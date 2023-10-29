27 Clothing Items So Easy To Style, You Might Actually Enjoy Getting Ready

Popular products from this list
A loose and flowy oversized cotton jumpsuit to slip on over your favorite (or not so favorite) tops for that chill and cute boho aesthetic. ☮️ 😌
A plaid oversized scarf because a cute and colorful scarf like this is a must-have cold-weather wardrobe staple. It pairs with just about everything and can be styled in so many ways!
A stunning off-the-shoulder top to make sure all eyes are on you. This baby does the work, my friends. All you have to do is throw it on with your fave pair of pants, and then, sit back, relax, and enjoy the attention.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A casual romper about to become the MVP of your wardrobe. Why, you ask? Well, it's unbelievably comfy and on-trend, even if you pair it with nothing but a pair of sandals or sneakers!
2. A knit midi skirt for days when you simply can't be bothered to wear pants but also need some seriously cozy-chic vibes. Enter this little number, which will look just fab with everything from sweaters to tank tops.
3. A distressed denim jacket so everyone knows who the coolest kid on the block is (hint — it's you). Toss this on over basically anything you've got in your closet and shabam! Instant fashion.
4. A pearl sleeve blouse you can throw on and make any bottoms — dress pants, jeans, skirts, or heck, even leggings — look extra special.
5. A plaid oversized scarf because a cute and colorful scarf like this is a must-have cold-weather wardrobe staple. It pairs with just about everything and can be styled in so many ways!
6. A pair of ultra high-rise '90s jeans made even more stylish by a snatched crisscross waist effect. Don these babies and enter your trendsetting era (and no, it really doesn't even matter which top you wear these bad boys with because they're that good). 😎
7. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt equal parts chic and comfy and especially perfect for achieving that ~cozy fall~ aesthetic. Gosh, how I love effortless fall fashion!
8. A chunky knit sweater dress, AKA the simplest and snuggliest outfit choice for fall and winter. Don this with a pair of boots and you're set! No further effort required!
9. A spiffy longline blazer because it's one of those layering pieces that can be styled tons of ways (AKA with just about everything you already own) and will elevate your 'fits to a whole new level of chic and trendy.
10. A loose and flowy jumpsuit (with adjustable spaghetti straps!) since it's soooo comfy but also very boho-cute, especially if you dress it up with a belt! Do yourself a favor and buy this in several colors because you're gonna want to live in this.
11. A twist-front shirt for a fun little ~twist~ on your basic tee. It's just as versatile yet ever-so-slightly less plain.
12. A turtleneck sweater mini dress that'll pair perfectly with tall boots (and maybe a pair of leggings or tights) to give you a fashionable look and cozy feel.
13. A tulle ruffle-shoulder bodysuit since those stylish sleeves make one heck of a statement. Don this showstopper of a top, and I guarantee you'll be turning heads anywhere and everywhere (yes, even the grocery store).
14. A stunning off-the-shoulder top to make sure all eyes are on you. This baby does the work, my friends. All you have to do is throw it on with your fave pair of pants, and then, sit back, relax, and enjoy the attention.
15. A reversible shawl wrap because it's exactly like wrapping yourself up in a snuggly blanket, only an extremely stylish version of course. In fact, with this beauty draped over your shoulders, it hardly even matters what you're wearing underneath!
16. A cute and comfy maxi dress that's basically the top dog of versatile dresses. You'll love this simple and sophisticated staple piece and definitely get a ton of use out of it.
17. A pair of wide-leg palazzo trousers here to help you enter your ~confident boss babe~ era. You'll look oh-so-sharp strutting about the office in these, and for some extra wow factor, combine it with a fancy blouse!
18. A cashmere sweater featuring delicate lattice detailing and a bow-tie front to transform plain tanks and simple tops into an elegant look. Or, pair it with a dress for an extra fancy 'fit.
19. An adorable wrap mini dress so you can flit and flirt about to your heart's content in a dress that fits *perfectly* 100% of the time — tie it as loose or as tight as you need!
20. A tie-waist chiffon top that'll take you through every season — wear it with white jeans in the summer, a cozy cardigan in the fall, a stylish blazer in the winter, and a light sweater in the spring. It's an all-year basic you'll get a ton of wear out of.
21. A chiffon button-up blouse for a versatile wear-it-with-anything-anywhere top. Tuck it into a high-waisted skirt and pair it with some killer heels to give you a boost of confidence, or wear it with black leggings and flats for more casual outings.
22. A faux leather moto jacket because you'll feel like a fierce and unstoppable baddie in this smokeshow, and that's something we all deserve (whether we're vegan fashionistas or not). 🔥
23. A strappy bustier crop top since it'll turn wearing just a crop top and jeans into a serious fashion statement. 🔥
24. A loose and flowy oversized cotton jumpsuit to slip on over your favorite (or not so favorite) tops for that chill and cute boho aesthetic. ☮️ 😌
25. A double crossover flare legging for when you're feeling leggings and a tee but still desire a stylish aesthetic. These are just what you need to give your 'fits some ~attitude~ while still remaining extra comfy.
26. A breathable button-up shirt that's chic and trendy whether you dress it up or down, but can also serve as an emergency business top in case you have to hop on a quick video call when you're actually work-cationing at the beach.
27. A snazzy one-shoulder bodysuit to add a bit of *pizzazz* when you're heading out on the town. Best of all, you won't have to worry about this beauty coming untucked while you sip, sip, sip away on a glass of wine.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.