    31 Things You Can Get During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale That Are Totally Worth The Splurge

    Go ahead and treat yourself to up to 50% off tons of things.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Your Attention Please: The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is in full swing with up to 50% off some of the most beloved and bestselling brands across fashion, beauty, home, and more!

    So, if you've been waiting for the perfect time to splurge on a little treat, now's the time! We've gone ahead and picked out some of our favorite splurge-worthy sale finds — and don't worry, there's something for every kind of budget.

    The sale officially ends June 2, but things will likely sell out sooner, so act fast.

    1. A Zwilling 12-piece knife block set if it's high time for your kitchen blades to get an upgrade — and not just the knives you prep with, but also the ones you eat with. This high quality German-made set has both!

    Zwilling J.A. Henckels knife block set with various knives and a wooden block
    The set comes with a  paring knife, serrated utility knife, fine-edge prep knife, traditional chef's knife, bread knife, four steak knives, kitchen shears, sharpening steel, and the wooden knife block.

    Price: $499.99 (originally $1082.50)

    2. The Dyson Airstrait — an almost magical hair styling tool that uses air, not heat, to straighten wet, tangly, and/or frizzy hair in mere minutes. Reviewers are obsessed with how sleek and smooth it leaves their hair!

    Step-by-step hair straightening tutorial for using the Airstrait: Towel dry hair, pre-dry roots, section and style, cold shot to finish
    Promising review: "Stop what you’re doing and buy the thing. I’ve never been so impressed with a product in my life. This was my dry, natural hair after sleeping on it one night and then having in a bun all day. The Airstrait did this in four passes. It leaves your hair looking fuller and silky smooth without frizz compared to completely flat and damaged like a regular flat iron. I am terrible at doing my hair and this thing will make my life so much easier. Thank you for creating this amazing thing, Dyson." —RachelKtz

    Price: $399.99 (originally $499.99)

    3. A Mephisto sandal since this luxe comfort shoe brand really lives up to the hype. The strappy open-toe design is super stylish, but perhaps more importantly, the contoured footbed provides unbelievable comfort for years, if not decades, of wear!

    A beige Mephisto women&#x27;s sandal with a cork sole and a single adjustable buckle strap
    Promising review: "I have been wearing the Helen sandals for 20 yrs. I have narrow feet and high arches, these sandals meet my every need in foot wear because they mold to your feet. I have to order several pair in order to find a pair that are tight enough but its worth it. When the souls wear out I just send them back to the company for $87.00 (including shipping) and they re-soul them (replace everything but the leather straps). Best sandal my arthritic feet have every had. I live in them all summer."Bootiebabe

    Price: $47.70+ (originally $159, available in sizes 5–13 and 20 colors)

    4. A Tory Burch leather bucket bag that's exactly the tote you need to feel like a powerful corporate baddie. Everyone in the cafe is gonna be wonderful just what it is that you do.

    Woman holding a stylish black leather handbag on her shoulder
    Promising review: "Love this bag!! It fits more than you’d think. Shoulder strap just the right length. Beautiful leather!!" —Jude

    Price: $278.60 (originally $398, available in three colors)

    5. A pair of Gucci sunglasses — need I say more?

    Gold-framed round Gucci sunglasses with dark lenses on a white background
    I did the math for you — these chic lenses are 55% off!

    Price: $227.24 (originally $505)

    6. A Giorgio Armani liquid lipstick because it feels smooth and creamy on your lips while locking in a highly pigmented matte finish that won't fade or dry out by the end of the day. TL;DR; this is a splurge-worthy lipstick.

    Promising review: "I NEVER wear lipstick but I love this lacquer. It goes on very smooth and settles into a beautiful matte after a few minutes. It doesn't dry out my lips and the color lasts for three to four hours without reapplication if you're careful (beware: it comes off on everything). I have the 'Laque de Chine" color and it is a great red for my fair complexion (light brown hair, hazel eyes)." —Albirofo

    Price: $31.50+ (originally $45, available in 31 shades)

    7. A Le Creuset enameled dutch oven for a beautiful piece of cookware that'll last a lifetime and beyond (perhaps a new family heirloom even?). Use it to cook up soup, roasts, bread, and more.

    Blue Le Creuset cast iron Dutch oven with a black knob lid and side handles.
    Price: $199.95 (originally $350, available in 11 colors)

    8. An unbelievably soft Tartan lambswool blanket so cozy you might never find the will to leave your couch again. JK JK, but this blanket is gonna make snuggling up to read or watch T.V. feel oh-so-relaxing.

    A person is holding up a large, plaid-patterned blanket. The design features a mix of both dark and light stripes
    Promising review: "This is a terrific blanket. It’s so soft and warm. I’ve used it as a throw on the couch but I’ve also bundled up in it at a spring baseball game. It’s got so many colors in it but they’re subtle. Best yet, it was on sale and I had Nordy notes so I’m delighted with this blanket." —Anonymous

    Price: $121 (originally $220)

    9. A wide-mouth Hydro Flask that's 100% worth the price tag (but lucky for you, it's on sale right now!). This insulated bottle keeps drinks ice cold for up to 24 hours OR steaming hot for up to 12 and is super aesthetic to boot.

    Woman in a sun hat and denim jacket blows on a dandelion in a field of wildflowers while holding the white Hydroflask
    Promising review: "Used to be a believer in S’well water bottles until I found Hydroflask! My family has these in every size, including the insulated mugs. They are truly well built (will last forever) and keep beverages very hot or very cold, for hours on end. My go-to for staying hydrated (have to have ice cold water) and for keeping my latte hot. Anything less than just doesn’t work. This is worth every penny. I like the wide mouth which makes adding ice cubes and beverages very easy. Also, love that you can buy replacement lids - like socks in the dryer, they have a tendency to disappear in my household! Also love the color and size range - super functional and fun to use." —Andine

    Price: $26.99 (originally $44.95)

    10. A Free People denim flared jumpsuit to channel your Queen B Renaissance energy. Just throw on some cowboy boots or wedge sandals and you'll be ready to break it down on the dance floor. 🤠

    A person wearing a stylish, fitted denim jumpsuit with short sleeves and flared legs, paired with brown ankle boots.
    Promising review: "WOW! This jumpsuit is amazing. My 3 year old also told me she loved it and she will be blatantly honest haha. I have a long torso and have always had issues with anything one piece and this fits so good! It sucks you in in all the right places and makes your butt look incredible! Just buy it and try it if you’re debating!" —Bszub

    Price: $110.60 (originally $158, available in sizes XS–XL)

    11. A cashmere and silk wrap to add an extra touch of luxury and style to your outfit, whether you wear it as a scarf or small shoulder shawl.

    Person wearing white blouse and trousers with the light, soft scarf draped around their neck
    Promising review: "This cashmere and silk wrap just feels luxurious. It's light as a feather but not delicate, you can wrap it or tie it without fear of tearing the material. This tan color is beautiful and looks more like a golden color with a nice silky sheen. You get what you pay for." —Sophisticated Senior

    Price: $74.25 (originally $99, available in two colors)

    12. A sleek black platform slide sandal that's super stylish but also supportive and easy to walk in. Do yourself a favor and grab these before all those summer weddings.

    Marc Fisher black open-toe platform shoe with a thick heel and a simple, sleek design
    Promising review: "Comfortable and add height without an extreme arch. Will be wearing them on repeat this season." —Linh T

    Price: $99.99 (originally $140, available in sizes 5–11 and four colors)

    13. A Perricone MD eye treatment cream since it can help reduce fine lines and puffiness and firm up the skin under and around your eyes.

    Promising review: "Excellent product - immediate improvement noted under my eyes! Softened my skin texture, and helped give a little life underneath my eyes." —Tasha Brun

    Price: $69 (originally $115)

    14. An expandable carry-on suitcase featuring a clever design that lets you fit even more in the suitcase. Plus, the swivel wheels and telescoping handle system make it a breeze to roll through airports and city streets.

    The blue medium-sized, rolling hardshell suitcase with a textured design. It has four wheels, a telescopic handle, and a side handle
    Promising review: "I haven’t used it yet, but I have been using Tumi bags for 40 years. I love thé color, and the 22” size is just right. It is roomy compared to one I purchased during the Anniversary sale last year, which was much smaller. I ultimately returned that one. I have always enjoyed the wheels and telescoping mechanism that Tumi uses on their roller bags, and have never had any complaints about their suitcases." —Swimmer1953

    Price: $525 (originally $750, available in three colors)

    15. A Skims cami thong bodysuit if you've absolutely had it with tucking and re-tucking your tank top throughout the day. Enter this cult-favorite to solve the problem for good.

    Profile view of a woman wearing a one-shoulder swimsuit. She has her hands on her hips
    Promising review: "The fact that I own 7 of these should tell you how much I LOVE them! I’m a 36D and the medium is PERFECT (5’4”, 140lbs, 27 waist, size 6 usually). If you have a larger chest, the straps can dig in a bit.. it does for me but only slightly, not to the point of pain.. after a while it doesn’t bother me. It’s too cute and the material is just so great that I will keep buying this. The thong is actually great, usually with this style it will ride up and you have to keep adjusting cuz it bugs but this one - no need!!" —impulsive_

    Price: $40 (originally $60, available in sizes XL–3X and two colors)

    16. A unique ceramic vase with an almost Greco-Roman inspired design, different paint textures, and lots of vibrant color. This one's a statement piece, for sure!

    A ceramic vase with two handles, featuring dark vertical stripes on a speckled light background
    Price: $75 (originally $150)

    17. Lesse Ritual Serum, a lightweight skin serum formulated with 100% natural botanicals and antioxidants, including turmeric and sea minerals. Just a few drops in the morning and/or night can help calm irritated skin, reduce inflammation and fine lines, prevent breakouts, and hydrate skin to give you a fresh, balanced glow.

    Promising review: "I’ve been a huge advocate for oil based serums/ moisturizers over the past year and this is by far my favorite new product. My skin feels incredibly hydrated and not oily at all (I have combination skin). The list of ingredients here are healthy and all natural for the skin too which I love even more. I use this after washing my face at night and that’s it! I’ll re apply in the morning as well. It soaks into the skin perfectly. Definitely reordering this again" —Ariana 17

    Price: $45 (originally $90)

    18. An adorable smocked waist dress made from organic cotton (meaning it's comfy and cool!) and simply begging to be worn out in a field of wildflowers. Picnic season has begun!

    A person is wearing a simple, ankle-length dress with a cinched waist and short sleeves, paired with open-toe sandals.
    Promising review: "First, I love love that this is packaged in recycled paper and not plastic. I hope that more companies begin doing this, even if it costs a bit more. This is a beautiful, flattering, easy summer dress. Both the shall and lining are 100% organic cotton. For a summer dress in Texas, natural fibers are important. It is also a forgiving dress—I could lose or gain 10 pounds and this would still fit well. I bought both the M and L, as I am in between sizes and the L worked best for me. Other Faherty dresses have run large for me but this one was just a smidge fitted. This is such a versatile dress I ended up ordering both colors." —ArtProf

    Price: $108.90 (originally $198, available in sizes XXS–XXL)

    19. A Bobbi Brown eye shadow if you want your eyes to shimmer and sparkle like the star you are. Red carpet glam looks, here you come!

    Promising review: "The trick to using these eyeshadows is you must apply with your finger and dampen with fix plus. You will get a completely different result applying it that way, which is pigmented and beautifully sparkly. If you use a dry brush you’re going to get a boring dull shimmer and be disappointed in the high price. It’s definitely worth the price when applied correctly and I get so many compliments when I wear these. One of my favorite shadows out of my collection." —heartshoes_4eva

    Price: $29.40 (originally $42)

    20. An artsy marble pedestal table lamp for lighting that's both fashionable and functional. In addition to being a neat-looking source of light, it also has a built-in USB port for charging up devices.

    Modern table lamp with marble base and a spherical white shade placed on a wooden side table, next to an open blue hardcover book and a closed white book
    Promising review: "This lamp not only looks sharp, but I love that it has the one finger touch system. I can leave it bright when I turn it on or in 2 more touches gradually turn the brightness down to a soft glow. It sure looks a lot more expensive than it is!" —BANDITSMA

    Price: $74.99 (originally $99.99)

    21. A pair of high-rise faux leather pants because absolutely anyone and everyone deserves to rock such a fierce aesthetic (even if you won't wear real leather).

    another model wearing the pants in black
    Promising review: "These faux leather slacks ARE better than leather. They are so soft and buttery. Feels like real leather." —DeAnna Sproul

    Price: $74+ (originally $185, available in sizes 00–26 and two colors — not all sizes available in all colors)

    22. A 4-wheel convertible stroller that can be configured for one or two kids (although you might need to buy some additional accessories for the double-seater configuration). Plus, it also folds up for easy storage and transport.

    Black and silver, modern baby stroller with a canopy, adjustable handlebar, and spacious storage basket
    Price: $758.95 (originally $949.95)

    23. A linen sheet set because linen is a super lightweight, cool, and breathable fabric, which will be perfect for the hot and humid summer nights.

    Bedding set including neatly folded sheets and a pillowcase
    The twin set comes with a standard pillowcase, flat sheet, and fitted sheet. The queen, king, and California king sets come with two pillowcases, flat sheet, and fitted sheet.

    Price: $349.60+ (originally $437+, available in sizes twin–California king and four colors)

    24. A Sorel waterproof platform sneaker if you want a practical walking shoe that's also super duper cute. Reviewers say they get lots of compliments wearing 'em!

    Person wearing Puma sports sneakers with a mid-length skirt
    These comfortable shoes fit true to size.

    Price: $93.75 (originally $125, available in sizes 5–11 and two colors)

    25. A Green Pan 14-piece nonstick cookware set so you can cook up anything your heart desires *without* having to soak and scrape the pan for hours afterwards.

    Black cookware set including two frying pans, three lidded pots, and five utensils arranged on a white background
    The set comes with medium and large frying pans, saucepan with lid, sauté pan with lid, 5-quart stockpot with lid, silicone spoon, silicone slotted spoon, silicone spatula, and small, medium and large pan protectors, plus a sponge.

    Price: $599.99 (originally $859.99)

    26. A tufted wool and cotton throw pillow to give your couch a touch of chicness and your tush some extra comfort. A Win-Win!

    Decorative square pillow with a textured surface and irregularly shaped patches.
    Just to confirm, this is the entire pillow, not just a cover so you don't need to buy a separate insert.

    Price: $72.97 (originally $185)

    27. A rugged yet refined backpack designed to be your trusted companion on all your adventures, from the office to the outdoors. It's got tons of pockets, including a specially padded laptop compartment as well as water-resistant lined pouches for drinks, and there's even a handy luggage sleeve so you can attach it to your suitcase!

    TUMI Voyageur backpack with multiple compartments, including a front zip pocket, side bottle holder, and a beige and black color scheme
    Promising review: "Great back for office and outdoors. I don’t like carrying a briefcase so I go with bags. This one is nice enough to use in a professional atmosphere. Holds up well with hiking and camp gear as well. Great all around bag." —UpJay

    Price: $439 (originally $550)

    28. An easy-breezy linen shift dress adorned with a frilly trim that gives it the perfect springtime vibe.

    A person is modeling a casual, knee-length, loose-fitting dress with ruffled sleeves and a V-neckline. They are wearing flat sandals
    Promising review: "I recently purchased this dress. When I received it I was not 100% sure about it at first but after trying it on, I love it! It is not only flattering on but very comfortable and versatile. You can dress it up or down for events. Highly recommend!" —Jesseca2437

    Price: $138.60 (originally $198, available in sizes XS–XL and four colors)

    29. A set of three Staub ceramic mixed baking dishes since these gorgeous stoneware dishes can go right from the oven to the table. It's efficient and effective, especially if you're hosting a dinner party.

    Three blue baking dishes on a white dining table, one filled with a vegetable gratin, another with a roasted vegetable medley, and the third with a spiral apple tart
    The set comes with a pie dish, oval baking dish, and rectangular baking dish.

    Promising review: "These Staub baking dishes are great. Beautiful and handy." —cwfriend

    Price: $129.99 (originally $169.99, available in three colors)

    30. A medallion silk pocket square because anyone who wears a suit deserves to accessorize, too. This adds just the right touch of luxury, color, and style.

    Edward Armah pocket square with intricate circular patterns, red border, and the brand&#x27;s logo in the corner
    It's made in Italy by a Black Owned/Founded brand, Edward Armah.

    Price: $45 (originally $90)

    31. And if you really want to splurge, a diamond pendant necklace if you want a piece of timeless jewelry that goes with everything and is always in style.

    P.S. it's18K gold!

    Price: $597 (originally $995)

    When your bestie asks if you decided to splurge at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale:

