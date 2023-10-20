Reviewers Call These 27 Stylish Things From Amazon *Their* "Favorites" (Soon They'll Be *Yours*)

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A loose and flowy oversized cotton jumpsuit that will have you feeling like you're dancing at Woodstock and enjoying those ~chill hippie vibes~ whenever you wear it. ☮️ 😌
2. A sweet open-back dress with cute little ruffles and flowy lantern sleeves that's perfect to wear on those days when you're feeling an extra flirtatious energy.
3. A high-waisted denim short since the raw frayed hem gives them an even trendier and cooler look than regular clean-cut jeans. In other words, you've just found the perfect casual-chic shorts. 😎
4. A longline athletic crop top hailed by many as the *perfect* alternative to the Lululemon "Align" bra — it's supposedly just as supportive and stylish, only wayyyyyy more affordable. Guess you'll just have to try it out and decide for yourself, right?
5. A trendy safari-style jacket with a removable hood, plenty of pockets, and a drawstring tie at the waist. In other words, this is that versatile lightweight layering piece your fall wardrobe has been missing.
6. A ruffled smocked bodice midi dress since wearing this dress is by far the easiest way to communicate to everyone that you are indeed a royal and are busy doing royal things, like frolicking in a field and being adorable.
7. A distressed denim jacket so everyone knows who the coolest kid on the block is (hint — it's you). Pretty sure you could fool people into thinking you bought this down at a vintage thrift shop, too. Just saying.
8. A printed cover-up because you can wear this gem in so many different ways: draped over a bathing suit, belted on top of a dress, or tied up over some shorts. Plus! It comes in 43 different patterns! Go ahead, buy more than one...You deserve it.
9. A faux leather mini skirt with edgy hemline notches for when you need an extra fiery outfit to match your extra sassy attitude. 🔥
10. A cute and comfy maxi dress basically the top dog of versatile dresses. You'll love this simple and sophisticated staple piece and definitely get a ton of use out of it.
11. A bamboo pajama set because these luxurious jammies are super soft and will help keep you at the *perfect* temperature while you sleep — not too hot, not too cold. The fact that they're also cute is just an added bonus!
12. A strappy bustier crop top for a sleek 'n' snazzy take on a classic crop top. All the versatility of the crops you already have, yet with even *more* style, baby!
13. A breathable button-up shirt that's chic and trendy whether you dress it up or down, but can also serve as an emergency business top in case you have to hop on a quick video call when you're actually work-cationing at the beach.
14. A high-waisted pleated midi skirt because there's just no reason to bother with wearing pants to the office if you don't have to, especially when such a cute and work-appropriate alternative like this exists.
15. A plaid mini skirt to live out your dream of starring in Clueless...and yes, you will be totally ~buggin.~
16. An adorable wrap mini dress so you can flit and flirt about to your heart's content in a dress that fits *perfectly* 100% of the time — tie it as loose or as tight as you need!
17. A gorgeous flowing maxi dress if you want to be the belle of the ball...or fall picnic. Doesn't matter where you are, all eyes are gonna be on you in this number.
18. A high-neck thong bodysuit to bring on those ~hot girl summer~ vibes (yes, even as we move into fall). It's pretty much impossible not to feel unbelievably confident when you're rocking a sleek 'n smooth bodysuit, and it also means you don't have to worry about constantly re-tucking your tank.
19. A pair of buttery-soft high-waisted leggings sooo soft, comfy, and stylish, you'll have a hard time believing they're not designer...until you see how little a dent they made in your bank account. :) Now I'm starting to understand why even Lululemon snobs are obsessed. Say hello to your newfound WFH uniform.
20. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit for when you look at the clock and realize you're supposed to meet your friends for happy hour in 20 minutes...and you're still in pajamas. Simply throw this on, dress it up with a necklace or fancy shoes, and be on your way! You'll look incredibly put-together but secretly feel like you're still wearing sweats hehe.
21. A wrap maxi skirt that gently flows and billows in the breeze, making you look (and feel) like a beautiful princess whether you're strolling on the beach boardwalk or city streets.
22. A darling half-sleeve A-line midi with a super functional and fashionable drawstring waist...so yeah, you're gonna want to live in this baby 24/7. And since it can easily be dressed up or down, there's no reason you can't!
23. A practical faux leather crossbody bag because it's roomy enough to store all the essentials (wallet, keys, lip balm, emergency granola bar) but slim enough to look chic and not get in your way. Plus, it comes in *SO MANY* colors — like black, beige, and brown if you're feeling neutrals, hot pink, purple, and canary yellow if you're feeling feisty, and rose gold if you're feeling fancy.
24. A breezy loose-fitting maxi dress so you can feel like you're taking a summertime stroll through a garden 24/7, even when you're actually stuck inside. Bonus — it has pockets!
25. A pair of chunky gold-plated hoop earrings to give any outfit a seriously chic vibe. Reviewers especially love the non-tarnishing material (which also doesn't turn their ears green) and how lightweight they are.
26. An off-the-shoulder boho dress made even chicer by the mid-thigh slit, which is also conveniently a great excuse to pop your hip out and pose for an Instaworthy pic.
27. A faux leather moto jacket because you will feel like a fierce and unstoppable baddie in this smokeshow, and that's something we all deserve (whether we're vegan fashionistas or not). 🔥
