27 Things From Amazon That Just Want To Make Your Life Easier In The Kitchen

1. An egg timer so you end up with perfectly ~egg-cellent~ boiled eggs — whether you want them soft, jammy, or hard!
2. A *crab-tastic* silicone spoon holder that clips to the pot lid and quite literally pinches the utensil in place with its cute little claws! Yep, this is a need not a want.
3. A high-powered frother because this little baby can whip up a fancy foaming latte sans espresso machine — meaning you can basically transform your kitchen into a cozy cafe.
4. A cleverly designed pancake dispenser bottle so anyone, no matter what their age or culinary skill level, can quickly and easily whip up some perfectly formed flapjacks. Although feel free to get creative with other fun shapes too!
5. An Instant Vortex Plus air fryer that will let you whip up delicious foods with practically just the touch of a button. (Seriously!) Plus, it can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat just as easily. Wowza!
6. And a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet to make cooking with your new air fryer even speedier. This handy guide lists out cooking times and temperatures for all sorts of popular food items, including meats, vegetables, frozen foods, and more, so you don't have to waste all that time sifting through online recipe blogs.
7. An Oxo microfiber dusting wand since it's the perfect size and shape for getting at all those practically impossible-to-reach spots, like under the fridge and stove.
8. A TikTok-famous veggie chopper that'll make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!
Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers because they went bad before I got to them. So for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces look so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I would have done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond
9. A sandwich cutter and sealer, aka a DIY-decruster, if your kid has inherited your genetic childhood aversion to crusts. We all remember how great those Uncrustable sandwiches were (and still are), and now you can make your own right at home!
10. A bread dispenser box designed to keep loaves of sandwich bread fresh for days, a true game changer for folks who find themselves constantly having to throw out the last quarter or so of the loaf when it goes stale.
11. A stain remover gel so you can clear out all the gunk and grossness from tile, sinks, grout, and more with absolutely zero scrubbing on your part. Seriously! Just squeeze this on, and within 6-8 hours, you'll have restored your kitchen to its former sparkling glory.
12. A Vitamix blender because this thing is a beast. It purées, crushes, blends, and mixes more powerfully and smoothly than pretty much any other kitchen appliance out there. The hype is real.
13. A waterproof nonslip kitchen mat that's extra thick and cushioned to make sure long bouts spent doing dishes or cooking aren't uncomfortable or painful on the joints. With this under your feet, nothing will stop you from making and enjoying all those yummy and comforting meals.
14. An Instant Pot ready to take up the position of head chef in your household. Save yourself the hassle and let this do the (pressure) cooking, roasting, broiling, steaming, and sautéing for you!
15. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because a dishwasher doesn't make your life much easier if it's not actually cleaning the dishes! BUT, if you run a load with one of these tablets thrown in, everything will start coming out nice and sparkly again!
16. A compact cutlery organizer if you're tired of digging around in the drawer for the utensil you actually need. Kitchen cutlery chaos, begone!
17. A garlic press that works through a gentle rocking motion rather than by loading the cloves in and smushing the garlic out (like more traditional presses). Why is this design far superior? Well, it's not only way easier to use but also to clean. And it comes with tools for peeling off the shell and scraping the minced garlic off the surface!
18. A bottle of Goo Gone, which is a liquid kitchen degreaser that effortlessly removes even the most stubborn and caked-on greasy build-up from stoves, cabinets, ovens, and anything else that needs it. (Great at removing the sticky film left behind by labels on glass and stoneware, too!)
19. A stainless-steel watermelon slicing tool if you always struggle with cutting it into even pieces (and especially to do so without nicking your finger). With this, all you have to do is slide the ruler-like tool into the melon and perfect little cubes will come out! And bonus! It comes with a little scoop for making melon balls too.
20. A silicone freezer tray and lid featuring four large one-cup wells. In other words, the perfect size for portioning out single servings of meals, soups, ready-to-mix smoothies, and more.
21. A bristled blade brush cleaner for a super safe and effective way to clean sharp knives, utensils, or any other kitchen gadget that's hard to clean by hand.
22. A seven-piece set of airtight plastic food storage containers featuring easy-lock lids and labels, to help you transform your pantry mayhem into a masterpiece of kitchen organization. 😌
23. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner if you've been searching for a bleach-free way to clear away all the gunk and buildup from the drain. And yes, this should rid the kitchen of that horrible odor emanating from the sink and replace it with a fresh lemony scent instead!
24. A digital food thermometer because the key to preparing perfectly moist and tender meat is to cook it to the exact right temperature, which this will conveniently measure and display for you.
25. A set of coffee mug organizers if you love your huge collection of cozy mugs but are having a hard time storing them all. This adjustable stacking device will make it easy for you to save space and fit all your mugs neatly in the cabinet (so yes, you can totally keep them all).
26. A fully automatic espresso machine that will give you cafe-quality lattes with literally just the press of a button. I'm pretty sure that's actually less work than going to the drive-thru at Starbucks.
27. A pack of green produce bags because storing your fruits and veggies in these help extend their shelf life and keep them fresher for longer!
