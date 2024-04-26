If You Always Feel Like You Have Nothing To Wear, Check Out These 27 Things From Amazon

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A tiered denim babydoll dress that, unlike the weather, you can count on. Thanks to its many layering possibilities, you can wear this baby pretty much any day of the year, no matter what the weather app says!
2. A summery short-sleeve button-down blouse made from a lightweight chiffon fabric and adorned with Swiss dots, so even if you're not *actually* on a beach vacay, you can pretend you are by wearing this shirt. Tiki bar, anyone?
3. A spiffy longline blazer because no matter how you style it (and there are lots of possibilities here, both casual and dressy), you'll be looking like a ~boss babe fashionista~.
4. A sleeveless bodycon mini dress with ruched detailing and a very stylish reverse V hemline that can be sized up for a looser, casual style, or sized down for a tighter, going-out fit instead. Either way, you'll be looking *fab* in this little number!
5. A gorgeous floral kimono-style cardi since it's basically the springtime (and summertime) equivalent of a sweater. Such a simple way to dress up all your basic tees, tanks, and dresses. Not to mention, it's the perfect bathing suit cover-up, too!
6. A ruffly wrap midi dress to help you embrace your fun, flirty springtime energy. Bonus points if you decide to frolic about in a field of flowers... or just go for a picnic in the park.
7. A square-neck short-sleeve bodysuit to wear with jeans, shorts, skirts, and just about any other bottoms in your wardrobe for a sleek, put-together outfit appropriate for any and all occasions.
8. An elegant bell-sleeve blouse sure to rack up tons of compliments both during the workday and then at happy hour afterwards.
9. A V-neck skater dress with all the swinging, ruffly layers your heart could desire. 😍 TBH, we've waited long enough for cute sundress season, so why not go all out and make a grand entrance in this number, right?!
10. A chunky-heel ankle boot if your footwear game could use a boost. I'm speaking metaphorically here, but I suppose it's also true that these beauts will give you a literal boost, too.
11. A darling little shift dress for a cute and versatile springtime outfit. Pair it with leggings or tights if the weather's still a bit chilly, boots or sandals, and dress it up with a necklace or scarf if that's what you're feeling. So many options and all so cute!
12. A distressed denim jacket so everyone knows who the coolest kid on the block is (hint — it's you). Pretty sure you could fool people into thinking you bought this down at a vintage shop, too. Just saying.
13. A puffed-sleeve crewneck since it's a bit more interesting than a simple long-sleeve but not necessarily a huge statement-making top. Perfect for work lunches, shopping with the gals, and more!
14. A strappy bustier crop top for a sleek 'n' snazzy take on a classic crop top. It has all the versatility of the crops you already have, yet with even *more* style, baby!
15. A long-sleeve button up blouse with a slightly loose fit, because it's perfect for achieving that trendy oversized look, whether you wear it open, buttoned, or even tied at the front.
16. A strapless bustier that'll have you feeling like a mermaid on land, especially if you wear it with high-waisted pants or a skirt. It just might become your new first choice going-out top — and rightfully so!
17. A pull-on skinny jean if your wardrobe could use some "real pants," aka not leggings or sweats. Don't worry about comfort, though — these feel as stretchy and soft as your beloved leggings, yet have the stylish, put-together look of your fave, worn-in jeans. Y'know, the ones you stopped wearing during COVID and have since permanently retired.
18. A lightweight cotton scarf to add floral spring vibes to all your outfits, especially on those rainy days (basically the whole month of April). It's beautiful and super versatile, especially since you can wear it around your neck or as a head wrap.
19. A woven shirtdress because it's basically the dress equivalent of your current button-front blouse and slacks, which means you can ditch the pants and not have to worry about excessively sweating at the office. The hot, sticky weather is on the way, people!
20. A pair of basic round-toe low pumps that come in a variety of colors and finishes — suede, matte, patent, and even sparkly — for a simple 'n' stylish option you can wear to all those upcoming formal events. After all, wedding season is fast approaching!
21. A fitted turtleneck tank for something super duper cute that also keeps your neck and chest completely covered — it's perfect for those who want a more modest warm-weather top.
22. A distressed denim jogger since these bad boys look super hip, but basically feel like sweatpants. Isn't that always the goal with pants?
23. A tiered skater skirt to wear when you're feeling delicate, flirtatious, and easygoing, but just aren't feeling a dress.
24. A pair of Toms loafers for a cute and comfy slip-on shoe that somehow still looks professional. Of course, it's also a great footwear choice for casual occasions, too.
25. A wide-leg palazzo trouser if you're ready to make a statement at the office (or the club). Trust me, everyone will be getting out of your way when you're strutting about the place in pants as 🔥 as these!
26. An oversize corduroy button-down shirt that's equal parts chic and comfy. Be prepared for a whole lot of compliments.
27. A ruffly shirred jumpsuit practically made for enjoying a bottomless mimosa brunch... although, come to think of it, I could equally see myself sipping on a piña colada at the beach in this, too.
Promising review: "This is a perfect jumpsuit that you can dress up or down. It’s perfect for every occasion. Wear it with flats or heels. It’s also extremely comfortable!" —Sarami Soler
Another promising review: "I am a photographer and decided to purchase this to wear for a wedding I was photographing. I wanted something different than the traditional black (plus, it was my mom's wedding). I ordered some significantly more expensive jumpsuits from other websites but they fell way short of expectations and length. I ordered this and hoped for the best. It was long enough, had that cute ruffle, and most of all, looked cute! It's a great staple for any wardrobe!" —K&RMomma
Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors)
