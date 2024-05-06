All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. 61% off an AncestryDNA kit if you've always been curious to learn more about your heritage. Are you secretly descendant of European royalty? Or maybe Irish farmers? Either way, time to find out!
2. 40% off a pair of TikTok famous cooling pillows that are filled with a breathable and supportive plush gel fiber, which according to reviewers, results in the best sleep ever. TL;DR: These are just like those magical hotel pillows you love so much.
Promising reviews: "I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. They are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen
"These had great reviews but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft, but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey
Price: $35.99 (originally $59.99) – clip the "40% off" coupon on product page for this price
3. 57% off a 4-tier shampoo bar caddy because once you've made the switch to plastic-free shampoos and conditioners, you need a place to store them. This handy rack does just that and is also self-draining, meaning no more soap residue all over your tub (or soggy and half-dissolved soap after a week).
4. 50% off a satin robe to slip on whenever you want a bit of soft, silky luxury. It's great for lounging on the couch, getting ready for work, pictures with the bridal party, and more.
5. 49% off Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones that just about have it all: ultra comfy, cushiony fit, excellent sound quality with active noise cancellation (and transparency mode!), spatial audio, Android and iOS compatibility, and up to 40 hours of battery life. 🤩
6. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper since it can do all sorts of wonders for your skincare routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!
7. 27% off a powerful handheld milk frother so you can skip the busy coffee shop and whip up a fancy schmancy latte right from your home. Reviewers also love how ~aesthetic~ it looks displayed on the countertop in its stand.
8. 30% off a tube of hydrating LilyAna Naturals' eye cream if you want to look alert and well-rested... even if the exact opposite is true. Infused with soothing rosehip and hibiscus, this eye cream works to reduce dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.
Promising review: ""The product is a game changer for me. I would have dry creases under my eyes no matter how much primer or expensive foundation I used. I use this in the a.m. and p.m. and it has made a 100% difference. I was at the doctor’s waiting room and was chatting with a woman and I mentioned I was going to be 53 in two weeks. She was shocked and said she thought I was 35, saying I had barely had any wrinkles. It made my day!" —Angela Kilburn
Price: $15.99 (originally $22.99, available in three additional sizes)
9. 35% off the latest Amazon Echo smart speaker boasting even deeper bass and richer sound because your favorite songs deserve to be heard in high-quality audio. Plus, it can do all sorts of handy things, like set alarms, turn on/off the lights, connect to Alexa, and more!
10. 30% off a U-shaped shelf organizer to help you get those spices in order... or whatever else is currently shoved haphazardly in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all, you'll actually be able to find the one you need without digging around now!
Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree
Price: $27.99 (originally $39.95)
11. 26% off a deep tissue massage gun for anyone who's aching muscles need fast and powerful relief. Reviewers compare this to the much more expensive Theragun, and some say it works even better. Finally, the era of crippling back pain is about to come to an end!
12. 23% off a Kindle Paperwhite because this e-reader has a screen that's remarkably page-like, except for the fact that it's waterproof, unlike your paper books. I was hesitant to make the switch, but I love it!
13. 40% off a tabletop fire pit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?
14. 50% off a pair of silicone baking mats for a reusable alternative to parchment paper and tinfoil — and don't worry, reviewers say they're a piece of cake to clean. The only real dilemma here is whether to cook up something savory or sweet first.
15. 31% off a contoured sleeping mask since it comfortably molds to the face for complete blackout and utter relaxation. It's great for travelers or anyone who likes to indulge in an afternoon nap or two.
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!
Promising review: "This is an essential travel item for me. I purchased to use for travel. Best sleep on a flight I’ve EVER had. It helps me zone out. Loaned them to my daughter for her trip to Hawaii. She can NEVER fall asleep on flights but, with these, she slept like a baby! Adjustable and lightweight. Carrying bag can easily be dropped into travel tote or carry-on luggage." —Sharee A. Armstrong
Price: $21.99 (originally $28.99; available in seven colors)
16. 27% off a classic Kitchen Aid stand mixer so you can enter the culinary era of your dreams. This beaut is a beloved kitchen appliance for everything from making bread to whipping up cookie dough and other yummy eats.
17. 41% off a digital photo frame that displays pictures from an app, which means your loved ones can send photos to the frame from near or far!
18. 38% off an iRobot Roomba because even though we might not have flying cars like they predicted in Back to the Future, we *do* have robot vacuums that will clean the floors for you — and since it's way past 2015, we owe it to Marty McFly to at least use a Roomba.
19. 43% off a seven-piece set of airtight plastic food storage containers featuring easy-lock lids and labels, to help you transform your pantry mayhem into a masterpiece of kitchen organization. 😌
20. 44% off CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which is basically a hydration Holy Grail for keeping your skin soft, supple, and moisturized. Derms recommend it, and TikTokers love it, so you know it's gotta be good.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.