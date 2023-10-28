28 Products Under $20 From Amazon You'll Feel Smart For Owning

1. A jar of cleaning putty for an effective, and honestly kinda fun, way to clear out dirt and debris from all those hard-to-reach crevices, like on your keyboard, the AC vent in your car, and basically all the other spots you thought were impossible to clean.
2. An eyeliner stamp if you somehow never managed to make it past the "middle school winged eyeliner" stage in your makeup journey. Time to enter your ~on fleek~ era. Not to mention, doing you makeup will now take half the time it used to.
3. A digital luggage scale so you aren't nervously sweating when you show up to the counter to see if your bag is overweight. No more surprises for you!
You can easily switch between kilograms and pounds!
Promising reviews: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must have item for air travel." —Robert
"Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." —Patricia Velasquez
Price: $8.09+ (available in four colors and a two-pack).
4. A bug bite suction tool that's truly a godsend. This wondrous little gadget sucks out any venom, saliva, or other irritants hiding beneath the skin, and by doing so, significantly reduces itching and swelling.
5. A pair of wireless earbuds since these are pretty much just as good as AirPods, and heck, maybe even better! Yet unlike AirPods, these are waterproof and only a mere fraction of the cost!
6. A Saucemoto dip clip because it's one of those small things that will make you feel like you have your life together (even if you definitely do not). Picture it: you, driving along, able to dip your nuggets and fries into *perfectly flat* sauce containers, making absolutely zero mess...Yeah, you're just that cool. 😎
7. A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser that'll squeeze toothpaste on the brush for you, which means you won't have to spend umpteen hours wiping toothpaste smears off the counters and sinks. This is great for kids but also messy adults, too.
8. A Bluetooth headband about to become the new BFF of side-sleepers who need music or white noise to fall asleep. This is a comfier solution, as opposed to earbuds, and it's also great for running outdoors in cold weather!
9. An anti-chafe balm to prevent any and all painful skin-on-skin rubbing, be it on your legs, arms, nips, or anywhere else. Never again shall you have to awkwardly waddle like a duck because your thighs are so raw...I can't be the only one who's had to do that, right? 😅
10. A *crab-tastic* silicone spoon holder that clips to the pot lid and quite literally pinches the utensil in place with its adorable little claws! Cute + Practical + Cheap = Must Buy.
11. A bottle of Drop It if you'd like to indulge in a glass of wine but skip the pounding headache part. This magic-in-a-bottle removes sulfites and tannins, which are usually what's responsible for causing the less fun side effects of wine.
12. A travel-sized bottle of Poo-Pourri to help alleviate any anxiety — and more importantly, the smell — associated with going number two when you're out in public, at a friend's house, or heck, even in your home. Just pop this in your bag, purse, or pocket, and you'll be good to go whenever and wherever the need arises.
13. A pack of food spikes since they'll feed your plants for a good two months straight, and you won't have to do a thing! Perfect if you love your plant babies but somehow always seem to forget about taking care of them (guilty).
14. A cult-favorite face roller here to take the place of your blotting sheets — just a few swipes of this oil-absorbing volcanic stone is all you'll need to banish any unwanted shininess, time and time again.
15. Rug grippers so your rugs stop slip-sliding all over the place. It seems like such a little thing, but it makes a huge difference, believe me.
16. A Tide To-Go stain removing pen that will save the day (by which, I mean your outfit) when you manage to spill coffee, pasta sauce, etc. on your white shirt and need an immediate fix.
These have come to my rescue many times, especially when I was a teenager. You'll also get big bonus points from your friends for always having one on hand... Trust me, they're always so grateful when you go "Wait! I have something to fix that!"
Promising review: "These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt. Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." —NAD
Price: $7.74 for three
17. Adjustable bedsheet fasteners if you'd like to wake up in the morning and *not* have to basically re-make the bed from scratch. I'm absolutely certain you've got better things to do!
18. A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment featuring ceramides, collagen, and other nourishing ingredients that'll leave your hair extra smooth and shiny in just five minutes — and without breaking the bank to boot!
19. A set of game-changing ceiling fan pulls cleverly designed to make it super clear which one controls the light and which one the fan. Absolutely genius.
20. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets if your dishes somehow keep coming out dirtier than when you put them in. What gives?! Chances are your dishwasher itself needs a cleaning, and that's what these are for!
21. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara to give you the lashes of a movie star — and here's the real kicker — for only $5!! Yeah, I'm serious.
22. A pack of Avarelle Acne Cover Patches since you just pop one of these on as soon as you see a pimple appear, and in a few hours, it'll have pulled out most of the gunk! Begone, blemishes!
23. A Tile Bluetooth tracker if you're sick of losing — uh, I mean misplacing — your keys every five seconds. This genius little tracker can locate items from your phone or from the Tile itself, so you can *also* use the Tile to ping your phone (for those days when you have your keys but misplaced your phone...it's always something, huh?)
24. A Shark Tank-famous TubShroom because, let me just tell you, this baby WORKS! I have one of these, and as soon as the drain starts to get a bit clogged, I just pull it out, wipe off the hair, and, boom — problem solved, just like that. No more cringing as I dig out hair from the drain, no more pouring harsh chemicals down there, and definitely no more plumber calls! Just this magical tool!
25. A jewelry-cleaning stick to make your rings, earrings, and other accessories sparkle once again (and without an expensive trip to the jeweler's shop).
26. A portable door lock for some extra peace of mind when it comes to safety during your travels. This is easy to clip on and attach to just about any door (hotel room, Airbnb, etc.) and will prevent anyone from getting in the room, key or no key.
Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend." —Anna
Price: $14.99 (also available in two-and four-packs)
27. A teeth-whitening pen so you can easily (and cheaply!) restore your pearly whites to their former glory. It's way less irritating than strips, can be used up to 20 times, and will lighten teeth 4–8 shades!
28. A pack of AirPod cleaners if lately the sound quality just hasn't been what it used to be — more likely than not, there's a ton of earwax buildup in there (even if you can't see it), but this will easily remove it!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.