All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. 53% off a color changing floor lamp for some fun mood lighting. You can choose from over 300 different light modes and even set the light to sync with the beat of your music (or voice!).
2. 50% off a rechargeable electric fly swatter to show fruit flies, mosquitos, wasps, and other buzzing buggers exactly who's in charge. You. You're in charge. As soon as the LED light goes red – zap! They're toast.
3. 40% off a 32-pack of Energizer triple A batteries since it's always a good idea to have powerful batteries on hand, so you might as well snag some on sale. At less than 36 cents per battery, it's totally worth buying the name-brand ones this time.
4. 50% off a pack of fire color packets that will make summer bonfires extra magical this year. Just throw one of these in the pit and watch as the flames erupt into a swirl of mesmerizing colors, which not only looks super cool but is also the *perfect* background for sharing fantastical supernatural stories.
5. 31% of a Victorian-style metal bed frame if your bedroom needs an upgrade, both in the practical sense and in terms of home decor. This sturdy bed frame will better support your mattress while also serving as a stylish focal point for the room. A Win-Win!
Promising review: "This is a great bed frame! Sturdy, stable, and pretty! Just what I’ve been searching for. I’ve had it for roughly three months, and it's held up quite nicely. It is currently holding about 683 lbs not including the mattress... I definitely recommend if you’re in the market for a bed frame." —Melanie
Price: $67.90 (originally $99.99, available in six sizes and six colors).
6. 45% off a margarita machine AKA the thing that's about to make all your summer sippin' dreams come true. With this, you can whip up party-sized batches of margs, daiquiris, pina coladas, mudslides, mojitos, and smoothies faster than you can sing Do you like pina coladas... and getting caught in the rain? 🎶
7. 27% off the latest Apple iPad Air because it's one of the best tablets on the market, boasting impressive specs (like the super speedy M1 chip and a vivid screen) and a gorgeous aesthetic to boot! Reviewers love this for everything from streaming shows to digital doodling and note-taking with the Apple Pencil.
8. 33% off a bamboo dish drying rack that's not only highly functional but also highly fashionable, thanks to the clever two tier x-shaped design.
9. 60% off a heated eye massager to help soothe and relax overstrained, dry, and puffy eyes, which can improve sleep and alleviate migraine and sinus pain. Oh! I almost forgot — you can also stream your favorite tunes through the bluetooth speaker!
10. 35% off a bendy u-shaped reading light perfect for illuminating your books when you're sitting on the couch, lounging in bed, on an airplane, really wherever. My mom also uses hers when she's knitting.
11. 49% off a sleek mirrored digital alarm clock with USB ports so you never wake up late or with only 10% battery life ever again.
12. 20% off a popular Furbo dog camera so you can keep an eye on your fave four-legged pal(s) from anywhere and even talk with them through two-way audio. Best of all, it's got a fancy treat dispenser to reward them for being the best and cutest doggo while you're out running errands.
Promising review: "I was always concerned about leaving my puppy home alone because he will cry a lot. When I got Furbo, things got much better! Furbo sent me notifications to my phone when he was crying, so I would log on and talk to him right away. This changed everything!! My puppy knows I'm always there, so his separation anxiety is getting better. He cries less, and I feel much more relieved." —Susan
Price: $168 (originally $210, also available in a cat version).
Read our full review of the Furbo Dog Camera here.
13. 50% off a colorful double hammock and stand bound to become your go-to lounge spot this summer. With a nine-foot-long steel stand and 450-pound capacity, it's supportive and comfy for the whole family.
14. 50% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper that will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond
Price: $24.87 (originally $49.99, available in four colors and four styles)
15. 40% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.
16. 44% off a therapeutic migraine relief cap tons of reviewers swear by for alleviating intense headache, sinus, and eye pain. Most freeze the gel pack, but it can also be heated too, whichever is more soothing for you!
17. 20% off a Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Cleaner — a popular and beloved portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that reviewers swear by for lifting away dirt, stubborn pet and food stains, and more. Works great for couches and chairs, but also cars too!
Promising reviews: "We have a carpet cleaner but it didn’t have attachments for spot cleaning. This is perfect for cleaning a small spill on my chairs, couch, and even the carpets in my car. It’s so easy to use and took no time to assemble or learn. I love that it comes with attachments to clean the hose out. And how the other attachments come apart for easy cleaning as well. It has great suction and really gets the dirt out of everything. Used it for cat pee on a couch and it’s worked great for that. I absolutely love this thing, and it was worth all the money. It’s not too heavy so it’s easy to carry around and the cord is a great length so you don’t have to keep switching plugs." —Damon
Price: $98.59 (originally $123.59)
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!