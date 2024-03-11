Skip To Content
    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    Spring deals are here with savings on Instant Pot, RoboVac, Baggallini, Kitsch, and more.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    1. 44% off a RoboVac so you can outsource the (somehow never-ending) chore of vacuuming! Just use the app to send your RoboVac out, and let it do the work to suck up dirt, debris, pet hair, and more.

    Robotic vacuum cleaner with an open dustbin full of pet hair, illustrating its cleaning efficiency for shoppers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok it’s been a little less than a week BUT we love this robot vacuum! As an early adopter of the robot vacuum idea, we’ve owned 3 of the big name one that originally came out with the concept. We’ve happily been emptying that little dust tray for over 10 years. When I saw that this model did its own emptying AND cutting of hair from the rollers I decided to jump in and get it despite not having a need for another robot vacuum…after all I have 2 that already work (the 3rd one was the original and it died long ago). In the short time we’ve had the Eufy L60 I can tell you it’s QUIETER than the other brand. The app used to map the cleaning and virtual “no-go” zones is super easy to use and eliminates the need for those additional little towers that serve as physical “no go” buffers (used with the other brand robovac). The Eufy L60 app gives me a daily report, including a map of what it did. I love that I’m not constantly having to empty it halfway through its scheduled task (like the other brand). It also uses a straight vacuum pattern, not the crazy zig zagging that leaves you wondering if it got everything! Bottom line we’re sold. I was very reluctant to try a robovac brand that wasn’t the one originally put on the market BUT I’m glad I took the chance. Eufy is part of the Anker brand family. We own and trust many of their products so this helped sway our decision. They haven’t let us down. The L60 SES robovac is a keeper!" —CABGABBY

    Price: $139.98 (originally $249.99)

    2. 45% off a chic velvet accent chair since it's a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑

    Pink upholstered chair with gold-colored legs on a carpeted floor, suitable for modern home decor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it! At first i thought it was a little small but I grew to be a fond of it. It’s so comfy, strong and stable." —Rahma

    Price: $59.99 (originally $109.99, available in seven colors and also in faux leather)

    3. 27% off a bendy u-shaped reading light perfect for illuminating your books when you're sitting on the couch, lounging in bed, on an airplane, really wherever. My mom also uses hers when she's knitting.

    Person wearing a plaid shirt and sweater with a portable neck reading light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried many book lights over the years. All have been complete disappointments for one reason or another. This book light, however, is perfection. It is comfortable to use, flexible/bendable, allows me to read at night without waking up my partner, has multiple light settings and is even rechargeable. It also comes in handy during power outages, when I wear it around the house to light my way- as good as any headlamp! I can't recommend this book light highly enough." —B.B. Katz

    Price: $21.99 (originally $29.99, available in eight colors)

    4. Up to 40% off a Baggallini sling bag if you want something that'll hold more than a small purse or fanny pack but isn't as big as a backpack. Enter this perfectly sized (and quite stylish!) crossbody solution!

    Person with a black crossbody bag and white puffer jacket, outdoors
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I usually carry a large backpack, but it is so big and heavy, I decided to lighten my load up! This holds all I really need. I like that I can wear it in front so I can easily get to my things and keep an eye on them! I actually got it for an upcoming trip, but am using it everyday!" —Teresa

    Price: $57.20 (originally $95, available in 13 colors and styles)

    5. 43% off a seven-piece set of airtight plastic food storage containers featuring easy-lock lids and labels, to help you transform your pantry mayhem into a masterpiece of kitchen organization. 😌

    the bins in a cupboard
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these containers. I've had several brands of storage containers including the pop tops and these by far are my favorite. They are easy to open (just lift the loop and it opens) and then are sturdy. Amazon had them for a great price compared to other retailers. They also shipped and arrived super quick and came with labels and a chalk marker. My suggestion is to write on the labels and let them dry for a few minutes before applying to the containers themselves to prevent smudging. My young kids have no trouble opening and closing the containers which is a definite plus for me. I ordered three sets for a pantry project and plan on getting more." —jnstainb

    Price: $22.99+ (originally $39.99+, available in two colors)

    6. 40% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper since it will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99, available in four colors and four styles)

    7. 40% off a pair of astronaut bookends because these space heroes will hold up your books, DVDs, and other media in ~out of this world~ cuteness.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got these for my husband as a gift for his office, and he thought they were so cool. They are sturdy and hold up books well. I did think that the bookends were quite large, being that the astronauts certainly standout. Great for your outer space fan!" —LilacsInFairfax

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99, available in four colors)

    8. 29% off a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets for an easy way to get rid of any build-up and odor lingering about in the thing that's supposed to clean your clothes. I'll take a fresh washing machine every time, please and thank you!

    Lemi Shine Washing Machine Cleaner box inside an empty washing machine drum, placed on the agitator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used my last “named brand” version yesterday but my washer still seemed unclean. I purchase these and received them the next day. I immediately opened the package and popped one into the washer according to the directions. Wow! What a difference. I will be purchasing these from now on. All the funk and gunk are gone from my front loader. It is difficult to clean well under the rubber gasket (or whatever it’s called). These tablets made it all so easy. The “other” tablets never made it this easy." —R.O.

    Price: $14.29 for 25 tablets (originally $19.99)

    9. 25% off an body exfoliation glove to scrub away any and all dead skin, which is not only grossly satisfying but will leave your skin feeling silky soft and smooth.

    Exfoliating mitt by Dermasuri with visible texture, showing dead skin flakes on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Repeat customer here, I LOVE LOVE LOVE this product! I also have the mini exfoliating face scrubber and the two handled exfoliating back scrubber and love them both too. I have some skin issues and these products help remove the dead gray skin that builds up and makes my skin so silky smooth after use. I use the product once to twice a week due to my excess dead skin build up and it scrubs it away with ease every time. I will continue to buy this brand every time I need a new exfoliating scrubber." —Florida93

    Price: $14.99 (originally $19.99)

    10. 63% off an air purifier because you want to inhale the cleanest air possible, right? This will help filter out dust, pollen, and other pollutants invisibly floating around your home so you can breathe clearly again!

    Reviewer&#x27;s white air purifier on hardwood floor of room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far I’m pretty impressed with this thing. Our house is a new build and seems really dusty, so I bought a couple of these to see if we can tame the dust a little bit. I just set this on ‘auto’ and let it do its thing. It kicks up automatically when I cook bacon, even though it isn’t right in the kitchen. There’s a light under the control panel that stays white when the air is good — it goes yellow/orange and then red when quality is worse. Machine goes off when the room is dark, unless you override and set to a specific level. I like the read-out on this larger model — it is usually 99%, but still coming back up this AM after bacon. It is super quiet, but when it kicks up to high you can hear it a little, not terribly loud and doesn’t take long to clear the air, so to speak. Have only had these for a few days, but so far I'd say it is worth the $$ spent." —tooltimekaty

    Price: $93.32+ (originally $249.99; available in three colors and two sizes)

    11. 29% off an Instant Pot Pro, AKA your new high-efficiency sous-chef. This gadget can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, bake, roast, sauté, warm, and more with just the touch of a button (or two). Hired!

    Reviewer&#x27;s instapot with beef and broccoli cooking inside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My CrockPot died and was going to get a new one, but a friend convinced me to go with the Instant Pot. So glad I did… and glad I went with the Pro with all the bells and whistles. I use this thing at least once a week now. I’m amazed how easy I can cook chicken breast FROM FROZEN. They turn out tender and juicy every single time. Also love that I can cook dried beans without soaking them. Saves me money and time. Love it." —bethany becktell

    Price: $119.95 (originally $169.99)

    12. 30% off a tabletop fire pit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?

    Portable tabletop fireplace with visible flames on a wooden surface, indoors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size for making S’mores or for simply sitting around enjoying the dancing flames. I love that you can use it indoors or outdoors. You just pour a little of the liquid fuel in the base. I add probably an inche worth and it will go for around 20 mins. There is a lid you can smoother the flame out with. It’s a heavy stone and looks very pretty! Small enough you can move it where ever you want, or take it to someone else’s house. Glad we got this instead of a big outdoor fire pit." —Michelle M.

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors and two styles)

    13. 20% off a set of Kitsch heatless hair curlers if you want to style your hair in cascading waves without the use of damaging (and potentially dangerous) heating wands. Just roll your wet hair in these satin rollers and once dry, take 'em out for soft, gentle curls.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve tried various random sets like this or heartless curlers but these are the best. The curl holds and they are easy to sleep in with a satin bonnet on top to hold them more securely for me." —BaBs

    Price: $12.79 (originally $15.99)

    14. 33% off a gel memory foam seat cushion because if you're sitting down for long periods of time, it should be on something soft, comfy, and supportive — both for your back health and because, well, who wants to be uncomfortable all day long? This is specially designed to support your tailbone and relieve pressure, so you can say buh-bye to back pain!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the cushion on office chair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Happy does not start to describe. Suffering with a deformed coccyx bone for year means very painful to sit for any considerable length of time. I have tried other set cushions with cut outs that have "fallen flat" and I am not overly heavyset. That said tried this cushion because took my grandson to Disney, I dreaded the plane ride and due to other spine issues that would prevent my walking all day, I would need a scooter chair, that meant sitting mostly all day. So I looked around and decided on your ComfiLife cushion. Well, I guess this is winding up to be a testimonial, because for the first time in 15 years I could sit through the day, scooting around throughout Disney one day, Universal another Disney Hollywood the third, with my family! I did take a small break when the scooter would not fit in the small shops, and to get on perhaps six rides that did not twirl me too much...but I - we - my comfiLife and I did it!!!! Thank you very much!" —Regina Pellegrino 

    Price: $39.99+ (originally $59.95, available in three colors)

    15. 26% off a vintage-inspired bohemian area rug to add a stylish pop of color to your space (while also protecting your floors). Talk about a win-win!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the rug in their living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this rug! I was hesitant at first because it's such a bold choice but I'm so happy with my purchase! It has different colors of blues, orange, yellow, gold, and purples, easy to match your accents with. I read in other reviews that it has a chemical smell, which it does, but it's not overpowering and disappears within a couple of days. If you purchase it you WILL NOT regret it!" —Katie Ross

    Price: $25.96+ (originally $34.99+, available in 10 sizes and six colors)

    16. 42% off a pair of glass espresso mugs featuring double-walled insulation, because it allows your coffee to stay hot while the outside of the cup remains cool to the touch! Plus, they just look super classy, too. Leave them out on display in your kitchen for some ~hip cafe vibes~.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the glass mug being filled with espresso from the coffee machine
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this set of two cups for my Pixie espresso machine. The set of cups I already had did not accommodate the larger volume of Lungo. Not only are the JoyJolt Mugs the right size, but they are light and sturdy, and due to the double-wall design, they retain the heat of my drink longer than my ceramic cups. Plus they were a steal - a well-known kitchen supply store wanted close to $25 for ONE double-wall Lungo cup." —bearandbu

    Price: $14.40 (originally $24.95)

    17. Up to 34% off an LG OLED smart TV for those who want to turn their living room into a home movie theater. Reviewers are raving about the stunning picture quality and incredibly easy-to-use interface.

    A TV screen showing a live basketball game between Miami and Boston teams, placed on a white entertainment center
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This TV is absolutely stunning. When it comes to a home TV, OLED panels come out on top in every way and it's not even close. With this TV, LG checks all the boxes too in terms of desirable premium features. 4K, HDR, 120hz, Dolby Vision & Atmos, VRR, ALLM, Nvidia G-Sync AND AMD Freesync Premium. Then the game optimizer mode that brings it all conveniently together in one menu. In my opinion, this is the best TV around right now for gaming. Even aside from gaming, watching any kind of content is a great experience as well. My previous TV was a now 4 year old 50 inch TCL Roku TV, which doesn't even come close to comparing in any way. This is my first time going for a high end more expensive TV like this and I'm very happy with my choice for sure. If you're looking to get a more premium display and you're a gamer as well then this is the one for you!" —Ronald Kosiek

    Price: $996.99+ (originally $1,399.99; available in six sizes)

    18. 30% off a pair of Eufy solar security cameras that'll let you keep an eye on your home day and night without any subscription fees (like most other home security cameras require). The wireless design means they can go just about anywhere, and three hours of sunlight provides enough power for the whole day/night.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t use the word “perfect” too often for products, but I’m putting it out there for this camera. It’s easy to set up and performs brilliantly. While mine is not pointed at a particularly high-traffic area, the battery and built-in solar charger have been absolutely reliable (after an initial charge-up inside before installing, I haven’t had to manually charge it a single time in the 6 weeks that it’s been in use), and the camera itself does everything that it claims to do. It even survived an 8-foot tumble onto my driveway after I initially made the poor decision to use adhesive instead of a screw to mount it to my garage (learn from me: just bite and drill the hole).

    I’ve also been using the S220 on its own without a HomeBase (along with an E340 doorbell), and I’ve been completed happy with the internal storage and detection capability, although I can certainly see the benefit to investing in a HomeBase for those who need more storage, analysis, or reduced battery consumption. Either way, there are no monthly fees or mandatory cloud storage, which is such a rarity nowadays and really speaks to Eufy’s commitment to what’s important." —timdow

    Price: $159.98 for two (originally $229.99)

    19. 34% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay. Okay. Listen, I have oily eyelids. Nothing stays on them, and it drives me crazy. I avoid eyeshadow, especially sticks and creamy formulas. All eyeliners and mascaras smudge on me no matter what I do.

    Enter this eyeshadow stick. This stuff is perfection. I got Stone. It’s a beautiful matte color. (Almost purple taupe. ) It applies SO creamy and smooth. The blend/smudge side is great. And when this stuff sets, it sets. It blew my mind!

    Usually creamy= crease city. I prepared myself for the worst, and I loved being wrong. I want to buy all the colors. If you’re on the fence, buy it. It’s worth every single penny." —RayRay

    Price: $10.64+ (originally $16, available in 51 shades)

    20. 40% off an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K so you can transform any ol' TV into a smart TV. With this little gadget, you can stream Netflix, Hulu, and other media apps in ultra high-def (and even use Alexa voice control on the remote).

    reviewer holding the fire stick remote pointed at home page on tv
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased a simple model FireTV stick 6 years ago. I was happy with it until this past year. I noticed a lot of my streamed shows were laggy and often the audio and video would unsync. I upgraded my internet service and bought a powerful Wifi router. I un-installed extraneous apps and made sure everything was up to date. Nothing helped. I slowly realized that the FireTV stick was obsolete. My TV is not 4K, it was purchased just after those were released and too expensive. But it is a high quality HD TV. But I purchased the 4K FireTV stick since I will probably have to replace my TV in a few years, maybe. And I am glad I did! No more lag. Audio/video stays synced. No 'hiccuping' skips during streaming. And the quality of the picture is awesome. I can only imagine what it would look like on a 4K capable TV! I highly recommend it. I also love the extra capability of the remote. It had no problem detecting my TV and allows me to change volume and turn TV on/off. No more juggling with the TV remote. I could swoon. Lol." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

