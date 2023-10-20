BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Reviewers Call These 27 Stylish Things From Amazon *Their* "Favorites" (Soon They'll Be *Yours*)

    Don't worry, your go-to dress can share in the glory.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A loose and flowy oversized cotton jumpsuit that will have you feeling like you're dancing at Woodstock and enjoying those ~chill hippie vibes~ whenever you wear it. ☮️ 😌

    a reviewer wearing the jumpsuit in red
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my Lord!!! This is by far my new favorite clothing item. It is everything I expected. I ordered the black and believe me it did not disappoint. The fabric quality is awesome and the boho-comfortable vibe is just what I was looking for. I love, love, love this item and going to accessorize with a fabulous belt!" —Luvgsus

    Price: $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–5X and 21 colors/styles)

    2. A sweet open-back dress with cute little ruffles and flowy lantern sleeves that's perfect to wear on those days when you're feeling an extra flirtatious energy.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "One of my new favorite dresses! So many compliments the first day I wore it. I want it in every color and in short sleeves too. ♥️" —Summer Laine Brunelle

    Price: $39.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 16 styles)

    3. A high-waisted denim short since the raw frayed hem gives them an even trendier and cooler look than regular clean-cut jeans. In other words, you've just found the perfect casual-chic shorts. 😎

    Reviewer wearing the light wash jean shorts
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hands-down, my favorite shorts ever. When you first put them on, they are a bit snug on the hips, but after a few minutes, seems to adjust well. These shorts are a great length; I’m a mom, but still enjoy shorter shorts :) They do not grab your thighs and the side slit is a nice detail. The washed color was exactly what I was looking for in shorts. Very comfortable and they have held up well. The material is jean but with some stretch." —Emily

    Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 35 colors)

    4. A longline athletic crop top hailed by many as the *perfect* alternative to the Lululemon "Align" bra — it's supposedly just as supportive and stylish, only wayyyyyy more affordable. Guess you'll just have to try it out and decide for yourself, right?

    raviewer wearing the top in charcoal in front of a scenic landscape
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Two years later, this is definitely my favorite workout tank! Comfortable, washes well and not see through. Came back to order more colors. Forever customer!" —Sabrina McGehee

    Price: $21.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 20 colors)

    5. A trendy safari-style jacket with a removable hood, plenty of pockets, and a drawstring tie at the waist. In other words, this is that versatile lightweight layering piece your fall wardrobe has been missing.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly this is my new favorite jacket. It fit me perfectly and I can easily wear a sweatshirt or sweater underneath. Very cute." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $34.75 (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors)

    6. A ruffled smocked bodice midi dress since wearing this dress is by far the easiest way to communicate to everyone that you are indeed a royal and are busy doing royal things, like frolicking in a field and being adorable.

    a reviewer wearing the dress in orange
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite dresses! Definitely sheer, so wear nude undergarments. It's light, flowy, and the puff sleeves are beautiful!" —Logan and Summer R

    Price: $33.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in five colors)

    7. A distressed denim jacket so everyone knows who the coolest kid on the block is (hint — it's you). Pretty sure you could fool people into thinking you bought this down at a vintage thrift shop, too. Just saying.

    a model wearing the denim jacket
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Everything fits as expected. It’s actually one of my favorite jackets. It’s very fashionable too. Worth every penny!" —💫✨🌻Lovee.Cassie 💫✨🌻

    Price: $49.99+ (available in sizes L–4XL and four colors)

    8. A printed cover-up because you can wear this gem in so many different ways: draped over a bathing suit, belted on top of a dress, or tied up over some shorts. Plus! It comes in 43 different patterns! Go ahead, buy more than one...You deserve it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so beautiful and has a gorgeous pattern. It's made with amazing fabric; soft and beautiful, flowy drape. I lived in it all summer around the pool. Plus, it's super cute with shorts or jeans. It's one of my favorites now."J Allen

    Price: $24.99 (available in one size fits most and in 43 colors and patterns)

    9. A faux leather mini skirt with edgy hemline notches for when you need an extra fiery outfit to match your extra sassy attitude. 🔥

    reviewer wearing the black skirt at a music festival
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super sexy, super quality and feels/looks like leather! Oh my gosh, found this on my way to check out page, love love love, favorite new piece. Buy it now!" —Tammie Parkinson

    Price: $30.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors/styles)

    10. A cute and comfy maxi dress basically the top dog of versatile dresses. You'll love this simple and sophisticated staple piece and definitely get a ton of use out of it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my new favorite dress. I had strangers stopping me on my vacation and telling me how nice this dress looked. I loved the pockets, it got bunched up in my suitcase but came out looking perfectly. I've got to order some more of these and other styles. I've never had a dress that was long like this. I usually am fighting them when they say they're long and they only come about mid-calf on me so to have a dress that was on the long side was awesome. Thank you." —UtahDiyWedding

    Price: $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and 49 colors)

    11. A bamboo pajama set because these luxurious jammies are super soft and will help keep you at the *perfect* temperature while you sleep — not too hot, not too cold. The fact that they're also cute is just an added bonus!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super soft and super comfortable, keeps me cool or warm as needed and very cozy. It felt a bit big at first, but I washed it and dried in the dryer and now it's perfect. My favorite pajamas!" —T. Pushkar

    Price: $48.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors/styles)

    12. A strappy bustier crop top for a sleek 'n' snazzy take on a classic crop top. All the versatility of the crops you already have, yet with even *more* style, baby!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I swear to god this is my new favorite shirt. It fits perfectly. No bunching, no rolling, no tearing. The straps are sturdy enough to carry around The Girls with support without smooshing them in any direction, the fabric is double layered and thick enough that I can wear the white one without a bra and not see my nip-nops (unless I'm wearing any kind of excessive jewelry there), which was a HUGE plus for me. I love white shirts, but can never find any that aren't friggin see-through. I am in love.10/10 highly recommend." —Alanna Schaffer

    Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes 1X–4X and six colors)

    13. A breathable button-up shirt that's chic and trendy whether you dress it up or down, but can also serve as an emergency business top in case you have to hop on a quick video call when you're actually work-cationing at the beach.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Pro tip: Size up for a more oversized and open fit, or select your true size for a well-fitted, tied-up look.

    Promising review: "My favorite shirt! I absolutely love this shirt!!! I have it in four different colors…would have it in all colors if I could." —tina

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 12 colors)

    14. A high-waisted pleated midi skirt because there's just no reason to bother with wearing pants to the office if you don't have to, especially when such a cute and work-appropriate alternative like this exists.

    a reviewer wearing the yellow skirt with white polka dots and a white tank top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Favorite skirt I own now. Great quality, perfect length, and POCKETS." —Alyse Doty

    Price: $33.89+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors)

    15. A plaid mini skirt to live out your dream of starring in Clueless...and yes, you will be totally ~buggin.~

    The skirt worn by an Amazon reviewer and paired with thigh high boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my new favorite skirt! Super cute fits me perfectly and you can wear it with so many different outfits." —Adrianna

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 19 colors)

    16. An adorable wrap mini dress so you can flit and flirt about to your heart's content in a dress that fits *perfectly* 100% of the time — tie it as loose or as tight as you need!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Probably one of my favorite purchases from Amazon. I can wear this dress all day every day. It is so easy to put on and take off. It is very cute and stylish to wear day or night. I never feel hot or suffocated by the material. It is light and breezy. I have in other colors as well." —Sammywammi

    Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors)

    17. A gorgeous flowing maxi dress if you want to be the belle of the ball...or fall picnic. Doesn't matter where you are, all eyes are gonna be on you in this number.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It comes unhemmed. It shrunk at least two inches in length in the first few washes, but was tripping on it at first, now it's length is perfect. This dress is, hands down, my favorite dress. The cut looks great, the fabric hangs beautifully and feels so cottony light and swirly in the summer heat. The buttons up front hold nicely, and a panel of fabric sits behind the button row, so there's never a worry of peaking gaps. It's holding up really well with all the use it's getting, it's so cool and comfy that I've worn it almost too often, but it still looks great. I am SO very happy with this purchase. You will be, too!!" —Diana

    Price: $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 prints)

    18. A high-neck thong bodysuit to bring on those ~hot girl summer~ vibes (yes, even as we move into fall). It's pretty much impossible not to feel unbelievably confident when you're rocking a sleek 'n smooth bodysuit, and it also means you don't have to worry about constantly re-tucking your tank.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These bodysuits are amazing. They stretch well when on so they are comfortable, but they don't stretch out over time leaving you with an ill-fitting look if that makes sense. I am small chested but these are double lined over the boobs so I don't even have to wear a bra with them if I don't want (even in white). Great quality and honestly my favorite body suit. I already have two now and I will be buying more!" —Julia

    Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors)

    19. A pair of buttery-soft high-waisted leggings sooo soft, comfy, and stylish, you'll have a hard time believing they're not designer...until you see how little a dent they made in your bank account. :) Now I'm starting to understand why even Lululemon snobs are obsessed. Say hello to your newfound WFH uniform.

    a reviewer wearing the black leggings on top of a mountain
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I tried them on this morning and it was like magic. They felt just like my $100 Lululemon leggings, except these have pockets! I can already tell this is the start of a beautiful friendship." —Kate

    "I love these leggings and have bought around 20 pair to wear for working out, under scrubs, and everyday wear. I have long legs and often have a hard time finding leggings that fit in the length and in the crotch area. These fit me perfectly. They are comfortable in the waist and do not roll. Pockets are nice size for phone and keys. Material varies depending on pattern, but most are buttery soft. I have several high end brand of leggings, and this brand is affordable and now my favorite." —Jamie Bartlett 

    Price: $23.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, two lengths, and 23 colors)

    20. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit for when you look at the clock and realize you're supposed to meet your friends for happy hour in 20 minutes...and you're still in pajamas. Simply throw this on, dress it up with a necklace or fancy shoes, and be on your way! You'll look incredibly put-together but secretly feel like you're still wearing sweats hehe.

    a reviewer wearing the black jumpsuit with red heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my new favorite outfit! Fits as comfy as pajamas, can be dressed up or down with accessories...just perfect all the way around. I own the black one and just ordered two more colors and the V-neck/wrap style from the same company. There is no better quarantine wear!" —Anonymous

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors)

    21. A wrap maxi skirt that gently flows and billows in the breeze, making you look (and feel) like a beautiful princess whether you're strolling on the beach boardwalk or city streets.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Stunning! Every time I wear this I get so so many compliments. Beautiful and flowy. Great for beachwear or just for the summer time. Definitely a favorite in my closet. Made surprisingly well too. Great material and good seams. Nothing fraying and actually very sturdy. Material has no stretch but the tie is adjustable so you don’t have to worry about the fit." —Nicole M.

    Price: $22.94 (available in sizes S–3X and 23 colors)

    22. A darling half-sleeve A-line midi with a super functional and fashionable drawstring waist...so yeah, you're gonna want to live in this baby 24/7. And since it can easily be dressed up or down, there's no reason you can't!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lightweight and breathable. Looks much more expensive than it is. Buttons lay nicely. It’s a favorite. Great, cool, versatile teacher dress!" —Lucky Lady

    Price: $22.43+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and eight colors)

    23. A practical faux leather crossbody bag because it's roomy enough to store all the essentials (wallet, keys, lip balm, emergency granola bar) but slim enough to look chic and not get in your way. Plus, it comes in *SO MANY* colors — like black, beige, and brown if you're feeling neutrals, hot pink, purple, and canary yellow if you're feeling feisty, and rose gold if you're feeling fancy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My favorite purse of all time! I love this purse (I don't like big purses). I bought this about a year and a half ago, use it everyday, and it doesn't show any wear. It's perfect for those of us who just want to carry our essentials." —C Wilson

    Price: $21.90 (available in 30 colors)

    24. A breezy loose-fitting maxi dress so you can feel like you're taking a summertime stroll through a garden 24/7, even when you're actually stuck inside. Bonus — it has pockets!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this dress because I have several chronic illnesses that result in severe heat intolerance. I needed something light and something with pockets. This dress quickly became my favorite piece of clothing. I wear it all. the. time. It is so comfy and cute!! It keeps me cooler than the fancy sports shirts. I highly recommend it!" —Kay

    Price: $44.99+ (available in sizes XS–5X and 42 colors and styles)

    25. A pair of chunky gold-plated hoop earrings to give any outfit a seriously chic vibe. Reviewers especially love the non-tarnishing material (which also doesn't turn their ears green) and how lightweight they are.

    Reviewer wearing the gold hoop earring
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are by far my favorite earrings I own and I collect unique earrings. These are great with everything and can be worn casual or a night out. They are light weight and the perfect size." —Sierra A

    Price: $13.99+ (available in three colors, three sizes, and in sets of two)

    26. An off-the-shoulder boho dress made even chicer by the mid-thigh slit, which is also conveniently a great excuse to pop your hip out and pose for an Instaworthy pic.

    Model in the red floral a-line dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Didn’t take much pictures but I felt beautiful all night in this dress. I have big boobs and I thought I wouldn’t look flattering because I once worn a similar scrunchy top section and it didn’t look good. I like that it hugs my boobs and also is tight right under where I’m the skinniest. I’m also self conscious of my armpits, I have a breast tissue fat on one. It covered it up but also showed my pretty shoulders, which I hardly get to show because of my armpits. It was also loose in my tummy area and got to show some leg every now and then without it being too much. My favorite dress. I felt comfortable and great." —Yamilex

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 42 colors/prints)

    27. A faux leather moto jacket because you will feel like a fierce and unstoppable baddie in this smokeshow, and that's something we all deserve (whether we're vegan fashionistas or not). 🔥

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this jacket for a special occasion but it is now my all time favorite jacket! Extremely comfortable and very stylish!" —LivingLife

    Price: $35.19+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.