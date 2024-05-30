You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 22 Pairs

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A handmade pair of closed-toe huarache platform sandals if you need some extra height (those flowy pants you just bought are a little on the long side), but also refuse to commit to walking around in heels all day. These beauts are the perfect compromise!
Macarena Collection is based in Buena Park, California and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk 5 miles in the Florida heat and humidity, but I had these shoes on, and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $48.28 (originally $55.90, available in sizes 5–9 and in more colors via their Etsy shop).
2. A pair of Birkenstocks, aka the go-to summer vacation sandal. Reviewers rave about their signature cork footbed and for good reason — it's molds to the foot for unrivaled comfort and support.
Promising review: "I love the Arizona style. They are easy to adjust and easy to slip on and off. I suffered from a heel spur, and I was able to walk without pain when I changed over to the Arizona sandals. I took several pairs of shoes on vacation, and never once did I switch over to a different pair. I can walk for long periods of time with comfort. They are my first choice of shoes." —Glenn B.
Get it from Amazon for $43.80+ (available in sizes 4–13.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in 13 styles — not all designs available in all sizes).
3. A pair of Dr. Scholl's kicks so you can ditch the laces while still enjoying the benefits of supportive and comfy sneakers. Did I mention these have memory foam cushioning? Because they do, and you will love it.
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt, and I still looked cute. Then, a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking, and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year, and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 26 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
4. A beautiful Tory Burch ballet flat since these darling little shoes fold up nice and compact for easy packing — and good thing, too, because you've only got about an inch of space left in your suitcase!
Promising review: "I got these for a trip and love them! Tory's travel ballets are a beautiful soft leather, very comfortable, and will fit anywhere when traveling. I like all the fun colors but got black ones...will be getting another pair!" —lheff
Get it from Amazon for $192.30+ (available in sizes 4–13 and eight colors — not all colors available in all sizes) or Nordstrom for $159.60+ (originally $228+; available in sizes 4–13 and in nine colors).
5. Or, for something a bit less extravagant, a classic pair of ballet flats that are just as cute and convenient, only cheaper!
Those 25,000+ 5-star ratings don't lie!
Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out, and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $20.90+ (available in sizes 5.5–13, including wide sizes, and in four designs — not all styles available in all sizes).
6. A gorgeous leather slide because it'll take you about .0002 seconds to throw your shoes on and complete the day's ~lewk~...and there's not a second to be wasted when you're on vacation, right?!
MiucciaStudio is based in Indonesia, and specializes in the *dreamiest* handmade shoes and bags.
Promising review: "Love, love, love these!! I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of mules for months. I’m so happy I ordered these. They go with everything and are super comfy. Shipping was right on time if not a little early." —Stacie Carlson
Get it from MiucciaStudio on Etsy for $76.50 (originally $90, available in European sizes 36–43 and in six colors).
7. A cute pair of Toms block heels to wear at brunch, art galleries, high tea, happy hour, you name it! You deserve to ~treat yoself~ on vacation and these are shoes you'll want for all those fun, splurge-y activities.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower
Get it from Amazon for $44.74+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
8. A chunky pair of Fila platform sneakers that just might be the ultimate travel hack. A comfy, supportive sneaker that also gives you a boost so you can see above the crowd and actually watch the busker's performance? Genius!
Promising review: "My new everyday sneaker. I love the design, and I love the small platform to give me height! They are so comfortable, too, I’ve worn them to the zoo walking for hours, and my feet didn't hurt. I love these shoes and am so glad I finally bought them!" —Meredith Johnstone
Get it from Amazon for $48.58+ (available in sizes 5–11.5 and 34 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
9. A flexible pair of water shoes if your itinerary's got some water-based activities. Don't let soggy feet ruin the day's fun. Wear these, and thank me later.
Promising review: "These are super comfortable. Bought a pair for every member of my family for vacation at the waterpark. Has just enough cushion to make walking all day comfortable but light enough that they were not cumbersome. Great price point, too!" —Teresa Howell
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–15 and 44 styles).
10. A cute and casual Sperry sneaker you can wear with just about anything and everything in your suitcase. Plus, it comes with a removable footbed for added arch support.
Promising review: "This was a great shoe for making a wedding reception comfy, and a roadtrip a little classy!! The satin finish leather was dressy enough that it complemented my olive dress, but wasn’t so fancy to be out of place walking around a ghost town in athleisure wear. I love these shoes!!" —Nick's Page
Get it from Amazon for $39.96+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide or narrow sizes, and six styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
11. A pair of braided chunky heels to slip on whenever you need a chic little going-out shoe, like when you're checking out that cool speakeasy you saw on TikTok. According to reviewers, these are actually comfy enough to wear all night long, too!
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in, and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 20 designs).
12. A Keen rose sandal that I just adore and almost always bring on my warm weather trips. They look so darn cute, are unbelievably comfy, and best of all, can handle miles and miles of walking (even if I decide to stroll through the waves a bit).
13. A beautiful pair of Greek gladiator-inspired sandals so you can feel like a real Mediterranean local as you navigate the streets and local seaside markets. Even if you're not headed to Greece, you'll still feel like a divine Greek Goddess wearing these.
Christina Christi makes gorgeous leather creations — from bags and shoes to jewelry — at her home in Athens, Greece! These shoes are 100% genuine leather and feature a lightweight sole, BTW.
Promising review: "Lovely and comfortable. Easy to slip on and off. Barely feel the shoe. No 'wearing in,' these are great from day one. Speedy delivery. Great follow-up with seller emailing to check sizing to make sure I received the right fit. Great small business practice and service. Thanks." —Nikkiolivia
Get it from Christina Christi on Etsy for $64.07 (originally $84.55; available in sizes 5–10.5 and three colors).
14. A pair of Swedish wooden clogs just in case you're worried you lack the... uhhh...coordination for navigating cobblestone and brick streets in heels. Have no fear — these shoes are extra sturdy and even have a heel strap for added reinforcement. No wobbling here!
Based in Poland, LeatherWorld Designs makes quality leather clogs for adults and kids in a wide array of lovely designs. Oh, and these ship for free!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these clogs. Not only are they stylish, they’re also extremely comfortable. I’m a teacher who stands and walks around the classroom throughout the workday, and these clogs truly make my job pain-free. Thank you!!" —Laurelin
Get it from LeatherWorld Designs on Etsy for $92.65 (originally $109, available in sizes 5–10 and 22 colors).