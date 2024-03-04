Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    Save up to 58% off products like an LG smart TV, tabletop fire pit, reviewer-loved eyeshadow stick, and more.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Up to 29% off an LG OLED smart TV for those who want to turn their living room into a home movie theater. Reviewers are raving about the stunning picture quality and incredibly easy-to-use interface.

    A TV screen showing a live basketball game between Miami and Boston teams, placed on a white entertainment center
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This TV is absolutely stunning. When it comes to a home TV, OLED panels come out on top in every way and it's not even close. With this TV, LG checks all the boxes too in terms of desirable premium features. 4K, HDR, 120hz, Dolby Vision & Atmos, VRR, ALLM, Nvidia G-Sync AND AMD Freesync Premium. Then the game optimizer mode that brings it all conveniently together in one menu. In my opinion, this is the best TV around right now for gaming. Even aside from gaming, watching any kind of content is a great experience as well. My previous TV was a now 4 year old 50 inch TCL Roku TV, which doesn't even come close to comparing in any way. This is my first time going for a high end more expensive TV like this and I'm very happy with my choice for sure. If you're looking to get a more premium display and you're a gamer as well then this is the one for you!" —Ronald Kosiek

    Price: $996.99+ (originally $1,399.99; available in six sizes)

    2. 30% off a pair of Eufy solar security cameras that'll let you keep an eye on your home day and night without any subscription fees (like most other home security cameras require). The wireless design means they can go just about anywhere, and three hours of sunlight provides enough power for the whole day/night.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t use the word “perfect” too often for products, but I’m putting it out there for this camera. It’s easy to set up and performs brilliantly. While mine is not pointed at a particularly high-traffic area, the battery and built-in solar charger have been absolutely reliable (after an initial charge-up inside before installing, I haven’t had to manually charge it a single time in the 6 weeks that it’s been in use), and the camera itself does everything that it claims to do. It even survived an 8-foot tumble onto my driveway after I initially made the poor decision to use adhesive instead of a screw to mount it to my garage (learn from me: just bite and drill the hole).

    I’ve also been using the S220 on its own without a HomeBase (along with an E340 doorbell), and I’ve been completed happy with the internal storage and detection capability, although I can certainly see the benefit to investing in a HomeBase for those who need more storage, analysis, or reduced battery consumption. Either way, there are no monthly fees or mandatory cloud storage, which is such a rarity nowadays and really speaks to Eufy’s commitment to what’s important." —timdow

    Price: $159.98 for two (originally $229.99)

    3. 50% off a pair of criss-cross fuzzy slippers to keep your feet stylish and snuggly during these last few cold spells (and beyond, if your floors are always way too cold like mine).

    Reviewer in the pink slippers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my second time buying. I wore my first pair until I had to throw them away. These slippers are so soft and fuzzy and so comfortable!! I do recommend wearing a pair of fuzzy socks the first time you wear them, both of my pairs were tight around the toes on the first wear but then they broke in and now aren’t tight. I actually also bought a pair for my friend as a gift." —Angela Brown

    Price: $9.99+ (originally $19.99, available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors and patterns)

    4. 30% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay. Okay. Listen, I have oily eyelids. Nothing stays on them, and it drives me crazy. I avoid eyeshadow, especially sticks and creamy formulas. All eyeliners and mascaras smudge on me no matter what I do.

    Enter this eyeshadow stick. This stuff is perfection. I got Stone. It’s a beautiful matte color. (Almost purple taupe. ) It applies SO creamy and smooth. The blend/smudge side is great. And when this stuff sets, it sets. It blew my mind!

    Usually creamy= crease city. I prepared myself for the worst, and I loved being wrong. I want to buy all the colors. If you’re on the fence, buy it. It’s worth every single penny." —RayRay

    Price: $11.20+ (originally $16, available in 51 shades)

    5. 50% off a set of calming wall posters featuring eight cute, kid-friendly laminated posters designed to help them navigate their emotions. Perfect for classrooms and bedrooms alike! TBH, I feel like I could benefit from these too.

    Posters with positive affirmations and emotional regulation techniques for children on a purple wall, including a &quot;rainbow breathing&quot; guide
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a therapist, I know it is very important to help kids understand and navigate their feelings. Bought this for my grandson (just entered 2nd grade). He "teaches" his stuffed animals about their feelings. Put it up in a corner of his bedroom. Well made. Durable. Every classroom would benefit from this or every kid's room" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.99, available in three designs)

    6. 58% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.

    Person performing a taste test using a spoon, showing an expressive reaction, possibly in a kitchen setting
    amazon.com

    Promising review: I really like how sturdy, easy to use and clean it is, and the fact that it comes with TWO! I've heard that cleaning your tongue, first thing in the morning, is super great for gut health and so I've jumped on the band wagon. I notice a great difference in my breath and overall oral hygiene." —Alexandra

    Price: $5.99 (originally $14.10)

    7. 40% off a stainless-steel wine stopper that will keep your opened bottle of wine fresh for up to 10 days. Some reviewers have used these to store open bottles horizontally without leaks too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nothing to dislike about these bottle stops. They seal the freshness in for a period of time on the wine bottle. They look good, they wash up easy, they are stainless and well-made, too soon to comment on durability. I think they're going to last. I would recommend if you're looking for a practical, nice, and easy to use wine bottle stop." —David G. Brewer

    Price: $8.98 (originally $14.98; also available in two-packs)

    8. 40% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K if you want the functionality of a smart TV without having to completely upgrade your current screen situation. With this little gadget, you can stream Netflix, Hulu, and other media apps in ultra high-def, from any ol' TV!

    reviewer holding the fire stick remote pointed at home page on tv
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased a simple model FireTV stick 6 years ago. I was happy with it until this past year. I noticed a lot of my streamed shows were laggy and often the audio and video would unsync. I upgraded my internet service and bought a powerful Wifi router. I un-installed extraneous apps and made sure everything was up to date. Nothing helped. I slowly realized that the FireTV stick was obsolete. My TV is not 4K, it was purchased just after those were released and too expensive. But it is a high quality HD TV. But I purchased the 4K FireTV stick since I will probably have to replace my TV in a few years, maybe. And I am glad I did! No more lag. Audio/video stays synced. No 'hiccuping' skips during streaming. And the quality of the picture is awesome. I can only imagine what it would look like on a 4K capable TV! I highly recommend it. I also love the extra capability of the remote. It had no problem detecting my TV and allows me to change volume and turn TV on/off. No more juggling with the TV remote. I could swoon. Lol." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    9. 40% off a tabletop fire pit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?

    Portable tabletop fireplace with visible flames on a wooden surface, indoors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size for making S’mores or for simply sitting around enjoying the dancing flames. I love that you can use it indoors or outdoors. You just pour a little of the liquid fuel in the base. I add probably an inche worth and it will go for around 20 mins. There is a lid you can smoother the flame out with. It’s a heavy stone and looks very pretty! Small enough you can move it where ever you want, or take it to someone else’s house. Glad we got this instead of a big outdoor fire pit." —Michelle M.

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors and two styles)

    10. 53% off a pair of wireless earbuds since they're basically as good as AirPods except they cost wayyyyyy less, especially when they're on sale. Oh, and unlike AirPods, these babies are FULLY waterproof.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the wireless buds resting outside the charging case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had these for about six months now and I love these. No more annoying wires dangling around my neck. And no wires needed to charge this. The case itself charges wirelessly, and the earbuds charge in the case. This means I don't have to worry about finding a charger that fits. No need for lightning connector, USB-C, micro-USB, etc. This charges on any wireless base there is. The sound is great too. 

    Definitely better than the sound from AirPods. Too much noise is lost with AirPods because they don't fit to the ear like earbuds do. These can get loud too, if you want that. I never turn them up all of the way because it can get too loud for me (and I like loud music). Sound quality is great for the types of music I listen to. That includes rap, some pop, classic rock, metal like Metallica and Megadeth, and harder metal like Slayer and Lamb of God. It all sounds great." —Joseph R Earley

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

    11. 38% off a migraine relief beanie here to save the day whenever you have a headache. You can store it in the freezer for icy cool soothing or heat it up for warm relaxation.

    Man wearing a light blue IceBeanie headband, looking at the camera, indoors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: Amazing! As soon as I put this on for the first time, I could tell that I found the solution for my tension headaches. I love that I can pull it all the way over my eyes. It is also extremely soft and comfortable. I was worried about how comfortable it could be, but it is really quite easy to wear. The best part is that it provides immediate relief, rather than waiting for medicine that sometimes takes a long time. —ellen helfrich

    Price: $39.99 (originally $64.99, available in two colors)

    12. 46% off a bamboo charcuterie board that not only comes with utensils but also has a very handy built-in, slide-out utensil drawer — so you can easily serve up a very fancy and aesthetically-pleasing spread of all your fave meats and cheeses at a moment's notice.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband is such a foodie — he's obsessed! He watches cooking shows, loves to cook, grill and just eat! So, for his birthday I thought what better gift? He loved it! We had a whole table of charcuterie and used this to put all our meat and cheeses on — it was so easy to clean afterward and is obviously very durable seeing as it's made out of bamboo. So, no complaints here! We'll be using this product a lot in the future!" —Fawn

    Price: $37.99 (originally $79.99)

    13. 34% off an adjustable laptop stand because having your screen at eye level can help alleviate neck pain and maybe even prevent shoulder hunching. Not to mention, you won't have to worry about awkward video call angles anymore either!

    A cozy home office setup with a computer on a wooden desk, surrounded by plants and a view of a backyard
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I love this laptop stand so much that I'll be ordering another one for my upstairs home office. Not only is it sturdy, just the right size, and usable, it's exactly what I needed to get myself from sitting too much and work while standing and stretching out. I truly believe that everyone that owns and uses a laptop for work, leisure, or combination of the two should own this stand for their workstations or play stations (no pun intended) because not only do I think it looks good, it's also very versatile in height adjustment, portable (I've taken it with me when giving presentations), sleek, and strong (while not being heavy). In short: Highly Recommended!" —Antony Florez-DiNatale

    "I've been working remotely for almost a decade, but only recently started to experience neck and back pain. Likely from years of bad habits around posture, sitting with my laptop in my lap, and always looking down. This little laptop stand feels like a game-changer. It's sturdy, but also packs down small which is crucial because I move around quite a bit and work from different offices, coffee shops, etc. It's not a burden for me to carry around with me. Pairing this with my magic keyboard/mouse feels like a major improvement for my posture situation, and hopefully some of this neck/back pain will lessen in the coming weeks." —John Vantine

    Price: $75.99+ (originally $114.99, available in two sizes and three colors)

    14. 33% off a portable air compressor so you can easily fill up your tires when the "low pressure" light pops up on the dash. No need to find a gas station, pay for air, and struggle to figure out the PSI — this thing stops automatically when it reaches the desired PSI.

    Portable FORTEM tire inflator displaying 34.5 PSI, attached to a car tire, indicating inflation process
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My tires always seem to lose a lot of pressure, especially in the colder months. Rather than go to the trouble of going to a gas station, pumping the air machine full of quarters I never seem to have, and inflating my tire without really knowing the psi being reached, I use this lightweight, little machine - and it’s been working surprisingly well. I just set the machine to where the psi should be for my particular vehicle, attach to the tire, then switch on the machine. It stops automatically once the psi is reached. Has a nice, long cord that allows you to reach all four tires from your car’s lighter. Good price for something so handy!" —Elizabeth S.

    Price: $39.99 (originally $59.99, available in four colors)

    15. 31% off Bubba's Rowdy Friends carpet cleaner tons of reviewers swear by as their holy grail for cleaning pet accidents and other messes. TL;DR: works like a charm and has no icky chemical smell.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have 2 small dogs who completely forgot how to use pee pads when we moved into a house with carpet. They always wanted to pee on the carpet in our bedroom. I got a carpet shampooer and tried every name brand pet urine shampoo that swore it would get rid of the smell. All of them seemed to have a chemical smell to them. It overpowered the urine smell and as soon as it was dry, all you could smell was urine AGAIN! I had almost given up, then I found this! I googled “best carpet shampoo for pet urine”. This was what popped up. All the reviews were great, but I’ve been fooled by reviews before. I figured it couldn’t hurt to try, so I bought the smaller bottle. No chemical smell at all and it GOT RID OF THE URINE SMELL! It’s been a week since I used it and my bedroom still doesn’t smell like urine! This stuff is a life saver! I will definitely be buying again!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $23.99 (originally $34.99)

    16. 36% off a sleek stainless steel insulated water bottle that just might be the GOAT. Why, you ask? Well, it's got triple insulation to keep your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, is leak-proof, doesn't sweat, AND comes with three different lids: one with a mouthpiece, one with a straw, and one that fully twists on and off. 🏆

    Reviewer holding silver bottle outside on walk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "i love this bottle! i put ice cold water in at 6pm and left work. I got home at 7pm & forgot it in the truck. I went out the next morning about 8:30am…while the exterior was hot 🥵 the water was still ice cold ❄️ definitely worth the purchase!" —LaLa

    Price: $17.99+ (originally $27.99+, available in four sizes and 18 colors)

    17. 22% off a screaming goat button because screaming in the office is apparently "unprofessional"... but pressing a button and having a 'lil goat scream out, well that's just funny.

    Advertisement for Astro Fence with contact number, beside a novelty screaming goat button on a desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for my wife to keep on her desk. She said it’s been a big hit in the office! If she or her coworkers are having a tough time, this lightens the mood with just the press of a button." —Daniel

    Price: $17.99 (originally $22.99)

    18. 25% off a Breville barista espresso machine — yes, it's a bit of a splurge but 100% worth the investment for serious coffee lovers. This baby can whip up any and all drinks just like your local cafe — beans to espresso in literally a minute!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "After working as a barista for four years, the thought of leaving the cafe to go to grad school was upsetting. As an early birthday gift slash cafe departing gift my mom purchased this machine for me. It does everything I need it to in order to prepare any coffee shop drink! Perfect single or double espresso (even coming with dual wall filters to give decent espresso from preground coffee), steam wand with acceptable pressure and good heat for texturing milk (latte art is a must for me and this machine allows me to achieve it 7/10 times), tamp which could be wider but works perfectly fine to be included in the price, nice size water tank with good filter, hot water spicket for americanos, milk pitcher for pouring is sized well to fit with the steam wand, storage tray hidden inside to hold filters and tools, a built in burr grinder which is amazing because it requires no extra space in your kitchen and works just as well as a separate one, and a shot splitter on your portafilter (nice for splitting a double shot into two small mugs and steaming a large quantity of milk to make 2 coffees at once since there’s no dual boiler). I really love this machine and after 4times daily use for the last 2 months I have yet to need to clean it with the tablets provided due to all of the self cleaning the machine does. Water is a great temp for brewing and steaming, and it’s not piping hot but plenty hot enough from the water spicket. This machine is kind of a “why on earth not?” kind of deal." —Samantha Stangl

    Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95, available in two colors)

    19. Up to 31% off a handy silicone over-the-sink mat for some extra counter space in your tiny bathroom, which is sure to make getting ready so much easier.

    A bathroom counter with various makeup items and a mug featuring a cartoon character, surrounded by beauty accessories
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This handy gadget expands my surface area to spread my makeup across while getting ready every morning. It is secure enough to hold my heavy large mug filled with my morning brew without dipping, tipping or flipping. The rubber surface prevents things from moving around. The opening at the top allows me to easily use the sink if needed. This really has been helpful for keeping my stuff on my side of the counter while still being able to spread it all out at once. It is an inexpensive gadget that makes life easier and more convenient. I really have enjoyed it and highly recommend it." —Teresa Neutzler

    Price: $21.99+ (originally $34.99+; available in two sizes and three colors)

    20. 25% off a Clocky, the original runaway alarm clock on wheels, because you'll have to physically get out of bed and chase it around the room to turn it off. Annoying, but highly effective.

    A digital alarm clock on wheels displayed on a shelf, showing the time as 12:51
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My friends and family all know how terrible I am at waking up in the morning. Every alarm clock I have ever used has been defeated by my quick "hit snooze button" reflexes. So much so I find myself rushing for the door more often than I'd like. All that changed when I found clocky. CLOCKY WORKS! Clocky moves so I can't get comfortable or used to where the snooze button is placed. I easily carry clocky to any room in the house I choose to get cozy, relax, and watch some TV til I fall asleep on a work night. I LOVE CLOCKY and highly recommend giving clocky a chance because you will fall in love with the results. I am now actively waking up at the original time I set my alarm to and also staying up so I can have a productive day. Get clocky and save your day! ☆☆☆☆☆" —Valued customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $39.99, available in five colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.