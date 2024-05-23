BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
If You're Looking For A Pretty Dress, I'm Here To Show You 27 Of Them From Amazon

P.S. everyone's gonna assume you found your dress at a fancy little boutique.

Cierra Cowan
by Cierra Cowan

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A square-neck balloon-sleeve dress perfect for playfully twirling around princess-style. You'll be giving off such a fun and flirty energy, people won't be able to do anything other than smile when they see you.

reviewer wearing the turquoise dress
Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson

Price: $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 19 colors)

2. A ruffled, smocked bodice open-back maxi dress so you can finally feel like bohemian royalty! Whether you wear it halter style or strapless, it's a beauty.

Promising review: "This dress is absolutely stunning! Love how flowy it is, the bohemian look, and how sexy the back of the dress is. Received so many compliments. Perfect dress for a vacation. Bought it for my trip to Bali and couldn’t be more pleased." —Carolina Orozco

Price: $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 33 colors)

3. A gorgeous polka-dot halter dress because it's super chic and trendy yet somehow also gives off retro vibes??? Not sure how they managed to strike the absolute perfect balance between old and new here, but I ain't mad about it, that's for sure.

Woman in a polka dot midriff-baring outfit with a hat, taking a mirror selfie
Promising review: "This dress is perfect. So feminine, so fun, so cute! The fabric is really nice, flowier than I thought, and it just fits really well." —Eugenia Trujillo

Price: $37.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in nine colors)

4. A super-soft ruffle-sleeve cotton dress so classy and elegant it's practically begging you to wear it to your next brunch.

Promising review: "I absolutely loved this dress. Bought this one and two others off Amazon for family pics and this one was the winner. I was so glad I wore it too because the pics came out perfect. If you have a large chest it might be an issue but I’m 36A so I had no issues. This could easily be dressed up and would make a great Easter, wedding guest, or summer party dress." —Lindsey

Price: $47.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 22 colors)

5. A ruffled smocked bodice midi dress since wearing this dress is by far the easiest way to communicate to everyone that you are indeed a Very Important Person and are busy doing Very Important Person things, like frolicking in a field and being adorable.

Promising review: "Such a soft dress and good quality for the price point. The fit was perfect. Obviously a lot of stretch but didn’t look like a bunch of fabric! Love it! Great transition from summer to fall dress." —Bri

Price: $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in five colors)

6. A ruffly mini denim dress for a cute take on the classic denim look. Just as timeless, only even more adorable, and nowhere near as restrictive as jeans.

Promising review: "I am soo happy with my purchase. The material and fit are really soft and comfortable. I would definitely recommend it. It is also true to size." —Amazon Customer

Price: $29.99 (available in sizes M–XXL and in three colors)

7. A loose-fitting gingham swing dress with pockets (!!) to wear on the days when you just don't have the time to plan a coordinated outfit, but still want to look cute, of course. Pair this with sandals, a jacket or belt, maybe a hat — really whatever you have lying around, and you'll have a perfectly adorable casual outfit with basically no effort on your part.

Promising review: "Love this beautiful dress. I shared it on my blog and people loved it! Runs true to size. I ordered a medium I am 155 lbs, 5’2. Double-lined so not see-through and doesn’t lay funny. Wearing this piece for Easter and all summer long." —Sherlin

Price: $27.98+ (available in S–XXL and in seven colors)

8. A ruffled sleeve maxi dress since the deep-V, high slit, and wrap design make this look absolutely stunning, which means you'll be turning heads left and right as you strut the streets.

Promising review: "I want one for every day of the week. It’s so light and airy, perfect for the hot summer, and feels barely there. It looks and flows so nicely, it’s elegant and romantic. It's a true wrap dress with long ties, and plenty of overlap, I did not feel the need to sew in the extra snaps. You may want to size up if you’re curvy, between sizes, or unsure. I was fine with my usual size but wrap dresses are often better a size up." —CS

Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 27 colors)

9. A lightweight and very flowy tie-back mini dress that can be worn on or off the shoulder, so when it's finally time to leave the office, you can just slip down the sleeves, and voilà! you've got your happy hour 'fit.

Promising review: "I'm definitely buying more of these dresses, they're very comfortable. I got so many compliments the entire day. It fit nice but I just ended up safety pinning the dress to my bra." —Cope

Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 14 colors and prints)

10. A ruffled and strapless maxi dress if you've always loved the sleeveless look but have been too worried about it how it might fit to ever wear one. This beauty has a tie-front in the bust area and a stretchy elastic bodice so you can be sure you'll get a snug and secure fit.

Promising review: "Beautiful dress! The top is stretchy and stays in place and the bottom has a built-in lining, so it's not see-through at all. Highly recommend! The dress hits a couple of inches above my ankle. Great length. I loved it so much that I bought the white as well! The top of the white dress is see-through, but the bottom has the lining, so it's perfect." —Ellie

Price: $25.19+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors)

11. A gorgeously romantic floral print midi dress because, as if the puff sleeves weren't already cute enough, they also threw in a ruched and ruffly tie-front bust. 😍

Promising review: "One of the cutest dresses I have ever purchased! I have thick arms and the sleeves didn't cut off my circulation. It isn’t see-through, which is nice, and I got a lot of compliments on it." —Lauren

Price: $29.59+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors)

12. A glamorous halter-neck maxi dress since pit stains are never the vibe. The cut of this dress doesn't leave much fabric directly under your pits, which means you'll get all the classy style with none of the hassle.

Promising review: "I really didn't expect to love this dress, but I was so impressed with it that I ended up ordering it in two other colors and also in another style. It's the perfect dress to wear to a party, weddings, or the like. The shorter slip underneath the sheer polka dot overlay of the dress is the perfect length to add a sweet, feminine detail without being too short. Really happy and very impressed!" —Alyssa

Price: $40.99+ ( available in sizes S–XXL and three colors)

13. A glamorous cutout dress so you can look unbelievably chic while also soaking up literally as much vitamin D as possible.

reviewer wearing the tan colored dress
Promising review: "I give 10 stars. Absolute best dress I’ve purchased on Amazon! Amazing fit. Beautiful, perfect neutral. Hugs all my curves, not see through, and super comfortable. Makes me feel like a goddess. I’m in love." —T.C.

Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in nine colors)

14. A deep-V faux-wrap dress because even though it looks like it's made from a super elegant material that would be uncomfy to wear all day, it's actually a soft and stretchy cotton blend. Ugh, yessssss, the perfect balance of class and comfort. 😍

Promising review: "I bought this for my little brother's wedding and it was very pretty but more importantly...SO COMFY! Now it's in the church outfit rotation." —Katy Perdue

Price: $27.90+ (available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors)

15. A long-sleeved dress adorned with a giant bow right in the center because you are a gift to the world and deserve to be presented as such. Plus, according to reviewers, it's super soft and breathable.

Promising review: "I bought this and many other dresses to wear for my birthday party. This dress fit perfectly and was so fun and cute! I wore it and felt like a million bucks! I hand washed it before the party and laid it out to dry. After the party, I washed it in my washing machine on delicate and it washed up so nicely. I still hung it to dry. Didn’t fall apart and I’ll definitely wear it again. I may even get it in a different color because it fit so well!" —Ryan D Sligar

Price: $27.44+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 30 colors)

16. A lace mini dress just as cute from the back as it is from the front. Not only is the tie-back adorable as all heck, but it also makes for a perfect fit (especially since the straps are adjustable too).

Promising review: "This dress is REALLY pretty in person. I like it a lot. I don't think there is any way to wear a bra with it but the material is thick enough that it's not nec. The back is really beautiful. You must tie it right to get it to lay flat." —Connor McKay

Price: $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 27 styles and colors)

17. A boho-inspired embroidered babydoll dress so effortlessly cute and comfy you might find yourself wearing it seven days a week (and I wouldn't blame you if you did).

Promising review: "I've worn this dress multiple times when I just need something to throw on. It is quite short so if you know you will be outside or doing a lot of sitting/standing etc wear some bike shorts under it. Overall super cute and super comfortable! I am size 16/18 US and pretty top-heavy and the 1X fits perfectly." —Bianca v

Price: $28.95+ (available in sizes S–2X and in seven colors)

18. A floral cold-shoulder maxi dress to wear when you need to physically or *mentally* escape to the beach for the day.

Promising review: "This dress...LOVE! I went to the Bahamas and got so many compliments. The dress made me feel beautiful especially during our photoshoot. I highly recommend this dress!" —Katelyn

Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes L–2XL and in three prints)

19. A pleated midi dress because it's not only adorable with that tie waist and flare cut, but it also has pockets — and who doesn't love dresses with pockets?! No one, that's who.

The dress in short-sleeve, with blue top and blue-and-white striped bottom
Promising review: "I was searching for a warmer dress to wear to a fall wedding, and this was perfect. The material is a little thicker compared to other dresses I tried on here and is stitched together well. I received many compliments about how it looks, and I will be able to wear this to work, too! Happy with my purchase!" —Samantha Haslip

Price: $38.99+ (available XS–3XL, short and long sleeves, and 31 colors and patterns)

20. An off-shoulder maxi dress that's basically the top dog of all-weather dresses. You'll love this simple and sophisticated staple piece and definitely get a ton of use out of it.

Promising review: "I bought this dress with the intent of wearing it once to a rehearsal dinner. Little did I know I would end up wearing it ALL summer long! It is opaque, breezy, comfortable, and fits like a glove with some movement. I got endless compliments, and no one could believe I found it on Amazon! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a classy, simple, long-term closet sample." —SCram

Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 27 colors)

21. A ruffled flowy smocked-bust midi dress since it has a classic aesthetic you really can't go wrong with. It's cute, comfortable, and will pretty much never go out of style.

a reviewer in a blue striped sundress and sunglasses posing with hands behind head in a sunflower field
Promising review: "It is soo cute and soo comfy. It is the perfect length, especially since I am chasing a toddler all day — not too long to trip and not too short to be picking up my kid all day. I get constant compliments on it. I wish it came in all sorts of patterns and colors!! Soo cute. It washed really well. I hung it to dry it and it is wrinkle-free and soft! BUY IT!!" —Justin M Dealy

Price: $30.58+ (available in sizes 0–12 and in three colors)

22. A wrap V-neck swing dress with thick straps so you can twirl the night away with confidence and grace, without stopping every five seconds to pull up your strapless bra. You can easily wear your favorite comfy and supportive bra under this beaut, or simply go braless!

Promising review: "This dress was a last-minute purchase for my cousin's wedding, and it was beautiful! It fits great, and I got lots of compliments all night. It was easy to dance in. The fabric is heavy enough that it didn't wrinkle in my bag traveling to the wedding and does not show undergarments. Loved being able to wear a normal bra under a dress to a wedding. Would buy it again in other colors, and will definitely be wearing this one again!" —Smc6288

Price: $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X, 16–18 plus, and 38 colors and fabrics)

23. A long-sleeve floral boho dress because you'll feel like a superstar strutting anywhere in this flowy split-front gem — whether that's at your next wedding or on your way to Sunday brunch.

Promising review: "I love this dress. I got the red/turquoise one (which some may find to be a bit wild of a print, but I love it!), and the colors are vibrant and lovely. The fit is nice. It's ankle length. It's modest while still being pretty. You can unbutton some buttons if you want it to be a bit sexier. Very flowy and twirly. Whenever I wear it, I get a lot of compliments, and not just, 'Oh, you look nice today' but 'Wow! You look awesome! What a beautiful dress!' Could be worn to a wedding or to the beach. I'm thinking of getting a few more prints, and with this price point, you can afford it! Definitely worth it in my opinion." —Amber R Thompson

Price: $37.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 10 colors/patterns)

24. A lace cocktail dress if you don't have a lot of fancy jewelry or accessories to pair with your dresses. In case you're wondering why, it's because the elegant lace on this baby ~does the work~ all on its own.

The dress in white
Promising review: "I purchased two of these dresses: a white one for my daughter and a yellow one for myself. It is a must-have for every woman’s closet because it is so versatile. It can be dressed up with fancy shoes and jewelry and worn as a cocktail dress or dressed down with cute sandals and worn as a casual dress. We wore them to a country wedding and paired them with brown cowboy boots and jean jackets. We received dozens of compliments. I plan to order more in other colors!" —Valerie

Price: $49.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, three sleeve lengths, and in 12 colors)

25. An off-the-shoulder skater dress for something simple and sweet that you can easily dress up or down for casual and formal events alike.

Promising review: "I purchased this dress on a whim for a wedding I was attending. I love this dress, and I am already looking for another event to wear it to. I received so many compliments on the color, the high-low hemline, and the off-the-shoulder neckline. It is very comfortable, stretchy, and well-made, especially for the price. I attended an outside wedding in Florida when it was about 85 degrees with very high humidity. My biggest plus was it did not show sweat! A lot of ladies were very jealous. I was comfortable the entire night. I wore the dress for about 12 hours, eight being outside. The shoulders did not slip. I definitely say try this dress! You can not go wrong." —Amanda

Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 12 colors)

26. A button-down shirt-dress with ruffle details made to be worn in any and all gardens, fields, and parks — which is exactly where you'll want to rock this outfit!

Promising review: "I cannot say enough good things about this dress! I loved the fit so much that I bought it in six different colors! The red is my favorite, though. One nice touch is that the dresses come with matching buttons, so the red has red buttons, green has navy buttons, etc., which just adds an element of class that so many Amazon clothing items don’t have. The dress is nice and light but not see-through at all. It has good-sized POCKETS!" —Hot wax amazing!

Price: $35.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors)

27. A darling faux wrap dress since it's really hard to go wrong with something this cute, comfy, and fun — especially when it has pockets.

Promising review: "I purchased this dress to wear to the office, and I was completely surprised when I tried it on how well it actually fit. It hangs well, the length is perfect, and since the dress is a lightweight knit, it's perfect for the transition time between winter and spring. It was a great find, I have to say, and the comfort level is amazing. Oh, it also has pockets, but you don't even really know they are there. Really happy with this purchase!" —Susan Hogan

Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes 16–24 and 13 colors/patterns)

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.