    27 Clothing Items So Easy To Style, You Might Actually Enjoy Getting Ready

    Don't overthink it. You'll look fabulous however you wear these pieces.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A casual romper about to become the MVP of your wardrobe. Why, you ask? Well, it's unbelievably comfy and on-trend, even if you pair it with nothing but a pair of sandals or sneakers!

    Reviewer wearing the black romper and standing next to bride to be
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wanted a more baggy casual look and I absolutely suggest that you order a size up if that's the look you're going for too. Super comfortable, feels like I'm getting away with wearing pajamas in public while looking incredibly cute. My plan is to live in all colors of these for the whole summer. Paired with heels, sandals, flats... any type of shoe can change the look completely. If you're worried about the loose fit just use double-sided clothing tape to keep the shoulders and pant cuffs exactly where you want them. One worry I have is how long this fabric will hold up (very thin, very soft, may start to pill) but I'll update if/when that happens. In the meantime I'll enjoy looking adorable and feeling cool in the hot weather." —LT

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors).

    2. A knit midi skirt for days when you simply can't be bothered to wear pants but also need some seriously cozy-chic vibes. Enter this little number, which will look just fab with everything from sweaters to tank tops.

    Model in the grey skirt with matching cropped sweater top
    Goodful

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $100 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors).

    3. A distressed denim jacket so everyone knows who the coolest kid on the block is (hint — it's you). Toss this on over basically anything you've got in your closet and shabam! Instant fashion.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Everything fits as expected. It’s actually one of my favorite jackets. It’s very fashionable too. Worth every penny!" —💫✨🌻Lovee.Cassie 💫✨🌻

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes L–4XL and four colors).

    4. A pearl sleeve blouse you can throw on and make any bottoms — dress pants, jeans, skirts, or heck, even leggings — look extra special.

    Reviewer wearing black blouse with houndstooth skirt for graduation picture
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Beautiful blouse. I loved it. I wanted something comfortable. Material looks durable. Pearls make it dressy. I’m in love. Got a lot of compliments." —DcLaredo

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 11 colors).

    5. A plaid oversized scarf because a cute and colorful scarf like this is a must-have cold-weather wardrobe staple. It pairs with just about everything and can be styled in so many ways!

    Reviewer standing on fall wooden trail path wearing the red and brown plaid scarf tied over jacket and holding coffee in hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this scarf! It’s very big and soft. Color is very vibrant." —Hayley Yates

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 27 colors).

    6. A pair of ultra high-rise '90s jeans made even more stylish by a snatched crisscross waist effect. Don these babies and enter your trendsetting era (and no, it really doesn't even matter which top you wear these bad boys with because they're that good). 😎

    model in the light blue jeans
    Abercrombie & Fitch

    Promising review: "Favorite jeans. I am in love with these jeans!!! They are so comfortable and I am constantly getting compliments on them!! They fit true to size." —Riley

    Get them from Abercrombie & Fitch for $89 (available in sizes 23–37, five lengths, and 26 washes). 

    7. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt equal parts chic and comfy and especially perfect for achieving that ~cozy fall~ aesthetic. Gosh, how I love effortless fall fashion!

    Reviewer sipping wine while wearing the beige corduroy shirt open over tank
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this shacket! Soft and comfy! I get a ton of compliments every time I wear them! I have three, and every time I want simple, cute, and cozy, they are my go-to! Cute with jeans or leggings!" —Jennifer G.

    Get it from Amazon for $25.19+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 39 colors).

    8. A chunky knit sweater dress, AKA the simplest and snuggliest outfit choice for fall and winter. Don this with a pair of boots and you're set! No further effort required!

    Reviewer standing in the field in white dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just love this sweater dress — it’s soft, comfortable, and you can wear it on any occasion. I love, love, love it, and this with a pair of boots will be absolutely gorgeous. I highly recommend because the quality is great and it’s a very simple and classy sweater dress. I may buy a few more colors." —Cynthia Gandia

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors).

    9. A spiffy longline blazer because it's one of those layering pieces that can be styled tons of ways (AKA with just about everything you already own) and will elevate your 'fits to a whole new level of chic and trendy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This blazer is exactly what I hoped for. The drape is fantastic, skims my belly and hips. So comfortable and it gives my outfits that polished look. Dress it up or dress it down, it's versatile and would be great for travel." —Y

    Get it from Amazon for $58.26+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 15 colors).

    10. A loose and flowy jumpsuit (with adjustable spaghetti straps!) since it's soooo comfy but also very boho-cute, especially if you dress it up with a belt! Do yourself a favor and buy this in several colors because you're gonna want to live in this.

    Reviewer posing in front of Louvre in light teal jumpsuit with jean jacket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It fits me perfectly! It is also EXTREMELY comfortable and soft. The length is perfect, and the two pockets are great! I highly recommend this jumpsuit!! In fact, I NEVER leave reviews, but I logged into my account to order another pair in a different color, and the review and ratings page popped up. If you’re on the fence about buying this item, don’t be!! I LIVE in mine! I can lounge around the house or dress it up. ✨💕🔥" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $31.85+ (available in sizes S–4X and 39 colors).

    11. A twist-front shirt for a fun little ~twist~ on your basic tee. It's just as versatile yet ever-so-slightly less plain.

    Reviewer posing in pink top under jean jacket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I love everything about this top. The color, the fit, the fabric... I will be able to wear this with a pair of yoga pants or a pair jeans. However with the addition of some sparkling drop earrings and a bracelet or two, and by exchanging the jeans for a pair of dress pants, I will be able to go out to dinner with friends." —Lisa Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and dozens of colors and styles).

    12. A turtleneck sweater mini dress that'll pair perfectly with tall boots (and maybe a pair of leggings or tights) to give you a fashionable look and cozy feel.

    Reviewer in the orange dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly thought this dress was going to be terrible, like something off Wish, but it is AMAZING quality and fits semi loose but perfect!" —Celeste Richardson

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in S–XL and 23 colors).

    13. A tulle ruffle-shoulder bodysuit since those stylish sleeves make one heck of a statement. Don this showstopper of a top, and I guarantee you'll be turning heads anywhere and everywhere (yes, even the grocery store).

    A reviewer in the black sleeveless bodysuit with sheer tulle puff shoulders
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this bodysuit!! I wore it for my birthday brunch and felt bougie in all the right ways! I had a ton of girls ask me where I got it, and they were shocked when I told them Amazon." —Cassidy Diab

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors).

    14. A stunning off-the-shoulder top to make sure all eyes are on you. This baby does the work, my friends. All you have to do is throw it on with your fave pair of pants, and then, sit back, relax, and enjoy the attention.

    reviewer photo of the top in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This blouse is just like the photo. It’s a thicker material than I imagined, but that makes it even better. It lays beautifully on the body." —Janne

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors).

    15. A reversible shawl wrap because it's exactly like wrapping yourself up in a snuggly blanket, only an extremely stylish version of course. In fact, with this beauty draped over your shoulders, it hardly even matters what you're wearing underneath!

    Reviewer standing out in the snow in the white and black plaid shawl
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the colors and that I can reverse it to go with other outfits!! The slit/holder is perfect to keep the shawl together when it’s a little chilly! I was worried about sizing but it fits great! I already received many compliments about it!!" —kathryn Stanfill 

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 39 colors and patterns).

    16. A cute and comfy maxi dress that's basically the top dog of versatile dresses. You'll love this simple and sophisticated staple piece and definitely get a ton of use out of it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my new favorite dress. I had strangers stopping me on my vacation and telling me how nice this dress looked. I loved the pockets, it got bunched up in my suitcase but came out looking perfectly. I've got to order some more of these and other styles. I've never had a dress that was long like this. I usually am fighting them when they say they're long and they only come about mid-calf on me so to have a dress that was on the long side was awesome. Thank you." —UtahDiyWedding

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and dozens of colors).

    17. A pair of wide-leg palazzo trousers here to help you enter your ~confident boss babe~ era. You'll look oh-so-sharp strutting about the office in these, and for some extra wow factor, combine it with a fancy blouse!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pants are gorgeous! The material does not stretch, so make sure you order the right size. I love the way the material feels and how it flows!" —Scefenia Dent

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, including short fits, and 31 colors).

    18. A cashmere sweater featuring delicate lattice detailing and a bow-tie front to transform plain tanks and simple tops into an elegant look. Or, pair it with a dress for an extra fancy 'fit.

    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "Wow, this cardigan is a beautiful and unique piece! I love the ribbons, the lovely lattice cashmere. I will wear it with a high-waisted black skirt and a cami." —Fernstella

    Get it from Anthropologie for $230 (available in sizes XXS–XL and two colors).

    19. An adorable wrap mini dress so you can flit and flirt about to your heart's content in a dress that fits *perfectly* 100% of the time — tie it as loose or as tight as you need!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Probably one of my favorite purchases from Amazon. I can wear this dress all day every day. It is so easy to put on and take off. It is very cute and stylish to wear day or night. I never feel hot or suffocated by the material. It is light and breezy. I have in other colors as well." —Sammywammi

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 30 colors).

    20. A tie-waist chiffon top that'll take you through every season — wear it with white jeans in the summer, a cozy cardigan in the fall, a stylish blazer in the winter, and a light sweater in the spring. It's an all-year basic you'll get a ton of wear out of.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Such a cute work top!! Fits perfect and is so comfortable. Wore with jeans and work pants." —Jenna LeFevre

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS—4XL and in dozens of colors).

    21. A chiffon button-up blouse for a versatile wear-it-with-anything-anywhere top. Tuck it into a high-waisted skirt and pair it with some killer heels to give you a boost of confidence, or wear it with black leggings and flats for more casual outings.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Love this blouse. Super classy. And fits effortlessly. I wish they had more colors. I chose to tie a knot in the front. Loved how it looked. Happy customer. Highly recommend. True to size. Fits amazing." —Roxy909

    Get it from Nordstrom for $41.41+ (originally $69; available in sizes XS–XL and 13 colors and styles).

    22. A faux leather moto jacket because you'll feel like a fierce and unstoppable baddie in this smokeshow, and that's something we all deserve (whether we're vegan fashionistas or not). 🔥

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this jacket for a special occasion but it is now my all time favorite jacket! Extremely comfortable and very stylish!" —LivingLife

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 17 colors).

    23. A strappy bustier crop top since it'll turn wearing just a crop top and jeans into a serious fashion statement. 🔥

    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "It's a little snug, but it is exactly as pictured. It's pretty well made as well! The fabric is like a silky cotton. As a plus size girl I give this a big thumbs up, though. It keeps the girls up and it is something I plan to live in this summer. Could be a cute top as well but I'd prefer this as a bralette." —Lex

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes 1X–4X and six colors).

    24. A loose and flowy oversized cotton jumpsuit to slip on over your favorite (or not so favorite) tops for that chill and cute boho aesthetic. ☮️ 😌

    Reviewer wearing orange jumpsuit over blue denim shirt
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my Lord!!! This is by far my new favorite clothing item. It is everything I expected. I ordered the black and believe me it did not disappoint. The fabric quality is awesome and the boho-comfortable vibe is just what I was looking for. I love, love, love this item and going to accessorize with a fabulous belt!" —Luvgsus

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–5X and 21 colors/styles).

    25. A double crossover flare legging for when you're feeling leggings and a tee but still desire a stylish aesthetic. These are just what you need to give your 'fits some ~attitude~ while still remaining extra comfy.

    model looking over shoulder while climbing stairs in black leggings
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I love how they fit. I love how they look. I love that they stay during my lifts and cardio. Did I mention they look amazing?!" —Courtney

    Get it from Aerie for $38.97 (originally $64.95, available in sizes XXS–XXL, including short and long lengths).

    26. A breathable button-up shirt that's chic and trendy whether you dress it up or down, but can also serve as an emergency business top in case you have to hop on a quick video call when you're actually work-cationing at the beach.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Pro tip: Size up for a more oversized and open fit, or select your true size for a well-fitted, tied-up look.

    Promising review: "My favorite shirt! I absolutely love this shirt!!! I have it in four different colors…would have it in all colors if I could." —tina

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).

    27. A snazzy one-shoulder bodysuit to add a bit of *pizzazz* when you're heading out on the town. Best of all, you won't have to worry about this beauty coming untucked while you sip, sip, sip away on a glass of wine.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Some reviewers suggest sizing down!

    Promising review: "Stunning. I love this top!! I got a small in the red. It is exactly as pictured. Beautiful color! It was a little baggy but also very comfy. I’m ordering another color! So many compliments!" —CM

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.