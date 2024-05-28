BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    Save up to 60% off an electric fly swatter, a margarita maker, a Furbo dog cam, and more.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. 53% off a color changing floor lamp for some fun mood lighting. You can choose from over 300 different light modes and even set the light to sync with the beat of your music (or voice!).

    Color-changing LED corner floor lamp plugged into a wall outlet, displaying a spectrum of colors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This light is so cool. Looks awesome in my living room. I use it all the time. If you want a cool light I definitely recommend this. You won't regret it." —Josh

    Price: $44.99 (originally $95.99)

    2. 50% off a rechargeable electric fly swatter to show fruit flies, mosquitos, wasps, and other buzzing buggers exactly who's in charge. You. You're in charge. As soon as the LED light goes red – zap! They're toast.

    Reviewer holding a blue electric bug zapper with a wooden floor in the background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have gone through a bunch of different handheld zappers and this one is BY FAR the best one. It is very sturdy and feels well made compared to all of the others which felt super cheap. The zapping is great and explodes every mosquito you hit unlike the others which may just fizzle sometimes or do nothing at all. This thing packs a punch! It's no longer a guessing game if you hit one, you get a spark and pop every single time with this zapper.

    If I had to complain, I don't like the smallish square head but it does up the difficulty level, making the swatting game more fun so still well deserving of 5 stars." —noclips

    Price: $10.99 (originally $21.99) — clip the "50% off" coupon on product page for this price.

    3. 40% off a 32-pack of Energizer triple A batteries since it's always a good idea to have powerful batteries on hand, so you might as well snag some on sale. At less than 36 cents per battery, it's totally worth buying the name-brand ones this time.

    Energizer 32-pack of AAA batteries in a cardboard box, with some batteries visible inside the box and some laid out in front of it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: I was happy to find a multipack of Energizer batteries for such a good price. They honestly do last longer than other brands and I was able to get a clock that wasn't working back to ticking again. Don't hesitate to purchase." —Busy Teacher

    Price: $11.47 (originally $18.98)

    4. 50% off a pack of fire color packets that will make summer bonfires extra magical this year. Just throw one of these in the pit and watch as the flames erupt into a swirl of mesmerizing colors, which not only looks super cool but is also the *perfect* background for sharing fantastical supernatural stories.

    Logs burning with bright multicolored flames in a fire pit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. Just toss a packet into the fire and watch the flames change color. The colors were beautiful and received a lot of oooooos and ahhhhhhs. Surprisingly it lasted for quite a while. We will enjoy this addition to our campfires this summer." —DEBRA L. MUSSELMAN

    Price: $12.89 for 25 packs (originally $25.99)

    5. 31% of a Victorian-style metal bed frame if your bedroom needs an upgrade, both in the practical sense and in terms of home decor. This sturdy bed frame will better support your mattress while also serving as a stylish focal point for the room. A Win-Win!

    A metal bed frame with wicker storage baskets underneath, set in a room with a tropical wallpaper design
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great bed frame! Sturdy, stable, and pretty! Just what I’ve been searching for. I’ve had it for roughly three months, and it's held up quite nicely. It is currently holding about 683 lbs not including the mattress... I definitely recommend if you’re in the market for a bed frame." —Melanie

    Price: $67.90 (originally $99.99, available in six sizes and six colors). 

    6. 45% off a margarita machine AKA the thing that's about to make all your summer sippin' dreams come true. With this, you can whip up party-sized batches of margs, daiquiris, pina coladas, mudslides, mojitos, and smoothies faster than you can sing Do you like pina coladas... and getting caught in the rain? 🎶

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this machine. My wife loves this machine and my kids love this machine. It shaves ice like a professional daquria machine.It's not just blended ice and actually shaves to a very creamy ice to make great frozen drinks, that is why it costs a lot but you get very good results. I would buy another if I broke this one. The bin on top holds plenty of ice to make several drinks and you can make three different flavors of drink at a time. It has a switch that gives the option to make six types of frozen drinks which is really good, each one has a different amount of ice it adds and the amount of time it blends all the ingredients for your drink with no guess work...all you need to do is add the drink mix to pitcher and turn the knob to the correct drink and press start and that's it.. the only think you may want to do is push the lever up on the dial after the drink is made to shave more ice in it for you to make it a little more slushy as I like mine as compared to more juice." —Christina

    Promising review: "So easy to make 3 different drinks within minutes. Fell in love with this product while vacationing in Margaritaville Resort Puerto Rico!" —Taina58

    Price: $363.83 (originally $659.99)

    7. 27% off the latest Apple iPad Air because it's one of the best tablets on the market, boasting impressive specs (like the super speedy M1 chip and a vivid screen) and a gorgeous aesthetic to boot! Reviewers love this for everything from streaming shows to digital doodling and note-taking with the Apple Pencil.

    the iPad Air on a desk showing Animal Crossing game in progress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's been years since I've used an Apple device with a screen and coming back was nothing less than spectacular. I've used other tablets and pencils but having an apple pencil to use with the iPad is simply graceful. The weight of the tablet was a big point for me as I walk around with it a lot. The features and shortcuts are amazing. The visuals and sound are fantastic, and the creativity apps are the main reason I bought it. I'll be working on architectural projects and this is just what I need to edit and track all that will be taking place. The sketchbook, I love that I can have layers of notes and drawings, and I can lock them to avoid any changes and hide them when needed.

    I'll be using this for some online courses in design, and I appreciate the refinement of this tablet over many others. Even though it costs a little more, you get the years of support and longevity of the device without having to frequently replace it like some other brands. Plus, I'm loving the 3 months free Apple TV and Apple Music. You can never go wrong with an Apple iPad." —Satisfied Shopper

    Price: $549.99+ (originally $749+, available in five colors). Get the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen on sale too for just $79 (originally $129).

    8. 33% off a bamboo dish drying rack that's not only highly functional but also highly fashionable, thanks to the clever two tier x-shaped design.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nice sturdy dish drying wrack. Holds big heavy pots and pans, a Dutch oven you name it. And it looks nicer than a metal wire one!" —Rae

    Promising review: "It’s perfect, it holds ALOT! Best part is the folding away for storage! I didn’t expect it to be so heavy duty, but it holds up so well! Definitely worth every penny." —Steeks

    Price: $19.99 (originally $29.99)

    9. 60% off a heated eye massager to help soothe and relax overstrained, dry, and puffy eyes, which can improve sleep and alleviate migraine and sinus pain. Oh! I almost forgot — you can also stream your favorite tunes through the bluetooth speaker!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I absolutely LOVE this gadget! Perfect to relax and decompress after a long day or when extra stressed. We haven't used it long enough to see changes in sleep or dark circles yet (which would be an added bonus), however even without those results this is an amazing eye rub with just the right amount of pressure that gives you instant relief for sore tired eyes. Easy to use and adjust to different head sizes." —Kimberly A.

    Price: $52.49+ (originally $129.99, available in three colors)

    10. 35% off a bendy u-shaped reading light perfect for illuminating your books when you're sitting on the couch, lounging in bed, on an airplane, really wherever. My mom also uses hers when she's knitting.

    Person wearing a plaid shirt and sweater with a portable neck reading light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried many book lights over the years. All have been complete disappointments for one reason or another. This book light, however, is perfection. It is comfortable to use, flexible/bendable, allows me to read at night without waking up my partner, has multiple light settings and is even rechargeable. It also comes in handy during power outages, when I wear it around the house to light my way- as good as any headlamp! I can't recommend this book light highly enough." —B.B. Katz

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $30.99, available in four colors)

    11. 49% off a sleek mirrored digital alarm clock with USB ports so you never wake up late or with only 10% battery life ever again. 

    A modern desk with a digital clock, a bouquet of tulips, a small potted plant, and decorative items
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this clock so much! The numbers are huge, and it looks very sleek and modern. We have it in our large family room, and you can see the time from across the room." —Alex Fair

    Price: $16.95+ (originally $32.98, available in 18 colors).

    12. 20% off a popular Furbo dog camera so you can keep an eye on your fave four-legged pal(s) from anywhere and even talk with them through two-way audio. Best of all, it's got a fancy treat dispenser to reward them for being the best and cutest doggo while you're out running errands.

    reviewer holding a Furbo camera in front of their dog
    reviewer image of the Furbo camera showing their two dogs looking at the camera
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was always concerned about leaving my puppy home alone because he will cry a lot. When I got Furbo, things got much better! Furbo sent me notifications to my phone when he was crying, so I would log on and talk to him right away. This changed everything!! My puppy knows I'm always there, so his separation anxiety is getting better. He cries less, and I feel much more relieved." —Susan

    Price: $168 (originally $210, also available in a cat version).

    Read our full review of the Furbo Dog Camera here.

    13. 50% off a colorful double hammock and stand bound to become your go-to lounge spot this summer. With a nine-foot-long steel stand and 450-pound capacity, it's supportive and comfy for the whole family.

    hammock set up on covered patio area with someone&#x27;s feet sticking out as they lounge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it. It is very comfortable and durable. I have a family of four. My husband, me, and two children were able to relax in this at the same time. Oh, and it is very sturdy. When I first bought it, whenever it rained, I used to take the hammock inside of the house. One day I forgot and it poured down rain outside that night. In the morning, the hammock was dry as can be. It is truly water resistant. So don't bother to bring it inside on those rainy days. Luv it." —Jennifer abraham

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $119.99, available in 17 colors)

    14. 50% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper that will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond

    Price: $24.87 (originally $49.99, available in four colors and four styles)

    15. 40% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.

    Reviewer using the tongue scraper on tongue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: I really like how sturdy, easy to use and clean it is, and the fact that it comes with TWO! I've heard that cleaning your tongue, first thing in the morning, is super great for gut health and so I've jumped on the band wagon. I notice a great difference in my breath and overall oral hygiene." —Alexandra

    Price: $5.99 (originally $9.99)

    16. 44% off a therapeutic migraine relief cap tons of reviewers swear by for alleviating intense headache, sinus, and eye pain. Most freeze the gel pack, but it can also be heated too, whichever is more soothing for you!

    Reviewer with the wrap over eyes and head while laying down
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical at first on how well this would work for my chronic migraines. The amount of pressure + the cold is fantastic!!! The relief is absolutely amazing. I would buy a million more to always have one ready to go." —Justice

    Price: $17.99+ (originally $31.99, available in six colors and also in packs of two)

    17. 20% off a Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Cleaner — a popular and beloved portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that reviewers swear by for lifting away dirt, stubborn pet and food stains, and more. Works great for couches and chairs, but also cars too!

    a reviewer shows the machine on a carpet
    another reviewer using the brush on a couch
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "We have a carpet cleaner but it didn’t have attachments for spot cleaning. This is perfect for cleaning a small spill on my chairs, couch, and even the carpets in my car. It’s so easy to use and took no time to assemble or learn. I love that it comes with attachments to clean the hose out. And how the other attachments come apart for easy cleaning as well. It has great suction and really gets the dirt out of everything. Used it for cat pee on a couch and it’s worked great for that. I absolutely love this thing, and it was worth all the money. It’s not too heavy so it’s easy to carry around and the cord is a great length so you don’t have to keep switching plugs." —Damon

    Price: $98.59 (originally $123.59)

    BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!

    18. 39% off a facial scrubbing tool that effectively scrapes away all the gunk hiding in your pores, helping to reduce blackheads and clear up skin.

    Before and after comparison of a person&#x27;s skin treatment, results visible, dated 5/27 and 5/30 showing visibly reduced pores and less blackheads
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never write reviews but I could not pass this one up. I have been fighting with my skin for years! After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne, my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored - I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered (5/23). I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something though so I stuck with it. 3 days later, I woke up in shock! Took the 2nd set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!" —Marlena H.

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $27.99, available in three colors)

    19. 30% off a 9-speed immersion blender since it basically does the job of a big boy blender only directly in the pot, bowl, or cup itself! Plus, it has attachments for frothing and whisking too, so you can whip up a fancy little latte.

    Reviewer using immersion blender to mix up protein drink smothie
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This blender comes with a whisk and milk frothier. Each performs amazing. I make soup often and use the blender to make it creamy smooth or thicken it without using flour. The whisk does whipped cream in a few minutes, and the frothier whips milk into the perfect consistency for an espresso latte. I will give this to relatives at special occasions." —MAM

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99)

    20. 33% off a pair of wireless earbuds that reviewers confirm are just as good as Airpods and arguably even better. The sound quality is incredible *plus* they're fully waterproof — and all that for a mere fraction of the cost of the big-name brand!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the wireless buds resting outside the charging case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had these for about six months now and I love these. No more annoying wires dangling around my neck. And no wires needed to charge this. The case itself charges wirelessly, and the earbuds charge in the case. This means I don't have to worry about finding a charger that fits. No need for lightning connector, USB C, micro-USB, etc. This charges on any wireless base there is. The sound is great too. I admit I was worried when buying these because of the lack of wires but the sound is better than my last pair of wired earbuds. Definitely better than the sound from AirPods. Too much noise is lost with AirPods because they don't fit to the ear like earbuds do. These can get loud too, if you want that.   I never turn them up all of the way because it can get too loud for me (and I like loud music) so they get loud enough. Sound quality is great for the types of music I listen to. That includes rap, some pop, classic rock, metal like Metallica and Megadeth, harder metal like Slayer and Lamb of God. It all sounds great. I have Bose speakers in my car and the music with these earbuds sounds better than when I listen to the speakers in my car." —Joseph R Earley

    Price: $26.99+ (originally $39.99, available in five colors and two styles)