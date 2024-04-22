BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    From zero-gravity outdoor recliner chairs and silicone baking mats to an ultra-wide computer monitor, there's something on sale for everyone.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. 73% off a stunning rose gold Anne Klein watch and bangle set so you can elevate your everyday aesthetic with some elegant, crystal-accented jewelry. Depending on how fancy a look you want, you can wear the watch or bangles alone or together!

    A wrist with a rose-gold watch and coordinating bracelets
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The colors to this product really make every outfit my wife has flow a little better. Between the rose gold look and the silver it goes with just about everything. Easy to take out links so it fits perfect as well." —Zachary Plucas

    Price: $40.81 (originally $150)

    2. 50% off a pair of silicone baking mats for a reusable alternative to parchment paper and tin foil — and don't worry, reviewers say they're a piece of cake to clean. The only real dilemma here is whether to cook up something savory or sweet first.

    Trays with candied pecans cooling on a kitchen counter on the silicone baking mats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I first made caramelized, sweet, roasted pecans on these mats. This can be a sticky mess, however, the pecans and the baked-on sugar lifted off the mats easily. Clean up was very quick and easy. Next, I roasted red beets on them. I was concerned that the baking mats might get stained. I was pleasantly surprised that the beets did not stain, and again the mats were easy to wipe off. Very impressed. I would recommend these to a friend. I read on some reviews that they smelled funny. When I got them I did not notice any smell. Just to be safe I washed them in hot, soapy water. Next, before using them for food items, I put them in a 325-degree oven for about 15 minutes. Again, I did not notice any funny smell. As much as I like to roast vegetables, these baking mats are becoming one of my favorite, new kitchen necessities. I would not hesitate to buy them again." —N. E. Woodard

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.99, available in three colors)

    3. 50% off a three-pack of 6' lightning cable chargers if you're tired of having to rely on your one charging cord, which is never long enough anyways. These are made from a thick, durable braided nylon, are super long in length, and are even Apple MFi certified. Plus, you get three for only $10!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the fabric wrapped cords. They are study and flexible. Hold up very well with use. These are extra long so reach easily to my chair, but they still seem to charge my phone quickly. I’m very pleased with this purchase!" —Lauren G.

    Price: $9.98 (originally $19.99)

    4. 52% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper since it will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond

    Price: $23.99 (originally $49.99, available in four colors and four styles) — clip the "$6 off coupon" on product page for this price.

    5. 39% off a heavy duty wall-mounted storage rack so you can bring some much needed organization to your growing collection of yard tools, which is gonna make your summer gardening projects go much more smoothly. Reviewers rave about how strong and sturdy this thing is for everything from ladders and shovels to rakes and gardening hoes.

    Organized garden tools and ladders hung neatly on a garage wall with the storage rack
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have bought 2 of these wonderful organizers for my messy garage and they have helped me reorganize my garden power tool- and also my gardening tools considerably. The weight load of these shelves is amazing, even though I will probably re-arrange the setting again, in order to optimize my side walls. I can only reconfirm, if you are looking for something really sturdy, allowing you maximum flexibility, look no further! This is it! You have found THE SOLUTION for all your storage problems, in small areas. I am totally happy and give a full of 5 out of 5 for this great helper and problem solver." —Fatman Berlin

    Price: $62.95 (originally $103.94)

    6. 50% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.

    Reviewer using the tongue scraper on tongue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: I really like how sturdy, easy to use and clean it is, and the fact that it comes with TWO! I've heard that cleaning your tongue, first thing in the morning, is super great for gut health and so I've jumped on the band wagon. I notice a great difference in my breath and overall oral hygiene." —Alexandra

    Price: $4.94 (originally $9.87) — clip the "50% off" coupon on product page for this price.

    7. 38% off an LG ultra wide HDR monitor if you're ready to revolutionize your WFH and/or gaming set-up. Thanks to the curved display, you can easily have tons of tabs and windows open or just feel more immersed in your virtual game world.

    Wide computer monitor on a desk displaying a serene landscape wallpaper, flanked by speakers and a lamp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Transitioned to this monitor from a 1080p display about 23". This is a huge upgrade and the ultra wide monitor is stunning. The display is beautiful, and offers several different display settings to choose from. Colors are vibrant and bright, and response time is pretty flawless. Nice notch for cable management in the back of the monitor to hide all of the wires and cables. Everything is very adjustable and user friendly. I wouldn't want anything smaller, especially for gaming. This is a must and the price is pretty decent considering the quality. It's worth saving a little more for something of this quality." —David Peterson

    Price: $249.99+ (originally $399.99+, available in three sizes, two styles, and two sets)

    8. 55% off a chic velvet accent chair for a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it! At first i thought it was a little small but I grew to be a fond of it. It’s so comfy, strong and stable." —Rahma

    Price: $49.99 (originally $109.99, available in seven colors and also in faux leather)

    9. 30% off a set of two ~zero gravity~ reclining porch chairs so you can kick back and relaaaaax under the warm, toasty sun with your BFF or S.O. These even come with pillows and removable side trays — talk about luxury!

    Two models in black recliners with objects in their drink holders
    Two patio chairs with an attached table and drink holder, adjacent to a window on an outdoor rug. A cat is partially visible
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We realized pretty quickly that with everyone home because of the 2020 quarantine, we would need more spaces to hang out in. I found this set of chairs and put the order in as a temporary measure until we found a patio set that suits the space better. These are perfect though. I can't really see replacing them anytime soon. They are comfortable, and the little attached tables are really handy! I usually have hot tea, water, a phone, and either a book or my Kindle in my immediate area. This tiny attachment made it so I don't even have to worry about where to put everything. The seat is an excellent place to spend some time watching the birds or reading in the afternoons. I am absolutely thrilled with this purchase." —Brandy M.

    Price: $89.98+ (originally $129.99, available in 25 colors).

    10. 31% off an adjustable phone stand that not only props your phone up at the *perfect* height but also conveniently folds up! Now you can enjoy long FaceTime calls, follow recipes, watch videos, and more hassle-free.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My iPhone 13 Pro Max fits perfectly on this stand. I love how it folds down so compact so I can easily take it with me. Perfect for the kids to prop the phone at a restaurant and watch a show. Great for me to use at home while sitting at the table and be hands free. The bottom has rubber grips on each corner to keep it from sliding. It’s just a very handy item and good quality for the price in my opinion. I purchased the pink, and I love it." —Faith

    Price: $8.99 (originally $12.99, available in 10 colors)

    11. 25% off a microfiber beach towel since it's nowhere near as bulky as a regular towel (and even folds up into a tiny mesh pouch) and dries way faster. Not to mention, sand just shakes right off (finally!).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can not say enough about how much this beach towel/blanket made a huge difference on my latest vacation! First, quality is top notch, from the stitching to the quality of the material. Additionally, THE SPACE you save in your suitcase and beach bag! Beach towels take up soooo much space, it was great to not have to carry all that bulk around. The absorbency of the towel, and how it dries SO QUICK was so nice. And another big time game changer,,,NO SAND! As much as I love the beach, I love to leave the sand on the beach! With big bulky beach towels, especially wet or damp, are a sponge for sand to adhere to. Not with this,,,1 or 2 shakes, sand is off. I will be buying another. I also kept it in my carry on in case I needed a blanket on the plane. I used it for 6 straight days and it didn't get gross. I thought like most things that come in a pouch, " I will never get this to fit back in properly", nope, folded right up and nicely fit back into the mesh pouch/carrying case. In addition to all that, there's a loop with a snap so you can secure it to our chair or whatever. I even used the loop to secure the towel around my hips to wear as a wrap! ( but barely lol)" —lisalouRN

    Price: $29.99 (originally $39.99, available in 26 designs)

    12. 41% off an iRobot Roomba because even though we might not have flying cars like they predicted in Back to the Future, we *do* have robot vacuums that will clean the floors for you — and since it's way past 2015, we owe it to Marty McFly to at least use a Roomba.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I was looking for a vacuum and a friend told me about his Roomba, I was skeptical because of the price. Well I can honestly say after owning it for 2 months. It is the best purchase I ever made in my life. I have it set up to clean on schedule everyday, and it does a great job. I have to make sure I pick the big stuff off the floor before I leave for work in the morning because I have messy kids. But it cleans and cleans and cleans!!! I even loved it so much I named it... Vlad the Inhaler" —Jason Winterfeld

    Price: $352 (originally $599.99)

    13. 30% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay. Okay. Listen, I have oily eyelids. Nothing stays on them, and I hate it. I avoid eyeshadow, especially sticks and creamy formulas. All eyeliners and mascaras smudge on me no matter what I do.

    Enter this eyeshadow stick. This stuff is perfection. I got Stone. It’s a beautiful matte color. (Almost purple taupe. ) It applies SO creamy and smooth. The blend/smudge side is great. And when this stuff sets, it sets. It blew my mind!

    Usually creamy= crease city. I prepared myself for the worst, and I loved being wrong. I want to buy all the colors. If you’re on the fence, buy it. It’s worth every single penny." —RayRay

    Price: $11.20+ (originally $16, available in 51 shades)

    14. 41% off a portable 12-volt car jump booster pack ready to save the day when your car battery dies. Instead of calling AAA or awkwardly asking a passerby for a jump, you can use this to kickstart the engine and be on your way in minutes!

    Reviewer using the orange jump booster pack on vehicle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "A great buy! Easy to use and store in my vehicle. Been a lifesaver for my car and for others especially in the winter when your battery suddenly dies because of the cold weather. It's really nice and has given me peace of mind that I won't get stuck or have to pay for a service person to come out and jump my car. The purchase price is less than it would cost for one service call. I have used it to help others so I am loving it. I highly recommend, especially if you drive in out-of-the-way areas or for young drivers just to have for the security of knowing you won't get stuck somewhere." —readsalot

    Price: $99.99 (originally $169.99, available in two colors)

    15. 25% off a body exfoliation glove to scrub away any and all dead skin, which is not only grossly satisfying but will leave your skin feeling silky soft and smooth — and just in time for the warm weather, too!

    Exfoliating mitt by Dermasuri with visible texture, showing dead skin flakes on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Repeat customer here, I LOVE LOVE LOVE this product! I also have the mini exfoliating face scrubber and the two handled exfoliating back scrubber and love them both too. I have some skin issues and these products help remove the dead gray skin that builds up and makes my skin so silky smooth after use. I use the product once to twice a week due to my excess dead skin build up and it scrubs it away with ease every time. I will continue to buy this brand every time I need a new exfoliating scrubber." —Florida93

    Price: $14.99 (originally $19.99)

    16. 40% off a portable power bank, because your devices always tend to die at the most inconvenient times. Well, now you can quickly juice 'em back up (and in case you were wondering, this thing works 3X as fast as a regular outlet charger).

    Reviewer holding an Anker portable charger displaying 73% charged, cords attached.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sleek beaut of a power bank is the perfect shape and size for bag pockets and it recharges quickly. The silvery blue finish is nice but I particularly enjoy the way the display shows through it, letting me know the charging level. The two charging levels for thirsty guzzling devices and dainty dipping types is really great, especially if you want to avoid heating the things up needlessly." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99, available in five colors and also with included cable)

    17. 20% off a string of solar-powered outdoor lights to add a touch of ~ambiance~ to your late-night hangs under the stars. Reviewers say they hold up incredibly well over harsh winters, too so there's no need to think about seasonal storage!

    A well-lit wooden deck at night with two chairs surrounded by lush foliage, suggesting an outdoor furniture shopping context
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are a great quality solar light. They were super easy to install, less than 5 minutes with my hooks already in place. The clamp feature on the solar panel is perfect as it clips right on to my patio roof, getting sunlight all day. I live in Southern California where we get plenty of sunlight and the lights are a perfect brightness for our evening patio. They are not enough light alone to eat or play a card game, but they are excellent for a quiet evening in the yard or a patio party to set the ambiance. They offer a discount on your next set if you share a photo of your set on your Instagram, but I’m assuming your patio must have to be Joanna Gains’ level , because that’s what is pictured on their insta and they never honored my discount for my picture of my yard that is more of a fixer upper backyard, but a work in progress! None the less, these lights have helped elevate the elegance of my yard as we continue improving it!" —Alice Strout

    Price: $39.99+ (originally $49.99, available in two colors)

    18. 31% off Bubba's Rowdy Friends carpet cleaner tons of reviewers swear by as their holy grail for cleaning pet accidents and other messes. TL;DR: works like a charm and has no icky chemical smell.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have 2 small dogs who completely forgot how to use pee pads when we moved into a house with carpet. They always wanted to pee on the carpet in our bedroom. I got a carpet shampooer and tried every name brand pet urine shampoo that swore it would get rid of the smell. All of them seemed to have a chemical smell to them. It overpowered the urine smell and as soon as it was dry, all you could smell was urine AGAIN! I had almost given up, then I found this! I googled “best carpet shampoo for pet urine”. This was what popped up. All the reviews were great, but I’ve been fooled by reviews before. I figured it couldn’t hurt to try, so I bought the smaller bottle. No chemical smell at all and it GOT RID OF THE URINE SMELL! It’s been a week since I used it and my bedroom still doesn’t smell like urine! This stuff is a life saver! I will definitely be buying again!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $23.99 (originally $34.99)

    19. 23% off a classic Kitchen Aid stand mixer so you can enter the culinary era of your dreams. This beaut is a beloved kitchen appliance for everything from making bread to whipping up cookie dough and other yummy eats.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has made baking so much easier! No more aching arms and back from mixing by hands. I mainly purchased for sourdough baking IYKYK! What a lifesaver! Easy to use and clean. I also purchased an attachment for shredding cheese and potatoes and I’m so impressed with how good it works. This was so worth the price and a must buy for anyone who bakes." —huerta702

    Price: $255.33 (originally $329.99, available in two colors)

    20. 20% off a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for an easy (and pretty cheap!) way to brighten your pearly whites. Just apply a brief layer before bed and then come morning, marvel at your ✨sparkly✨ smile. Is it magic? Sure, feels like it.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

    Price: $19.97 (originally $24.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.