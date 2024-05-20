BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    All The Best Memorial Day Deals At Amazon

    Kick off summer with up to 58% off Columbia hiking boots, an Apple iPad Air, an Instant Pot, and more.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. 33% off the latest Apple iPad Air because it's one of the best tablets on the market, boasting impressive specs (like the super speedy M1 chip and a vivid screen) and a gorgeous aesthetic to boot! Reviewers love this for everything from streaming shows to digital doodling and note-taking with the Apple Pencil.

    the iPad Air on a desk showing Animal Crossing game in progress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's been years since I've used an Apple device with a screen and coming back was nothing less than spectacular. I've used other tablets and pencils but having an apple pencil to use with the iPad is simply graceful. The weight of the tablet was a big point for me as I walk around with it a lot. The features and shortcuts are amazing. The visuals and sound are fantastic, and the creativity apps are the main reason I bought it. I'll be working on architectural projects and this is just what I need to edit and track all that will be taking place. The sketchbook, I love that I can have layers of notes and drawings, and I can lock them to avoid any changes and hide them when needed.

    I'll be using this for some online courses in design, and I appreciate the refinement of this tablet over many others. Even though it costs a little more, you get the years of support and longevity of the device without having to frequently replace it like some other brands. Plus, I'm loving the 3 months free Apple TV and Apple Music. You can never go wrong with an Apple iPad." —Satisfied Shopper

    Price: $399+ (originally $599+, available in two storage sizes, with or without cellular, and in five colors). Get the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen on sale too for just $79 (originally $129).

    2. 58% off a popular Columbia hiking boot so you can take on all those summer adventures you've got planned. Reviewers are shocked at how comfy, waterproof, and durable they are, especially at such a lower price than most other hiking boots, and since they're on sale, it's even more of a steal!

    The hiking boots with red laces on a wet, rocky trail
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Of all the (many, many) boots I tried on for a trip to Iceland, these were the most comfortable, and sturdiest-feeling of the lot. And after hiking across streams, under waterfalls, and through hurricane-force-driven snow with them, I'm happy to report they kept my feet warm (but not swampy), and the waterproofing worked 100%. Add in the fact that they're reasonable price-wise, and these are and will be my go-to boots going forward." —Cool Kid Stuff

    Price: $42 (originally $100, available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 16 colors)

    3. 39% off a charming puff-sleeve tiered maxi dress sure to have everyone complimenting you, whether you're out to brunch, wandering the Farmer's Market, or on vacation in a picturesque European town.

    reviewer in the green polka dot dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is so comfortable and I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. I have it in two colors and would have gotten more while it was on a flash sale had I realized how much I’d love it. My friend got one and she’s tiny enough she needed a belt to make it not look like a sack on her because they don’t have XS." —heather

    Price: $36.98+ (originally $60.99, available in sizes S–XL and 34 colors)

    4. 25% off a Vitamix blender because this thing is a beast — it purées, crushes, blends, and mixes more powerfully and smoothly than pretty much any other kitchen appliance out there. The hype is real.

    Reviewer&#x27;s blender with purple smoothie
    amazon.com

    FYI, this model features a large 64-oz blending container, so it's perfect for whipping up family-sized batches!

    Promising review: "Wow! Am a rabid smoothie and soup maker, so I finally bit the bullet after much deliberating / review reading. This kicked my (quite decent) Ninja Power IQ blenders' butt!! The smoothies and bisques that appear in under 20 secs are a dream. Can it get loud yes, but so's my vacuum, so whatever, and you never have to run this thing for more than 20 secs anyway. Off to buy the dry goods cup. At this price point, you will not find better!!" —NYCGirlie

    Price: $414.49+ (originally $549.99+, available in three base colors)

    5. 45% off a fun little cat tree that's got plenty of spots for both sleep and play, including three dangling poms-poms. For less than $25, why not give it a try and see if Mr. Whiskers loves it?!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This tree is sturdy, soft, and comfortable for my cat to play on and sleep in. It compliments my room and overall, my cat and I are very satisfied with this purchase." —Celina

    Price: $24.49+ (originally $39.99, available in two colors)

    6. 25% off a Garmin inReach Mini 2 since this portable, lightweight satellite device can share your location and send/receive messages when you're out in remote places without cell service. Backcountry hikers, this is a must.

    A hand holds a Garmin inReach MINI 2 satellite communicator, displaying the time 10:10 and the message &quot;Alex&#x27;s inReach.&quot; The device is shown in a car
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought this for our son who was going hiking in the national parks over the holidays. Many of the areas he hiked had zero cellphone service, but the location updates and the ability to make a call or send a distress signal by satellite put us all at ease, including my son. If you travel to remote areas where cell service is minimal, this could literally be a lifesaver, and the add-on service is very reasonable. Garmin made a great product with this, and it's affordable for all." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $299.99 (originally $399.99, available in two colors)

    7. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper since it can do all sorts of wonders for your skincare routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!

    Hand holding a rose quartz facial roller above a pink envelope with &quot;KATE EVE&quot; branding
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using the facial roller and gua sha for a week. I use the roller to apply face serums in the morning and at night, and the gua sha to scrape my skin during the day. Today I suddenly noticed that the fine line under my eyes are almost gone. I can’t believe it actually works! I kept looking in the mirror and even asked my husband, and he was surprised too! I really LOVE these tools! This is so worth it! On a side note, the package is also very pretty and fancy! I LOVE the pink color so much! I will buy this for my friends since they are such lovely and beautiful gifts!" —Kathy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $38)

    8. 57% off a three-pack of 6' lightning cable chargers if you're tired of having to rely on your one charging cord, which is never long enough anyways. These are made from a thick, durable braided nylon, are super long in length, and are even Apple MFi certified. Plus, you get three for less than $10!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the fabric wrapped cords. They are study and flexible. Hold up very well with use. These are extra long so reach easily to my chair, but they still seem to charge my phone quickly. I’m very pleased with this purchase!" —Lauren G.

    Price: $8.50 (originally $19.99)

    9. 40% off a darling two-strap high-heeled sandal to pair with jeans, dresses, and skirts for a super chic look. Wear 'em for weddings, happy hour, date night, and more!

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s feet wearing black heeled sandals with a double strap design. They are standing on a wooden floor, near a gold-colored edge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These fit true to size. They look great and so far are comfortable. I love the wide heel! Aside from looking cute, the wide heel is also easier to walk on." —jhamilton

    Price: $32.94 (originally $54.99, available in sizes 5–13 and 38 colors)

    10. 46% off a colorful double hammock and stand bound to become your go-to lounge spot this summer. With a nine-foot-long steel stand and 450-pound capacity, it's supportive and comfy for the whole family.

    hammock set up on covered patio area with someone&#x27;s feet sticking out as they lounge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it. It is very comfortable and durable. I have a family of four. My husband, me, and two children were able to relax in this at the same time. Oh, and it is very sturdy. When I first bought it, whenever it rained, I used to take the hammock inside of the house. One day I forgot and it poured down rain outside that night. In the morning, the hammock was dry as can be. It is truly water resistant. So don't bother to bring it inside on those rainy days. Luv it." —Jennifer abraham

    Price: $64.99+ (originally $119.99, available in 18 colors)

    11. 40% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K so you can transform any ol' TV into a smart TV. With this little gadget, you can stream Netflix, Hulu, and other media apps in ultra-high-def (and even use Alexa voice control on the remote).

    reviewer holding the fire stick remote pointed at home page on tv
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased a simple model FireTV stick 6 years ago. I was happy with it until this past year. I noticed a lot of my streamed shows were laggy, and often, the audio and video would unsync. I upgraded my internet service and bought a powerful Wifi router. I uninstalled extraneous apps and made sure everything was up to date. Nothing helped. I slowly realized that the FireTV stick was obsolete. My TV is not 4K, it was purchased just after those were released and too expensive. But it is a high-quality HD TV. But I purchased the 4K FireTV stick since I will probably have to replace my TV in a few years, maybe. And I am glad I did! No more lag. Audio/video stays synced. No 'hiccuping' skips during streaming. And the quality of the picture is awesome. I can only imagine what it would look like on a 4 K-capable TV! I highly recommend it. I also love the extra capability of the remote. It had no problem detecting my TV and allowed me to change the volume and turn the TV on/off. No more juggling with the TV remote. I could swoon. Lol." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    12. 50% off an iRobot Roomba because even though we might not have flying cars like they predicted in Back to the Future, we *do* have robot vacuums that will clean the floors for you — and since it's way past 2015, we owe it to Marty McFly to at least use a Roomba.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I was looking for a vacuum and a friend told me about his Roomba, I was skeptical because of the price. Well, I can honestly say after owning it for 2 months. It is the best purchase I ever made in my life. I have it set up to clean on schedule every day, and it does a great job. I have to make sure I pick the big stuff off the floor before I leave for work in the morning because I have messy kids. But it cleans and cleans and cleans!!! I even loved it so much I named it... Vlad the Inhaler" —Jason Winterfeld

    Price: $299.99 (originally $599.99)

    13. 20% off a Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Cleaner — a popular and beloved portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that reviewers swear by for lifting away dirt, stubborn pet and food stains, and more. Works great for couches and chairs, but also cars too!

    a reviewer shows the machine on a carpet
    another reviewer using the brush on a couch
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "We have a carpet cleaner but it didn’t have attachments for spot cleaning. This is perfect for cleaning a small spill on my chairs, couch, and even the carpets in my car. It’s so easy to use and took no time to assemble or learn. I love that it comes with attachments to clean the hose out. And how the other attachments come apart for easy cleaning as well. It has great suction and really gets the dirt out of everything. Used it for cat pee on a couch and it’s worked great for that. I absolutely love this thing, and it was worth all the money. It’s not too heavy so it’s easy to carry around and the cord is a great length so you don’t have to keep switching plugs." —Damon

    Price: $98.59 (originally $123.59)

    BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $9.97!

    14. 37% off a narrow-mouth Hydoflask for a slim, sleek, and seriously thermo-regulating water bottle. We're talking ice cold for 24 hours or piping hot for 12, so no more lukewarm drinks for you!

    The white hydroflask in grass
    amazon.com

    I simply adore my Hydroflask. If you're someone like me who can't drink from a wide-mouthed water bottle without dumping water all over yourself, then you definitely need this easy-to-drink-from design! Pretty soon, you won't leave home without it. I don't.

    Promising review: "This bottle is amazing! This is my second HydroFlask. I have a larger 40 oz, but it doesn’t fit in my backpack, so I decided to get the 21oz bottle because it is not that heavy to carry on my backpack all day, along with my laptop and other necessities. No spill at all, mind you; this bottle is inside my backpack with my laptop all day, and I never had an accident! And the best part is that I walk everywhere hands-free 🙌 no tumblers to carry around and no spilling water everywhere 🫶" —maia

    Price: $22.07+ (originally $34.95, available in 14 colors and two other sizes)

    15. 29% off an Instant Pot Pro aka your new high-efficiency sous-chef. This gadget can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, bake, roast, sauté, warm, and more with just the touch of a button (or two). Hired!

    Reviewer&#x27;s instapot with beef and broccoli cooking inside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My CrockPot died, and I was going to get a new one, but a friend convinced me to go with the Instant Pot. So glad I did… and glad I went with the Pro with all the bells and whistles. I use this thing at least once a week now. I’m amazed how easy I can cook chicken breast FROM FROZEN. They turn out tender and juicy every single time. Also love that I can cook dried beans without soaking them. Saves me money and time. Love it." —bethany becktell

    Price: $119.95 (originally $169.99)

    16. 30% off a U-shaped shelf organizer to help you get those spices in order... or whatever else is currently shoved haphazardly in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all, you'll actually be able to find the one you need without digging around now!

    the u-shaped shelf with spices organized on it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree

    Price: $27.99 (originally $39.95)

    17. 34% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay. Okay. Listen, I have oily eyelids. Nothing stays on them, and I hate it. I avoid eyeshadow, especially sticks and creamy formulas. All eyeliners and mascaras smudge on me no matter what I do.

    Enter this eyeshadow stick. This stuff is perfection. I got Stone. It’s a beautiful matte color. (Almost purple taupe. ) It applies SO creamy and smooth. The blend/smudge side is great. And when this stuff sets, it sets. It blew my mind!

    Usually creamy = crease city. I prepared myself for the worst, and I loved being wrong. I want to buy all the colors. If you’re on the fence, buy it. It’s worth every single penny." —RayRay

    Price: $10.64+ (originally $16, available in 51 shades)

    18. 25% off a microfiber beach towel since it's nowhere near as bulky as a regular towel (and even folds up into a tiny mesh pouch) and dries way faster. Not to mention, sand just shakes right off (finally!).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can not say enough about how much this beach towel/blanket made a huge difference on my latest vacation! First, quality is top-notch, from the stitching to the quality of the material. Additionally, THE SPACE you save in your suitcase and beach bag! Beach towels take up soooo much space, it was great to not have to carry all that bulk around. The absorbency of the towel, and how it dries SO QUICK was so nice. And another big-time game changer... NO SAND! As much as I love the beach, I love to leave the sand on the beach! With big bulky beach towels, especially wet or damp, are a sponge for sand to adhere to. Not with this,,,1 or 2 shakes, sand is off. I will be buying another. I also kept it in my carry-on in case I needed a blanket on the plane. I used it for 6 straight days, and it didn't get gross. I thought, like most things that come in a pouch, " I will never get this to fit back in properly." nope it folded right up and nicely fit back into the mesh pouch/carrying case. In addition to all that, there's a loop with a snap so you can secure it to our chair or whatever. I even used the loop to secure the towel around my hips to wear as a wrap! ( but barely lol)" —lisalouRN

    Price: $29.99 (originally $39.99, available in 26 designs)

    19. 25% off a body exfoliation glove to scrub away any and all dead skin, which is not only grossly satisfying but will leave your skin feeling silky soft and smooth — and just in time for the warm weather, too!

    Exfoliating mitt by Dermasuri with visible texture, showing dead skin flakes on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Repeat customer here, I LOVE LOVE LOVE this product! I also have the mini exfoliating face scrubber and the two-handled exfoliating back scrubber, and I love them both, too. I have some skin issues and these products help remove the dead gray skin that builds up and makes my skin so silky smooth after use. I use the product once to twice a week due to my excess dead skin buildup and it scrubs it away with ease every time. I will continue to buy this brand every time I need a new exfoliating scrubber." —Florida93

    Price: $14.99 (originally $19.99)

    20. 31% off a set of two ~zero gravity~ reclining porch chairs so you can kick back and relaaaaax under the warm, toasty sun with your BFF or S.O. These even come with pillows and removable side trays — talk about luxury!

    Two models in black recliners with objects in their drink holders
    Two patio chairs with an attached table and drink holder, adjacent to a window on an outdoor rug. A cat is partially visible
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We realized pretty quickly that with everyone home because of the 2020 quarantine, we would need more spaces to hang out in. I found this set of chairs and put the order in as a temporary measure until we found a patio set that suits the space better. These are perfect though. I can't really see replacing them anytime soon. They are comfortable, and the little attached tables are really handy! I usually have hot tea, water, a phone, and either a book or my Kindle in my immediate area. This tiny attachment made it so I don't even have to worry about where to put everything. The seat is an excellent place to spend some time watching the birds or reading in the afternoons. I am absolutely thrilled with this purchase." —Brandy M.

    Price: $89.98+ (originally $129.99, available in 22 colors)

    Find even more Amazon Memorial Day Deals here.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.