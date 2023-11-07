26 Reviewer-Loved Kitchen Products From Amazon You Won't Regret Buying

1. An internet-loved Ninja Creami so you can whip up deliciously sweet frozen treats whenever your heart desires. We're talking creamy gelato, scrumptious sorbet, dairy-free desserts, and whatever else you can dream up — and it couldn't be simpler. Just freeze your desired ingredients in the base for 24 hours, and then let this blend up a smooth ice cream-like spread in mere minutes.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I bought this to make sorbets and dairy-free treats. This is the best machine, and you will use it after summer. All you need is a can of fruit, and it whips up the best sorbet! This is better than any sorbet I have found except in Mikonos. The possibilities are endless with this machine. I love that you can add candy or fruits to make your own blizzards. Everyone in the family loves it and requests their own. Recipe book included is easy to follow and no hard to find ingredients. You do have to freeze the base for 24 hours, but it’s worth the wait. Definitely order extra pints because it’s so easy to make you will want to make extra flavors." —Krista
Price: $189.51+ (available in three sizes, two styles, and five colors)
2. Or, a more budget-friendly frozen dessert maker that'll still make your sweet (dairy-free) dreams come true only without the high price tag. Tons of reviewers swear this turns frozen fruit (and only frozen fruit!) into a scrumptious soft-serve–like dessert!
3. A super handy clip-on strainer to help ensure you don't lose a single noodle of precious pasta when it comes time to drain the excess water — this attaches directly to the rim of the pot to prevent any such tragedies.
4. A TikTok-famous veggie chopper that'll make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers because they went bad before I got to them. So for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces look so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I would have done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond
Price: $29.99 (available in three colors)
5. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because your dishes somehow keep coming out dirtier than when you put them in?? Like, what's that about? Well, chances are your dishwasher itself needs a clean, and that's what these are for!
6. A jar of chili onion crisp bursting with so much umami flavor and savory spices you'll quickly understand why folks add a heaping spoonful (or two or three) to just about every dish they make. Sure, the other condiments are great, but this one is divine. 🤤
Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small business that specializes in sauces, dumplings, and spices.
Check out a TikTok of the chili crisp in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Britt Ross says about this chili crisp: "Ever since my sister introduced me to this life-changing condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn. It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat, which happens with so many other spicy sauces. That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner. PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!"
Price: $11.99 (available in two sizes and an extra spicy flavor)
7. A peanut butter knife with a single mission in life: to help you get every last drop of nutty-rich goodness out of the big boy PB jars...and not a single smudge on your knuckles, either. TL;DR: if you're a PB fanatic, you need this.
8. A high-powered frother so you can whip up fancy foaming lattes sans espresso machine with only the touch of a button! Did your kitchen just become a cozy little cafe? Why yes, I think it did.
9. A bottle of Goo Gone — a liquid kitchen degreaser that effortlessly removes even the most stubborn and caked-on greasy build-up from stoves, cabinets, ovens, and anything else that needs it.
10. A Ninja professional blender featuring 1,000 watts of high-speed, ice-crushing power and an extra large 72-ounce capacity, which means you can whip up even more of your fave smoothies, soups, and sauces in record time...and maybe even sneak in an extra serving or two of veggies for the whole fam.
11. A pair of countertop gap covers to keep crumbs, spills, and other kitchen messiness from getting in the single spot you can't easily clean: the crevice between the stove and the counter! Now you can just wipe this down instead.
12. A *crab-tastic* silicone spoon holder that clips to the pot lid and quite literally pinches the utensil in place with its cute little claws! Yep, this is a need not a want.
13. A bottle of Drop It for anyone who gets a rip-roaring headache after even just one glass of wine. These wine drops just might solve your problem by getting rid of the sulfites and tannins in your wine... yep, even the cheap boxed stuff.
14. An Instant Pot ready and willing to take up the position of head chef in your household. Save yourself the hassle and let this do the (pressure) cooking, roasting, broiling, steaming, and sautéing for you!
15. An electric warming plate since drinking lukewarm coffee or tea is simply never the vibe. With three temperature settings, this will keep your beverage at the *perfect* temperature all day long (and will even shut off automatically if you want).
16. An egg timer so you end up with perfectly ~egg-cellent~ boiled eggs — whether you want them soft, jammy, or hard!
17. A 14-piece Cuisinart knife block set if it's high time you retire the crummy hand-me-down knives and invest in some sharp, high-quality blades instead. After all, it's actually more dangerous to use a dull knife than a sharp one...so really, investing in these is a matter of safety.
18. An internet-favorite grape cutter because you just load the grapes, press down, and then stare in amazement as perfectly quartered, toddler-safe-sized grape bites shoot out! Sounds like a ~grape~ investment to me.
Promising reviews: "Who buys a grape cutter? Well, a working mom with a toddler! This makes lunch prep so quick and easy!! I recommend to every mom I meet!! 🤗" —Danielle
"A mama’s best friend!! This makes my life so much easier, eases my mind sending grapes in my kids’ lunch, and saves me so much time!!" —Kaitlin
Price: $11.95
19. A pair of Bluapple freshness savers which work some pretty intense food-preserving magic for a whopping three months. Throw one in your produce drawer, and you'll be amazed at how much longer your food lasts before spoiling!
Promising review: "I love awesome little items like the Bluapple that serve a useful purpose and make life a little easier. I put a Bluapple in each of my bottom fridge drawers where I keep my fruits and veggies and I have definitely noticed a difference. My fruits and veggies remain fresh and last longer before going bad. This saves me money and although I compost any fruits or veggies that go bad, I prefer not to have perfectly good fruit go bad before we had a chance to eat it. I am going to buy more to place throughout the fridge since we are buying and eating more fruits and veggies this summer. I also appreciate how the contents inside can be fed to a houseplant as fertilizer every three months when adding a fresh refill." —Mariposa
Price: $14.99
20. A set of soda "lids" that are kind of a game-changer for outdoor picnics and backyard BBQs. Slip one on top of your soda can and voilà! You've got a sealed bottle of pop!
Promising review: "Love these! Such a great idea! Easy to put on and take off. Great for taking soda and beer cans outside or to the beach. I shared with my coworkers, and they liked them so much that they bought some, too. I recommend trying!!" —sd109
Price: $14.99+ (available in five colors and in packs of six and 12-packs)
21. A bestselling microwavable pasta cooker so you need never waste time staring at the pot waiting for the water to boil again! I'm literally so impatient, I'm already sold.
This much-loved product can make one to four servings of pasta, individual servings of rice, lasagna noodles, and gluten-free pasta. The lid doubles as a sieve and helps you drain the pasta once you're all done, mere minutes later. I myself am a lover of this product!
Promising review: “I love my Fasta pasta so much that I bought a bunch more to gift to family and friends. Making pasta meals with this microwave product is a breeze…much easier and more convenient that the traditional way of cooking spaghetti, penne, macaroni, etc. and the pasta is perfect every time!” —Laura Burnham
Price: $17.99
22. An Icebreaker, a clever ice tray doubling as an ice dispenser. Best of all, this smart design eliminates the need to touch the ice cubes with your fingers, which can potentially spread germs. 🎵🧊Ice Ice, Babyyyy 🧊🎵
Icebreaker is a Texas-based small business established in 2020 by Danish engineer Kim Jensen.
Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no ice maker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp
Price: $19.99+ (available in five colors and various multipacks).
23. A heat-resistant meat and potato masher because you'll find it's a whole lot less work to use this handy tool than trying to smush everything with a fork or traditional masher. Work smarter, not harder, my chefs!
24. A rolling egg dispenser that's just as fun to watch as it is useful! Thanks to this, your eggs will always be ~ready to roll~ when you need 'em.
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen
Price: $19.99
25. A stainless-steel watermelon slicing tool if you always struggle with cutting it into even pieces (and especially to do so without nicking your finger). With this, all you have to do is slide the ruler-like tool into the melon and perfect little cubes will come out! And bonus! It comes with a little scoop for making melon balls too.
26. A pack of slow cooker liners to make sure the clean-up is just as easy as the cooking when you're using your Crock-Pot.
Promising review: "Try these liners once and you will never use your crock pot without them again Pop one of these liners in and once your meal is ready you can easily lift the liner out and the mess goes with it. No more soaking and scrubbing. Just rinse it out with soapy water. I find these especially useful if I’m cooking up big batches and freezing part of the batch. I can pour right out of the liner into a ziplock bag. No messy ladling necessary." —landr007
Price: $3.48+ for six liners (available in four styles/sizes)
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.