    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    26 Reviewer-Loved Kitchen Products From Amazon You Won't Regret Buying

    Spoiler alert: You've definitely seen some of these on your FYP page already.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An internet-loved Ninja Creami so you can whip up deliciously sweet frozen treats whenever your heart desires. We're talking creamy gelato, scrumptious sorbet, dairy-free desserts, and whatever else you can dream up — and it couldn't be simpler. Just freeze your desired ingredients in the base for 24 hours, and then let this blend up a smooth ice cream-like spread in mere minutes.

    reviewer image of the creami machine
    reviewer showing the ice cream they made using the creami
    www.amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok here

    Promising review: "I bought this to make sorbets and dairy-free treats. This is the best machine, and you will use it after summer. All you need is a can of fruit, and it whips up the best sorbet! This is better than any sorbet I have found except in Mikonos. The possibilities are endless with this machine. I love that you can add candy or fruits to make your own blizzards. Everyone in the family loves it and requests their own. Recipe book included is easy to follow and no hard to find ingredients. You do have to freeze the base for 24 hours, but it’s worth the wait. Definitely order extra pints because it’s so easy to make you will want to make extra flavors." —Krista

    Price: $189.51+ (available in three sizes, two styles, and five colors)

    2. Or, a more budget-friendly frozen dessert maker that'll still make your sweet (dairy-free) dreams come true only without the high price tag. Tons of reviewers swear this turns frozen fruit (and only frozen fruit!) into a scrumptious soft-serve–like dessert!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of frozen fruit soft serve coming out of the maker into a bowl containing other flavors already
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "10 out of 5 Stars. Status: Legendary! It is a true marvel of science, magically producing perfect frozen yogurt from fruit, yes that's right, magic. It blew my mind how similar it is to real ice cream. If you had placed a bowl in front of me, I dare say I would not recognize its true composition of pure fruit. Magic frozen yogurt which I am now consuming as I transcribe this very review. I can say with confidence, this magic frozen yogurt leaves you feeling healthy, full, and like you've just had a bowl of ice cream. For breakfast.

    Which I will admit without shame is my dream breakfast, but a breakfast I have held out on for the sheer sake of dignity, until now my friends. Furthermore, I nominate the creators of this glorious feat of engineering for the Edison Award, or an award of comparable recognition in the categories of invention and nutrition. Bravo! Yonanas inventors, Bravo! You...are...Legends." —Tosh

    Price: $35.97+ (available in six colors)

    3. A super handy clip-on strainer to help ensure you don't lose a single noodle of precious pasta when it comes time to drain the excess water — this attaches directly to the rim of the pot to prevent any such tragedies.

    Reviewer straining water from pot of shell pasta noodles with green clip-on strainer attached to pot rim
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Pouring a scalding hot pot of pasta into a colander brings back memories of said colander tipping over and pasta spilling all over the sink or the bottom portion of pasta sitting in a shallow pool of water you just poured into the sink. Not to mention the splash back when the water hits the rim or side of the colander just perfectly. This product relieved me of having to worry about those catastrophic events. Just snap onto your pot while still having two hands to control the pour." —John C

    Price: $13.99+ (available in four colors)

    4. TikTok-famous veggie chopper that'll make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers because they went bad before I got to them. So for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces look so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I would have done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond

    Price: $29.99 (available in three colors)

    5. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because your dishes somehow keep coming out dirtier than when you put them in?? Like, what's that about? Well, chances are your dishwasher itself needs a clean, and that's what these are for!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super-cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Price: $8.50

    6. A jar of chili onion crisp bursting with so much umami flavor and savory spices you'll quickly understand why folks add a heaping spoonful (or two or three) to just about every dish they make. Sure, the other condiments are great, but this one is divine. 🤤

    model eating noodles with the jar of chili crisp on the table
    A soup dumpling topped with the chili crisp on a spoon
    Fly By Jing, Fly By Jing

    Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small business that specializes in sauces, dumplings, and spices.

    Check out a TikTok of the chili crisp in action. 

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Britt Ross says about this chili crisp: "Ever since my sister introduced me to this life-changing condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn. It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat, which happens with so many other spicy sauces. That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner. PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!" 

    Price: $11.99 (available in two sizes and an extra spicy flavor)

    7. A peanut butter knife with a single mission in life: to help you get every last drop of nutty-rich goodness out of the big boy PB jars...and not a single smudge on your knuckles, either. TL;DR: if you're a PB fanatic, you need this.

    The peanut butter knife
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK, when I saw this suggested to me, I thought why would I spend $13 for a butter knife. But I use a LOT of natural crunchy peanut butter and if you do too, you know what a hassle it is to stir is with your standard butter knife and have the oil all over the place. Well, no more. This thing is one of the best purchases I made this year. It's long enough and sturdy enough that stirring natural peanut butter is effortless. Gets to the bottom of the jar without getting anything on your hands. Same goes for mayo, mustard, whatever. Buy it. Just buy it. You won't regret it.!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $12.99+ (available in two colors and packs of one, two, three, and 12)

    8. A high-powered frother so you can whip up fancy foaming lattes sans espresso machine with only the touch of a button! Did your kitchen just become a cozy little cafe? Why yes, I think it did.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the frother next to a homemade frothed latte
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Trust me when I say I’ve tried plenty of frothers. The other ones I’ve tried were always okay I mean they got the job done but took forever to get thick but never omg out of this world amazing like the Zulay frother!!! It took me literally, like, 5 seconds to get whipped cream and coming from an iced coffee drinker who loves to make her own this is an absolute must-have!! The blending power is out of this world any one who says otherwise prob bought cheap batteries …. Just buy now seriously you won’t be disappointed and no it’s not an ad or no I didn’t get this free and now leaving an review I was just in search of a new frother and compared and reviewed and decided on this one and omg am I being grateful I did!! I can’t wait to try their other products!!!" —Krystal Vasquez

    Price: $14.99+ (available in 43 colors)

    9. A bottle of Goo Gone — a liquid kitchen degreaser that effortlessly removes even the most stubborn and caked-on greasy build-up from stoves, cabinets, ovens, and anything else that needs it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I WISH I COULD BUY THIS BY THE GALLON! Removes grease, and more, from so many things with no scrubbing! If something is stubborn, I just spray this stuff on, let a sit a few minutes, and...gone! My boyfriend had some kitchenware that I thought I might need to replace due to built up grease crevices and on the bottom of the bottoms. Sprayed this on and waited a few minutes. With just a bit of elbow grease, the old buildup came off. NO need to buy new pots! When my mom saw this stuff work, she had me order her some!!!!!" —DoubleL

    Price: $6.99+ (available in two sizes)

    10. A Ninja professional blender featuring 1,000 watts of high-speed, ice-crushing power and an extra large 72-ounce capacity, which means you can whip up even more of your fave smoothies, soups, and sauces in record time...and maybe even sneak in an extra serving or two of veggies for the whole fam.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "There are some products that just change your life. The blender is mostly plastic, but it doesn't feel cheap. It is very secure. It locks onto the base with a satisfying click. The lid locks down with a similar click. Unless you have heard both clicks, the blender won't start. And good thing. The blades are very sharp. They are angled to create a vortex that instantly turns any fruits and vegetables inside into viscous liquid. I like that the spout has a lid that locks open so you can pour easily. The blades come out so that they can be cleaned easily, along with the inside of the decanter. This blender has high, medium, and low settings. You can pulse. It is loud, which I take to be a feature and not a drawback. Neither my kids nor I particularly like fruits and vegetables and as a result we don't get nearly enough. And yet I can put in 10 bananas, two cartons of strawberries, two of blueberries, a bag of spinach (yes, spinach!), a cup of plain Greek yogurt, one interrupted conversation ... and: ambrosia! The decanter is huge, and yet between the three of us we can and do empty it in one meal. Yay!" —The Wheels Go Round

    Price: $74.99

    11. A pair of countertop gap covers to keep crumbs, spills, and other kitchen messiness from getting in the single spot you can't easily clean: the crevice between the stove and the counter! Now you can just wipe this down instead.

    Reviewer&#x27;s white stove with white gap cover sealing gap between counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you don't have these, buy them. It helps to prevent the crud that falls between your stove and counter and it is a lifesaver if you don't like cleaning that junk!" —Virginia Bronco Fan

    Price: $7.99+ (available in three colors)

    12. A *crab-tastic* silicone spoon holder that clips to the pot lid and quite literally pinches the utensil in place with its cute little claws! Yep, this is a need not a want.

    Reviewer&#x27;s spoon held above cast iron dutch oven with red crab spoon holder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMGeeeezy!! I’m obsessed with this, it’s SO cute and it totally goes with my coastal kitchen theme. Make sure you have it on the right side, otherwise, it will not hold the spoon. Now, I want all the colors. Love this, very happy with my purchase!! 10/10 recommend. 🦀🦀🦀" —ThinkPink

    Price: $12.43+ (available in four colors)

    13. A bottle of Drop It for anyone who gets a rip-roaring headache after even just one glass of wine. These wine drops just might solve your problem by getting rid of the sulfites and tannins in your wine... yep, even the cheap boxed stuff.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo showing glass of red wine and Drop it bottle on counter. Photo captioned by reviewer &quot;trying these drops out. I have been getting headaches one glass in recently. So far they are working and it makes the wine really smooth.&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t taste anything other than the wine! Drank two full glasses of cheap red wine, when HALF A GLASS should have had me incapacitated by a migraine... and nothing, no headache twitches, nothing! I even waited overnight to see how my head would be in the morning... it’s perfect! I know there are sulfite-free wines out there (I’ve bought them, and they aren’t cheap), but they tend to be high falutin fussy affairs, and not always great tasting. My $6 Wegmans Red Check wine was FABULOUS and should have made me sick as a dog, hiding in a dark room and everything. Do you know how happy I am? Best. Product. Ever. (Doing the happy dance.)" —H. Simelaro

    Price: $13.99 

    14. An Instant Pot ready and willing to take up the position of head chef in your household. Save yourself the hassle and let this do the (pressure) cooking, roasting, broiling, steaming, and sautéing for you!

    amazon.com

    I love my Instant Pot all year long and use it at least once a week. During colder months, I tend to make a new soup, chili, or stew every week, and in warmer months, I use it for roasting veggies, baking potatoes, cooking rice, and more! It's such an easy and quick way to meal prep for the week, or portion and freeze for easy weeknight meals, which is ~super clutch~ when you're a busy gal like me.

    Promising review: "This product is my best friend and I would marry it and grow old with it if I could. I’ve put pork loins, potatoes, yellow bundt cakes, rice, corn on the cob (look up INSTANT POT MILK CORN ON COB and you will never eat it any other way again!). I’ve made pierogies, lasagna, apple dump cake, a whole chicken, bone broth, chicken noodle soup... and more. This is all in less than a month. I’m eating healthier. Eating out less. Cleanup is easy. The food tastes awesome. The pork loin never dried out after it sat on the serving tray." —sugabuga

    Price: $99.99+ (available in four sizes and four styles)

    15. An electric warming plate since drinking lukewarm coffee or tea is simply never the vibe. With three temperature settings, this will keep your beverage at the *perfect* temperature all day long (and will even shut off automatically if you want).

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the black plate warming their coffee mug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had gone through two other coffee warmers in a month before I bought this one. I decided to splurge on this more expensive one, and BEST DECISION EVER! Not only does it keep your coffee warm, it keeps it HOT on the highest setting. Sure the beeping is a bit annoying, but it does an excellent job at keeping your coffee hot for as long as you want, PLUS it is super easy to turn on and off, and when you do turn it off it displays the lowest heat setting light to show you the plate is still hot, so no unsuspecting burns. If you like warm/hot coffee, in my opinion this is hands-down the best option on the market. It even heats up coffee from being room temp if put on high and left for about an hour. Loving it." —Elizabeth Harris

    Price: $25.79+ (available in eight colors)

    16. An egg timer so you end up with perfectly ~egg-cellent~ boiled eggs — whether you want them soft, jammy, or hard!

    The egg timer in a pot of eggs boiling
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve used this product for many years (at least 15 years and I honestly think it’s been more years than that). I get perfect eggs every time. It’s so easy to use! I add it in to the cold water at the same time that I put my eggs to boil and the red part starts turning a dark color from the outside in as the timing correlates to whether your eggs have cooked long enough to be soft, medium or hard. I wash this easily with a soapy sponge (never used in a dishwasher). Two friends were recently fascinated by this so I just got them these as little gifts. I was sure to get them this exact brand as it’s what I’ve always used. I have never had to replace it and it has consistently gotten a lot of use over the years." —Mezzanine Daze

    Price: $8.82

    17. A 14-piece Cuisinart knife block set if it's high time you retire the crummy hand-me-down knives and invest in some sharp, high-quality blades instead. After all, it's actually more dangerous to use a dull knife than a sharp one...so really, investing in these is a matter of safety.

    Reviewer&#x27;s white set in block
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I HAD to have these for my white kitchen!! I love the brand so I knew the knives would be good but I didn’t know they would be THIS good!! My picky husband was surprised!! He gave up his expensive German knive to use one of the steak knives!! I had to get used to the weight of the chef knife but it didn’t take long !!! My cuts have been better, more accurate and my diced smaller!!! I tried to make them smaller! I love these knives!!!" —Christine S.

    Price: $46.61 

    18. An internet-favorite grape cutter because you just load the grapes, press down, and then stare in amazement as perfectly quartered, toddler-safe-sized grape bites shoot out! Sounds like a ~grape~ investment to me.

    reviewer's gif showing the grape cutter in action
    reviewer's photo of the grape cutter
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Who buys a grape cutter? Well, a working mom with a toddler! This makes lunch prep so quick and easy!! I recommend to every mom I meet!! 🤗" —Danielle

    "A mama’s best friend!! This makes my life so much easier, eases my mind sending grapes in my kids’ lunch, and saves me so much time!!" —Kaitlin

    Price: $11.95

    19. A pair of Bluapple freshness savers which work some pretty intense food-preserving magic for a whopping three months. Throw one in your produce drawer, and you'll be amazed at how much longer your food lasts before spoiling! 

    A model putting the small blue apple-like product inside a refrigerator bin
    A head of lettuce without the bluapple looking brown and spoiled. Then, another head of lettuce with the bluapple looking crisp and fresh
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love awesome little items like the Bluapple that serve a useful purpose and make life a little easier. I put a Bluapple in each of my bottom fridge drawers where I keep my fruits and veggies and I have definitely noticed a difference. My fruits and veggies remain fresh and last longer before going bad. This saves me money and although I compost any fruits or veggies that go bad, I prefer not to have perfectly good fruit go bad before we had a chance to eat it. I am going to buy more to place throughout the fridge since we are buying and eating more fruits and veggies this summer. I also appreciate how the contents inside can be fed to a houseplant as fertilizer every three months when adding a fresh refill." —Mariposa

    Price: $14.99

    20. A set of soda "lids" that are kind of a game-changer for outdoor picnics and backyard BBQs. Slip one on top of your soda can and voilà! You've got a sealed bottle of pop!

    A mountain dew can with a silicone bottle lid attached to the top
    Reviewer tilting the can to show the leakproof seal
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these! Such a great idea! Easy to put on and take off. Great for taking soda and beer cans outside or to the beach. I shared with my coworkers, and they liked them so much that they bought some, too. I recommend trying!!" —sd109

    Price: $14.99+ (available in five colors and in packs of six and 12-packs)

    21. A bestselling microwavable pasta cooker so you need never waste time staring at the pot waiting for the water to boil again! I'm literally so impatient, I'm already sold.

    The pasta cooker filled with pasta and water inside of the microwave, ready to cook pasta
    The pasta cooker post-microwave, filled with ready-to-eat pasta noodles
    www.amazon.com

    This much-loved product can make one to four servings of pasta, individual servings of rice, lasagna noodles, and gluten-free pasta. The lid doubles as a sieve and helps you drain the pasta once you're all done, mere minutes later. I myself am a lover of this product!

    Promising review: “I love my Fasta pasta so much that I bought a bunch more to gift to family and friends. Making pasta meals with this microwave product is a breeze…much easier and more convenient that the traditional way of cooking spaghetti, penne, macaroni, etc. and the pasta is perfect every time!” —Laura Burnham

    Price: $17.99

    22. An Icebreaker, a clever ice tray doubling as an ice dispenser. Best of all, this smart design eliminates the need to touch the ice cubes with your fingers, which can potentially spread germs. 🎵🧊Ice Ice, Babyyyy 🧊🎵

    reviewer image of inside the icebreaker mold
    gif of person popping open icebreaker to add ice to water cup
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Icebreaker is a Texas-based small business established in 2020 by Danish engineer Kim Jensen. 

    Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no ice maker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp

    Price: $19.99+ (available in five colors and various multipacks).

    23. A heat-resistant meat and potato masher because you'll find it's a whole lot less work to use this handy tool than trying to smush everything with a fork or traditional masher. Work smarter, not harder, my chefs!

    A reviewer holding a spatula above a pan of ground meat
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best gadget ever. Saw this on TikTok and so happy I bought it. Works well with all ground meat. Got all my friends to buy one and they all love it." —Kendra

    Price: $9.99+ (available in two colors and styles)

    24. rolling egg dispenser that's just as fun to watch as it is useful! Thanks to this, your eggs will always be ~ready to roll~ when you need 'em.

    Two tiered egg dispenser holding a dozen eggs, six on each tier
    reviewer placing an egg in the dispenser, which rolls it down and slides it into the bottom tier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action. 

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. 

    Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen

    Price: $19.99

    25. A stainless-steel watermelon slicing tool if you always struggle with cutting it into even pieces (and especially to do so without nicking your finger). With this, all you have to do is slide the ruler-like tool into the melon and perfect little cubes will come out! And bonus! It comes with a little scoop for making melon balls too.

    Reviewer showing tool being used to slice watermelon
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is awesome and makes slicing a watermelon so easy! I’m sure the more I use it the better and easier I will get, but it was already simple to begin with. I recommend cutting both ends as it makes it very simple and go quickly. Also, the little scoop is fun to use on the end pieces to make little cute balls." —Noel Johnson

    Price: $11.99

    26. A pack of slow cooker liners to make sure the clean-up is just as easy as the cooking when you're using your Crock-Pot. 

    The pot with liner and chili
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Try these liners once and you will never use your crock pot without them again Pop one of these liners in and once your meal is ready you can easily lift the liner out and the mess goes with it. No more soaking and scrubbing. Just rinse it out with soapy water. I find these especially useful if I’m cooking up big batches and freezing part of the batch. I can pour right out of the liner into a ziplock bag. No messy ladling necessary." —landr007

    Price: $3.48+ for six liners (available in four styles/sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.