27 Things From Amazon That Just Want To Make Your Life Easier In The Kitchen

A waterproof nonslip kitchen mat that's extra thick and cushioned to make sure long bouts spent doing dishes or cooking aren't uncomfortable or painful on the joints. With this under your feet, nothing will stop you from making and enjoying all those yummy and comforting meals.
A garlic press that works through a gentle rocking motion rather than by loading the cloves in and smushing the garlic out (like more traditional presses). Why is this design far superior? Well, it's not only way easier to use but also to clean. And it comes with tools for peeling off the shell and scraping the minced garlic off the surface!
A super handy clip-on strainer to help ensure you don't lose a single noodle when it comes time to drain the excess water — this attaches directly to the rim of the pot to prevent any such tragedies.
1. An egg timer so you end up with perfectly ~egg-cellent~ boiled eggs — whether you want them soft, jammy, or hard!
2. A *crab-tastic* silicone spoon holder that clips to the pot lid and quite literally pinches the utensil in place with its cute little claws! Yep, this is a need not a want.
3. A high-powered frother because this little baby can whip up a fancy foaming latte sans espresso machine — meaning you can basically transform your kitchen into a cozy cafe.
4. A cleverly designed pancake dispenser bottle so anyone, no matter what their age or culinary skill level, can quickly and easily whip up some perfectly formed flapjacks. Although feel free to get creative with other fun shapes too!
5. An Instant Vortex Plus air fryer that will let you whip up delicious foods with practically just the touch of a button. (Seriously!) Plus, it can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat just as easily. Wowza!
6. And a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet to make cooking with your new air fryer even speedier. This handy guide lists out cooking times and temperatures for all sorts of popular food items, including meats, vegetables, frozen foods, and more, so you don't have to waste all that time sifting through online recipe blogs.
7. An Oxo microfiber dusting wand since it's the perfect size and shape for getting at all those practically impossible-to-reach spots, like under the fridge and stove.
8. A TikTok-famous veggie chopper that'll make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers because they went bad before I got to them. So for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces look so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I would have done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond
Price: $24.87+ (available in four sizes and four colors)