "These are BEAUTIFUL — I have them displayed on a magnetic strip, and I'm obsessed with the fun vibe that they add to my kitchen. They're also very functional — I mostly stick with two of them for all of my cutting needs, and they work perfectly." —Emily

    Price: $30.21 (originally $46.99)

    16. Or, a Henckels 15-piece knife block set for a more classic culinary aesthetic. Not to mention, these name-brand blades come with a well-earned reputation, too.

    the knife set
    Wayfair

    The set comes with a bread knife, chef knife, paring knife, Santoku knife, six steak knives, kitchen utility knife, and kitchen shears/scissors all in in a wooden storage block.

    Promising review: "I LOVE these knives! They’re amazing! Literally the best knives I’ve ever used!" —Anonymous

    Price: $164.08 (originally $400)

    17. A set of four artificial succulents because these adorable lil' (fake) plant babies make perfect stocking stuffers for anyone and everyone, regardless of whether they have a green thumb or not!

    The four potted artificial succulents on a table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super cute and exactly as I expected. They look great and love the ceramic pots!" —Amberly

    Price: $27.99

    18. A pair of solar-powered outdoor lanterns for the friend who loves to spend every evening possible outside on the patio, beach, or camping. These will add a *magical* touch and maybe even help them forget the fact that it gets dark so darn early right now.

    The two lanterns
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Placed over 26 all around my backyard, when the sun goes down, they go on and they all look great! Couldn’t be happier about my purchase!!" —Dustin

    Price: $33.99

    19. A weighted blanket so they can snuggle up and help keep that anxiety at bay — it's like a giant, comforting hug, the perfect alternative for when you can't be there in person to give 'em a squeeze!

    Jennifer/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Like it. Got the 20 pound one, but probably should have gotten the 15 or 10. It is relaxing. Love it with the chilly nights we have had. Glad I got it." —Wayfair Reviewer

    Price: $50.99+ (originally $129.99+; available in three weights and eight colors)

    20. A rose stainless steel fruit bowl for a beautiful way to store and display their apples, pears, kiwis, and more!

    The rose steel bowl with apples and pears
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely stunning. Bigger and deeper than I expected. Love it!" —Ann

    Price: $46 (originally $67.99)

    21. A set of eight stemless wine glasses featuring hammered base texturing, which is not only more unique than smooth glass but also creates a fun and interesting pattern in the light!

    Two of the glasses on table, one filled with rose wine and giving off unique pattern
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are a fun alternative to my regular smooth glasses I’m getting bored of. They look beautiful, throw a very interesting shadow pattern when the light hits the wine, don’t show finger prints as easily, and are super durable. Great for the patio." —Nicole

    Price: $43.97

    22. An adjustable swivel barstool with luxe velvet upholstery and button-tufted detailing, so they can dine (or just snack) in sophistication.

    The grey swivel stool at counter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love our blue velour swivel barstools in our newly renovated kitchen! They are not only gorgeous but very comfortable as well. We have received so many compliments!" —Cathy

    Price: $256.99+ (available in five upholstery colors and two base colors)

    23. *The* Vitamix Explorian blender because this is a gift that's hard to beat. They might not say it, but you will definitely be their new favorite relative.

    the blender sitting on counter with fruit smoothie
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "WONDERFUL! These things are built to last. My last one was over 15 years and most recently broke. My family uses it every single day for everything from smoothies, to nut butters, and nut cheeses, to gazpacho. Every kitchen needs one! It arrived quickly and well packaged to prevent damage." —Teonaka

    Price: $289.99 (originally $449.95)

    24. A Persian-inspired area rug since the subtle design adds just enough color and style without being over the top. It's a perfect addition for their room that needs a little extra ~something~ but not necessarily a new focal point.

    Kailey/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Such a beautiful, neutral rug. It makes a statement without fighting for attention. It does a great job of hiding stains, and it cleans up very well. It feels really soft under [my] foot. We added a pad for extra comfort. The color matches the picture on Wayfair, but it is even prettier in person. I love it." —Lydia

    Price: $28.99+ (originally 55; available in 20 sizes and five colors)

    25. A plush bean bag kids *and* adults love to cozy up in. So much more fun than chilling on a regular ol' couch or recliner, and bonus! It comes in 13 exciting colors and patterns so you can pick their favorite.

    Wayfair, Patricia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This bean bag is awesome! Purchased two in the large size for my younger kids. They are big enough that they can grow into them, and it's sturdy enough that an adult can use it. Love the removable cover and fabric pattern." —Adriana

    Price: $62.99+ (available in two sizes and 23 colors)

    26. A HEPA air purifier to help filter out all the dust, dander, and other icky allergens (litterbox particles, anyone?) invisibly floating around their home. Soon they'll be breathing fresher air and sneezing less, all thanks to you.

    the free standing air filter in dining room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very impressed with quiet operation and quality of finish. Too early to comment on air quality, but I think I’m sleeping better!" —Malcolm 

    Price: $299.95 (originally $545)

    27. An outdoor fire pit for the friend who just cannot get enough of backyard bonfires and marshmallow roasting. Start thinking of your spookiest ghost story now!

    The fire pit with a fire in it
    Ana / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this fire pit. I added lava rocks at the bottom to help preserve it. I have already used it a few times. Kids love making s’mores with it." —Dawn

    Price: $163.99 (originally $249.99)

    28. A 16-piece stoneware dining set to level up their dinner parties (keep an eye out for that New Year's invite🤞). Plus, the dishes are microwave and dishwasher-safe, so it really is a gift that just keeps on giving.

    The dining set on a table
    Wayfair

    This set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, soup bowls, and four cereal bowls.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. It's even prettier in person and goes perfect with my decor. I have washed them and seem to be holding up pretty well. So happy with my purchase!" —Taylor

    Price: $58.70 (originally $79.99)

    29. A bar cart so they can have their own happy hour sans the overcrowded downtown bar and overpriced drinks. A margarita on the couch? Yep, that's way more their style.

    The bar cart with decor and alcohol
    Leasing Office / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this bar cart! I was not sure if I was going to purchase it after reading some of the reviews. Some people said it was very difficult to put together, it was honestly super easy! I was intimidated before I open the box but once I looked at the instructions it was really easy. The bar cart is great quality and gorgeous! I easily recommend this purchase." —Leasing Office

    Price: $161.45+ (originally $239.99; available in eight colors)

    30. A microfiber sheet set since they deserve to sleep like royalty in super soft and luxurious sheets like these!

    A bed with gray sheets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These sheets are so soft and breathable, so smooth against you skin. I look forward to going to bed each night laying on these sheets. I purchased two sets of these sheets in different colors." —Sharon

    Price: $23.99+ (originally $119+; available in twin–California king and 16 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.