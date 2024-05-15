BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Shoes That Reviewers Say Keep Their Feet Blister Free

    Sandals, sneakers, boots, and other cute footwear that won't leave your heels raw and irritated.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A pair of these trendy two-strap sandals if you want the look and feel of Birks sans the expensive price tag and painful rubbing. Some reviewers even think these ones are softer and comfier than the name brand.

      View in list

    • A pair of classic Blundstone boots that have a cult following for a reason (and yes, you're talking to a fellow member here). They're super durable and supportive (even in wet and slushy weather!) with a trendy rugged aesthetic. In almost four years, I've had not a single blister from mine!

      View in list

    • The famous Allbirds runner — uber soft and supportive everyday sneakers made from lightweight and breathable eucalyptus fibers, which means they're as sustainable as they are comfy.

      View in list

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers since, according to reviewers, these are some of the comfiest and supportive walking shoes out there, meaning you can walk for miles without any painful blisters.

    A reviewer wearing the off-white sneakers with gold detailing
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First off, let me state I am NOT a runner. The extent of my running is chasing my two toddlers, so I may not be the best judge of these running shoes. I bought them because they were on super sale, and I thought they were cute! I wore them (brand new, did not break them in or anything prior to the trip) on a recent trip to Vegas. LOTS of walking (20,000+ steps a day), and my feet were sore by the end of the day, duh, but no blisters or severe pain or anything that usually is associated with crappy footwear. So A+ in my book! It is a little weird/tough to get on and off since the shoe doesn’t really have a tongue to pull on, but once they’re on it’s fine. Not a ton of arch support (again, not a runner but I think that’s normal for a running shoe?) and rather thin, but if it can pass the Vegas walking test, they’re good in my book." —Bethany

    Get them from Amazon for $51.37+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 22 colors).

    2. A pair of tie-dye Crocs for something fun and colorful (and comfy, of course!) which will make you smile, especially when your toesies are blister free when you take them off. :)

    Reviewer wearing the tie dye crocs outside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I like these for walking long distances. I have issues with my toes blistering. I'm walking two hours a day, and I wear these with no socks. My heels on the underside of my feet get a little bit dry sometimes. I put some Leukotape across the bottom of them and I am just fine. I like these, since they are a little bit wider, which give my toes plenty of room not to be squished together and blister. I noticed there were some other reviews saying that the paint peeled off. That is absolutely not the case with mine. I ordered a second pair, and I love tie-dye." —Monica

    Get them from Amazon for $51.15+ (available in sizes 4–17W, 2–15M, and 24 colors).

    3. The famous Allbirds runner — uber soft and supportive everyday sneakers made from lightweight and breathable eucalyptus fibers, which means they're as sustainable as they are comfy.

    Someone walking outside on steps and kicking heel up in the black sneakers
    Allbirds

    Promising review: "Love these shoes!! So comfortable and look great. Wore them as all day shoes at Disneyland, no blisters or other issues. I already am looking at other pairs to buy. Also great for traveling, extremely lightweight." —Michaela H.

    Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in sizes 5–11 and 22 colors).

    4. A cushy pair of slides to wear for running errands, walking the dog, or just lounging about. In other words, say hello to your new comfy and casual go-to shoe.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great, inexpensive, comfortable slipper/sandals. When I ordered them, I thought they’d be cute with shorts or dresses, but they’re much too 'clunky' and definitely look like shower shoes. That’s fine with me as these days all I care about is comfort. I think they run a little big, definitely wide. For reference I wear a size 7M, but the length of my foot measures a 7.5. I ordered these in a women’s 6/7 and I like the fit. They are very wide, but hug the foot enough that they don’t come off or cause blisters. They’re very comfortable right out of the box and the pink is a nice pale blush color." —Lucinda

    Get them from Amazon for $17.98 (available in sizes 4–12.5W, 3–12M, and 20 colors).

    5. A pair of these trendy two-strap sandals if you want the look and feel of Birks sans the expensive price tag and painful rubbing. Some reviewers even think these ones are softer and comfier than the name brand.

    reviewer in the grey pebbled sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: As someone who owns several pairs of Birks, I find these sandals are absolutely up to the expectations of real Birks! The Birks I have are the Arizona soft footbed. I wanted this style of Birks but I couldn’t find the soft footbed version in them. I saw these are thought I may as well try them for the price. Let me tell you, these are even comfier than my soft-footbed Arizona Birks! Omg they feel amazing. They are nice and padded! They are so adorable too! Great quality. The price is a steal. They don’t rub anywhere. As far as sizing goes I agree they run a little small. They LOOK almost identical to real Birks. I wouldn’t be able to tell these weren’t the real deal if I saw someone wearing them to be honest. I highly recommend these to anyone with back/leg/foot pain as well. They’re just all around cute, stylish, super comfy, and durable shoes!" —Lee

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide fits, and 21 colors).

    6. A Teva quilted slip-on shoe because it doesn't actually feel like wearing a shoe but rather like stepping into a soft, cloud-like pillow. It's the kind of luxury your hard-working feet deserve, especially after a long and tough hike!

    Reviewer wearing the green quilted slip-on shoes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these! I wear them to work and I have no pains when I get off after 12 hour shift :) I want a pair for the house too!" —Slinkygirl80

    Get them from Amazon for $32.11+ (available in sizes 4–14 and 21 colors).

    7. A Crocs wedge sandal with adjustable ankle straps, since there's just no reason you need to sacrifice comfort for style. These beauties seem wayyy too cute to be Crocs — but once you feel how comfy they are, you just might believe it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I kept getting suggested on TikTok to purchase these crocs for my trip to universal and oh my goodness I’m so glad I did. I’m the type of person that will wear sneakers with a cute dress because I want to be comfortable and these were amazing! They feel like walking on a cloud and look amazing. I got the tortoise and black with the cream soles and I got so many compliments on them, they’re neutral enough to match every outfit but also has tons of personality on their own. I pair them with jeans and skirts and they’re perfect for all occasions. I wore them for a week before my universal trip and I got no blisters. The platform makes it super cushioned when you walk, my feet weren’t even tired at the end of the day, it was incredible!! BUY THEM NOW!! And in every color" —Jacqueline Lobos

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 19 colors).

    8. A pair of classic Blundstone boots that have a cult following for a reason (and yes, you're talking to a fellow member here). They're super durable and supportive (even in wet and slushy weather!) with a trendy rugged aesthetic. In almost four years, I've had not a single blister from mine!

    Reviewer with feet kicked up wearing the brown boots with thick socks, with view of ocean in background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These boots fit true to size and have held up very well for the two months I have owned them. When I pulled them out of the box I treated them with a waterproof coating and they have kept my feet dry through three Florida down pours. I’ve worn them on 2-mile walks and no blisters right out of the box. Exactly what I was looking for and a great purchase." —The Dude 31

    Get it from Amazon for $129+ (available in sizes 4.5–14W, 4–15M, and 31 colors).

    9. A nonslip athletic sneaker boasting not only a fun color and unique design, but also light cloud-like cushioning! And just FYI, reviewers have even hiked in these without any problems.

    Two reviewers wearing the yellow sneakers in front of waterfall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are amazing! When I first tried them on, I was a bit skeptical because of the support. It's something that I never felt wearing a shoe. I thought, 'great, here comes a blister.' NOPE. The support in these shoes, is absolutely incredible. I'm on my feet A LOT while at work, 14 out of the 16 hours I work, I'm walking or running around halls to keep up with patients/clients. And let me just say WOW! The comfortability is astonishing. I figured that since they are a little heavy, that my feet would be tired, or even puffy and swollen — NOPE. ABSOLUTELY NOT. My feet feel great after I take them off. No blisters, the fit is great. I have a wide foot, and usually wear a 8W or 8.5, so I ordered a 9 and it fits great! Slightly big but nothing a thick sock wont take care of! I'm OBSESSED with these shoes. I ordered the black with white lettering, just to be on the safe side. Now, after I'm done writing this review, I'm ordering another pair! These shows are the real deal." —Kay

    Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors).

    10. A Toms canvas loafer since they check all the boxes: cute, comfy, versatile, and eco-conscious!

    reviewer wearing black Toms canvas loafers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these, so comfortable and broken in easily. Normally I get blisters with new shoes especially if I don’t wear socks and I have had no issues/blisters. I highly recommend these. Now a staple in my closet and they are cute!" —programmergeek

    Get it from Amazon for $27.47+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and 25 colors).

    11. A Keen rose sandal that I've personally been obsessed with for years. They look so darn adorable *and* are unbelievably comfy. I walked for hundreds of miles in my first pair (everything from city streets to nature trails) before I eventually had to order a new pair...and I still love them just as much the second time around.

    reviewer wearing the sandals to hike next to a waterfall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I put these on right out of the box. Never owned a pair before. Went to Hawaii on vacation and wore these through water, sand, mud, etc. NO blisters whatsoever. 😳 So comfortable. Great traction. We hiked twin muddy terrain and through sand. I was so impressed I bought another pair. My sister in law bought a pair also and she has plantar fasciitis…she fell in love with them also. No pain at all. We hiked for several hours also. Highly recommend. ♥️ —Christine A. Younger

    Get it from Amazon for $72.37+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 17 colors).

    12. A pair of simple and stylish round-toe pumps so you can dance the night away *without* getting even a single blister. Plus, they come in a variety of finishes — suede, matte, glossy, and even sparkly — and a bunch of different colors!

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of herself wearing the royal blue heels standing next to her date in oxfords at a wedding
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After shopping in my nearest malls and stores that had little inventory, few sizes and high prices, I ran out of time to find a pair of basic black pump heels to fly to a wedding in five days. I ordered these heels in nubuck black and crossed my fingers. They arrived in a few days (well packaged) and were true to size. Danced and partied at my nephew's wedding and I have no blisters! Thanks so much!!! —Sandra T. Gale

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and 22 colors/styles).

    13. A pair of slip-on sneakers featuring tons of arch support, non-slip tread, and a sleek aesthetic to boot! Safe to say you'll be complimenting their look *and* feel.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great buy!! I work as a pastry chef, I’m on my feet for long hours, and these shoes are great. They’re amazing. They’re comfortable. No blisters, no rubbing, no suffering through 'breaking them in.' I added inserts but they were just fine on their own. I very highly recommend. —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 19 colors).

    14. A New Balance sneaker with a cushioned and responsive midsole *plus* a memory sole insert, aka a combo that will keep your body ache-free after standing for hours on end. 🙌

    Reviewer in the white sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my fourth pair of fuel cores (all different colors), and I sized up a half size in these because I knew I would be doing some serious walking in them and wanted to allow a little room for swelling that comes with those 20,000+ vacation days. They did not disappoint and got me everywhere I needed to go. No blisters or other discomfort issues. If you’re looking for a solid walking shoe on a budget or a good pair for a situation where you need a pair that can have some good cushion but also not be devastating if they get dirty, these are your shoes. Great quality and value!" —Maurine

    Get them from Amazon for $46.54+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and 11 colors).

    15. A Sketchers boat shoe featuring all the spiffy style of Sperry's you love, only even more comfort and support. (And it's probably less expensive, too!)

    reviewer wearing dark gray boat shoes with shorts and a tee shirt
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these shoes! They fit perfectly. They also do NOT rub your heels causing blisters." —Linda Kovalcik

    Get them from Amazon for $44.10+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and five colors).

    16. An espadrille wedge if you've been dreaming of a sandal that's actually as comfy and friction-free as it is cute — enter this supremely cushioned and super stylish godsend!

    reviewer wearing the shoes with a geometric pattern
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I have a wider foot and can’t wear many trendy shoes but I am in LOVE with these!! They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complains. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. Ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS!! I would run a marathon in these if I needed to. Ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!!" —tyler fischer

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11, wide sizes, and five styles).

    17. A pair of ballet flats to pair with dresses, jeans, slacks, and more. They're super cute, but perhaps more importantly, actually comfy!

    Reviewer with ankles crossed wearing beige flats and sitting outside on bench
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am typically a size 8 in a flats type of shoe, and I usually don’t order a wide. But every flat I was trying on squeezed my foot…so I decided to try an 8W in these. While it fit, it was gapping a teeny bit in the back which I felt would rub my heel after so long. I sized down to a 7.5W, and they are PERFECT. My toes don’t feel cramped, no rubbing on any parts of my foot, and I can wear them for a full 8-hour work day in total comfort (even on days where I am on my feet more). FINALLY…a flat that is comfortable!!! These shoes do not have much support, but they do not make my foot ache. They also have a bonus little cushion on the top back (where your heel starts to meet your ankle) which adds bonus comfort. I got the faux leather black and faux leather tan. Both are fantastic. But I did try the faux leather navy and they were a bit too tight (so I returned). But for $18, I’ll take a size inconsistency here and there…I just definitely recommend trying on each color you get to ensure it fits. I have tried countless numbers of flats before finally landing on these. I can wear them without socks, too, which I could never do with other flats because others rubbed blisters." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $20.90 (available in sizes 5–15, wide sizes, and 19 colors).

    18. A stretchy slip-on sneaker since it basically feels like wearing a soft, comfy sock — a sock that provides tons of support, that is.

    Reviewer in green sneaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have extremely flat feet (my podiatrist said he's never seen flatter) and plantar fasciitis. I also have a bunion bone that makes the base of my toes wider, whereas my heels are narrow. These are the ONLY sneaker-type shoes that fit perfectly, don't put pressure on my toes, or rub blisters on my heels. The support in them is just right and doesn't bother me like most shoes do. I can wear them all day long (I'm a teacher) and then still go to a walk after work, and I won't be in pain. I will buy more colors. I love these shoes!" —M2

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, wide sizes, and 21 colors).

    19. A pair of Anne Klein wedge pumps featuring a super cute twisted strap made from stretchy fabric, making them perfect for casual-chic outfits.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are so comfortable I ordered two pairs! I’m not a person that is comfortable in heels anymore, but I like to have some kind of height on my shoes. These shoes are perfect right out of the box! No blisters, no sore feet, just comfortable all day long. You can’t go wrong with these wedges!" —Danielle D

    Get it from Amazon for $47.23+ (available in sizes 5–11 and six colors).

    20. A walking shoe for anyone who loves to walk. Not run, but walk! The patent-pending curved footbed design truly makes walking feel more like momentum-propelled rolling. I've had a pair for a few weeks now, and boy oh boy, they are a game. changer.

    Keen

    When I first put them on, I wasn't sure what to think — you notice the intense arch support immediately. As soon as I started walking in them, though, I was hooked. I'm an avid walker, usually hitting anywhere between 7,500–1,400+ steps a day. Never thought I needed a specific "walking sneaker", but now I can't imagine life without them. So comfortable, never any blisters, and they really do put more pep in my step, especially with that bright, happy yellow color!

    Promising review: "As a person who has been wearing running shoes to walk my entire life, the WK400 is an absolute game-changer. The technology in this shoe provides optimal foot support that mimics the motion of walking – making it easier (and more fun) to walk further, longer. In addition, the offset lacing is one of the most valuable additions to this shoe. It provides a snug fit without all the pressure…meaning no blisters, no hot spots, just comfort! I couldn’t recommend this shoe enough! —Ally

    Get them from Keen for $160 (available in women's sizes 5.5–12 and five colors and in men's sizes 7–15 and four colors).

    21. A Merrell mid-rise hiking boot if you need to hit the trails with ankle support and foot protection but don't really have time to break in your boots beforehand. Many reviewers say these were super comfy right from the start and didn't cause any hot spots or blisters on their hike!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying I am not a hiking boot fan but bought these because we were going to do some rocky mountainous hiking and wanted the ankle support. I have waited until I had a few hikes under my belt before I wrote a review. The boots were comfortable from the start! They didn't need any 'break in' time. I wore them around the house for a little bit a couple of different days (just in case). I have put approximately 15 or so miles of rocky up and down mountainous hiking on them and they are so comfortable. I have enough room in the boots to wear cushioning hiking socks. I definitely recommend these boots. No blisters!! Great from the beginning of the hike til the end. Try them out." —momma D

    Get them from Amazon for $64.53+ (available in sizes 5–11, wide sizes, and two colors).

    22. A Brooks running shoe that reviewers swear by as being extremely comfy and supportive, even if you have wide feet. Basically, if you've been struggling to find a good exercise sneaker, it's worth checking these out.

    Reviewer stepping out of car in the white and black shoe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best workout shoes I’ve ever owned! They require no 'breaking in' and are comfortable from day one! No issues with rubbing or blisters. They are also wider and feel highly supportive! I Highly recommend them!! I also disagree with reviews that say to size up — I’m a 7.5 and the size 7.5 fit me perfectly!" —L. Carter

    Get it from Amazon for $71.20+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors).

    23. A pair of Dr. Scholl's kicks so you can ditch the laces while still enjoying the benefits of supportive and comfy sneakers. Did I mention these have memory foam cushioning? Because they do, and you will love it.

    reviewer wearing the black slip ons
    www.amazon.com

    FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!

    Promising review: "I did wear no show socks with them, but the socks did not come up high on my heel, I was worried I would get blisters from the part on the top of the heel, but I didn't get any! Wore these for the first time for a full day of work. These are VERY comfortable and can be worn all day. I was not standing all day but in an office environment so 50/50 walking/sitting. Definitely recommending to everyone!" —Kaitlyn Headlee

    Get it from Amazon for $50+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 25 designs). 

    24. A surprisingly lightweight Sorel Kinetic Sandal since it manages to turn the sporty, sneaker-like tread into a stylish fashion statement. Given their unique aesthetic and magnificent (blister-free!) support, it's really no surprise that one reviewer said they wore them day and night in Europe

    Reviewer photo of a person standing with their dog while wearing black and white sandals
    Reviewer photo of a closeup of white soled black strappy sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test them out before committing if you're a Prime meber!

    Promising reviews: "The fit is perfect. Love everything about these. They are super soft and comfortable — I walked for hours the first time wearing them — and they have the perfect amount of lift. I may get a second pair." —Jody

    Another promising review: "I was on the lookout for a super comfortable sandal that I could walk around town in but not look like I was wearing my grandmother’s shoes. These are stylish, a bit unexpected and definitely eye-catching. I was able to wear them immediately with no blisters or discomfort. Worth every penny and they will become a go-to sandal for me." —H

    Get them from Amazon for $105.11+ (available in sizes 6–12 and eight colors).

    25. A soft Clarks loafer with an OrthoLite footbed for when the occasion calls for a dressy look but ultimate comfort. You might also want to throw these in your suitcase for that upcoming vacation, so you don't feel underdressed at the dinner cruise. 

    reviewer photo of the burgundy loafers
    the blue loafer
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Used these for a four-day trip in cool weather. These were the only shoes I took. Very comfortable, no rubbing, no blisters, and very comfortable without socks." —Goddard Heriot

    Get it from Amazon for $55.72+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 18 designs — not all designs are available in all sizes). 

    26. Braided Plaka sandals that combine functionality with a breezy boho aesthetic, aka the perfect combo for oceanside strolls. The straps fit snugly around the foot without rubbing or pinching while the rubber soles are durable enough for sand, beach rocks, and other rough terrain.

    a reviewer wearing the sandals in black
    reviewer wearing the teal sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are best suited for narrow to medium-sized feet. 

    Promising review: "I have three pairs of these now! They feel great. The straps are comfy. When I bought my first pair, I worried the straps would make it difficult to get the shoes on and that they might be uncomfortable/cause chafing. I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable they are, though!!! I alternate the colors and wear them nearly daily now — perfect summer shoes. We went on a beach vacation. We walked for hours, and I never got a blister or felt any discomfort. I had no issues with my feet sliding around uncomfortably when wet — whether from sweat or when it rained. They were great for walking on the beach, too!! These are seriously the best summer shoe!" —Stark

    Get them from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors).

    27. A pair of quilted sneakers featuring memory foam insoles beneath that stylish exterior, because you deserve to look and feel like a million bucks all day every day. Doesn't matter if you're running errands or touring old European villages — these will keep you comfy, cute, and free of blisters.

    Reviewer wearing quilted black sneakers
    amazon.com

    Psst! Some reviewers say these shoes run big and recommend ordering a size down.

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with these shoes! I have white and taupe, and I live in them. I got the black and white, but the black was shiny, so I returned those. I wear an 8.5 and have wide feet. True to size! No blisters! Pair with black crop pants, long pants, or jeans! Amazing!!!" —Stacy Fore

    Get them from Amazon for $33.98+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 10 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.