BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Products Under $20 From Amazon You'll Feel Smart For Owning

    'Cuz you're one smart cookie. 🍪

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A jar of cleaning putty for an effective, and honestly kinda fun, way to clear out dirt and debris from all those hard-to-reach crevices, like on your keyboard, the AC vent in your car, and basically all the other spots you thought were impossible to clean.

    a reviewer using the blue putty on a computer keyboard
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you own any electronic devices — buy this! I cleaned the computer keyboard, the phone buttons, my calculator, the keyboard for my iPad, the keyboard for my laptop, the credit card terminal, the TV remote, the cupholder on my car, you name it. I went on a cleaning rampage with this. It is fantastic, picks up dust, dirt, cigarette ashes, crumbs, crud of all types — then just 'knead it' to expose a clean surface to clean some more. A little tip — I didn't use the whole jar I just tore off a golf ball sized piece and with it I cleaned all my electronics, my car, stuff around the house. It still has plenty of life and most of the jar is untouched. (I put the piece I'm using in a Ziploc bag afterwards.) Get some of this." —Kevin

    Price: $6.99

    2. An eyeliner stamp if you somehow never managed to make it past the "middle school winged eyeliner" stage in your makeup journey. Time to enter your ~on fleek~ era. Not to mention, doing you makeup will now take half the time it used to.

    Step by step progression of a reviewer stamping the wings on the outer corner of their eye and then connecting the liner to the inner corner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Winged eyeliner has been my thing for over 15 years. Practice makes perfect as they say so, but it turns out that the muscle memory doesn’t work the same when you’re trying to do someone else’s makeup. My daughter needed wings for Halloween, so I ordered this and it worked out perfectly. Since it worked so well on her, I decided that I might as well try it myself. I am a bit of an eyeliner snob because I have big eyes and again have had time to test a lot of products over the years but guys, this is really good. I would buy it even without the stamp part. Unlike most inexpensive brands, it didn’t look like I had an early 2000s-style smoky eye by the end of the day because it had smeared all over my eyelid. It did. not. budge. The only downside is that I’m now stuck thinking about all of the things I could’ve bought with the money I’ve spent on eyeliners that cost two, three, and four times as much." —Stephany Renae

    Price: $11.97 (available in four styles)

    3. A digital luggage scale so you aren't nervously sweating when you show up to the counter to see if your bag is overweight. No more surprises for you!

    reviewer photos of the luggage scale reading 40.56 pounds and the airport scale reading 40.5 pounds
    www.amazon.com

    You can easily switch between kilograms and pounds!

    Promising reviews: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the 4th flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must have item for air travel." —Robert

    "Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." —Patricia Velasquez

    Price: $8.09+ (available in four colors and a two-pack). 

    4. A bug bite suction tool that's truly a godsend. This wondrous little gadget sucks out any venom, saliva, or other irritants hiding beneath the skin, and by doing so, significantly reduces itching and swelling.

    A BuzzFeed editor&#x27;s arm with a bite on it, the editor holding the suction tool and an after photo of the swelling reduced on the editor&#x27;s arm.
    Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This is a MUST-HAVE in our household. I was a huge skeptic but decided to try it out of desperation. My youngest daughter is highly allergic to mosquito bites and gets huge welts that itch horribly after being bit. This product drastically reduces her swelling and itching. All of my girls (and myself) immediately ask for it after being bit. It takes away, or at least drastically reduces, the itching immediately. We also used it on fire ant bites, and my daughter said they felt better almost immediately!" —Reyka Smith

    Price: $9.95+ (available in five colors and multipacks)

    5. A pair of wireless earbuds since these are pretty much just as good as AirPods, and heck, maybe even better! Yet unlike AirPods, these are waterproof and only a mere fraction of the cost!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the wireless buds resting outside the charging case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had these for about six months now and I love these. No more annoying wires dangling around my neck. And no wires needed to charge this. The case itself charges wirelessly, and the earbuds charge in the case. This means I don't have to worry about finding a charger that fits. No need for lightning connector, USB-C, micro-USB, etc. This charges on any wireless base there is. The sound is great too. 

    Definitely better than the sound from AirPods. Too much noise is lost with AirPods because they don't fit to the ear like earbuds do. These can get loud too, if you want that. I never turn them up all of the way because it can get too loud for me (and I like loud music). Sound quality is great for the types of music I listen to. That includes rap, some pop, classic rock, metal like Metallica and Megadeth, and harder metal like Slayer and Lamb of God. It all sounds great." —Joseph R Earley

    Price: $18.99+ (available in five colors)

    6. A Saucemoto dip clip because it's one of those small things that will make you feel like you have your life together (even if you definitely do not). Picture it: you, driving along, able to dip your nuggets and fries into *perfectly flat* sauce containers, making absolutely zero mess...Yeah, you're just that cool. 😎

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the dip clip holding honey mustard in their car
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Do you struggle with coating your fries with ketchup while driving with your knee?? I did for years. I often spilled ketchup all over the front of me and never got the right ketchup to fry ration. NEVER AGAIN!! This thing changed my life. I will never road-trip again with out this miracle of modern science. I can now dunk with one hand and drive with the other. I have probably saved countless lives. But wait, there’s more!!!!!! The little cup pops out to accept larger dips (Chick-fil-A ranch) or for cleaning." —ADGun

    Price: $10.90+ (available in packs of two, four, five, and six, and three colors)

    7. A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser that'll squeeze toothpaste on the brush for you, which means you won't have to spend umpteen hours wiping toothpaste smears off the counters and sinks. This is great for kids but also messy adults, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So glad we found this! With a 4- and 5-year-old I was constantly cleaning toothpaste off everything in the bathroom! This is great, they basically need zero help from me now. And it keeps my counter less cluttered with everything in one handy place. Highly recommend especially if you have kids!" —Maggie Byers

    Price: $16.77+ (available in three colors)

    8. A Bluetooth headband about to become the new BFF of side-sleepers who need music or white noise to fall asleep. This is a comfier solution, as opposed to earbuds, and it's also great for running outdoors in cold weather!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My partner snores to wake the living dead. He blissfully snorts, gurgles, gasps, and snuffles while I lie wide awake imagining all the ways I could murder him because I cannot fall asleep due to his ridiculously loud bellows.

    Enter stage right with the most perfect of sleep headphones. I had tried my earbuds before but they hurt like hell when I tried to sleep on my side. I was also worried that in a fit of rage I would wrap the connecting wires around my partner’s neck just so I could get some silence. I found these headphones and at three in the morning I thought, well why not.

    They. Are. Awesome. I can sleep comfortably with the headband on. The volume control is great. It doesn’t 100% drown out the thunderous bursts issuing forth from the partner but the stream of sleep music I listen to combined with the comfort of the headband allows me to concentrate on my own private island of happiness and eventually I can fall asleep and stay asleep. I cannot recommend these earphones enough. They rock and they have kept me out of prison. A win-win." —Katherine

    Price: $19.99 (available in 17 colors)

    9. An anti-chafe balm to prevent any and all painful skin-on-skin rubbing, be it on your legs, arms, nips, or anywhere else. Never again shall you have to awkwardly waddle like a duck because your thighs are so raw...I can't be the only one who's had to do that, right? 😅

    a photo of a person applying the balm to their inner thigh
    Amazon

    I first used this on a hike last summer, and wow! Game-changer — I sometimes chafe on my arms when I wear a tank top, both hiking and running, but with this, absolutely nothing! It now gets packed as an essential in my "summer-go" bag.

    Promising reviews: "I started using this when I was running 6 miles a day and getting chafing under my arms and between my legs. I don't run anymore but now use it for chafing issues wearing nylons and rubbing at the top of my legs in my crotch area. It works great! If it is really humid and my skin is rubbing from walking this stops the burn and the chafing. —Amazon Customer

    Price: $11+ (available in three sizes and two-packs)

    10. A *crab-tastic* silicone spoon holder that clips to the pot lid and quite literally pinches the utensil in place with its adorable little claws! Cute + Practical + Cheap = Must Buy.

    Reviewer&#x27;s spoon held above cast iron dutch oven with red crab spoon holder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMGeeeezy!! I’m obsessed with this, it’s SO cute and it totally goes with my coastal kitchen theme. Make sure you have it on the right side, otherwise it will not hold the spoon. Now, I want all the colors. Love this, very happy with my purchase!! 10/10 recommend. 🦀🦀🦀" —ThinkPink

    Price: $13.35+ (available in two colors)

    11. A bottle of Drop It if you'd like to indulge in a glass of wine but skip the pounding headache part. This magic-in-a-bottle removes sulfites and tannins, which are usually what's responsible for causing the less fun side effects of wine.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    One bottle can help keep you headache-free for up to 55 glasses depending on how many drops you use.

    Promising review: "I wasn't sure if the Wine Drops really would work, but I was also tired of not being able to have a glass of wine without a headache. I reluctantly ordered these only expecting them to half-work, but to my surprise, they work like a charm! There's no taste to them so they do not alter the flavor of the wine that you're drinking. The bottle is small enough to keep in the cabinet next to the fridge (like myself) or throw in your purse if you're going to dinner and want to have a glass." —Kristina

    Price: $13.99 (also available in multi-packs)

    12. A travel-sized bottle of Poo-Pourri to help alleviate any anxiety — and more importantly, the smell — associated with going number two when you're out in public, at a friend's house, or heck, even in your home. Just pop this in your bag, purse, or pocket, and you'll be good to go whenever and wherever the need arises.

    reviewer holding small bottle of the Poo-Pourri spray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Traveled internationally with my father with small boat bathrooms. This little item was perfect to have at the ready for number twos in those tiny bathrooms so your whole cabin was fresh scented. Highly recommend for small bathroom environments and super easy to pack." —AmourPrimeAddict

    Price: $4.99

    13. A pack of food spikes since they'll feed your plants for a good two months straight, and you won't have to do a thing! Perfect if you love your plant babies but somehow always seem to forget about taking care of them (guilty).

    finger pushes green chalky stake into soil
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive, and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." —GatorDO17

    Price: $5.69 for 48 spikes

    14. A cult-favorite face roller here to take the place of your blotting sheets — just a few swipes of this oil-absorbing volcanic stone is all you'll need to banish any unwanted shininess, time and time again.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so extremely oily. Have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-30s. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life-changing for me!" —Wow

    Price: $13.52

    15. Rug grippers so your rugs stop slip-sliding all over the place. It seems like such a little thing, but it makes a huge difference, believe me.

    The rug grippers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very nice. They've passed the ultimate test: my 70-lb. dog doing laps across the rug without it budging." —Molly M.

    Price: $9.79 for four (also available in sets of eight, 12, and 16)

    16. Tide To-Go stain removing pen that will save the day (by which, I mean your outfit) when you manage to spill coffee, pasta sauce, etc. on your white shirt and need an immediate fix.

    white shoe with a red stain in a before pic, with the stain gone in the after pic
    reviewer image of three orange pens in the packaging
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    These have come to my rescue many times, especially when I was a teenager. You'll also get big bonus points from your friends for always having one on hand... Trust me, they're always so grateful when you go "Wait! I have something to fix that!"

    Promising review: "These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt. Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." —NAD

    Price: $7.74 for three

    17. Adjustable bedsheet fasteners if you'd like to wake up in the morning and *not* have to basically re-make the bed from scratch. I'm absolutely certain you've got better things to do!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband turns a lot in his sleep and has always woken up with the fitted sheet halfway off his side of the bed. We bought these, and we have NEVER once had to adjust the sheet in the morning! These are amazing! They're the kind of thing you'll never know how you lived without before." —LinseyB

    Price: $8.99 for four (available in three colors and a set of eight)

    18. A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment featuring ceramides, collagen, and other nourishing ingredients that'll leave your hair extra smooth and shiny in just five minutes — and without breaking the bank to boot!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash, and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage, and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." —sgt

    Price: $7.29

    19. A set of game-changing ceiling fan pulls cleverly designed to make it super clear which one controls the light and which one the fan. Absolutely genius.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark.) They're a much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor (when you notice them — most of the time, who even thinks about a ceiling fan pull chain?). As an added bonus, my infant daughter loves staring at them while I change her diaper or jammies. I tap them to make the chains swing, and it's instant fascination, which helps make my job easier!" —LHD

    Price: $5.69+ (available in six finishes)

    20. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets if your dishes somehow keep coming out dirtier than when you put them in. What gives?! Chances are your dishwasher itself needs a cleaning, and that's what these are for!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super-cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Price: $6.99 for a six-pack

    21. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara to give you the lashes of a movie star — and here's the real kicker — for only $5!! Yeah, I'm serious.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!

    Price: $4.99

    And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.

    22. A pack of Avarelle Acne Cover Patches since you just pop one of these on as soon as you see a pimple appear, and in a few hours, it'll have pulled out most of the gunk! Begone, blemishes!

    Reviewer photo of used pimple patches
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product! Whenever I have a pimple that is ready to burst (whitehead), I put one of these stickers on for a day, and BOOM, it flattens and sucks up all that yucky junk. It feels really comfortable and can be barely noticeable if you have a small pimple that needs to be removed. There were times where I wore these out to school. Great product!" —Jenny

    Price: $8.05+ (available in 40- and 80-packs) 

    23. A Tile Bluetooth tracker if you're sick of losing — uh, I mean misplacing — your keys every five seconds. This genius little tracker can locate items from your phone or from the Tile itself, so you can *also* use the Tile to ping your phone (for those days when you have your keys but misplaced your phone...it's always something, huh?)

    Reviewer holding their keys with the bluetooth Tile tracker attached
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have ADHD and I misplace literally everything. ESPECIALLY my keys and phone! I love that when I lose my keys it's easy to find. It plays out a tune and also on my app I can see how close I am to them. And when I inevitably misplace my phone but have my keys, a quick double click and my phone is playing a tune for me to find it." —Haley Peterson

    Price: $19.79+ (available in two colors and multi-packs)

    24. A Shark Tank-famous TubShroom because, let me just tell you, this baby WORKS! I have one of these, and as soon as the drain starts to get a bit clogged, I just pull it out, wipe off the hair, and, boom — problem solved, just like that. No more cringing as I dig out hair from the drain, no more pouring harsh chemicals down there, and definitely no more plumber calls! Just this magical tool!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out our full review of the TubShroom here!

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I have a family of four, and would frequently have to snake our shower drain. It appears I won't be having that problem ever again. I even give my dog baths, and this collects the hair. You don't know how much hair you wash down your drain until you use this!" —Aaron

    Price: $11.99+ (available in six colors)

    25. A jewelry-cleaning stick to make your rings, earrings, and other accessories sparkle once again (and without an expensive trip to the jeweler's shop).

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after results of using jewelry cleaning pen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler. It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" —KFray

    Price: $8.89 (also available in packs of two and three)

    26. A portable door lock for some extra peace of mind when it comes to safety during your travels. This is easy to clip on and attach to just about any door (hotel room, Airbnb, etc.) and will prevent anyone from getting in the room, key or no key.

    lock on door
    how to guide for door lock
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend." —Anna

    Price: $14.99 (also available in two-and four-packs)

    27. A teeth-whitening pen so you can easily (and cheaply!) restore your pearly whites to their former glory. It's way less irritating than strips, can be used up to 20 times, and will lighten teeth 4–8 shades!

    Reviewer before and after showing the pen noticeably whitened their yellow teeth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska

    Price: $17.95 for a two-pack

    28. A pack of AirPod cleaners if lately the sound quality just hasn't been what it used to be — more likely than not, there's a ton of earwax buildup in there (even if you can't see it), but this will easily remove it!

    Blue square with lots of ear wax on it that was removed from an AirPod speaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest giving this product. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $12.99 for a 24-pack

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.