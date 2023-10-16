BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Things From Amazon That Just Want To Make Your Life Easier In The Kitchen

    Because an easier life = a happier life.

    by Cierra Cowan

    1. An egg timer so you end up with perfectly ~egg-cellent~ boiled eggs — whether you want them soft, jammy, or hard!

    The egg timer in a pot of eggs boiling
    Promising review: "I’ve used this product for many years (at least 15 years and I honestly think it’s been more years than that). I get perfect eggs every time. It’s so easy to use! I add it in to the cold water at the same time that I put my eggs to boil and the red part starts turning a dark color from the outside in as the timing correlates to whether your eggs have cooked long enough to be soft, medium or hard. I wash this easily with a soapy sponge (never used in a dishwasher). Two friends were recently fascinated by this so I just got them these as little gifts. I was sure to get them this exact brand as it’s what I’ve always used. I have never had to replace it and it has consistently gotten a lot of use over the years." —Mezzanine Daze

    Price: $8.48

    2. A *crab-tastic* silicone spoon holder that clips to the pot lid and quite literally pinches the utensil in place with its cute little claws! Yep, this is a need not a want.

    Reviewer&#x27;s spoon held above cast iron dutch oven with red crab spoon holder
    Promising review: "OMGeeeezy!! I’m obsessed with this, it’s SO cute and it totally goes with my coastal kitchen theme. Make sure you have it on the right side, otherwise, it will not hold the spoon. Now, I want all the colors. Love this, very happy with my purchase!! 10/10 recommend. 🦀🦀🦀" —ThinkPink

    Price: $14.95+ (available in three colors)

    3. A high-powered frother because this little baby can whip up a fancy foaming latte sans espresso machine — meaning you can basically transform your kitchen into a cozy cafe.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the frother next to a homemade frothed latte
    Promising review: "Pretty awesome! I’ve only made one drink but I’m super excited for future matcha lattes and practicing latte art. Also! My coffee shop costs like $5, almost $6 for a latte. I’m lactose intolerant so every latte I have to pay $0.70 more. I just hate that. Overall this will save me money and I get my cozy, caffeine fix in the comfort of my own home!" —RobinFromCalifornia

    Price: $14.99+ (available in 45 colors)

    4. A cleverly designed pancake dispenser bottle so anyone, no matter what their age or culinary skill level, can quickly and easily whip up some perfectly formed flapjacks. Although feel free to get creative with other fun shapes too!

    Reviewer photo showing griddle with three perfectly round pancakes and dispenser bottle sitting on counter
    Promising review: "If you’re thinking of buying this item, DO IT! I originally purchased it because I was tired of scooping my batter with a measuring cup, dripping along the way, just to have oblong-shaped pancakes. This thing makes the perfect round cakes with no mess! I was skeptical about it holding as much batter as we usually use; enough for four people. But it was perfect when we doubled the original recipe! It has a built-in stand when you add your ingredients through the bottom and clean up is a breeze. Don’t think twice; just buy it. You won’t regret it!" —Michelle W.

    Price: $13.30

    5. An Instant Vortex Plus air fryer that will let you whip up delicious foods with practically just the touch of a button. (Seriously!) Plus, it can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat just as easily. Wowza!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Husband and I are LOVING this. Two trays to fill, and so much easier when you can just slide them in and out, not like some other air fryers where you drop the food down into a compartment. We also don't bother turning food after noticing it made zero difference, so twice as easy! Easy to clean and super quiet compared to others I've seen in action like Cosori. Five minute toasted sandwiches, great chicken wings and more." —KonaKathie

    Price: $99.95+ (available in five sizes and six styles)

    6. And a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet to make cooking with your new air fryer even speedier. This handy guide lists out cooking times and temperatures for all sorts of popular food items, including meats, vegetables, frozen foods, and more, so you don't have to waste all that time sifting through online recipe blogs.

    reviewer&#x27;s photo with the magnetic sheets on fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for an easy way to access the cook times for a wide variety of foods you can cook in an air fryer. I had received one as a gift, and used it a lot, always keeping the cooking guide that came with the air fryer close at hand. However, the handy cooking guide is made of paper, and unlike the magnetic 'cheat sheet' it would get lost, crumpled and was not easy to find recipes in. These magnetic sheets fit on the front of my refrigerator and cover all the foods anyone would most often use the air fryer to cook, are easy to read and find the cook times. I would recommend this to anyone owning an air fryer for the convenience, even if you do not use the air fryer everyday — these sheets may encourage you to use the air fryer more often, and see how delicious food prepared in it can be." —archie

    Price: $7.95+ (available in two colors and in Spanish)

    7. An Oxo microfiber dusting wand since it's the perfect size and shape for getting at all those practically impossible-to-reach spots, like under the fridge and stove.

    Someone using the duster to clean under the stove
    Promising review: "Love it! This is the most wonderful device. It did go under the washer, dryer, fridge, and stove, some reviewers reported it wouldn't go under theirs, my stove looked like there was no hope, but it went under. They're all about 4-years-old. It is also great for under heavy furniture. No more moving heavy pieces. Absolutely everything stuck to it, nothing it collected fell away or shed. You cannot shake it off outside either. Therefore, all the dust collected went in the washer. And sure enough, everything washed off. Not sure how I feel about this, so I ran a cycle with soap and hot water, which probably was a waste of time and water, but I felt better, enough that I will definitely continue use. It absolutely did everything advertised very nicely." —Sunshine

    Price: $16.99 

    8. TikTok-famous veggie chopper that'll make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers because they went bad before I got to them. So for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces look so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I would have done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond

    Price: $23.95+ (available in four colors)

    9. A sandwich cutter and sealer, aka a DIY-decruster, if your kid has inherited your genetic childhood aversion to crusts. We all remember how great those Uncrustable sandwiches were (and still are), and now you can make your own right at home!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the cutters next to a slice of bread with perfectly round uncrustable cut out
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "AMAZING!!! I could not be happier with this sandwich cutter and sealer set. The design is absolutely genius and works flawlessly every time. It’s recommended you use fresh bread that is large enough in diameter to fit the cutter, but I had neither of those things in my pantry. Instead I used a week-old loaf of sourdough I was about to throw out to test this product that was also slightly too small. I simply used a rolling pin to flatten the bread out a bit first and the cutter fit perfectly. I tested all three shapes (though only included pictures of two) and all three were awesome. Each test sandwich was sealed tightly with no rips to the bread. The instructions were easy to follow and it took less than a minute start to finish for each sandwich. I’ve used other brands with horrible results but this set rocks!! The plastic of each piece is thick and of good quality, I look forward to using this set for many years to come!" —Sam

    Price: $16.96

    10. A bread dispenser box designed to keep loaves of sandwich bread fresh for days, a true game changer for folks who find themselves constantly having to throw out the last quarter or so of the loaf when it goes stale.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of bread dispenser box open to show fresh slice of bread
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "To use it, you open the bread bag and place it into the container. It has holes in the bottom so air underneath the bag can enter/escape. Then you pull the top of the bag over the outside of the container. That makes it so when you put the plastic top on the container it is air tight. My first loaf of bread in the container I didn't really use, so after only a sandwich or two it sat in my cabinet for about three weeks. I had bought bagels the same day that weren't in the container and they had gone moldy a while earlier so I had assumed the loaf would be bad. I left it longer than I probably would've because of that. When I opened it the bread was still good and soft. I haven't left any loaf as long since that one but I haven't had any stale or moldy bread yet. So if nothing else, it does in fact keep bread longer than if you bought it and left it in the bag. It's shaped for normal bread 🍞. If you buy bread that isn't the typical shape, like those oval shaped ones, they won't fit." —Evan

    Price: $13.97 (available in two colors)

    11. A stain remover gel so you can clear out all the gunk and grossness from tile, sinks, grout, and more with absolutely zero scrubbing on your part. Seriously! Just squeeze this on, and within 6-8 hours, you'll have restored your kitchen to its former sparkling glory.

    Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.

    Price: $14.99

    12. A Vitamix blender because this thing is a beast. It purées, crushes, blends, and mixes more powerfully and smoothly than pretty much any other kitchen appliance out there. The hype is real.

    a reviewer photo of the blender with a green smoothie inside
    FYI, this model features a large 64-ounce blending container, so it's perfect for whipping up family-sized batches!

    Promising review: "I love the consistency of this blender. Every smoothie is professionally blended as if I purchased it. This will definitely help me improve my health. Very easy to use and clean. I couldn’t ask for more!" —Dyuanna Peterson

    Price: $499.70+ (available in two base colors)

    13. A waterproof nonslip kitchen mat that's extra thick and cushioned to make sure long bouts spent doing dishes or cooking aren't uncomfortable or painful on the joints. With this under your feet, nothing will stop you from making and enjoying all those yummy and comforting meals.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of her kitchen with two different sized grey mats, one in front of oven and one in front of cabinets
    Promising review: "These kitchen rugs are amazing! All I can say is they not only look great in my kitchen, but they are comfortable and are so much better on my arthritic knees than our other rugs. I'm 35 and do all the cooking for my wife and kids. I hate shoes in the kitchen but also hate no rugs. Then to make it worse, most rugs must be cleaned in the wash. These clean with a broom and mop like the rest of the floors. The pictures and description are exactly what I got. They do come rolled tight, so give it about 12–24 hours to completely flatten out and puff up." —Curtis B.

    Price: $17.99+ (available in six sizes and nine colors)

    14. An Instant Pot ready to take up the position of head chef in your household. Save yourself the hassle and let this do the (pressure) cooking, roasting, broiling, steaming, and sautéing for you!

    I love my Instant Pot all year long and use it at least once a week. During colder months, I tend to make a new soup, chili, or stew every week, and in warmer months, I use it for roasting veggies, baking potatoes, cooking rice, and more! It's such an easy and quick way to meal prep for the week, or portion and freeze for easy weeknight meals, which is ~super clutch~ when you're a busy gal like me.

    Promising review: "This product is my best friend and I would marry it and grow old with it if I could. I’ve put pork loins, potatoes, yellow bundt cakes, rice, corn on the cob (look up INSTANT POT MILK CORN ON COB and you will never eat it any other way again!). I’ve made pierogies, lasagna, apple dump cake, a whole chicken, bone broth, chicken noodle soup... and more. This is all in less than a month. I’m eating healthier. Eating out less. Cleanup is easy. The food tastes awesome. The pork loin never dried out after it sat on the serving tray." —sugabuga

    Price: $99.99+ (available in four sizes and four styles)

    15. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because a dishwasher doesn't make your life much easier if it's not actually cleaning the dishes! BUT, if you run a load with one of these tablets thrown in, everything will start coming out nice and sparkly again!

    Reviewer giving up thumbs up in front of affresh tablet box sitting inside sparkly clean dishwasher
    Promising review: "I had tried lots of white vinegar for two cycles in my 20-year-old dishwasher for the cloudy and powdery dinginess it had started doing and it only helped about 30%. We have very hard water. This zapped the buildup and glass is clear again and colored plastics no longer have the powdery-like coating. So glad I took a chance on this!" —J. Holden

    Price: $8.95 for a pack of six

    16. A compact cutlery organizer if you're tired of digging around in the drawer for the utensil you actually need. Kitchen cutlery chaos, begone!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of drawer with two cutlery organizers used to hold utensils and other kitchen tools kept in between the organizers
    Promising review: "I don't have many drawers, and the silverware drawer seems like there should be so much more room....so I see these weird silverware trays. I figure, why not? I love them! I got two and put one on each side of the drawer. This allowed me to put random things in between them that I had a hard time finding a place for. I should probably mention that I have a service for 16, and it is REALLY, REALLY heavy Oneida flatware. I have a standard size drawer and even the height is fine. They also stay where the heck you put them, even with drawer liner and the way that my husband slams those drawers shut! All around a great purchase!" —Stephanie M. Campbell

    Price: $9.99 

    17. A garlic press that works through a gentle rocking motion rather than by loading the cloves in and smushing the garlic out (like more traditional presses). Why is this design far superior? Well, it's not only way easier to use but also to clean. And it comes with tools for peeling off the shell and scraping the minced garlic off the surface!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the press loaded with minced garlic
    Promising review: "I've tried a few garlic presses and this one is my favorite (so far). I start with the peeler that takes off the outer shell. Then I use the crusher. The handle on the crusher makes it easy to apply pressure to the garlic. I do a few at a time. I push down gently to puncture the garlic and then rock the rocker side to side. It is amazing how fast the garlic gets minced. The little scraper is a nice touch too. Then the cleanup is rather easy too. I do find that I have to examine the crusher to make sure that any residual pieces are cleaned away. Love it!" —C Gin

    Price: $9.99+ (available in two colors)

    18. A bottle of Goo Gone, which is a liquid kitchen degreaser that effortlessly removes even the most stubborn and caked-on greasy build-up from stoves, cabinets, ovens, and anything else that needs it. (Great at removing the sticky film left behind by labels on glass and stoneware, too!)

    Promising review: "I WISH I COULD BUY THIS BY THE GALLON! Removes grease, and more, from so many things with no scrubbing! If something is stubborn, I just spray this stuff on, let it sit a few minutes, and...gone! My boyfriend had some kitchenware that I thought I might need to replace due to built-up grease on the bottoms. Sprayed this on and waited a few minutes. With just a bit of elbow grease, the old buildup came off. NO need to buy new pots! When my mom saw this stuff work, she had me order her some!!!!!" —DoubleL

    Price: $6.99+ (available in two sizes)

    19. A stainless-steel watermelon slicing tool if you always struggle with cutting it into even pieces (and especially to do so without nicking your finger). With this, all you have to do is slide the ruler-like tool into the melon and perfect little cubes will come out! And bonus! It comes with a little scoop for making melon balls too.

    Reviewer showing tool being used to slice watermelon
    Promising review: "This is awesome and makes slicing a watermelon so easy! I’m sure the more I use it the better and easier it will get, but it was already simple to begin with. I recommend cutting both ends as it makes it very simple and go quickly. Also, the little scoop is fun to use on the end pieces to make little cute balls." —Noel Johnson

    Price: $11.99

    20. A silicone freezer tray and lid featuring four large one-cup wells. In other words, the perfect size for portioning out single servings of meals, soups, ready-to-mix smoothies, and more.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the blue mold tray with pulled pork portioned out into the four wells
    Promising review: "My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady: no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time, but returned the other product — this one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate

    Price: $19.95 (available in three colors and in two-packs)

    21. A bristled blade brush cleaner for a super safe and effective way to clean sharp knives, utensils, or any other kitchen gadget that's hard to clean by hand.

    Reviewer using the green scrubber to clean sharp blade
    Promising review: "This has been a great gadget for me, I use this for washing more than knives. My hands are not always cooperative so finding a better way to wash sharp objects was a great thing for me. It’s a simple design soft bristled brushes on the inside of a hard plastic shell. A simple concept that really works. I have used this for washing wooden utensils, rubber spatulas, large spoons, cooking forks. If it fits, I wash it. A few drops of dish soap straight onto the wet bristles and you’re good to go. I don’t expect this to last forever, but I would buy it again." —7KKids&Me

    Price: $7.99

    22. A seven-piece set of airtight plastic food storage containers featuring easy-lock lids and labels, to help you transform your pantry mayhem into a masterpiece of kitchen organization. 😌

    a reviewer photo of an organized pantry
    Promising review: "I LOVE these containers. I've had several brands of storage containers including the pop-tops and these by far are my favorite. They are easy to open (just lift the loop and it opens) and they are sturdy. Amazon had them for a great price compared to other retailers. They also shipped and arrived super quick and came with labels and a chalk marker. My suggestion is to write on the labels and let them dry for a few minutes before applying to the containers themselves to prevent smudging. My young kids have no trouble opening and closing the containers which is a definite plus for me. I ordered three sets for a pantry project and plan on getting more." —jnstainb

    Price: $24.99+ (available in three colors)

    23. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner if you've been searching for a bleach-free way to clear away all the gunk and buildup from the drain. And yes, this should rid the kitchen of that horrible odor emanating from the sink and replace it with a fresh lemony scent instead!

    The foaming disposal cleaning pack resting in a garbage disposal drain of sink
    Promising review: "We purchased a house in August 2019 and I've noticed that the garage disposal wasn't smelling great. Kept forgetting to do something about it until recently. I purchased these because they seemed to be a good value. I followed the easy directions and was not prepared for the amount of gunk the blue foam pushed out of both sinks. It was gross! After the blue foam died down, I cleaned my sinks and they smelled much better. Almost wanted to do it again, but I'll wait a bit. Highly recommended!" —Sissy39

    Price: $9.88+ (available in three sizes)

    24. A digital food thermometer because the key to preparing perfectly moist and tender meat is to cook it to the exact right temperature, which this will conveniently measure and display for you.

    model using the stick thermometer on a slab of meat
    Promising review: "A great thermometer. I can even see ambient temperature with it. The sharp point goes in easily and seeing the accurate temp fast can't be beat. Except for the protective sleeve.... it protects the thermometer and is easy to clean. You can even clip it to your shirt and with the ring I actually have it hanging in a conspicuous place in my kitchen so I don't have to keep diving into the utensil drawer. It sure exceeded my expectations." —B.C. Poppe

    Price: $10.99+ (also available in a two-pack)

    25. A set of coffee mug organizers if you love your huge collection of cozy mugs but are having a hard time storing them all. This adjustable stacking device will make it easy for you to save space and fit all your mugs neatly in the cabinet (so yes, you can totally keep them all).

    The black organizers being used to stack two mugs on top of each securely
    Promising review: "I've been using these for about a month now. I didn't even know that these existed 'til I saw them and tried them out. I was a bit skeptical that they would hold my variety of mug sizes on top of each other securely but I figured for the cost it was worth a shot. The mugs hold steady, even when stacking smaller mugs on top of larger ones. The diameter adjusts smoothly and the material is stronger than it looks. Now I can take out, or put in, my coffee mugs without worrying of knocking any over!" —NJ Buyer

    Price: $24.99 (available in three colors)

    26. A fully automatic espresso machine that will give you cafe-quality lattes with literally just the press of a button. I'm pretty sure that's actually less work than going to the drive-thru at Starbucks.

    reviewer&#x27;s photo of the espresso machine sitting on their counter making latte
    Promising review: "After two months of research and hands-on demonstrations of the top consumer super-automatic machines we took a chance on a new model with a new technology and it's fantastic. We reviewed and hands-on tested three Jira Models in the $1,000–$2,000 range, the Breville and the Saeco Pico Barista. Ironically we were not able to do a hands-on review of the 3200 but felt the review on Seattle Coffee provided us with enough information to make our decision. With the other super-automatics there is some sort of milk cleanup required. Absolutely NO milk cleanup is required for the 3200. It is really the only one-touch super-automatic on the market. We cannot say enough good things about the product, the quality of coffee drinks it makes and the price point. No tubes, head cleaners or sour milk to deal with." —Tackett 54

    Price: $582.51+ (available in three styles)

    27. A pack of green produce bags because storing your fruits and veggies in these help extend their shelf life and keep them fresher for longer!

    Review photo showing yellow banana stored in green bag next to control banana not stored in green bag, which is much riper with more brown spots
    Promising review: "These bags are great. I am single so don't always use up my fruits and veggies very fast. These bags definitely keep them fresh for a noticeably longer time. I actually rinse them out and reused them multiple times and I've still gone through a couple of packages of them over the last few years because they work so well. I put fruits and veggies in them as soon as I get them home, unwashed (and dry if they were damp when I bought them)." —shopper chick

    Price: $14.99+ (available in three sizes)

