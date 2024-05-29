BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 27 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Amazon Customers Love

    I present...your new summer wardrobe.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of cargo-style joggers ideal for summer hiking or lounging by the campfire, especially since they'll prevent those pesky mosquitoes from getting at your exposed legs! They're lightweight, quick-dry, have an impressive five pockets, and are super duper stylish on top of all that.

    Reviewer standing on dock in black joggers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought these pants to work in, needed something lightweight, with ample and secure pockets. They have exceeded my expectations so much so that after I received my first pair, went back to order three more. I needed a pant that I would not trip over the bottoms, that dried fast and stayed up not sliding down my behind every time I had to bend over. With the wide elastic waist band, and the tie these stay put. The zippered pockets allow me to keep my vehicle keys, money secured, and the side cargo pockets with velcro closures keep my cellphone safe and clean. Most of all they are COMFORTABLE, and wash up really nice. I wash in cold and line dry and they dry fast. I am never working in hot jeans again! I will buy more of these, LOVE THEM!" —Cleanup63

    Price: $29.98+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 16 colors)

    2. A pleated tennis skirt because it's so cute and comfy you'll want to wear it all the time, both on the courts and off. And don't worry, it has pockets to fit your tennis ball, cell phone, lip balm, or whatever else you need handy.

    Reviewer wearing the white tennis skirt while riding their bike
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yall get this skirt. I love it so much! It’s so comfortable and versatile. The material is thick and breathable. I went biking in this skirt and the shorts underneath never rolled up and made things uncomfortable. I need this company to make a dress with the same material!!!" —K Sto

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 19 colors)

    3. A high-neck thong bodysuit to bring on ~hot girl summer~. It's pretty much impossible not to feel unbelievably confident when you're rocking a sleek 'n snazzy bodysuit, and it also means you don't have to worry about constantly re-tucking your tank.

    reviewer wearing the bodysuit in orange
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It took me a couple of tries to get the sizing right but eventually I got it. This fabric is like a swimsuit fabric. It's stretchy and silky. It is not cotton. I prefer this type of fabric because it feels nice against the skin and looks sleek (no wrinkling). I plan to wear these with jeans, shorts, or jogger pants. I loved it so much I purchased it in black and white (white is a bright white not ivory so that's good!). It's trending right now and a really great price point. Buy it, you won't be disappointed!" —Anonymou5

    Price: $21.60+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 29 colors)

    4. A pair of chunky hoop earrings so you can add a bit of trend and glam to all your outfits. Seriously, earrings like these = instant chicness.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: This is my third pair of Pavoi earrings. I wear them all the time, and they never get discolored or hurt my ears. The gold plating is done really well. I get compliments all the time!" —Steph

    Price: $13.95+ (available in four sizes, four finishes, and two styles)

    5. A running short featuring a zippered pocket that many reviewers praise as being nearly identical, or even better according to some, than their Lululemon counterpart. And best of all, these ones don't require you to drop a ton of cash!

    Reviewer standing on mountain lookout in pink shorts holding child at waist
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "DO NOT WALK….RUN! Better than all my lululemon shorts EASILY! These shorts look great while being so comfortable. I do CrossFit and I felt covered the whole time, but didn’t feel like I was being suffocated, the fabric is so breathable the zipper is a perfect size, I love everything about these shorts. I can not recommend them enough. I’ve told everyone who will listen, these are THE shorts every woman needs." —MadelineVanHoose

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 41 colors)

    6. A shirred blouse since it's super duper comfy and is pretty much guaranteed to make you feel super confident with its elegant and smooth 'fit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wanted something professional enough to wear during online teaching yet comfortable enough to hide COVID weight. I carry my weight in my belly, have always had curvy hips & a round bottom. If you do not want to draw attention to the belly, this top tapers at that spot but shirring helps hide it a bit. Material is stretchy. I am a 36C & bought a large. Fits PERFECTLY! Has plenty of space on top if you are a bit bustier." —Letitia Madrigal

    Price: $18.75 (available in sizes XS–5XL and 45 colors)

    7. A smocked mini dress with flowy balloon sleeves for when you want to dance and twirl about in a field of flowers, or at the very least, want to bring that flirty summertime energy with you on date night.

    reviewer wearing the blue dress on a balcony
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great quality and style. You can wear it backwards too. You can also cover the back by not knotting it in the back as shown in the style. There are so many ways to style it if you get creative with it. It is stretchy around the neckline and back skirt and will likely fit you if you go based on the suggested measurements.The dress is not seethrough and the fabric and stitch quality is great. I also added shoulder padding to give the dress more character and a fancier touch." —Katie

    Price: $38.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors)

    8. A retro-inspired bathing suit that pairs a flouncy tankini top with stylish high-waisted bottoms — for when you want the fun and functionality of a separate top and bottom, but don't want to wear a full-on bikini. Oh and I almost forgot, the pattern combos here are awesome – there's cheetah print, feathers, polka dots, an American flag design, and more!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Plus Size Queens, YOU NEED THIS BIKINI!💖I absolutely love this bikini! It looks so good, and you can mix and match so much with it! The bottoms are truly high waisted! Also pro tip if you need more coverage around the belly and thighs like me just turn the swim bottoms backwards! 😉 NO ONE WILL EVER KNOW BUT YOU! Plus it make your booty pop in all the right way 🍑 since you don't have so much coverage! Try it for yourself and see what you think! love the navy blue and white! I have had it a year and it still looks great! ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️" —jojo

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and dozens of styles)

    9. A high-waisted denim short since the raw frayed hem gives them an even trendier and cooler look than regular clean-cut jeans. In other words, you've just found the perfect casual-chic summer shorts. 😎

    Reviewer wearing the light wash jean shorts
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hands-down, my favorite shorts I have ever owned. When you first put them on, they are a bit snug on the hips, but after a few minutes, seems to adjust well. These shorts are a great length; I’m a mom, but still enjoy shorter shorts :) .They do not grab your thighs and the side slit is a nice detail. The washed color was exactly what I was looking for in shorts. I typically wear a size ten (“small” waist but large hips). Very comfortable and they have held up well. The material is jean but with some stretch." —Emily

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 33 colors)

    10. A henley tunic featuring a very crisp button-up cut in front if you've been looking for a versatile warm-weather top. It's loose, but not baggy, so you can easily wear it tucked in or out. Plus, it's that perfect in-between where it can be worn casually or dressed up. So many options, all so cute!

    Reviewer posing out in yard in the red henley tank shirt
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very soft and comfortable. It's been great for a spring shirt at work. It looks good hanging loose or tucked in. The buttons are a nice touch, to be buttoned or unbutton a few, nice with jeans or dress pants, and for layering." —lavylou

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 36 colors)

    11. A crop top sports bra if you're ready to hit the gym in comfort, style, and confidence. It's beloved by reviewers for being just as cute and breathable as the Lululemon Align but costing only a mere fraction of the price!

    reviewer wearing the black crop top with high waisted boho pants
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with these crop tops/bras! Everyone thinks they’re lulu. They are the only thing I want to work out in anymore. They SO comfortable and I love this light pink colors. I also have two other colors and just wear them on repeat. Perfect for yoga, spin, or running. Highly recommend!" —Amy Davis

    Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 29 colors)

    12. A ruffly wrap dress so you can flit and flirt about to your heart's content, especially since the adjustable tie-front design essentially guarantees the *perfect* 'fit.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo wearing the red polka dot wrap dress with cowboy boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t think I’ve come across an article of clothing that I’ve loved so much in my life until now!! I feel it fits true to size and the price is great.These are the best dresses to wear when: you want to look cute, are in a rush, don’t know what to wear, want something you could either dress up or down, or just want to wear something that’s plain comfortable! I wear one of these dresses at least once a week. What’s nice about it being a dress that ties is that it looks great around your waist, and (for those with smaller-moderate cup sizes) you can adjust the coverage of your cleavage by wearing a bra or no bra with it.It’s truly amazing how VERSATILE this dress is. By now I’ve bought four different colors, and I’ll honestly probably buy more lol." —Mariah

    Price: $35.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 27 colors)

    13. A wide-brim straw hat that serves a triple function: It protects your precious head and face from the sun's harsh rays, stylishly completes your 'fits, and keeps everyone else wondering, who are they?? Yep, you're gonna feel like a celeb wearing this beauty.

    reviewer wearing the tan straw hat at the beach
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start off by staying I've never been a beach hat type person.... until now! I love this hat!!! When I bought it I wasn't sure if I could pull it off. (You know, it looks good on others but not so good on me.) Well, I just got back from Belize and this hat was amazing. I love how adjustable it is. I was able to comfortably wear it while riding a golf cart, all day at the beach, and even out on a kayak without it blowing off or being too tight. And it was just the right coverage for me. Enough to protect my sensitive eyes and fair skin from the sun yet not so large that it was in the way. I wore it much more than I thought I would because it was so useful, cute and comfortable! Great buy." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $24.99+ (available in two sizes and 21 colors)

    14. A floral cover-up that's the summertime equivalent of your favorite cardigan layer. Slip this on over your swimsuits, dresses, tanks, and other warm-weather outfits to give them an extra touch of style. It's lightweight, beautiful, and super versatile — what's not to love?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so big into this kimono look. I now have four of them, all in different colors and lengths. I got the XXXL just to be on the safe side, and there is plenty of fabric if I want to cross the front and belt it. It falls to mid thigh in the back (the front curves upward). The first time I wore it I got a LOT of compliments on it. I am very, very happy with this!" —annieb

    Price: $17.77+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 28 styles)

    15. A Hawaiian shirt because you really can't go wrong rocking some laid-back island vibes. Plus, it's the perfect excuse to head to that tropical bar for happy hour hehe.

    reviewer wearing the paisley printed Hawaiian shirt on beach with their partner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I mean what can I say, I’m comfy, the shirt just flows. Those top three buttons are N/A for me but that’s by choice, as you can see buttons undone means you’re having fun, and I’ll tell you one thing it’s hard for something to fit me right but this one was perfect. I’m 5’9” 230 lbs got cannons for arms and just a smidge bigger than softballs for shoulders and my torso is thick and wide like your aunts azz and the shirt still felt great! Definitely would recommend boys, ballin on a budget!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $17.27+ (available in men's sizes S–3XL and 34 styles)

    16. A crop top with a ~twist~ (literally speaking, that is), so you can change it up from your simple tees every once in a while. And who knows, since it's super duper cute, maybe *this* will become your go-to instead!

    Reviewer wearing the white twist-front crop top with jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These crops are pretty much all I wore during the summer (I work from home). I’m a 16 top, so I got a 2XL to play it safe…and it was perfect! I bought the mustard, maroon, olive, pastel pink, pastel green, light gray, white, and the light gray and white striped!! When I tell you they were my staple shirt this summer, I’m not kidding. The fabric is a cotton blend (not the sheer, polyester stuff), and they are soft and not too thick (not thin/flimsy fabric at all). They don’t shrink in the wash if you follow the directions (hang dry). They do show mid-drift, mostly when you raise your arms, but honestly…no one is really paying attention, right? Buy the crop top! Wear the crop top!" —Monipenny

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 colors/styles)

    17. A boho midi dress that has no right being this adorable!! I'm actually obsessed with those tie-up ribbon shoulder straps, ugh! I hope you're ready to get a ton of compliments, because wow, this is simply too cute. 😍

    the reviewer wearing the pink dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best summer dress I own. Exactly what I was looking for. It's long, flowy, the bottom isn’t see-through and the top is completely ruched all the way around so I don’t have to wear a bra with it. The shoulder ties make it extra cute and allows for lots of adjustability. I originally ordered an xl, but it was pretty big, ordered a large which is what I normally would order and its perfect." —MGTX

    Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors)

    18. A wrap bodycon dress to wear when you want to feel confident as all heck. The super chic cutout twist front shows off just a touch of skin, while the ruched fabric ~does the work~ to give the dress a fun shape.

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture in the purple and pink mini dress with a middle cutout
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I loved everything about this dress! The material looks and feels like a shirt, but not see through or too thin! Very comfortable. Sexy! I love the way it fits. I can’t see a single belly roll even though I normally would. I would buy this dress again in a different color!!! Really boosted my confidence!" —Logan

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 35 colors)

    19. A casual romper about to become the MVP of your summer wardrobe. Why, you ask? Well, it's unbelievably comfy and on-trend, even if you pair it with nothing but a pair of sandals or sneakers!

    Reviewer wearing the black romper and standing next to bride to be
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This jumpsuit has been popping into my feed for a while. Finally caved and purchased for my trip abroad- why did I wait so long to score this comfy, versatile workhorse of a garment?? I wore on an overnight flight layered with a chunky cardi and flats, wore sightseeing with tennies and a jean jacket, then out to dinner with a long necklace and strappy sandals. Easy to manage in the bathroom and it washes well too! I am thinking of ordering another color." —jillmarieg

    Price: $30.39+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 32 colors)

    20. A scalloped bikini — and before you ask, yes, it comes with both the top *and* high waisted bottoms — since the trim kinda looks like dainty little seashells, meaning you'll feel like a mermaid who's assumed human form.

    Reviewer kneeling on sandy beach wearing the yellow one-shoulder bikini set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never felt so cute in a bathing suit! Omg! This is so perfect!!! It feels like it was made for me!! I’m about 5’4, normally a small top, 34-36B cup and a 4/6 bottoms... I ordered a medium and it was perfection!" —Cat G

    Price: $26.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors)

    21. A smocked midi dress with frilly flutter sleeves since summer is all about cute and flirty dresses like this one. This is definitely gonna be in the weekly rotation and quite likely to make its debut at your next backyard BBQ party.

    Reviewer wearing the red dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress to the moon and to Saturn. Always get compliments and it is so comfortable. I love the fabric, the smocked bodice, the flowy skirt, the high back, just yes yes yes." —Sakuno-chan

    Price: $25.78+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 28 colors)

    22. A pair of biker shorts that deliver in all the right ways: high-waisted, pockets that will fit your phone, comfy and stretchy fabric that's just compressive enough to make your 🍑 pop, *and* long enough to banish thigh chafing once and for all!

    Reviewer from side wearing the black shorts with hand in pocket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are absolutely PERFECT! I love these an will be buying so many more pairs! They are super comfy and the fabric has a really nice stretch to it. I have a Galaxy S9 and it fits my phone 100% in the pocket with no issues. I have thicker thighs as well and the fabric feels like it isn't going to totally wear out within a few months of wearing them because it is more of a spandex type material on the outside. Luckily, they are super breathable and were perfect for the hot day that I was wearing them. Can't be more happy!" —Cupcake Neko

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and 18 colors)

    23. A pair of water shoes designed for people who really need some extra protection while they play on the sands and in the water, but dread the thought of wearing clunky, water-logged shoes. These practically feel like nothing, but they'll protect you from harsh rocks, sharp seashells, slimy seaweed, and all those other beach day hazards your feet usually encounter.

    reviewer standing in the water in the black and pink abstract patterned shoes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes a couple of years ago before a river hike. UM THESE ARE AWESOME. They lasted a long time and the only reason I bought these yellow ones were because I wanted a new color haha. My older pair did start to wear out in the toes from scraping them on rocks and such when hiking but still no holes in them. These shoes feel like socks but with enough of a sole that you can walk on gravel with no problem. It really is like walking barefoot. Also, these are the only water shoes that I have worn that do NOT let a bunch of debris into the shoe making you constantly have to take it off to empty it or just deal with the irritant. You can play on the beach with minimal sand stuck between your toes. Thoroughly impressed by that. So with that, I do recommend if you are a half size to size down so they are snug, otherwise the sock like ability to keep stuff out might not work so well." —Samantha Lindsey

    Price: $9.98+ (available in sizes 4–13.5 and 43 colors)

    24. A pair of polarized sunglasses with a retro-chic polygon shape that's sure to trick everyone (yourself included) into thinking you're wearing designer shades...but in reality, you're stylishly protecting your eyes on a budget, which means more money for those fun summer activities instead!

    Reviewer wearing the gold-framed sunglasses
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Always a 5-star product. I'm a repeat customer. I really like Sojos sunglasses because they are sturdy, fashionable, cool, well made, and great quality. I get a lot of compliments every time I wear them. The mirror ones are my favorite . Good sun protection. I'll keep buying more for sure." —princesita

    Price: $12.99 (available in 14 colors)

    25. A chic mini dress pulling out all the stops to make you the queen fashionista this summer: trendy halter neckline, stylish tie waist, fun pattern, and some flirty ruffles. Whether you pair this with a jean jacket or just wear it alone, you'll be turning heads at the office, out on the town, and heck, even in your own living room!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "You need this dress in every color. You would not believe how many compliments I received on this dress!! I literally sent the link to five other women the night of this event. I will order more patterns of this dress for sure! I’m overall happy with this purchase." —Samantha Cockerham

    Price: $31.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 38 colors)

    26. A loose and flowy oversized cotton jumpsuit to slip on over your favorite (or not so favorite) tops for that cute and artsy boho aesthetic. ☮️ 😌

    reviewer wearing the green jumpsuit over a white shirt
    reviewer wearing the brown jumpsuit over a black top
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these pants. I have two pairs of these now and they are my favorite things. They are so comfortable. Seriously, I would live in these all summer long if I could. They do run small so size up if you want them to be more loose. They also probably run on the longer side for shorter people, so be aware of that." —Brittany Gloss

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–5XL and 19 colors)

    27. A cushy pair of slides because you'll feel like you're walking on a big fluffy cloud, which — IDK about you — sounds like a dream come true to me.

    Person wearing white socks with pink slide sandals and grey sweatpants, highlighting comfortable indoor wear
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was expecting these to be decently comfortable but they literally feel like I’m walking on a cloud. The color is just as picture. And they don’t make an annoying tapping sound when you walk on hard floor which is a bonus to me haha. Perfect house shoes. 💗" —Marissa Paige

    Price: $23.99+ (available in sizes 4–16 and 15 colors)

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.