27 Shoes That Reviewers Say Keep Their Feet Blister Free

A pair of these trendy two-strap sandals if you want the look and feel of Birks sans the expensive price tag and painful rubbing. Some reviewers even think these ones are softer and comfier than the name brand.
A pair of classic Blundstone boots that have a cult following for a reason (and yes, you're talking to a fellow member here). They're super durable and supportive (even in wet and slushy weather!) with a trendy rugged aesthetic. In almost four years, I've had not a single blister from mine!
The famous Allbirds runner — uber soft and supportive everyday sneakers made from lightweight and breathable eucalyptus fibers, which means they're as sustainable as they are comfy.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers since, according to reviewers, these are some of the comfiest and supportive walking shoes out there, meaning you can walk for miles without any painful blisters.
2. A pair of tie-dye Crocs for something fun and colorful (and comfy, of course!) which will make you smile, especially when your toesies are blister free when you take them off. :)
4. A cushy pair of slides to wear for running errands, walking the dog, or just lounging about. In other words, say hello to your new comfy and casual go-to shoe.
6. A Teva quilted slip-on shoe because it doesn't actually feel like wearing a shoe but rather like stepping into a soft, cloud-like pillow. It's the kind of luxury your hard-working feet deserve, especially after a long and tough hike!
7. A Crocs wedge sandal with adjustable ankle straps, since there's just no reason you need to sacrifice comfort for style. These beauties seem wayyy too cute to be Crocs — but once you feel how comfy they are, you just might believe it.
9. A nonslip athletic sneaker boasting not only a fun color and unique design, but also light cloud-like cushioning! And just FYI, reviewers have even hiked in these without any problems.
11. A Keen rose sandal that I've personally been obsessed with for years. They look so darn adorable *and* are unbelievably comfy. I walked for hundreds of miles in my first pair (everything from city streets to nature trails) before I eventually had to order a new pair...and I still love them just as much the second time around.
12. A pair of simple and stylish round-toe pumps so you can dance the night away *without* getting even a single blister. Plus, they come in a variety of finishes — suede, matte, glossy, and even sparkly — and a bunch of different colors!
13. A pair of slip-on sneakers featuring tons of arch support, non-slip tread, and a sleek aesthetic to boot! Safe to say you'll be complimenting their look *and* feel.
14. A New Balance sneaker with a cushioned and responsive midsole *plus* a memory sole insert, aka a combo that will keep your body ache-free after standing for hours on end. 🙌
15. A Sketchers boat shoe featuring all the spiffy style of Sperry's you love, only even more comfort and support. (And it's probably less expensive, too!)
16. An espadrille wedge if you've been dreaming of a sandal that's actually as comfy and friction-free as it is cute — enter this supremely cushioned and super stylish godsend!
17. A pair of ballet flats to pair with dresses, jeans, slacks, and more. They're super cute, but perhaps more importantly, actually comfy!
18. A stretchy slip-on sneaker since it basically feels like wearing a soft, comfy sock — a sock that provides tons of support, that is.
19. A pair of Anne Klein wedge pumps featuring a super cute twisted strap made from stretchy fabric, making them perfect for casual-chic outfits.
20. A walking shoe for anyone who loves to walk. Not run, but walk! The patent-pending curved footbed design truly makes walking feel more like momentum-propelled rolling. I've had a pair for a few weeks now, and boy oh boy, they are a game. changer.
21. A Merrell mid-rise hiking boot if you need to hit the trails with ankle support and foot protection but don't really have time to break in your boots beforehand. Many reviewers say these were super comfy right from the start and didn't cause any hot spots or blisters on their hike!
22. A Brooks running shoe that reviewers swear by as being extremely comfy and supportive, even if you have wide feet. Basically, if you've been struggling to find a good exercise sneaker, it's worth checking these out.
23. A pair of Dr. Scholl's kicks so you can ditch the laces while still enjoying the benefits of supportive and comfy sneakers. Did I mention these have memory foam cushioning? Because they do, and you will love it.
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Promising review: "I did wear no show socks with them, but the socks did not come up high on my heel, I was worried I would get blisters from the part on the top of the heel, but I didn't get any! Wore these for the first time for a full day of work. These are VERY comfortable and can be worn all day. I was not standing all day but in an office environment so 50/50 walking/sitting. Definitely recommending to everyone!" —Kaitlyn Headlee
Get it from Amazon for $50+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 25 designs).
24. A surprisingly lightweight Sorel Kinetic Sandal since it manages to turn the sporty, sneaker-like tread into a stylish fashion statement. Given their unique aesthetic and magnificent (blister-free!) support, it's really no surprise that one reviewer said they wore them day and night in Europe.
These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test them out before committing if you're a Prime meber!
Promising reviews: "The fit is perfect. Love everything about these. They are super soft and comfortable — I walked for hours the first time wearing them — and they have the perfect amount of lift. I may get a second pair." —Jody
Another promising review: "I was on the lookout for a super comfortable sandal that I could walk around town in but not look like I was wearing my grandmother’s shoes. These are stylish, a bit unexpected and definitely eye-catching. I was able to wear them immediately with no blisters or discomfort. Worth every penny and they will become a go-to sandal for me." —H
Get them from Amazon for $105.11+ (available in sizes 6–12 and eight colors).
25. A soft Clarks loafer with an OrthoLite footbed for when the occasion calls for a dressy look but ultimate comfort. You might also want to throw these in your suitcase for that upcoming vacation, so you don't feel underdressed at the dinner cruise.
Promising review: "Used these for a four-day trip in cool weather. These were the only shoes I took. Very comfortable, no rubbing, no blisters, and very comfortable without socks." —Goddard Heriot
Get it from Amazon for $55.72+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 18 designs — not all designs are available in all sizes).
26. Braided Plaka sandals that combine functionality with a breezy boho aesthetic, aka the perfect combo for oceanside strolls. The straps fit snugly around the foot without rubbing or pinching while the rubber soles are durable enough for sand, beach rocks, and other rough terrain.
FYI, these are best suited for narrow to medium-sized feet.
Promising review: "I have three pairs of these now! They feel great. The straps are comfy. When I bought my first pair, I worried the straps would make it difficult to get the shoes on and that they might be uncomfortable/cause chafing. I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable they are, though!!! I alternate the colors and wear them nearly daily now — perfect summer shoes. We went on a beach vacation. We walked for hours, and I never got a blister or felt any discomfort. I had no issues with my feet sliding around uncomfortably when wet — whether from sweat or when it rained. They were great for walking on the beach, too!! These are seriously the best summer shoe!" —Stark
Get them from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors).
27. A pair of quilted sneakers featuring memory foam insoles beneath that stylish exterior, because you deserve to look and feel like a million bucks all day every day. Doesn't matter if you're running errands or touring old European villages — these will keep you comfy, cute, and free of blisters.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.