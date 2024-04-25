20 Daily Facial Moisturizers With SPF That Are Reviewer Favorites For A Reason

1. An ultra-light moisturizing SPF 30 daily sunscreen that's the exact opposite of the greasy and heavy sunscreen from your childhood. Packed with ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this nourishing formula gives your skin a hydrated glow without weighing you down.
2. A fast-absorbing moisturizing SPF 30 sunscreen for the folks who literally always forget to reapply. Life's busy, I get it — but this offers 24-hour moisture so you can enjoy soft, moisturized skin all day long.
3. A plant-derived water cream moisturizer made from 70% certified organic ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut water. In addition to SPF 50 protection, it's also formulated to help mitigate the effects of blue light (like when you're watching TikTok on your phone for hours), pollutants, and other skin stressors.
4. A cult favorite, cast-free sunscreen because it was specially created with darker skin tones in mind, unlike many other sunscreens on the market. In other words, you'll no longer have to choose between moisturizing skin protection and ghostly white residue all over your face.
5. A shine-free SPF 30 moisturizer if you tend to have acne-prone skin and want something that won't leave you with pimples. Well, look no further! This dermatologist-developed sunscreen leaves a lightweight, matte finish that protects skin without triggering a breakout.
6. A sensitive-skin-approved sunscreen that does more than just protect your skin from future sun-induced damage — it also works to reduce visible signs of sun damage acquired from your days when you were "too cool to wear sunscreen."
7. A dermatologist-developed Keys Soulcare moisturizer to give your skin some extra TLC in addition to some SPF. It's formulated with the plant-based moisturizer squalane as well as niacinamide, which together soften, brighten, and balance skin. Plus, it goes on absolutely clear (regardless of your skin tone).
8. A mineral-based SPF 50+ moisturizer because reviewers confirm it actually goes on transparent! Not to mention it's lightweight, blends great, and is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, whether you use it on your face, arms, legs, back, or wherever!
9. A tube of Byoma's gel cream SPF 30 moisturizer that's definitely a hype-worthy skincare-sunscreen crossover product. Thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, beta-glucan, and tri-ceramide complex, this non-greasy gel cream instantly absorbs into the skin, providing rich hydration and a plump, dewy ✨glow✨.
10. A non-comedogenic SPF 50 moisturizer bursting with vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that softens skin and strengthens the skin barrier — and since this sunscreen is Hawaii 104 Reef Act compliant, you know it's a responsible choice for that tropical vacation you're planning.
11. A light-as-air ~invisible~ SPF 30 moisturizer that won't interfere with your style, not even if you're wearing makeup. (Yep, no pilling or flashback!) Plus, it helps smooth pores, reduce fine lines, and fade dark spots.
12. A prebiotic oat moisturizing SPF 60 sunscreen to nourish and protect even the most delicate and sensitive skin. After all, it's hard to go wrong with Aveeno, a brand trusted by dermatologists for over 65 years.
13. A Neutrogena water gel moisturizer infused with ingredients known to fight against environmental stressors and daily aggressors, like pollution (in addition to sun exposure). If you live in a busy, bustling city, this is a must.
14. An oil-absorbing moisturizer so you no longer have to spend the entire afternoon dabbing your face every two minutes. This hypoallergenic moisturizer hydrates and protects skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays while also absorbing excess oil. Oily skin types, rejoice!
15. A non-irritating facial moisturizer for anyone who's skin can't seem to decide if it's dry or oily. This is specifically formulated for those in-between (and often sensitive) skin types and features edelweiss flower for some extra nourishment.
16. A vitamin C-infused weightless moisturizer because the vitamin C will help brighten your skin, thus giving you a ~sun-kissed~ glow... minus the actual sun-kissed sun damage, that is.
17. An Ambi hydrating moisturizer featuring a blend of natural extracts, proteins, and vitamins that soften skin and even skin tone — but best of all, it's made specifically for more melanin-rich skin tones, because everyone deserves cast-free, hydrated, and flawless-looking skin. (That's protected from the sun, of course!)
18. A nongreasy daily SPF 30 moisturizer that's hailed by many for its hardly-there feel and the soft, radiant glow it gives the skin. This isn't all that surprising, considering it's powered by probiotics and skin superfoods that promote healthy skin.
19. An instant glow SPF moisturizer to give your dull, lackluster skin a quick pick-me-up. This radiance-boosting moisturizer has you covered and even protects against the daily environmental stressors that probably gave you such bleh skin in the first place (such as smog, cigarette smoke, or even blue light).
20. A deeply nourishing moisturizer that really says I love you to your skin — kind of like enveloping it in a soothing hug. Soft, supple, and smooth skin, here you come!
