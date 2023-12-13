20 Reviewer-Loved Things From Lululemon That Are Totally Worth The Splurge

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. The famous Align cropped tank because the hype is worth it: buttery soft against the skin, supportive while still being stylish, and oh-so-versatile! Don't be surprised if you find yourself joining the cult of folks who wear this top seven days a week.
2. A super high-rise flared pant so you can look ~groovy, baby~ as you strut around and get those steps in (or as you chill on the couch, no judgment here). ✌️
3. An oversized cropped sweatshirt for throwing on before and after your workout, lounging around the house, or even casual outings. It's cozy and comfy yet also classic enough for a somewhat dressier look, depending on what you wear it with.
4. An Everywhere Belt Bag because once you experience the magic for yourself, well, there's just no going back to big, bulky purses, bags, and backpacks. Don't be fooled by its small size, it has one main compartment with three interior mesh pockets and a zippered exterior pocket, too!
5. A mid-rise pleated tennis skirt to keep you looking cute both on and off the courts (or running trails). Plus, the built-in shorts pockets and zippered back pocket will come in handy whether you're working out or hanging about downtown (in warmer weather, of course).
6. Or, a high-rise flowy skort for something just as functional, only even more fun and twirly. You'll totes want this on hand for that February beach vacation you just decided is happening.
7. A cross-training sneaker if you want a supportive (and stylish!) pair of 'kicks that can handle any and all of the day's activities. These beauties are specifically designed for running *and* training (and anything in between).
8. A pair of yoga leggings made from the beloved buttery-soft, practically weightless Align fabric, but with the addition of pockets!! 😍 Yep, your favorite (or soon-to-be favorite) lounge *and* gym pants just got even better.
9. A super-cute ribbed tank top with a practically seamless construction and built-in shelf bra, AKA the perfect balance of comfort, support, and style. You might as well get rid of all your other tanks, because you're gonna be wearing this one 24/7.
10. A pair of lightweight Hotty Hot high-rise lined shorts for any and all runners out there. These are specifically designed with running in mind, so there's plenty of stretch and ventilation to keep you comfy even on long runs.
11. A zip-up jacket since it perfectly hugs your body, which not only means expert levels of comfort but also that you won't have excess fabric getting in the way when you're actively jumping around and moving about!
12. A lightweight long-sleeve shirt designed to keep you warm, dry, and stylish, even as you get your sweat on in cooler temps. And fear not! The near seamless construction helps eliminate any painful chafing while you exercise.
13. A strappy light support sports bra because it's cute enough that you can *totally* get away with wearing it as a casual crop top too — and since it feels like a cloud, you'll actually want to wear it when you're not working out!
14. A not-too-heavy lightweight jogger reviewers absolutely love for wearing just about everywhere, and especially for traveling — and if I had to guess, its popularity probably has to do with the cling-free fabric and uber-trendy look.
15. A breathable full-zip Scuba hoodie since it's basically like the Goldilocks of sweatshirts: cozy without being too bulky and not too short or too long...just right. 😌
16. A wondrous Wunder Puff long jacket that's truly a must-have for anyone who lives where temps frequently dip below freezing. This beaut is water-repellent, windproof, and insulated with 600-fill-power goose-down to keep you extra warm and toasty. Thankfully, there's also a cinchable waist to keep you from looking like an abominable snowman.
17. A pair of Softstreme high-rise pants here to fulfill all your cozy couch lounging dreams and more. They're made with a "peach-fuzz soft texture" that's not only super snuggly but also stretchy and breathable!
18. A multifunctional Go Getter bag you can be sure won't let you down. Gym bag? Check. Carry-on bag? Also check. Sleepover bag? Check again. I could keep going but you get the point.
19. A pair of high-rise training shorts designed with Lululemon's fastest-drying moisture-wicking fabric for all those sweaty workouts. Many reviewers especially praise the secret draw cord in the waist as it keeps the shorts from falling down!
20. A water-repellent insulated vest because it'll have you looking super sleek as it keeps you warm and cozy. Perfect for winter runs or layering up at the office. (Seriously, why is it always so cold at work?)
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.