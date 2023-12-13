Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Reviewer-Loved Things From Lululemon That Are Totally Worth The Splurge

    Perfect for the Lulu lover in your life (even if said lover is you).

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. The famous Align cropped tank because the hype is worth it: buttery soft against the skin, supportive while still being stylish, and oh-so-versatile! Don't be surprised if you find yourself joining the cult of folks who wear this top seven days a week.

    model wearing the pink tank
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I have these in so many colours and I wear them daily. The support is great and the material is soooo soft." —pinkadee

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–20 and 12 colors)

    2. A super high-rise flared pant so you can look ~groovy, baby~ as you strut around and get those steps in (or as you chill on the couch, no judgment here). ✌️

    the grey pants
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This product is wonderful, and I get so many compliments on my leggings! Easy to style and super cute! I absolutely love them, and I would recommend them to a lot of people!" —ashlyn

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–20 and eight colors)

    3. An oversized cropped sweatshirt for throwing on before and after your workout, lounging around the house, or even casual outings. It's cozy and comfy yet also classic enough for a somewhat dressier look, depending on what you wear it with.

    model wearing teal sweatshirt with cargo pants
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Incredibly soft, washes up well, keeps its shape, and the fabric can be dressed up or down. Absolute favorite sweatshirt, I have it in many colors." —Leslie

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–20 and seven colors)

    4. An Everywhere Belt Bag because once you experience the magic for yourself, well, there's just no going back to big, bulky purses, bags, and backpacks. Don't be fooled by its small size, it has one main compartment with three interior mesh pockets and a zippered exterior pocket, too!

    Melina Brum / Via BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I love my this bag! Everything fits including my wallet and cell phone. Now I just need to purchase it in all colors!!" —Monica Ramsey

    Price: $38 (available in nine colors and designs)

    5. A mid-rise pleated tennis skirt to keep you looking cute both on and off the courts (or running trails). Plus, the built-in shorts pockets and zippered back pocket will come in handy whether you're working out or hanging about downtown (in warmer weather, of course).

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "So comfy!! I literally wish I could wear this 24/7!!" —lauren

    Price: $78 (available in sizes 0–20, three lengths, and 10 colors)

    6. Or, a high-rise flowy skort for something just as functional, only even more fun and twirly. You'll totes want this on hand for that February beach vacation you just decided is happening.

    model in white skirt holding tennis racket
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love this skirt!! I’ve been hesitating on buying this, but I’m so glad I did! It’s the perfect length and really pretty. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it, and I honestly love it. With the pockets and elastic on the inner shorts, it’s perfect for daily life and workouts!" —izzy

    Price: $88 (available in sizes 0–20, two lengths, and six colors)

    7. A cross-training sneaker if you want a supportive (and stylish!) pair of 'kicks that can handle any and all of the day's activities. These beauties are specifically designed for running *and* training (and anything in between).

    the white sneakers
    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "These are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn. I wear these for work AND the gym and my feet are loving it!" —Tin S

    "Great shoe for every activity. Wore these for boxing and for recreational basketball. Feels like a cloud. Super light, very flexible and lots of room for your toes to spread out. I didn’t experience any blisters, no break in time. A plus is I got SO many compliments (white color). Would buy these in another color if I had the need. I would wear these for outdoor runs but I’m terrified to get them dirty ahaha!" —Kenz

    Price: $69 (originally $148; available in sizes 5–10.5 and seven colors)

    8. A pair of yoga leggings made from the beloved buttery-soft, practically weightless Align fabric, but with the addition of pockets!! 😍 Yep, your favorite (or soon-to-be favorite) lounge *and* gym pants just got even better.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Oh-so-comfortable and buttery smooth, all with the added benefit of pockets! Align leggings have always been my fave Lululemon leggings, and these did not disappoint. I own them in SOOO many colors, my newest being the dark olive. You will never want to take them off! I use them for yoga as well as heavy weightlifting and they are totally squat-proof FYI. You can't go wrong with these in any color! Do yourself (and your booty) a favor and buy these leggings NOW! 10/10 recommend." —Breanna L

    Price: $128+ (available in sizes 0–20, four lengths, and 15 colors)

    9. A super-cute ribbed tank top with a practically seamless construction and built-in shelf bra, AKA the perfect balance of comfort, support, and style. You might as well get rid of all your other tanks, because you're gonna be wearing this one 24/7.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love the quality! It's so great, and I love how you don't have to wear a bra with it! Literally live in this tank!" —kaylee0209

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 4–12 and eight colors)

    10. A pair of lightweight Hotty Hot high-rise lined shorts for any and all runners out there. These are specifically designed with running in mind, so there's plenty of stretch and ventilation to keep you comfy even on long runs.

    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "These are my favorite summertime casual shorts! So comfy and cute. I love all the bright colors!" —kgmeld

    "I absolutely love Hotty Hots, but I've never gotten the high-waisted ones before, and I'm in love! 10/10 would recommend." —lauren

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–20, two lengths, and 12 colors)

    11. A zip-up jacket since it perfectly hugs your body, which not only means expert levels of comfort but also that you won't have excess fabric getting in the way when you're actively jumping around and moving about!

    model in the pink jacket
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This cropped jacket does not disappoint! Fits like a glove and soft as ever! Exactly as described and as beautiful as I expected! Love this!" —carks1

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–14 and seven colors)

    12. A lightweight long-sleeve shirt designed to keep you warm, dry, and stylish, even as you get your sweat on in cooler temps. And fear not! The near seamless construction helps eliminate any painful chafing while you exercise.

    model stretching hamstring in grey long sleeve shirt
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "This is my favorite Lulu purchase ever, I’m an athlete and I love wearing this over tank tops it looks very professional, I have ordered many colors, so comfortable, and love the design! 😍" —lululover

    Price: $78 (available in sizes 4–20 and eight colors)

    13. A strappy light support sports bra because it's cute enough that you can *totally* get away with wearing it as a casual crop top too — and since it feels like a cloud, you'll actually want to wear it when you're not working out!

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "These are so comfortable. No inserts to slip around or curl up and the fabric is very comfortable inside and out. The longer line means less pressure on your ribs. You can wear these all day for work and exercise." —C2023

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 2–14 and eight colors)

    14. A not-too-heavy lightweight jogger reviewers absolutely love for wearing just about everywhere, and especially for traveling — and if I had to guess, its popularity probably has to do with the cling-free fabric and uber-trendy look.

    model in the green joggers with cropped sweatshirt
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "These joggers are my favorite. Cute to wear anywhere. Dress them up or down. Very comfortable. Great quality. Comfy fit." —Michelle Pollard

    Price: $98 (available in sizes 0–20 and 13 colors)

    15. A breathable full-zip Scuba hoodie since it's basically like the Goldilocks of sweatshirts: cozy without being too bulky and not too short or too long...just right. 😌

    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "Great hoodie to keep warm! I purchased this hoodie to throw over workout gear when I'm finished with my workout or if I'm at a restaurant and it's chilly. I love how it cuts through the wind to keep you warm. The zipper makes it versatile, and the boxy fit works with any outfit." –KJones

    "Love, love, love!! I expected nothing less than perfect and that’s exactly what I received! Super comfortable, oversized, and soft." —chloe

    Price: $128 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors)

    16. A wondrous Wunder Puff long jacket that's truly a must-have for anyone who lives where temps frequently dip below freezing. This beaut is water-repellent, windproof, and insulated with 600-fill-power goose-down to keep you extra warm and toasty. Thankfully, there's also a cinchable waist to keep you from looking like an abominable snowman.

    Image of model wearing blue coat
    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "Lulu coats are the BEST. Warm, comfortable, and beautiful. They are like being wrapped in a cozy blanket. It runs roomy, which is perfect for layering." —Dreamy One

    "The perfect coat for me as I work at a school with this exact school color, so now I'm wearing school colors and looking great! I am out on the playground with the kids, so keeping warm is paramount. This coat does the job without being too heavy. It keeps me nice and warm." —Franke W

    Price: $398 (available in sizes 0–14 and seven colors)

    17. A pair of Softstreme high-rise pants here to fulfill all your cozy couch lounging dreams and more. They're made with a "peach-fuzz soft texture" that's not only super snuggly but also stretchy and breathable!

    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "I absolutely love these sweats! I sized up for a looser fit, and they have a drawstring, so they work great. They are the creamiest, softest pants I’ve ever owned, which is why I need them in every color. They’re heavy and not super thin, but they feel cool, so they aren’t super hot to wear either. Love, love, love these!!" —Kathleen

    "These pants are so comfortable that it's hard to justify ever putting on real pants again." —NELax29561

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–20, two lengths, and 12 colors)

    18. A multifunctional Go Getter bag you can be sure won't let you down. Gym bag? Check. Carry-on bag? Also check. Sleepover bag? Check again. I could keep going but you get the point.

    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "This bag can hold a lot of stuff. It fits my shoes, towels, clothes, makeup, and my toiletries. It’s just perfect; I can’t rave enough about it. Love the simplicity of the bag." —deexoxbby

    "This bag is a killer carry-on. Great functionality. Pockets for all the things but also excellent large space within. I love the cellphone pocket on the exterior and the strap to secure my rolling luggage. Fits neatly beneath the seat, even in the cramped aisle seat space. And I could access my water bottle the whole flight." —B Bush

    Price: $158

    19. A pair of high-rise training shorts designed with Lululemon's fastest-drying moisture-wicking fabric for all those sweaty workouts. Many reviewers especially praise the secret draw cord in the waist as it keeps the shorts from falling down!

    model in mid lunge in blue shorts
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Excellent shorts for running, cycling, general workout, and wearing around town. Super comfy. Drawstring lets me have shorts that fit my legs and my waist. Don't ride up. The pocket is a little small for anything besides a key. —Nora

    Price: $64 (available in sizes 0–14, three lengths, and four colors)

    20. A water-repellent insulated vest because it'll have you looking super sleek as it keeps you warm and cozy. Perfect for winter runs or layering up at the office. (Seriously, why is it always so cold at work?)

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Love this vest so much, I live up north and it has been helpful on my runs. I wear it to work when it’s chilly. Love it!" —nas88

    Price: $138 (available in sizes 0–14 and in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.