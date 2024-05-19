BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    26 Pieces Of Workout Clothing That Are *Actually* Moisture-Wicking

    Tell sweat to buzz off this summer.

    Cierra Cowan
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Maria Sabella
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Black Diamond sun hoodie that's a personal fave for sunny hikes and backpacking trips. I've started to take sun protection super seriously, so a long-sleeve UPF 50+ option is a must. And even as the sweatiest person alive who refuses to pack deodorant when backpacking (extra weight? No thanks), it keeps me dry no matter how many miles I trek.

    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I love these. They fit great and are lightweight. I wear them on hot summer days and never feel like I'm sweating. I have multiple colors and cannot wait to collect more." —Kc H.

    Get it from Black Diamond for $66.50+ (originally $95, available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors).

    2. A racerback tank top to help your back and arms catch a breeze during humid outdoor workouts. Phew, what a relief!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this shirt! It’s so comfortable to wear when I work out and is moisture-wicking. Love the back of the shirt. It motivates me to work out!" —Nicole Ripplinger

    Get it from Amazon for $14.38+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors).

    3. A crisscross sports bra if you're tired of all the humdrum offerings that have been languishing in your drawer for years. Treat yourself!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the design of the backs of this sports bra. I did burpees, jump squats, and jumping jacks, and everything stayed in place! I also appreciated not having to dislocate my shoulder trying to take the sports bra off. It came off easily without the normal struggle of high-support bras that are so tight you sometimes have to ask for help. After my workout, I immediately bought two more in different colors." —Jessie

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in nine colors).

    4. A classic pair of bike shorts you'll find yourself wearing for everything from yoga to jogs to styling with an oversized tee, for a fun athleisure look. The world is your oyster. 

    model wearing black bike shorts and doing a yoga pose
    SuperFit Hero

    Oh, and these have pockets! Reviewers say they love the high, supportive waistband and the compression fit that keeps them secure during movement.

    SuperFit Hero is a woman-owned small business based in California specializing in premium plus-size activewear in sizes L–7XL.

    Promising review: "I’ve had these for a while but have generally felt nervous about wearing skintight anything in public, so I haven’t given them a real test. Today I said, 'What the hell, you only live once,' and wore them on a hike. They were SO GOOD! Super supportive, wicking, zero chafing, stayed put both on the waist and the leg and laid flat under the waist belt of my pack. These shorts are the real deal. Just more confirmation that Superfit Hero is the place to go for serious athletic gear for larger bodies. I will definitely be hiking in them in the future!" —Mollie S.

    Get it from SuperFit Hero for $75 (available in women's sizes L–7XL and in nine colors).

    5. A pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets and a whopping 49,000 5-star ratings — have you ever regretted getting another pair of reviewer-loved leggings? I don't think so.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fits great. Comfy, sweat-wicking, and weren’t expensive. Love the pocket. Great quality workout pants!" —Katelyn

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 36 colors).

    6. A scoop-neck racerback tank top so summery that buying it is a great excuse to plan a few more hikes this season. Pull up AllTrails and get moving!

    Reviewer wearing the blue tank top and leggings on a hike
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Comfortable and moisture-wicking. Great for the hot summer days! Stretchy material as well." —Brittney Maughan

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 19 colors).

    7. A cross-back sports bra with removable cups so you can add or take away more coverage as you wish. Good luck choosing between the 22 fun colors and patterns, though.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this top! It stays in place and has moisture-wicking fabric. It’s comfortable and I’m not having to constantly readjust it. The pads don’t move around too much inside the top, either. I recommend this!" —K

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 23 colors).

    8. A pair of top-rated bike shorts so you always have the perfect stretchy option to throw on for your workout. If you're waking up early to move, the last thing you want to do is think about what to wear.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shorts are perfect. I trained for and completed an Ironman in these shorts. I have four pairs of them. They are great at wicking sweat, they stay in place, fit with a compression that keeps them fitted yet not uncomfortable, and the side pocket is absolutely perfect to keep your phone, ID, or snacks handy. Nothing has slid out of the side pockets." —Mark

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL, three lengths, and 38 colors).

    9. A longline sports bra for anyone who's never quite sure if they want to wear an exercise shirt or just their sports bra. This fuller-coverage option presents the best of both worlds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It fits so comfortably, the fabric feels moisture-wicking, and I LOVE how it looks!! Buying more asap!" —Carol Ann Kaplan

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 29 colors).

    10. A pair of sweat-wicking workout pants that provide more than one solution during sweaty runs. Say hello to quick drying fabric *and* pockets.

    a model wearing the brown pants
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Loved these pants. Super comfortable and stretchy (tried squatting in them and it was not uncomfortable at all). Light material, dry easily. Could definitely wear with a cuter top or as athletic/hiking pants." —TRISH

    Get them from Amazon for $35 (available in sizes XXS–XL, two inseams and in 20 colors). 

    11. A long-sleeve quick dry shirt for anyone who's ready to trade slathering on gallons of sunscreen on their chest and arms for a simple sun shirt.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this shirt for hiking. I got it for a backpacking trip. It was very comfortable and easy to wash during my trip. It also dries very quickly. Highly recommend for anyone that hikes!" —Nicole Sanchez

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 26 colors).

    12. A six-pack of cushioned compression socks so having comfortable feet doesn't have to mean sweating to high heaven as you jog.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tried some other running socks for marathon training and they were all so thin. I like a cushiony sock. These feel like a thick cotton sock but they're synthetic and moisture-wicking." —David Quail

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors).

    13. A loose tunic-length top that one person said is so good, they got four of them. I mean with a breezy mesh back and 24 colors to choose from, four seems on the conservative side.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in hot, muggy Houston, Texas so outdoor workouts can be miserable a lot of the time. These mesh-back workout tops changed the game and I was not only comfy and cool my whole workout but the moisture-wicking technology kept me DRY, even after an HOUR!" —Shae McDonald

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XL–5XL and in 25 colors).

    14. A sleeveless jumpsuit because you train like a superhero so it's time to dress like one, too. I can't get over how cool this thing is. Get ready to rake in some serious compliments at the gym.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super cute bodysuit! Material is very comfortable, moves with the body well (the legs/shorts did go up a little but that’s expected sometimes with dancing in it), doesn’t show sweat stains, and overall a nice find for the price!" —Kenyetta

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors).

    15. A pair of capri leggings that are classics for a reason. They are good for any season, stretchy as can be, and ready to be paired with any workout top imaginable.

    Reviewer wearing black leggings while doing yoga on the beach
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I highly recommend these capris! They are lightweight, smooth and soft, stretchy, and breathable. They also have great moisture-wicking ability to keep you dry. They give you the right amount of compression (not too much or too little) and are just really functional. (Love the pocket!) I ordered two colors and will certainly be ordering more. These are perfect for spring and summer." —N. Williams

    Get them from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 26 colors, and with or without a mesh panel).

    16. A set of two cropped long-sleeve workout tops for adding something a little different to your exercise drawer. Reviewers confirm they're both trendy and functional. What more could you ask for?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "They don't loosen up while working out, the material is thick, tight, comfortable and stays compressed while lifting AND it doesn't show when you sweat!!!" —Megan

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 14 colors).

    17. A two-piece ribbed workout set because sometimes the motivation of a matching set is just the boost you need to get up and start your workout.

    Reviewer wearing neon yellow set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this set, got it in brown and I must say the quality is up to Gymshark, maybe even better. I sweat profusely on all my workouts and this was sweat proof, no weird sweat spots since the fabric is thick. Perfect for squatting as well, no see through. Recommend 100%." —Anna Victoria

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and in 26 colors).

    18. An Under Armour half-zip pullover so you're in charge of how much breeze (and sun!) your chest gets. Maybe start with it zipped all the way for stretches and warmups and unzip for a little air as you start to sweat.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wear this one to two times a week for walking in NEPA winter weather. Fits well and lightweight. Definitely wicks away moisture."Jean K.

    Get it from Amazon for $43+ (available in XS–XXL and in tons of colors).

    19. A pair of high-waisted shorts that one reviewer wrote are the "BEST SHORTS ON AMAZON!" The contoured back makes the booty look extra bootylicious, so if that's what you're looking for, then you've found your perfect pair.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shorts fit great, they have stretch so they’re good for leg day. They’re also sweat and squat proof!" —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $21.59 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 33 colors).

    20. A scoop-neck tank top you'll find yourself reaching for alllll the time thanks to its comfortable and classic cut. Having basics you love just makes getting dressed better.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wear an 18/20 and am very top heavy and used this for hot yoga today. This shirt worked beyond my expectations, very sweat-wicking and dries quickly. A great investment." —emikoftokyo

    Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in sizes 1X–5X and in three colors).

    21. A ribbed long-sleeve jumpsuit that's just WOW — so stunning. Yes, it's full coverage, but don't worry, reviewers like the one below vouch that it's cooling and very wearable as well as good looking.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I recently purchased this jumpsuit and I am extremely impressed with the quality and versatility of this piece. The material is a breathable and stretchy polyester/spandex blend that keeps me cool and comfortable during my workouts. It's also thick enough to not be see through and the fabric has held up well after multiple washes. The jumpsuit is true to size and fits me perfectly, the adjustable straps allow me to get the perfect fit for my body. The design is sleek and simple, with a clean and modern look that makes it easy to dress up or down. I also love that it has pockets on the sides, it's a small detail but it makes a big difference." —Nengi

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in five colors).

    22. A splurge-worthy Power Bra from Forme whose unique construction helps to gently pull your shoulders back, improving your posture during workouts or regular life. I wear this to hot yoga, where I sweat buckets, and it really helps keep me dry (and looks great tbh).

    model in a gray sports bra
    Forme

    Promising review: "It’s taking a little bit of time to get used to wearing it, but I think that’s only because I’ve had such poor posture it was weird having muscles engaged that had never been before. I am getting compliments about the fact that I don’t look slouched over anymore. I will be purchasing more so I can have it for everyday use and to use on my runs." —Raquel B

    Get it from Forme for $182 (available in sizes XS–3XL and seven colors). 

    23. A racerback tank top with a mesh panel I can see you wearing to pilates a lot this year. And HIIT. And hiking. Okay, everywhere!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are awesome tanks and YES, they are poly/spandex, moisture-wicking, ACTUAL workout tank tops. I like my tanks loose and to cover my backside, so I sized up because they did not with my typical size." —XENA

    Get it from Amazon for $14.39 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 21 colors).

    24. A pair of Injinji sock liners that may look silly at first but will truly help keep your feet *so* much more comfortable while on hikes or trail runs, especially if you're prone to blisters. Merino wool wicks moisture, and individual toe holes give them access to their full range of motion so you can grip and rock scramble with the best of 'em.

    writer wearing light grey toe socks
    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    I'm extraordinarily prone to blisters, and I literally don't know what I would have done without these sock liners on my first backpacking trip. I thought I'd try them out for a day or two of my five-day trip just to see what they were like, but they soon became my favorite and then the *only* sock I wore. 

    That's right, these were so comfortable and just the right thickness that I ended up wearing them as my only socks. They layered well under my hiking sock, as intended, with no complaints, but with just the toe sock, my feet felt so free, which, when also confined to a boot for 12 hours a day, was a feat. They're sturdy in construction — even the fiddly bits around the toes — and they stayed remarkably fresh for being on my feet for literally five days. I have very sweaty feet, and these help to keep them as dry as possible, which keeps me blister-free and safe. 

    Take the advice I wish someone would have given me and go ahead and get multiple pairs. Injinji makes socks and liners in all different styles and thicknesses, and they're bound to love them all.

    Get them from Amazon for $13 (available in unisex sizes S–XL and three colors). 

    25. A pair of quick-dry high-waisted shorts in a fun, longer length for a new summer look. Long shorts are coming back, people! Prepare accordingly.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Lightweight, wicking, pockets, great length and fit." —dezalram

    Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in eight colors).

    26. A sleeveless quick-dry top with a cool little collar I just know all you tennis- and golf-heads are gonna love. Fore!!!! That's what you say when you hit a ball really hard in golf, right? ...Right?

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Shirt is lightweight, quick-dry and is slightly longer, which I love. My friend loved the top and wants to order as well." —Bobs Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 20 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.