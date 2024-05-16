Nurses Know Their Stuff And They Think These 18 Shoes Are *Very* Comfortable

Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes. It feels like walking on clouds. I love them. They are incredibly comfortable. Gales are by far my favorite. I’m a RN. I work 12+ hour shifts. My feet don’t hurt when I wear these bad boys! I love them so much a few days after I received my first pair, I ordered a second pair." —Brynna Porch

Get them from Gales for $90 (available in sizes 5–17W/3–15M and seven colors) or from Amazon for $90+ (available in sizes 6–17W/4–15M and seven colors).