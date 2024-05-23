BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    The Lowe's Memorial Day Sale Is Here With Mega Savings On Outdoor And Indoor Home Items

    It's the perfect time to snag discounted patio furniture, a new mattress, or perhaps a swanky grill.

    by Cierra Cowan

    Exciting news for all you DIY-ers and backyard enthusiasts: Lowe's Memorial Day Sale is here with up to 45% off big ticket appliances, outdoor power tools, furniture, grills, and more.

    Fox

    Summer might be here to stay, but these deals aren't, so shop fast and shop smart — here are some of our top sale picks:

    1. A stainless steel refrigerator boasting way more storage space than you'd expect, a built-in water/ice dispenser and ice maker, and a fingerproof-resistant finish — and all that for under 1000 bucks!

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "It looks nice, holds a lot of food items, and I like the vertically split freezer/ refrigerator areas." —Verified Customer

    Price: $999 (originally $1,499)

    2. A rattan outdoor sectional to transform your backyard or patio into a cute and cozy lounge area. The modular sofa comes with colorful cushions and pillows as well as a tempered glass tea table. Time to start planning those summer BBQs!

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "These things are great; they're very flexible to rearrange and the cushions are nice and thick." —MWHEINZ

    Price: $829.99 (originally $1,139, available in three colors)

    3. A 3-burner griddle grill so you can sizzle up all those delicious BBQ eats this summer and beyond. And don't worry if you're cooking skills are... uhhh, a work in progress — this thing uses smart temp technology to keep your exact desired temperature. Just set it to the temp you want (using 25º increments), and you'll avoid overcooking.

    Stainless steel outdoor gas grill with various foods, including vegetables and meat, cooking on the griddle. The grill has side shelves and storage cabinets
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "The good: This thing is beautiful. For real, it made my back deck look way cooler than it is. And cooking on it is super fun and easy clean up with the paper towel & trash bag holder. I didn't know I needed a griddle until buying this one. The Bad: I've bought way more groceries and cooked more crazy foods on it than I initially thought so more $$ at the grocery store vs. ubereats. The ugly: I've gained 7 pounds from all the food I've been cooking and eating and so has my dog from all the scraps. Hopefully LoCo comes out with a treadmill soon.." —belowaveragechef

    Price: $349.99 (originally $799.99)

    4. A Serta hybrid mattress featuring a blend of memory foam and coils, which results in a comfy, supportive, and breathable sleep surface that's neither too soft nor too firm. In other words, you'll feel like you're sleeping on clouds every. single. night. 😴

    The mattress on a bed with sheets and pillows
    Lowe's

    This mattress-in-a-box is easy to set up and also comes with 90-day test-rest guarantee (just in case you find that it's not quite the mattress for you).

    Promising review: "We've been shopping for a mattress for a while and looking for a Serta mattress. Who knew ...mattresses are at Lowes?!? After reading the reviews and the 90 days to try it we decided to give it a try. I am SO GLAD WE DID! The mattress is so comfortable...not too soft or hard, definitely medium. It works great on our adjustable base and has relieved my back pain from our old mattress. So happy we bought this new mattress." —Vaa

    Price: $499+ (originally $649+, available in sizes full–king)

    5. A 20V compact cordless drill to help you tackle all those DIY home improvement projects. It's less bulky than typical brushed motor drills but still plenty powerful — and even has a built-in LED light to make things even easier.

    DeWalt 20V cordless drill and driver kit includes a power drill, battery charger, and storage bag
    Lowe's

    The drill kit also comes with a battery, charger, and carrying bag.

    Promising review: "I’m accustomed to using big, heavy, and cumbersome brushed motor drills, so I was a bit worried that a compact drill like this would feel like an underpowered toy, but I was completely sold after the first use. It fits my largish hands comfortably and it is light and maneuverable, which is nice when working in tight quarters. The power is perfectly adequate for my needs and it is a bit deceptive because of how much quieter brushless motors are than their brushed brethren. My favorite feature without a doubt is the locking chuck. My old Ryobi drill (that did me a favor by burning up) had a chuck that would constantly loosen no matter how much I tightened it, so I’m beyond words how happy I am to be rid of that headache. This looks to be a rock-solid choice for a homeowner, especially if one acquires it at the sale price." —Verified Customer

    Price: $99 (originally $159)

    6. A 5-burner freestanding electric range oven because I doubt your current oven can also air fry. Yeah, this one can. Oh, and it's also self-cleaning, too. And while we're comparing, I'd just like to point how aesthetically pleasing this glass top, stainless steel beauty is. So...are you ready to upgrade yet?

    Modern kitchen with stainless steel oven in the center of white cabinets
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This is my first time purchasing a Hisense product and I'm so impressed with the quality. I've always been a Samsung and Kitchen Aide fan, and I find the Hisense is just as good of a quality product. It's very well made, with a nice heavy oven door and bottom splash guards for easy clean up. Heats quickly and maintains oven temperature. I love the convection and air fry options; both work perfectly. Rapid boil is a wonderful feature that I use often. I also like the little higher stovetop back as it keeps the knobs and display panel free of splatter when I stovetop fry. It's a good value for the cost and I will be looking into purchasing additional Hisense kitchen appliances." —Verified Customer

    Price: $649 (originally $999)

    7. A 3-piece bistro set for those who have limited outdoor space but still want a cute spot to enjoy a drink, snack, or meal outdoors. This is all you need to transform your patio or deck into a charming European-esque cafe.

    Patio setup with a small round table, two chairs with patterned cushions, and pink lemonade. A potted plant and a rug with leaf designs complete the scene
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Chairs are very comfortable. It was fairly easy to assemble and all parts were included. Creates a nice breakfast spot on my deck." —Verified Customer

    Price: $248 (originally $328)

    8. A stainless-steel dishwasher with a built-in top control panel for anyone who's either A) fed up with washing their dishes by hand or B) sick of accidentally bumping their current dishwasher and managing to start a new cycle every time they move about the kitchen — this is your solution.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This dishwasher holds true to its claim that you don't have to wash before you wash. Dried on egg yolk from yesterday's fried eggs? No worries, just throw it in. Mashed potatoes became glue? Gotta soak...nope. Grits became cement? Gotta scrub...nope. Not even on a special cycle, using cheap store brand pods. It works hard and gets the job done!" —Chuck

    Price: $529 (originally $849, available in two colors)

    9. An LG stacked washer and dryer designed to save space in the home and maximize the task of doing laundry. Although it's a slim single unit, it's got an ultra-large capacity and AI technology to auto-select the best and most efficient wash and dry settings.

    A woman adjusting the central settings on the dryer
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I love how compact this is and still big enough to wash bedding. Having the controls in the middle is really nice. It’s easy to read and reach all of the controls. The washer's drum is a little low so you do have to stoop down pretty low to get wet items out that have stuck to the back of the drum." —Cassyg

    Price: $1,898 (originally $2,599, available in four colors)

    10. A Google Nest smart thermostat so you can adjust the temperature in your home from anywhere just by using the app. So yes, it'll actually be cool when you walk in the door on a 90º day. Plus, it'll even turn itself down when you're away to save energy!

    the thermostat on wall reading 75
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I was nervous about doing this, but it changed very easy. So, much easier to read and set. I live being away from home and able to see the temp on my phone." —4ourcamp

    Price: $179 (originally $249, available in five colors)

    Be sure to shop all of Lowe's Memorial Day Deals happening right now!

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.