BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You Always Feel Like You Have Nothing To Wear, Check Out These 27 Things From Amazon

    Spruce up your wardrobe just in time for warmer weather — and you won't even have to leave your house to shop.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A tiered denim babydoll dress that, unlike the weather, you can count on. Thanks to its many layering possibilities, you can wear this baby pretty much any day of the year, no matter what the weather app says!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very pleased with the quality of the fabric! This dress looks like it came from a boutique! Ordered the denim-colored one and I’m very pleased with it!! It’s definitely a dress I can wear all year round by layering cardigans over it when it’s chilly out." —Karl

    Price: $38.24+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 28 colors)

    2. A summery short-sleeve button-down blouse made from a lightweight chiffon fabric and adorned with Swiss dots, so even if you're not *actually* on a beach vacay, you can pretend you are by wearing this shirt. Tiki bar, anyone?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE this blouse! Love everything about it! Well-made! Super cute!!! Got it in several colors!" —Cynthia L. Klingbeil

    Price: $31.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 17 colors)

    3. A spiffy longline blazer because no matter how you style it (and there are lots of possibilities here, both casual and dressy), you'll be looking like a ~boss babe fashionista~.

    Reviewer wearing the black blazer over white tank and jeans with cheetah print wedge sandals and wide brimmed hat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This blazer is exactly what I hoped for. The drape is fantastic, skims my belly and hips. So comfortable, and it gives my outfits that polished look. Dress it up or dress it down; it's versatile and would be great for travel." —Y

    Price: $74.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and 17 colors)

    4. A sleeveless bodycon mini dress with ruched detailing and a very stylish reverse V hemline that can be sized up for a looser, casual style, or sized down for a tighter, going-out fit instead. Either way, you'll be looking *fab* in this little number!

    Reviewer posing in the light blue dress on pier
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress! It is VERY comfortable and easy to wear. Does not wrinkle at all and has a liner so no lines showing. It's very comfortable, but I do wish I had gotten a size smaller. But it's so nice I can't wait to get it in another color." —Kristen K.

    Price: $31.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 36 colors)

    5. A gorgeous floral kimono-style cardi since it's basically the springtime (and summertime) equivalent of a sweater. Such a simple way to dress up all your basic tees, tanks, and dresses. Not to mention, it's the perfect bathing suit cover-up, too!

    reviewer wearing the cardigan over a pink dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: This top is so versatile. I can wear it with jeans for a casual look, over a black dress to look flashy, or even with black tights and a black top for work. Living in South Florida, I find that it is lightweight and goes with everything. Love it." —Solange Ritchie

    Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes S–5X and 41 colors and styles)

    6. A ruffly wrap midi dress to help you embrace your fun, flirty springtime energy. Bonus points if you decide to frolic about in a field of flowers... or just go for a picnic in the park.

    Reviewer standing in front of garden patch in the brown polka dot dress with wedge sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress was everything I was expecting it to be. Length came below my knees. The waistline is very stretchy and comfortable. Comes with a fabric belt for the waist which was cute. There is a snap on the top to button or in-button depending on how much cleavage you want. I loved this dress so much; the little polka-dots added a cute flare to a classic black dress. I’m planning on buying in more colors. I wore this dress with a sweater, scarf, and tights in the cold rain and was warm enough. With the dress alone, it would be great for spring or summer." —Danielle H

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 42 colors)

    7. A square-neck short-sleeve bodysuit to wear with jeans, shorts, skirts, and just about any other bottoms in your wardrobe for a sleek, put-together outfit appropriate for any and all occasions.

    Reviewer in the black bodysuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bodysuit is everything I could have hoped for and more! I loved it so much that I was racing to write this review. It fits perfectly. Highly recommend!" —Holly

    Price: $19.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 31 colors)

    8. An elegant bell-sleeve blouse sure to rack up tons of compliments both during the workday and then at happy hour afterwards.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this top. Cute. Comfy. I get compliments every time I wear it." —Penny Scholl

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors)

    9. A V-neck skater dress with all the swinging, ruffly layers your heart could desire. 😍 TBH, we've waited long enough for cute sundress season, so why not go all out and make a grand entrance in this number, right?!

    Reviewer in the burgundy dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am in love with this dress. It fit beautifully. I definitely wasn’t aware of how short the sides are, but I didn’t mind. It’s so gorgeous, and I felt gorgeous in it. Only downside was that I should have worn a deep-V bra and thought I would be okay with a normal one. My girls did tend to reveal a bit more than they needed to." —Bratt

    Price: $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors)

    10. A chunky-heel ankle boot if your footwear game could use a boost. I'm speaking metaphorically here, but I suppose it's also true that these beauts will give you a literal boost, too.

    Reviewer sticking leg out wearing the black boot
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are everything! I’ve never had so many people stop me and ask where I got my shoes from. They’re beautiful and are so comfortable. You could definitely wear these every day like I do. Best Amazon shoe purchase. I purchased my normal size; they fit perfectly, but if you're looking to wear thick socks, I’d go up a half size. They’re snug with thicker socks. That’s if you have a wider foot like me. If not, get your normal size; I’m sure they’ll fit perfectly." —MJ

    Price: $18.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, including wide sizes, and 11 colors)

    11. A darling little shift dress for a cute and versatile springtime outfit. Pair it with leggings or tights if the weather's still a bit chilly, boots or sandals, and dress it up with a necklace or scarf if that's what you're feeling. So many options and all so cute!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super cute and fun for our Mexico trip coming up! Love the versatility of this dress and how it can be worn for so many different occasions." —Lauren White

    Price: $31.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 43 colors)

    12. A distressed denim jacket so everyone knows who the coolest kid on the block is (hint — it's you). Pretty sure you could fool people into thinking you bought this down at a vintage shop, too. Just saying.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Everything fits as expected. It’s actually one of my favorite jackets. It’s very fashionable, too. Worth every penny!" —💫✨🌻Lovee.Cassie 💫✨🌻

    Price: $49.99 (available in sizes L–4XL and three colors)

    13. A puffed-sleeve crewneck since it's a bit more interesting than a simple long-sleeve but not necessarily a huge statement-making top. Perfect for work lunches, shopping with the gals, and more!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo wearing the sea foam green top tucked into jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s the perfect sophisticated yet comfy top I’ve ever found, length is good, super soft, just what I was looking for." —Kayla

    Price: $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 13 colors)

    14. A strappy bustier crop top for a sleek 'n' snazzy take on a classic crop top. It has all the versatility of the crops you already have, yet with even *more* style, baby!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I swear to god this is my new favorite shirt. It fits perfectly. No bunching, no rolling, no tearing. The straps are sturdy enough to carry around The Girls with support without smooshing them in any direction; the fabric is double layered and thick enough that I can wear the white one without a bra and not see my nip-nops which was a HUGE plus for me. I love white shirts, but can never find any that aren't friggin see-through. I am in love. 10/10 highly recommend. EDIT: THEY HAVE MORE COLORS, AND I BOUGHT GREEN IMMEDIATELY. KEEP IT COMING, GUYS." —Alanna Schaffer

    Price: $21.99 (available in sizes 1X–4X and six colors)

    15. A long-sleeve button up blouse with a slightly loose fit, because it's perfect for achieving that trendy oversized look, whether you wear it open, buttoned, or even tied at the front.

    Reviewer posing in the orange top tied at the front with high-waisted leggings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tried this casual long-sleeve button-down shirt just after it arrived, and I really like it. The blouse is a loose fit, not too baggy. It is what I was hoping for. Fits me perfectly. The color is very pretty, just like the pictures. The fabric is cotton-polyester blend. It is lightweight and comfortable, but I think it would be better if it had more cotton. Washes great; a quick iron would be enough after hanging dry. Sleeves are easy to roll up. Overall, a good piece to have in your closet since it can be styled in many ways." —Gieliz A.

    Price: $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 21 colors)

    16. A strapless bustier that'll have you feeling like a mermaid on land, especially if you wear it with high-waisted pants or a skirt. It just might become your new first choice going-out top — and rightfully so!

    another reviewer wearing the white bustier
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this outfit for a night out. I must say I love this top because you can dress it up or dress it down. It is not see-through at all. A nice corset-like top! Not made of cheap material at all." —Christine DeNora

    Price: $32.99+ (available sizes 00–20 and 14 colors)

    17. A pull-on skinny jean if your wardrobe could use some "real pants," aka not leggings or sweats. Don't worry about comfort, though — these feel as stretchy and soft as your beloved leggings, yet have the stylish, put-together look of your fave, worn-in jeans. Y'know, the ones you stopped wearing during COVID and have since permanently retired.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Def five stars. The first time I tried them on, I was so happy! They pull on like leggings and definitely wear like skinny jeans but without any of the drawbacks of skinny jeans. The wide stretchy waistband is so comfy. They look like regular jeans, too; you wouldn't know they are pull-ons by looking at me. I was so, well, amazed that I immediately went back and bought a pair in black." —Arb

    Price: $16.10+ (available in sizes 2—28, three lengths, and 18 colors)

    18. A lightweight cotton scarf to add floral spring vibes to all your outfits, especially on those rainy days (basically the whole month of April). It's beautiful and super versatile, especially since you can wear it around your neck or as a head wrap.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this scarf to coordinate with my red/gray/black/white wardrobe I took along on a 12-night cruise around the United Kingdom. Scarves are a great way to take things up a notch, and when I saw this one, I knew it was perfect because it coordinates with so many things; even the little touch of blue in it goes great with denim. I wore it probably at least eight times during the cruise and got lots of compliments on it. It is lightweight, but when doubled over, and wrapped around your neck, it can keep the chill off. I will continue to get much use out of this scarf as part of my work wardrobe, too. Thanks for a great product!" —Fifinella56

    Price: $10.99 (available in 20 patterns)

    19. A woven shirtdress because it's basically the dress equivalent of your current button-front blouse and slacks, which means you can ditch the pants and not have to worry about excessively sweating at the office. The hot, sticky weather is on the way, people!

    reviewer wearing the black tie-waist dress with button-front top half and collar neckline
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn’t have high hopes for this dress, but I absolutely LOVE everything about it! Hits just above the knee, doesn’t cling anywhere it’s not supposed to. Dress was not see-through at all, and I didn’t have to keep tugging at it to keep it in place. HIGHLY recommend this dress!" —Rebecca B.

    Price: $27.50 (available in sizes XS–XXL and seven colors)

    20. A pair of basic round-toe low pumps that come in a variety of colors and finishes — suede, matte, patent, and even sparkly — for a simple 'n' stylish option you can wear to all those upcoming formal events. After all, wedding season is fast approaching!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm shocked with my purchase! I needed a pair of heels to wear to a wedding. Seeing as I don't get out much, I did not intend on spending a lot of money on them. Not only do these shoes look amazing, but they feel amazing as well! I was in them not only during the reception, but the ceremony, too. They were so comfortable and did not leave blisters or leave my feet sore. I danced in them all night and will keep this brand in mind the next time I need to purchase any shoes." —Jennifer Sofia

    Price: $44.99 (available in sizes 5–12, in some wide sizes, and 21 colors)

    21. A fitted turtleneck tank for something super duper cute that also keeps your neck and chest completely covered — it's perfect for those who want a more modest warm-weather top.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Perfect fit and arrived exactly as described. I will order in more colors. Very classy for work for every season. The sleeveless style looks great in the summer months and still looks appropriate. I will wear it under zip-up jackets, blazers, etc. in the winter." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X, seven colors, and a pack of two )

    22. A distressed denim jogger since these bad boys look super hip, but basically feel like sweatpants. Isn't that always the goal with pants?

    A reviewer wearing the light blue jeans scrunched up to mid-calf length with heels and a t-shirt
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "100% worth it! I LOVE these pants! They are super comfortable and cute! Like, seriously, get them, you won’t be disappointed. And the pockets are so deep which I love! One of my favorite Amazon purchases!" —Dana

    Price: $35.99+ (available in sizes 4–18 and nine colors)

    23. A tiered skater skirt to wear when you're feeling delicate, flirtatious, and easygoing, but just aren't feeling a dress.

    a reviewer wearing the skirt in orange
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Being 6 feet tall makes it difficult to find cute skirts — they’re either midi/maxi skirts, or they’re too short. However, this skirt is perfect! Definitely covers my butt and doesn’t make me feel self-conscious when bending over, but it’s still short enough to be cute and trendy. You can pair it with a tank top for a casual summer outfit or a nicer top for something a bit more dressy. I’ll definitely be buying this in more colors!" —Bryn

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors and styles)

    24. A pair of Toms loafers for a cute and comfy slip-on shoe that somehow still looks professional. Of course, it's also a great footwear choice for casual occasions, too.

    a reviewer photo of the loafers in light blue polka dot
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these as work shoes, and they totally fit my aesthetic. They look incredibly professional and still feel like slippers. Typical for Toms, they are a bit pricey, but they hold up for a good long while." —Megan Quentin

    Price: $31.57+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 11 colors/styles)

    25. A wide-leg palazzo trouser if you're ready to make a statement at the office (or the club). Trust me, everyone will be getting out of your way when you're strutting about the place in pants as 🔥 as these!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pants are gorgeous! The material does not stretch, so make sure you order the right size. I love the way the material feels and how it flows!" —Scefenia Dent

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes XS–2X, three lengths, and 31 colors)

    26. An oversize corduroy button-down shirt that's equal parts chic and comfy. Be prepared for a whole lot of compliments.

    Reviewer sipping wine while wearing the beige corduroy shirt open over tank
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this shacket! Soft and comfy! I get a ton of compliments every time I wear them! I have three, and every time I want simple, cute, and cozy, they are my go-to! Cute with jeans or leggings!" —Jennifer G.

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 38 colors)

    27. A ruffly shirred jumpsuit practically made for enjoying a bottomless mimosa brunch... although, come to think of it, I could equally see myself sipping on a piña colada at the beach in this, too. 

    reviewer wearing the short-sleeve jumpsuit in red
    reviewer posing on deck in rust orange jumpsuit
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a perfect jumpsuit that you can dress up or down. It’s perfect for every occasion. Wear it with flats or heels. It’s also extremely comfortable!" —Sarami Soler

    Another promising review: "I am a photographer and decided to purchase this to wear for a wedding I was photographing. I wanted something different than the traditional black (plus, it was my mom's wedding). I ordered some significantly more expensive jumpsuits from other websites but they fell way short of expectations and length. I ordered this and hoped for the best. It was long enough, had that cute ruffle, and most of all, looked cute! It's a great staple for any wardrobe!" —K&RMomma

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.