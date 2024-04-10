20 Shoes From Amazon That Really Were Made For Walking

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of quilted sneakers featuring memory foam insoles beneath that stylish exterior, because you deserve to look and feel like a million bucks.
2. A pair of cushy slides because if the stylish look doesn't sell you, the breathability and comfort will. Trust me — your feet will thank you (and honestly, so will your wallet).
3. A pair of slip-on fur loafers since they're the high-fashion equivalent of your fave pair of slippers. Easy on, easy off, super comfy and cozy, yet stylish enough to leave the house in!
4. A pair of sock shoes for anyone who's, well, quite frankly over shoes. These are close as you can get to going barefoot while still protecting your feet from rocks, roots, and all the pain that generally comes with walking without footwear.
5. A pair of memory foam-cushioned knit flats that prove you needn't sacrifice fashion and elegance in the name of comfort. Perfect for long days at the office, social outings, spring weddings, and more!
6. Slip-on Converse if you love the look of Chuck Taylors (and I mean, who doesn't love their classic aesthetic?) but aren't such a fan of dealing with laces. Here's your solution.
7. A darling flower patterned ballet flat to add some lovely springtime energy to any outfit, even if that's just a plain tee and jeans. After all, is it even springtime if florals aren't a part of your outfit in some way, shape, or form?
8. A pair of lightweight pull-on sneakers since it basically feels like wearing a soft, comfy sock — a sock that provides tons of support, that is.
9. Teva original sport sandals because it won't take you long to realize why they're a cult favorite. The signature strappy design keeps these supportive, lightweight sandals securely attached to your foot without any slipping or rubbing, thus letting you confidently navigate just about any terrain. Plus, they're just so fun!
10. A pair of espadrille platform sandals here to add some ~oomph~ to your warm weather 'fits. Pair 'em with jeans, dresses, rompers, really anything — it doesn't matter! What *does* matter is the fact that they're cute 'n' comfy. ;)
11. Mid-calf rain boots so the April showers and icky wet puddles don't slow you down this year. With these on your feet, you'll be able to stylishly strut about as if it were the sunniest and driest day of the year.
12. Block heel sandals that are so comfortable you won't even need to pack that second back-up pair of sneakers for the commute home. Not to mention, these are totally cute enough for post-work happy hour, too.
13. And a pair of 3.5-inch Toms block heels for when the occasion calls for even fancier footwear (spring weddings 👀), but total comfort. These have such a soft, supportive heel you'll be able to dance for hours without pain or blisters.
14. A pair of Cole Haan leather sneakers since they're a sleek, lightweight shoe that can be dressed up or down. Pretty much a necessity in any wardrobe.
15. Cushy Clarks flip-flops if you'd like a pair of easy-on summer sandals that won't break your back. Don't be fooled by their adorable, stylish appearance; they're built with a cushiony, supportive orthopedic footbed!
16. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers that, according to reviewers, are some of the most comfy and supportive walking shoes out there — great for people who live a very active lifestyle.
17. A pair of two-strap leather sandals for Birks-esque contoured footbed comfort sans the expensive price tag. In fact, many reviewers actually say these are better than their high dollar counterparts.
18. A nonslip athletic sneaker because if the fun color and unique design doesn't sell you, the light cloudlike cushioning surely will! And just FYI, reviewers have even hiked in these without issue.
19. A surprisingly lightweight Sorel Kinetic Sandal that manages to turn the sporty, sneaker-like tread into a unique and stylish fashion statement. Given their unique aesthetic and magnificent support, it's really no surprise that one reviewer said they wore them day and night in Europe.
These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test them out before committing if you're a Prime meber!
Promising reviews: "The fit is perfect. Love everything about these. They are super soft and comfortable — I walked for hours the first time wearing them — and they have the perfect amount of lift. I may get a second pair." —Jody
Another promising review: "You need these!!! The most comfortable walking sandals. I took them on my trip to Greece and also wear them all the time here in LA. I get so many compliments." —PopQueen
Price: $102.50+ (available in sizes 6–11 and seven colors).
20. A sleek pair of classic New Balance sneakers if you need something that will keep your feet comfy all day long while also looking cute. According to reviewers, the support does not disappoint (and neither does the style)!
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity