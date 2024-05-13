BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
19 Shoes From Amazon That Really Were Made For Walking

With these on your feet, you'll be hitting your daily step goal in comfort and style.

Cierra Cowan
BuzzFeed Contributor

Christina Enrico
BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

A pair of quilted sneakers featuring memory foam insoles beneath that stylish exterior, because you deserve to look and feel like a million bucks.

Reviewer wearing quilted black sneakers


Psst! Some reviewers say these shoes run big, and recommend ordering a size down.

Promising review: "HIGHLY RECOMMEND. I ordered my true size. I tried them for the first time after a long day of walking and shopping. Super light and comfortable!! I would normally want to be out of shoes after spending all day on my feet, but I don't want to take these off. Will definitely be shopping the other colors they have to offer." —Gina P

Price: $33.05+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in nine colors)

2. A pair of cushy slides because if the stylish look doesn't sell you, the breathability and comfort will. Trust me — your feet will thank you (and honestly, so will your wallet).



Promising review: "Love them! So comfortable! Really your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved so I’m walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs! 😜" —Laura Green

Price: $17.98 (available in sizes 4–12.5 and in 19 colors)

3. A pair of slip-on fur loafers since they're the high-fashion equivalent of your fave pair of slippers. Easy on, easy off, super comfy and cozy, yet stylish enough to leave the house in!

Reviewer wearing black loafer with brown embroidery design and fur heel


Promising review: "This shoe is very cute, comfortable, and fits true to size. Can be dressed up or dressed down and definitely adds a bit of flare to any wardrobe." —Leneisha L. Russell

Price: $39.89+ (available in sizes 5–10.5 and in nine colors)

4. A pair of sock shoes for anyone who's, well, quite frankly over shoes. These are close as you can get to going barefoot while still protecting your feet from rocks, roots, and all the pain that generally comes with walking without footwear.

reviewer wearing the sock-like shoes


Promising review: "These are just like being barefoot...without the pain. Fit is fabulous and they are very stretchy like a sock so you can fudge the size. Great grip on all kinds of rock surfaces and your foot does not slide around inside the shoe. Allows your feet to spread, stretch, grip, and twist to feel the terrain. You feel everything... it just doesn’t hurt, lol. Did an 8-mile rock hike the first day and am thrilled with them. They are super easy to get on and off, just like socks. Seem to fit true to size." —Meryl

Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes 5 women/4 men–14 women/13 men and seven styles)

5. A pair of memory foam-cushioned knit flats that prove you needn't sacrifice fashion and elegance in the name of comfort. Perfect for long days at the office, social outings, spring weddings, and more!

Reviewer wearing taupe colored woven flat with pointed toe


Promising review: "Love these shoes! I was looking for a flat that looks professional and is comfortable, and these are perfect. I'm a wedding planner and spend roughly 10–12 nonstop hours running around at events. I have been wearing them at work for the last three months and my feet have been comfortable and blister-free. Plus, they look cute with slacks, a dress, or skinny jeans on my days off! I just wish they had more colors available because I'd buy them all!" —Erin B.

Price: $31.20+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 in regular/wide and in five colors)

6. Slip-on Converse if you love the look of Chuck Taylors (and I mean, who doesn't love their classic aesthetic?) but aren't such a fan of dealing with laces. Here's your solution.

reviewer wearing black slip-on Converse sneakers


Promising review: "If you’re debating about whether to buy the Chuck Taylor lace-up version or this slip-on version, DEFINITELY go for the slip-on!!! I ordered both to compare and while they look very similar on, the slip-on was way WAY more comfortable. In particular, because the tongue of the shoe doesn’t seem to be as long in the slip-on version, that means it won’t rub into the top of your foot and create unsightly marks. Ick! Who wants that? Three cheers for the slip-on!" —Urban Mom

Price: $45.23+ (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors)

7. A darling flower patterned ballet flat to add some lovely springtime energy to any outfit, even if that's just a plain tee and jeans. After all, is it even springtime if florals aren't a part of your outfit in some way, shape, or form?

Reviewer wearing white floral cut-out flats


Promising review: "Super super cute! I love the look and how they feel. They're very comfortable and they almost mold to my feet. I'm usually between a 10/11 so I ordered the size 11 and they fit perfectly. Definitely recommend if you want a cute unique pair of flats." —Megan Vest

Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in nine colors)

8. A pair of lightweight pull-on sneakers since it basically feels like wearing a soft, comfy sock — a sock that provides tons of support, that is.

Reviewer wearing black sock shoe with black sole


Promising review: "These sneakers are amazing! Like others said in their reviews, it fits true to size. It is super-duper comfy and it is very flexible. I love the fact that I don’t have to worry about tying my laces and they’re cute. I received so many compliments on them and shared the link so that they can buy them. You will not be unhappy if you buy these. I plan to buy them in a few more colors." —Chenele

Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 30 styles)

9. A pair of espadrille platform sandals here to add some ~oomph~ to your warm weather 'fits. Pair 'em with jeans, dresses, rompers, really anything — it doesn't matter! What *does* matter is the fact that they're cute 'n' comfy. ;)

Reviewer wearing brown espadrille sandals


Promising review: "These were a perfect fit! They are so comfortable and match a lot of the clothes I own. The day after I received them, I wore them for a whole day. I helped set up a baby shower, loaded up gifts, cleaned up, and by the end of the day, my feet weren’t tired." —Whit

Price: $15.94+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and in dozens of colors)

10. Mid-calf rain boots so the spring showers and icky wet puddles don't slow you down this year. With these on your feet, you'll be able to stylishly strut about as if it were the sunniest and driest day of the year.



Promising review: "I bought these boots for a trip to London and Dublin. Knowing there would be lots of rain, I needed something to keep my feet dry. I was concerned about the comfort of wearing a rain boot. These boots did not disappoint. They were actually so much more comfortable than I could have imagined. They didn’t rub like some of the booties do. We walked 10 miles a day. No blisters or discomfort. I would recommend them to anyone. You must wear socks with them, so plan for sizing accordingly. I logged 40K steps in these boots and now use them as daily barn boots. Great price and great product, cute too." —Kindra Nyberg

Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–9.5 and in eight colors)

11. Block heel sandals that are so comfortable you won't even need to pack that second back-up pair of sneakers for the commute home. Not to mention, these are totally cute enough for post-work happy hour, too.



Promising review: "These are basically my everyday shoes. I wear them in the office and I wear them out and about. I went out with my friends one night and danced for six hours. My feet were sore by the end of the night but I was able to still walk without taking them off. They're comfortable and look nice. I get compliments on them all the time. Goes with almost all of my outfits." —Quyen

Price: $29.95 (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors)

12. And a pair of 3.5-inch Toms block heels for when the occasion calls for even fancier footwear (spring weddings 👀), but total comfort. These have such a soft, supportive heel you'll be able to dance for hours without pain or blisters.



These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy.

Promising review: "WOW, THESE shoes are SO comfy!!! They are really soft and flexible — reminds me of a dance shoe. I'm NOT a heel shoe-wearing girl but this heel is the perfect height. The foot bed is cushy and the suede is really soft. I usually don't spend this much on a pair of shoes that I wouldn't wear on a daily basis but I'm so glad I did! They are my go-to shoe with a crop pant or dress now..." —tara_fitandhappy

Price: $55.90+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven styles)

13. A pair of Cole Haan leather sneakers since they're a sleek, lightweight shoe that can be dressed up or down. Pretty much a necessity in any wardrobe.

Reviewer wearing brown sneakers


These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy.

Promising review: "Great shoe! Lightweight and great fit! I always get compliments when wearing these. Pair with jeans, joggers, or khakis and a brown belt." —James Banks

Price: $59.57+ (available in 7–13 men's, two widths, and in 12 styles)

14. Cushy Clarks flip-flops if you'd like a pair of easy-on summer sandals that won't break your back. Don't be fooled by their adorable, stylish appearance; they're built with a cushiony, supportive orthopedic footbed!



These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy.

Promising review: "LOVE THESE FLIP-FLOPS! I have Clarks boots and always thought they were one of the most comfortable pairs of boots I've owned. When I saw they made flip-flops, I used the Prime Try Before You Buy feature and wasted no time buying them. They are soooo comfortable. We have tile and hardwood floors and if I'm not wearing good shoes, the pads of my feet and ankles hurt by the end of the day. These are like walking on pillows without being bulky (just good soles) and they fit my feet like a glove. Just ordered another pair." —Bonnie Wagaman

Price: $30.86+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in dozens of colors)

15. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers that, according to reviewers, are some of the most comfy and supportive walking shoes out there — great for people who live a very active lifestyle.

A reviewer wearing the off-white sneakers with gold detailing


Promising review: "I walk a lot. I’m on my feet a lot, and I’m in my 60s. It’s really hard to find comfortable walking shoes. Most do not hold up to their claims in my opinion. I now own two pairs of these. I walk an average of 3–5 miles a day and spend a lot of time working in my flower beds. I wear them for an average of 12 hours a day. These have held up really well to the work I put them through, and they are so comfortable. Highly recommended!" —PN

Price: $57.18+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 23 colors).

16. A pair of two-strap leather sandals for Birks-esque contoured footbed comfort sans the expensive price tag. In fact, many reviewers actually say these are better than their high dollar counterparts.

Reviewer wearing black leather cross band footbed sandal


Promising review: "I wore these all summer and they are SO comfortable it feels like you’re not wearing shoes. I’ve had Birkenstocks and I like these better. My feet are on the thinner side so once I tightened the straps they fit perfectly. Would definitely recommend!!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $20.25+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 14 styles)

17. A nonslip athletic sneaker because if the fun color and unique design doesn't sell you, the light cloudlike cushioning surely will! And just FYI, reviewers have even hiked in these without issue.

Two reviewers wearing the yellow sneakers in front of waterfall


Promising review: "I did not expect this to be so comfortable and have cushion support. It was like walking on clouds for sure. This is a true-to-size shoe. Ordered these for hike walks and trail biking to see how comfy it was. Little snug on the entry since it doesn't have a tongue-like opening, it is a sock-like entry but good. To start, I have the black ones but will look to order more colors. Name brands should look into this style of comfort. Or maybe link up to expand product lines. GREAT PRODUCT, THANK YOU." —nessynpook

Price: $45.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors)

18. A surprisingly lightweight Sorel Kinetic Sandal that manages to turn the sporty, sneaker-like tread into a unique and stylish fashion statement. Given their unique aesthetic and magnificent support, it's really no surprise that one reviewer said they wore them day and night in Europe

Reviewer photo of a person standing with their dog while wearing black and white sandals
Reviewer photo of a closeup of white soled black strappy sandals


These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy.

Promising reviews: "The fit is perfect. Love everything about these. They are super soft and comfortable — I walked for hours the first time wearing them — and they have the perfect amount of lift. I may get a second pair." —Jody

Another promising review: "You need these!!! The most comfortable walking sandals. I took them on my trip to Greece and also wear them all the time here in LA. I get so many compliments." —PopQueen

Price: $105.11+ (available in sizes 6–11 and nine colors).

19. A sleek pair of classic New Balance sneakers if you need something that will keep your feet comfy all day long while also looking cute. According to reviewers, the support does not disappoint (and neither does the style)!

reviewer wearing the sneakers in a gray and white colorway


These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy.

Promising review: "I love New Balance shoes and these don’t disappoint; the fit is true to size and super comfortable right out of the box, especially around the toes. Love the style and more arch support than I expected which is great for me. I wear them every day for long walks with my dog; the insoles are super soft. I have no complaints of discomfort and I get a lot of compliments from it. Would definitely purchase NB again." —Amazona

Price: $44.90+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and dozens colors)

Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity