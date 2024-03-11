All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. 44% off a RoboVac so you can outsource the (somehow never-ending) chore of vacuuming! Just use the app to send your RoboVac out, and let it do the work to suck up dirt, debris, pet hair, and more.
2. 45% off a chic velvet accent chair since it's a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑
3. 27% off a bendy u-shaped reading light perfect for illuminating your books when you're sitting on the couch, lounging in bed, on an airplane, really wherever. My mom also uses hers when she's knitting.
4. Up to 40% off a Baggallini sling bag if you want something that'll hold more than a small purse or fanny pack but isn't as big as a backpack. Enter this perfectly sized (and quite stylish!) crossbody solution!
5. 43% off a seven-piece set of airtight plastic food storage containers featuring easy-lock lids and labels, to help you transform your pantry mayhem into a masterpiece of kitchen organization. 😌
6. 40% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper since it will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond
Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99, available in four colors and four styles)
7. 40% off a pair of astronaut bookends because these space heroes will hold up your books, DVDs, and other media in ~out of this world~ cuteness.
8. 29% off a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets for an easy way to get rid of any build-up and odor lingering about in the thing that's supposed to clean your clothes. I'll take a fresh washing machine every time, please and thank you!
9. 25% off an body exfoliation glove to scrub away any and all dead skin, which is not only grossly satisfying but will leave your skin feeling silky soft and smooth.
10. 63% off an air purifier because you want to inhale the cleanest air possible, right? This will help filter out dust, pollen, and other pollutants invisibly floating around your home so you can breathe clearly again!
11. 29% off an Instant Pot Pro, AKA your new high-efficiency sous-chef. This gadget can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, bake, roast, sauté, warm, and more with just the touch of a button (or two). Hired!
12. 30% off a tabletop fire pit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?
13. 20% off a set of Kitsch heatless hair curlers if you want to style your hair in cascading waves without the use of damaging (and potentially dangerous) heating wands. Just roll your wet hair in these satin rollers and once dry, take 'em out for soft, gentle curls.
14. 33% off a gel memory foam seat cushion because if you're sitting down for long periods of time, it should be on something soft, comfy, and supportive — both for your back health and because, well, who wants to be uncomfortable all day long? This is specially designed to support your tailbone and relieve pressure, so you can say buh-bye to back pain!
15. 26% off a vintage-inspired bohemian area rug to add a stylish pop of color to your space (while also protecting your floors). Talk about a win-win!
16. 42% off a pair of glass espresso mugs featuring double-walled insulation, because it allows your coffee to stay hot while the outside of the cup remains cool to the touch! Plus, they just look super classy, too. Leave them out on display in your kitchen for some ~hip cafe vibes~.
17. Up to 34% off an LG OLED smart TV for those who want to turn their living room into a home movie theater. Reviewers are raving about the stunning picture quality and incredibly easy-to-use interface.
18. 30% off a pair of Eufy solar security cameras that'll let you keep an eye on your home day and night without any subscription fees (like most other home security cameras require). The wireless design means they can go just about anywhere, and three hours of sunlight provides enough power for the whole day/night.
19. 34% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!
20. 40% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K so you can transform any ol' TV into a smart TV. With this little gadget, you can stream Netflix, Hulu, and other media apps in ultra high-def (and even use Alexa voice control on the remote).
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.