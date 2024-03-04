All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. Up to 29% off an LG OLED smart TV for those who want to turn their living room into a home movie theater. Reviewers are raving about the stunning picture quality and incredibly easy-to-use interface.
2. 30% off a pair of Eufy solar security cameras that'll let you keep an eye on your home day and night without any subscription fees (like most other home security cameras require). The wireless design means they can go just about anywhere, and three hours of sunlight provides enough power for the whole day/night.
3. 50% off a pair of criss-cross fuzzy slippers to keep your feet stylish and snuggly during these last few cold spells (and beyond, if your floors are always way too cold like mine).
4. 30% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!
5. 50% off a set of calming wall posters featuring eight cute, kid-friendly laminated posters designed to help them navigate their emotions. Perfect for classrooms and bedrooms alike! TBH, I feel like I could benefit from these too.
6. 58% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.
7. 40% off a stainless-steel wine stopper that will keep your opened bottle of wine fresh for up to 10 days. Some reviewers have used these to store open bottles horizontally without leaks too!
8. 40% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K if you want the functionality of a smart TV without having to completely upgrade your current screen situation. With this little gadget, you can stream Netflix, Hulu, and other media apps in ultra high-def, from any ol' TV!
9. 40% off a tabletop fire pit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?
10. 53% off a pair of wireless earbuds since they're basically as good as AirPods except they cost wayyyyyy less, especially when they're on sale. Oh, and unlike AirPods, these babies are FULLY waterproof.
11. 38% off a migraine relief beanie here to save the day whenever you have a headache. You can store it in the freezer for icy cool soothing or heat it up for warm relaxation.
12. 46% off a bamboo charcuterie board that not only comes with utensils but also has a very handy built-in, slide-out utensil drawer — so you can easily serve up a very fancy and aesthetically-pleasing spread of all your fave meats and cheeses at a moment's notice.
13. 34% off an adjustable laptop stand because having your screen at eye level can help alleviate neck pain and maybe even prevent shoulder hunching. Not to mention, you won't have to worry about awkward video call angles anymore either!
14. 33% off a portable air compressor so you can easily fill up your tires when the "low pressure" light pops up on the dash. No need to find a gas station, pay for air, and struggle to figure out the PSI — this thing stops automatically when it reaches the desired PSI.
15. 31% off Bubba's Rowdy Friends carpet cleaner tons of reviewers swear by as their holy grail for cleaning pet accidents and other messes. TL;DR: works like a charm and has no icky chemical smell.
16. 36% off a sleek stainless steel insulated water bottle that just might be the GOAT. Why, you ask? Well, it's got triple insulation to keep your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, is leak-proof, doesn't sweat, AND comes with three different lids: one with a mouthpiece, one with a straw, and one that fully twists on and off. 🏆
17. 22% off a screaming goat button because screaming in the office is apparently "unprofessional"... but pressing a button and having a 'lil goat scream out, well that's just funny.
18. 25% off a Breville barista espresso machine — yes, it's a bit of a splurge but 100% worth the investment for serious coffee lovers. This baby can whip up any and all drinks just like your local cafe — beans to espresso in literally a minute!!
19. Up to 31% off a handy silicone over-the-sink mat for some extra counter space in your tiny bathroom, which is sure to make getting ready so much easier.
20. 25% off a Clocky, the original runaway alarm clock on wheels, because you'll have to physically get out of bed and chase it around the room to turn it off. Annoying, but highly effective.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.