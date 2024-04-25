BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Daily Facial Moisturizers With SPF That Are Reviewer Favorites For A Reason

    Hydrated and sun-protected skin, here you come.

    by
    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Mika Robinson
    by Mika Robinson

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An ultra-light moisturizing SPF 30 daily sunscreen that's the exact opposite of the greasy and heavy sunscreen from your childhood. Packed with ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this nourishing formula gives your skin a hydrated glow without weighing you down.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I was struggling to find a daily moisturizer with SPF that 1) didn't leave a white cast, 2) didn't make me breakout and 3) wasn't too expensive. This one fits the bill! It's SUPER lightweight and blends in easily. I have medium brown skin so a lot of sunscreens don't fully blend. I also haven't had any kind of reaction in terms of redness or zits, which I unfortunately did to the Cetaphil daily lotion for example. I was worried that because it's so lightweight it might not be particularly effective, but I was out in the sun the other day and came home to find that I had tanned on my arms (which were exposed but had no sunscreen) but not my neck/face so I'm taking that as a positive sign." —ValleyGirl

    Get it from Amazon for $13.26.

    2. A fast-absorbing moisturizing SPF 30 sunscreen for the folks who literally always forget to reapply. Life's busy, I get it — but this offers 24-hour moisture so you can enjoy soft, moisturized skin all day long.

    reviewer holding the Eucerin moisturizing sunscreen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a new favorite! This is a great daily moisturizer with SPF! I apply the recommended 1/4 teaspoon for the full SPF coverage and it feels great on my skin (I also reapply every two hours for sun protection). It’s also the first sunscreen that does not sting/burn my eyes. I love that it’s unscented and it’s great for my sensitive skin.

    When I first apply it to my skin, it does give a little white cast but then it quickly goes away once it’s fully rubbed in. I use water-resistant sunscreen for days by the pool or playing outside with my boys. Otherwise, I use this Eucerin daily protection everyday." —Kassandra Forsythe

    Get it from Amazon for $11.19.

    3. A plant-derived water cream moisturizer made from 70% certified organic ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut water. In addition to SPF 50 protection, it's also formulated to help mitigate the effects of blue light (like when you're watching TikTok on your phone for hours), pollutants, and other skin stressors.

    the Coola water cream SPF moisturizer
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "After looking for the right moisturizer for my face, I finally found the one! I've spent a lot of money trying and buying different kinds of moisturizer, only to disappoint me. I have very dry and sensitive skin. All moisturizers that I had tried always left my face dry, and some even burned. This one is just right. Someone mentioned that this leaves your face oily. That's what my facial skin badly needed. I wouldn't say that it's very oily because it's not. It's just right. You can actually barely see and feel it. All I see and feel is moisturized skin. I love it!" —Rhea Culbertson

    Get it from Amazon for $33.60.

    4. A cult favorite, cast-free sunscreen because it was specially created with darker skin tones in mind, unlike many other sunscreens on the market. In other words, you'll no longer have to choose between moisturizing skin protection and ghostly white residue all over your face.

    Mika Robinson, BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Do not hesitate. I recently traveled to Uganda and purchased this sunscreen from Target before travel. I shared this sunscreen with all my travel buddies of varied ethnicities and races. It worked well for all of us, protecting us from the sun even in Africa! Do not delay. Purchase this product today! There is no white casting left on your skin. Blends in very easily." —Target reviewer

    Get it from Target for $15.99.

    Check out my full Black Girl Sunscreen review for more details on this skincare essential!

    5. A shine-free SPF 30 moisturizer if you tend to have acne-prone skin and want something that won't leave you with pimples. Well, look no further! This dermatologist-developed sunscreen leaves a lightweight, matte finish that protects skin without triggering a breakout.

    the Proactiv clear skin face sunscreen moisturizer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm updating this product, the first day I thought it was watery, I was WRONG, I'VE been using this as an everyday facial moisturizer, it also has sun protection in it, I MUST ADMIT, I love this Proactiv facial moisturizer with sunscreen, I highly recommend and will be purchasing it again, works amazingly, to my surprise!! Definitely buy this for your face, never broke out once while using this, just right!!" —Carol

    Get it from Amazon for $19.85.

    6. A sensitive-skin-approved sunscreen that does more than just protect your skin from future sun-induced damage — it also works to reduce visible signs of sun damage acquired from your days when you were "too cool to wear sunscreen."

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I was never really a fan of sunscreen especially on the face. But this La Roche Posay sunscreen, doesn’t have a scent, it is lightweight, and the pump is easy to use when applying! I continue to purchase for my daily moisturizing routine." —AC412

    Get it from Amazon for $28.49.

    7. A dermatologist-developed Keys Soulcare moisturizer to give your skin some extra TLC in addition to some SPF. It's formulated with the plant-based moisturizer squalane as well as niacinamide, which together soften, brighten, and balance skin. Plus, it goes on absolutely clear (regardless of your skin tone).

    Two products from KEYS Soulcare line, Protect Your Light SPF lotion with packaging
    amazon.com

    Remember to massage the product evenly onto face and neck for best results!

    Promising review: "I love that this is a face moisturizer AND sunscreen in one. I’m a busy mom, typically getting ready fast. I am in my 30s with combo/dry skin. I live in the South. This Keys product feels very luxurious, cosmetically elegant, and more expensive than it is. It sinks into my skin after a couple of minutes, and my skin looks amazing. My skin absorbs it really well. I absolutely love the included SPF 30. That way I don’t have to fuss with moisturizer and then separate sunscreen on top which can result in both greasiness, pilling and heavy layers under makeup. This plays well under my foundation. The only person I would caution from using this product would be someone with extremely oily skin. If that’s not you, then I think this would work great. I think even someone with typical oily or combo skin would be fine. It definitely hydrated my dry patches as well. It’s NOT greasy at all and leaves NO white cast." —Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $32.

    8. A mineral-based SPF 50+ moisturizer because reviewers confirm it actually goes on transparent! Not to mention it's lightweight, blends great, and is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, whether you use it on your face, arms, legs, back, or wherever!

    reviewer&#x27;s skin after applying the Elta MD SPF moisturizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been using this brand for years since I had my esthetician recommend it to me. It has a very lightweight texture and goes on so smoothly and evenly. It doesn’t leave a white residue like other SPFs I’ve tried. It also doesn’t leave my skin greasy or greasy feeling which I LOVE. It just blends in perfectly. The packaging amount is perfect, even for travel! Never switching it up!" —Pamela Jacobo

    Get it from Amazon for $35.

    9. A tube of Byoma's gel cream SPF 30 moisturizer that's definitely a hype-worthy skincare-sunscreen crossover product. Thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, beta-glucan, and tri-ceramide complex, this non-greasy gel cream instantly absorbs into the skin, providing rich hydration and a plump, dewy ✨glow✨.

    Target

    Promising review: "This SPF has officially replaced all of my other facial sunscreens AND moisturizers. Plus its way more inexpensive than everything I was finding at Sephora! Love that this doesn't have that sunscreen smell or leave me looking like Casper the Ghost either because there is zero white cast. Now I just need a tub big enough for my whole body lol." —Haille Fritz

    Get it from Target for $18.99.

    10. A non-comedogenic SPF 50 moisturizer bursting with vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that softens skin and strengthens the skin barrier — and since this sunscreen is Hawaii 104 Reef Act compliant, you know it's a responsible choice for that tropical vacation you're planning.

    reviewer holding the moisturizer SPF
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot say enough good things about this face sunscreen! I have super sensitive combination skin. In the summer time is when I have the worst breakouts because of sunscreen being way too oily for my face. I have used any and every face sunscreen and every single time, I am oily, I can feel it clogging up my pores, and I get a rash. I love going to the beach all summer and I typically just have to suck it up so my fair skin doesn’t get burned. 

    A few years ago I went cruelty free and vegetarian. I used Sun Bum leave-in hair conditioner and I absolutely loved it. So looking for a reef-safe, cruelty-free sunscreen, I decided I would try the body sunscreen first. I really loved it as I have dry skin on my body. It was hydrating, felt super light weight, and just felt like normal lotion! 

    So I decided to try the face sunscreen. It was hypoallergenic, which really made me happy! Normally face sunscreen never does what it says for me — except this one! It dried instantly on my face so i wasn’t greasy or oily at all! Even after I put my makeup on, and left it all day! It was so lightweight and just felt like a face lotion! I can’t recommend this enough. I even got my mom to try it and she loved it!" —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $10.84+ (available in SPF 50 or 70).

    11. A light-as-air ~invisible~ SPF 30 moisturizer that won't interfere with your style, not even if you're wearing makeup. (Yep, no pilling or flashback!) Plus, it helps smooth pores, reduce fine lines, and fade dark spots.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "I cannot express how much I LOVE this moisturizer. Honestly, all the reviews about the scent had me worried, but it’s not that heavy, and it’s quite pleasant (not at all like the scathing Bath and Body Works reviews). I have dry, sensitive, eczema-prone skin, and lemme tell you, I was a skeptic because nearly everything irritates my face. I was pleasantly surprised when it didn’t leave a white cast and kept my skin hydrated and SO GLOWLY! Plus, the refillable packaging for the environment? Yeah, we need more of that!" —notkededra

    Get it from Sephora for $40.

    12. A prebiotic oat moisturizing SPF 60 sunscreen to nourish and protect even the most delicate and sensitive skin. After all, it's hard to go wrong with Aveeno, a brand trusted by dermatologists for over 65 years.

    reviewer&#x27;s skin after applying the moisturizing SPF
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The first facial sunscreen I have ever fallen in love with. It has a creamy, silky texture and is moisturizing enough for my normal-dry skin that I don’t need to use a separate moisturizer — though this might not be as good for oilier skin types. It has a higher SPF rating, blends well, and there is no pilling, white cast, or streakiness. It doesn’t sting my eyes, even if I shower without removing it first! It’s affordable and readily available. I have zero complaints." —Tatum L.

    Get it from Amazon for $10.22.

    13. A Neutrogena water gel moisturizer infused with ingredients known to fight against environmental stressors and daily aggressors, like pollution (in addition to sun exposure). If you live in a busy, bustling city, this is a must.

    reviewer holding a jar of the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer with SPF
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my favorite a.m. moisturizer. It’s thin, but not runny. Which means it glides on, spreads very well, and absorbs quickly. It also layers well on top of the other products in my skincare regimen. It has good sun protection with SPF 25. I always feel well moisturized when using this product. It does have a slight fragrance, but that disappears quickly when applied. It gives my skin a bright, dewy appearance after applied. And since a little goes a long way, I get at least two months 1x daily use out of this jar." —Karen

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97.

    14. An oil-absorbing moisturizer so you no longer have to spend the entire afternoon dabbing your face every two minutes. This hypoallergenic moisturizer hydrates and protects skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays while also absorbing excess oil. Oily skin types, rejoice!

    Reviewer&#x27;s skin after using the Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been using this for a couple of years now and it's by far the best moisturizer I've ever used. I've tried products from all over the spectrum, from cheaper store brand stuff recommended by my derm to expensive make-up brands. My T-zone trends oily, but when I use this is calms it down. Hasn't caused breakouts/blackheads/comedones either. My skin is way less red than it used to be, and I don't suffer from dry patches as often (if you run in winter weather, it's inevitable). It's not greasy, absorbs well, and makes a good canvas for makeup." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.19 (also available in a two-pack).

    15. A non-irritating facial moisturizer for anyone who's skin can't seem to decide if it's dry or oily. This is specifically formulated for those in-between (and often sensitive) skin types and features edelweiss flower for some extra nourishment.

    reviewer holding the Cetaphil moisturizer with SPF
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So happy I found this after so many moisturizers have failed and/or damaged my skin. It's a good price point and it actually works. I'm allergic to so much and this doesn't have any strong fragrances so it doesn't burn my face when I apply it. And when I wake up in the morning after moisturizing the night before my skin still feels hydrated with less acne. I really recommend this if you have allergies + sensitive skin and are on a budget. 🙏🏽" —Jordan Ferguson

    Get it from Amazon for $11.89.

    16. A vitamin C-infused weightless moisturizer because the vitamin C will help brighten your skin, thus giving you a ~sun-kissed~ glow... minus the actual sun-kissed sun damage, that is.

    photo of the Derma-E vitamin weightless moisturizer and orange slices
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I have read the other reviews here about this moisturizer, leaving a 'white cast.' What some customers don’t understand is there is a ball inside of the product that will shake the product before you use it like a paint can! That makes all the difference in the world. This is a fantastic product. I have been using it for a few years now! Not only am I a retired medical aesthetician, but I’m also an owner of three horses/equestrian and my skin is exposed to the sun more than most average users of this product. I have tried many SPF moisturizers, and not only is the consistency of this product, nourishing, and moisturizing, especially for those in drier climates, but it truly does protect! Probably one of the best moisturizers on the market but DON’T FORGET TO SHAKE IT!" —Cowgirl70

    Get it from Amazon for $13.86.

    17. An Ambi hydrating moisturizer featuring a blend of natural extracts, proteins, and vitamins that soften skin and even skin tone — but best of all, it's made specifically for more melanin-rich skin tones, because everyone deserves cast-free, hydrated, and flawless-looking skin. (That's protected from the sun, of course!)

    model applying AMBI SPF 30 sunscreen
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I've been using this moisturizer for about a week now, and so far, so good! I love that this moisturizer doesn't make me look or feel oily and also goes on smoothly with no white residue left behind. A little truly goes a long way, and the bottle should last quite a while." —Denise

    Get it from Walmart for $14.96.

    18. A nongreasy daily SPF 30 moisturizer that's hailed by many for its hardly-there feel and the soft, radiant glow it gives the skin. This isn't all that surprising, considering it's powered by probiotics and skin superfoods that promote healthy skin.

    photo of the TULA sunscreen on purple background with product swatches
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "Buy this product! The texture is amazing, and it leaves your face looking so beautiful and moisturized while providing SPF! I wear it every day!" —Callie

    Get it from Amazon for $31.10+ (available in two sizes).

    19. An instant glow SPF moisturizer to give your dull, lackluster skin a quick pick-me-up. This radiance-boosting moisturizer has you covered and even protects against the daily environmental stressors that probably gave you such bleh skin in the first place (such as smog, cigarette smoke, or even blue light).

    The Paula&#x27;s Choice essential glow moisturizer
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I started out with the travel size to make sure I liked the moisturizer before taking the plunge on the bigger size. Wow!! This SPF moisturizer is amazing for my oily, combination skin. I hate sunscreens and moisturizers that leave a sticky feeling or make me feel even oilier, but this does none of that! It's lightweight, blends right into my skin, doesn't leave a white cast, and doesn't leave any residue. It goes super well under my makeup too. I definitely recommend if you're looking for a somewhat budget-friendly SPF moisturizer that is cruelty-free and good for oily skin!" —Juju Lucena

    Get it from Amazon for $12.

    20. A deeply nourishing moisturizer that really says I love you to your skin — kind of like enveloping it in a soothing hug. Soft, supple, and smooth skin, here you come!

    the Glo Skin Beauty moisturizer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is an incredible sunscreen. I am a wilderness guide and use this daily. This sunscreen not only protects but moisturizes. It does really well on the skin for daily use and while sweating. I found that after two weeks in the backcountry with a less than perfect skin care routine, my skin was soft and blemish-free despite rigorous activity and intense desert sun!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $47.50.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.