    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    FYI, Mother's Day is this Sunday, and most of these would all make for great gifts (while saving you $$).

    by Cierra Cowan

    1. 61% off an AncestryDNA kit if you've always been curious to learn more about your heritage. Are you secretly descendant of European royalty? Or maybe Irish farmers? Either way, time to find out!

    Promising review: "My daughter asked for this as a Christmas gift and the information we received back was so interesting. We have a small family and her dad was adopted so she had a lot of questions about her features. We were able to determine a lot of information based on where her ancestors are from." —Jennifer Hamlett

    Price: $39 (originally $99)

    2. 40% off a pair of TikTok famous cooling pillows that are filled with a breathable and supportive plush gel fiber, which according to reviewers, results in the best sleep ever. TL;DR: These are just like those magical hotel pillows you love so much.

    A flattened pillow in plastic next to another pillow that has fully inflated
    Reviewer pushing the pillow to show how plush it is
    Promising reviews: "I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. They are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen

    "These had great reviews but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft, but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey

    Price: $35.99 (originally $59.99) – clip the "40% off" coupon on product page for this price

    3. 57% off a 4-tier shampoo bar caddy because once you've made the switch to plastic-free shampoos and conditioners, you need a place to store them. This handy rack does just that and is also self-draining, meaning no more soap residue all over your tub (or soggy and half-dissolved soap after a week).

    Three-tiered shower caddy mounted on a wall holding various soap bars
    Promising review: "Switching over to all bar soaps to decrease plastics. This holder is perfect for face, shampoo, conditioner and body bars. The adhesive holding it is very strong. Great buy!" —Suzanne M Stearns

    Price: $12.98 (originally $29.98, available in three colors) — clip the "$5 off" coupon on product page for this price.

    4. 50% off a satin robe to slip on whenever you want a bit of soft, silky luxury. It's great for lounging on the couch, getting ready for work, pictures with the bridal party, and more.

    Promising review: "The silk is soooooo soft and comfortable! Great to wear around the house and before bed." —Claire

    Price: $14.99 (originally $29.99, available in sizes S–XXL and 29 colors)

    5. 49% off Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones that just about have it all: ultra comfy, cushiony fit, excellent sound quality with active noise cancellation (and transparency mode!), spatial audio, Android and iOS compatibility, and up to 40 hours of battery life. 🤩

    Two reviewers wearing the headphones take a selfie in a gym setting
    Promising review: "The passthrough mode is incredible!!! It Works so seamlessly I even forget I'm wearing them sometimes! The sound is amazing and the noise cancelation is perfect. Get these. It's worth the price and you will not regret it." —Honest Opinion

    Price: $179.95 (originally $349.99, available in four colors)

    6. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper since it can do all sorts of wonders for your skincare routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!

    Hand holding a rose quartz facial roller above a pink envelope with &quot;KATE EVE&quot; branding
    Promising review: "I have been using facial roller and guasha for a week. I use the roller to apply face serums in the morning and at night, and the guasha to scrape my skin during the day. Today I suddenly noticed that the fine line under my eyes are almost gone. I can’t believe it actually works! I kept looking in the mirror and even asked my husband, and he was surprised too! I really LOVE these tools! This is so worth it! On the side note, the package is also very pretty and fancy! I LOVE the pink color so much! I will buy this for my friends since they are such lovely and beautiful gifts!" —Kathy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $38)

    7. 27% off a powerful handheld milk frother so you can skip the busy coffee shop and whip up a fancy schmancy latte right from your home. Reviewers also love how ~aesthetic~ it looks displayed on the countertop in its stand.

    A glass of frothy iced coffee with the purple milk frother displayed next to it on kitchen countertop
    Promising review: "This thing cut my visits to the local coffee shop down and let me enjoy a much healthier 'profee'/ protein latte instead. Some pour over coffee, 1/2 cup of whole milk, isopure vanilla protein and cinnamon on top and im in heaven! This thing works perfectly, is easy to clean, looks good at my coffee bar and takes up barely any room." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $15.99 (originally $21.99, available in 50 colors)

    8. 30% off a tube of hydrating LilyAna Naturals' eye cream if you want to look alert and well-rested... even if the exact opposite is true. Infused with soothing rosehip and hibiscus, this eye cream works to reduce dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. 

    a reviewer holding up a 1.7 ounce bottle
    reviewer's before and after photo showing their eye bags disappearing over time
    Promising review: ""The product is a game changer for me. I would have dry creases under my eyes no matter how much primer or expensive foundation I used. I use this in the a.m. and p.m. and it has made a 100% difference. I was at the doctor’s waiting room and was chatting with a woman and I mentioned I was going to be 53 in two weeks. She was shocked and said she thought I was 35, saying I had barely had any wrinkles. It made my day!" —Angela Kilburn

    Price: $15.99 (originally $22.99, available in three additional sizes)

    9. 35% off the latest Amazon Echo smart speaker boasting even deeper bass and richer sound because your favorite songs deserve to be heard in high-quality audio. Plus, it can do all sorts of handy things, like set alarms, turn on/off the lights, connect to Alexa, and more!

    Reviewer&#x27;s black Echo sphere speaker sitting on desk with blue glow beneath
    Promising review: "I received this in the mail less than one hour ago. After a simple setup, I cannot stop using it. This is the most impressive speaker system I have ever had. Long gone are the days of extra woofers, tweeters and standing speakers. This orb packs a punch with incredible sound. You need not spend another dime on expensive sound equipment. Buy this, set it up in two minutes and play your favorite songs. You will feel like you are in front of the artist. The sound is like the Maxell commercial but better." —BakedPrairie 

    Price: $64.99 (originally $99.99, available in three colors)

    10. 30% off a U-shaped shelf organizer to help you get those spices in order... or whatever else is currently shoved haphazardly in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all, you'll actually be able to find the one you need without digging around now!

    the u-shaped shelf with spices organized on it
    Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree

    Price: $27.99 (originally $39.95)

    11. 26% off a deep tissue massage gun for anyone who's aching muscles need fast and powerful relief. Reviewers compare this to the much more expensive Theragun, and some say it works even better. Finally, the era of crippling back pain is about to come to an end!

    Hand holding a massage gun
    Promising review: "This is it. The Bob and Brad D6 Pro Massage Gun delivers the most pain relief out of any massage gun I’ve tried since my car accident. The best in quality and definitely the most powerful hands down. Listen guys, don’t pay over double with Theragun massagers. They don’t even compare. Trust me, I’ve used them. I can’t say enough great things about their products. Shout out to the Bob and Brad booklet that comes with the gun. It shows how to heal many common areas, you may be experiencing pain with through massage therapy. Win, win, win." —Joe Denton

    Price: $184.99 (originally $249.99) — clip the "$15 off" coupon on product page for this price.

    12. 23% off a Kindle Paperwhite because this e-reader has a screen that's remarkably page-like, except for the fact that it's waterproof, unlike your paper books. I was hesitant to make the switch, but I love it!

    Promising review: "I've had two previous versions of the Kindle Paperwhite. I lost my Kindle during a cross-country move last fall, and had been limping along reading on my Samsung Note 5. After 5 months I finally replaced my Kindle Paperwhite, and I am SO glad I did! The battery life is fantastic, and I read daily, sometimes for several hours at a time. I have been surprised how infrequently my Kindle Paperwhite needs to be recharged. And, speaking of charging, it is so nice to finally have a USB C connection. I love that I no longer have to have a dedicated charger just for my e-reader. All the controls are super easy to access and make adjustments on the fly. The response time is awesome, and I don't experience any lag when turning the Kindle Paperwhite on, or turning pages.

    MY absolute favorite feature on the new Kindle Paperwhite is the adjustable warm light. I am very light sensitive, and combined with the brightness controls, this feature is incredible, especially reading at night while my husband is sleeping." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $114.99 (originally $149.99, available in three colors and with or without ads)

    13. 40% off a tabletop fire pit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size for making S’mores or for simply sitting around enjoying the dancing flames. I love that you can use it indoors or outdoors. You just pour a little of the liquid fuel in the base. I add probably an inche worth and it will go for around 20 mins. There is a lid you can smoother the flame out with. It’s a heavy stone and looks very pretty! Small enough you can move it where ever you want, or take it to someone else’s house. Glad we got this instead of a big outdoor fire pit." —Michelle M.

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99; available in four colors and two styles)

    14. 50% off a pair of silicone baking mats for a reusable alternative to parchment paper and tinfoil — and don't worry, reviewers say they're a piece of cake to clean. The only real dilemma here is whether to cook up something savory or sweet first.

    Trays with candied pecans cooling on a kitchen counter on the silicone baking mats
    Promising review: "I first made caramelized, sweet, roasted pecans on these mats. This can be a sticky mess, however, the pecans and the baked-on sugar lifted off the mats easily. Clean up was very quick and easy. Next, I roasted red beets on them. I was concerned that the baking mats might get stained. I was pleasantly surprised that the beets did not stain, and again the mats were easy to wipe off. Very impressed. I would recommend these to a friend. I read on some reviews that they smelled funny. When I got them I did not notice any smell. Just to be safe I washed them in hot, soapy water. Next, before using them for food items, I put them in a 325-degree oven for about 15 minutes. Again, I did not notice any funny smell. As much as I like to roast vegetables, these baking mats are becoming one of my favorite, new kitchen necessities. I would not hesitate to buy them again." —N. E. Woodard

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.99, available in four colors)

    15. 31% off a contoured sleeping mask since it comfortably molds to the face for complete blackout and utter relaxation. It's great for travelers or anyone who likes to indulge in an afternoon nap or two.

    reviewer wears black 3D-contoured sleeping mask
    the same sleeping mask with ear plugs
    Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!

    Promising review: "This is an essential travel item for me. I purchased to use for travel. Best sleep on a flight I’ve EVER had. It helps me zone out. Loaned them to my daughter for her trip to Hawaii. She can NEVER fall asleep on flights but, with these, she slept like a baby! Adjustable and lightweight. Carrying bag can easily be dropped into travel tote or carry-on luggage." —Sharee A. Armstrong

    Price: $21.99 (originally $28.99; available in seven colors)

    16. 27% off a classic Kitchen Aid stand mixer so you can enter the culinary era of your dreams. This beaut is a beloved kitchen appliance for everything from making bread to whipping up cookie dough and other yummy eats.

    Black KitchenAid stand mixer on a countertop
    Promising review: "This has made baking so much easier! No more aching arms and back from mixing by hands. I mainly purchased for sourdough baking IYKYK! What a lifesaver! Easy to use and clean. I also purchased an attachment for shredding cheese and potatoes and I’m so impressed with how good it works. This was so worth the price and a must buy for anyone who bakes." —huerta702

    Price: $239.99 (originally $329.99, available in two colors)

    17. 41% off a digital photo frame that displays pictures from an app, which means your loved ones can send photos to the frame from near or far!

    the faux-wood digital frame displaying holiday photo
    Promising review: "I bought three as gifts for our mothers. Great way to stay in touch and give weekly updated pictures of the great-grandkids. The app is easy to use and can upload pics to multiple frames at the same time. Multiple people can be friends with the frame to have multiple family members uploading pics. You can add comments for the pics that the frame displays. The frame even shows who uploaded the pic. Each frame can hold a TON of pictures, 1,000 so far and still plenty of memory available. Easy setup and once set up, the frame is user friendly (even for the older generation)." —Dawn t

    Price: $59.49+ (originally $99.99; available in five styles)

    18. 38% off an iRobot Roomba because even though we might not have flying cars like they predicted in Back to the Future, we *do* have robot vacuums that will clean the floors for you — and since it's way past 2015, we owe it to Marty McFly to at least use a Roomba.

    Promising review: "So I was looking for a vacuum and a friend told me about his Roomba, I was skeptical because of the price. Well I can honestly say after owning it for 2 months. It is the best purchase I ever made in my life. I have it set up to clean on schedule everyday, and it does a great job. I have to make sure I pick the big stuff off the floor before I leave for work in the morning because I have messy kids. But it cleans and cleans and cleans!!! I even loved it so much I named it... Vlad the Inhaler" —Jason Winterfeld

    Price: $374 (originally $599.99)

    19. 43% off a seven-piece set of airtight plastic food storage containers featuring easy-lock lids and labels, to help you transform your pantry mayhem into a masterpiece of kitchen organization. 😌

    the bins in a cupboard
    Promising review: "I LOVE these containers. I've had several brands of storage containers including the pop tops and these by far are my favorite. They are easy to open (just lift the loop and it opens) and then are sturdy. Amazon had them for a great price compared to other retailers. They also shipped and arrived super quick and came with labels and a chalk marker. My suggestion is to write on the labels and let them dry for a few minutes before applying to the containers themselves to prevent smudging. My young kids have no trouble opening and closing the containers which is a definite plus for me. I ordered three sets for a pantry project and plan on getting more." —jnstainb

    Price: $22.99+ (originally $39.99; available in two colors)

    20. 44% off CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which is basically a hydration Holy Grail for keeping your skin soft, supple, and moisturized. Derms recommend it, and TikTokers love it, so you know it's gotta be good.

    BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $12.40 (originally $21.99)

