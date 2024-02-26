Skip To Content
    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    Save up to 69% off across beauty, home, kitchen, and more, including satin pillowcases and Keen hiking shoes.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. 38% off a migraine relief beanie here to save the day whenever you have a headache. You can store it in the freezer for icy cool soothing or heat it up for warm relaxation.

    Man wearing a light blue IceBeanie headband, looking at the camera, indoors
    Promising review: Amazing! As soon as I put this on for the first time, I could tell that I found the solution for my tension headaches. I love that I can pull it all the way over my eyes. It is also extremely soft and comfortable. I was worried about how comfortable it could be, but it is really quite easy to wear. The best part is that it provides immediate relief, rather than waiting for medicine that sometimes takes a long time. —ellen helfrich

    Price: $39.99 (originally $64.99, available in two colors)

    2. 25% off a Clocky, the original runaway alarm clock on wheels, because you'll have to physically get out of bed and chase it around the room to turn it off. Annoying, but highly effective.

    A digital alarm clock on wheels displayed on a shelf, showing the time as 12:51
    Promising review: "My friends and family all know how terrible I am at waking up in the morning. Every alarm clock I have ever used has been defeated by my quick "hit snooze button" reflexes. So much so I find myself rushing for the door more often than I'd like. All that changed when I found clocky. CLOCKY WORKS! Clocky moves so I can't get comfortable or used to where the snooze button is placed. I easily carry clocky to any room in the house I choose to get cozy, relax, and watch some TV til I fall asleep on a work night. I LOVE CLOCKY and highly recommend giving clocky a chance because you will fall in love with the results. I am now actively waking up at the original time I set my alarm to and also staying up so I can have a productive day. Get clocky and save your day! ☆☆☆☆☆" —Valued customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $39.99, available in five colors)

    3. 69% off an at-home permanent hair removal device reviewers say works just as well as professional laser hair treatment, if not better (only it's less painful and way cheaper!).

    reviewer&#x27;s before and after of leg with hair and leg with no hair
    Promising reviews: "I bought this last year because the reviews seemed promising and the price point was pretty awesome. I'm a dark haired girl and I have a few areas on my body that I was just so over trying to maintain. I set myself calendar reminders on my phone to keep myself consistent in using the device, and it honestly didn't take long to start seeing less growth!! A year later, and I have practically nothing even growing in those areas anymore so I only use the device once in a blue moon on them, and it's just to make sure nothing comes back on me. Now I'm treating other areas because why not?? If you have light skin and stubborn dark hair, get this device. Seriously." —Amazon Customer

    "I’ve used just about every method of temporary and permanent hair removal available from waxing, shaving, electrolysis, epilating, professional laser hair removal. This has been the most effective! If I were to offer an improvement, it would be a larger lighting area option because it only covers about a 1-inch by 1/2-inch area at a time. That’s great for smaller detail areas like the face or underarms, but tedious when working on larger spaces like legs. I read reviews that said it would overheat and shut off, but that has not been the case with this model." —Matthew Shieve 

    Price: $62.99 (originally $199.99) 

    4. 50% off a compact hardshell suitcase since it's the perfect carry-on size and even has four-way spinner wheels to make navigating through the airport (read: frantically running to make your connecting flight) easy and efficient.

    Promising review: "This thing has been through the ringer. I travel for work ALL THE TIME, so I wanted an affordable carry-on. I bought this thinking that 'if it lasted two months, that would be good for me.' This thing has held up way better than expected. And the color choices they have...ridiculous. I chose this because it is unique and easy to spot when I check the bag at the airport. I don't have to wonder 'is that my bag?!'" —Doughboy

    Price: $60.46 (originally $120)

    5. 42% off a gorgeous double brushed duvet cover set so you can snuggle up in soft, luxurious style. Tons of reviewers rave about the quality and extremely low price.

    A tidy bedroom with a large bed, elegant headboard, area rug, window with curtains, and a rocking chair
    The set comes with one duvet cover and one pillow sham.

    Promising review: "I have to say I NEVER write reviews but I had to for this product! I am completely blown away with the quality of this product for the price. I had bought a duvet cover for a few hundred dollars and was convinced by the reviews on the product to purchase this and return the expensive one. I am sooo glad I did! I am obsessed with the color and how soft it is but not cheap/ thin or flimsy. It feels like it would cost a lot more! So happy with my purchase. Highly recommend." —cscott53

    Price: $21.59 (originally $36.99, available in sizes twin–California king and 40 colors)

    6. 35% off an adorable Nessie ladle spoon to make serving up soups, chilis, and other yummy eats extra fun. A kitchen tool this cute is absolutely ~Nessie-sary~.

    Blue pot on stove with teal Nessie ladle spoon peeking out.
    Promising review: "Nessie the ladle is just one of those things you've gotta have in your kitchen. Besides putting a smile on your face every time you see her, she's quite the conversation starter too. When I first looked at her up close, I wondered - Is this really going to work? She seemed ...well ... short (or at least shorter than I expected). Then I put her in a pot - and she sits there, staring at me, like she owns the place! This was a pure fun purchase that I won't regret. Bet you won't either :) Highly recommended." —Dawn L.

    Price: $12.95 (originally $19.95)

    7. 25% off a Laneige glossy lip balm that'll make your lips so shiny and moisturized you'll have to strut around to Lil Mama's hit song. 🎶 My lip gloss be cool, my lip gloss be poppin 🎶

    Close-up of a person applying Laneige lip balm, focusing on the product and lips
    Promising review: "I love this gloss so much I have one in every purse and even in my car! Super hydrating and shiny. If you’re like me and loved their lip sleeping mask but don’t always want to dig your finger into the pot when you’re out and about, this is what you need!" —Amyelaine

    Price: $13.50 (originally $18, available in four flavors)

    8. 26% off a handy silicone over-the-sink mat for some extra counter space in your tiny bathroom, which is sure to make getting ready so much easier.

    A bathroom counter with various makeup items and a mug featuring a cartoon character, surrounded by beauty accessories
    Promising review: "This handy gadget expands my surface area to spread my makeup across while getting ready every morning. It is secure enough to hold my heavy large mug filled with my morning brew without dipping, tipping or flipping. The rubber surface prevents things from moving around. The opening at the top allows me to easily use the sink if needed. This really has been helpful for keeping my stuff on my side of the counter while still being able to spread it all out at once. It is an inexpensive gadget that makes life easier and more convenient. I really have enjoyed it and highly recommend it." —Teresa Neutzler

    Price: $27.99 (originally $37.99)

    9. 20% off a pair of Kitsch satin pillowcases since they feel silky smooth and cool to the touch but also help keep your skin and hair healthy while you sleep. Talk about a Win-Win!

    A terrazzo patterned pillow on a bed, part of a modern home decor collection for shopping
    Promising review: "Love these pillow cases. This is my second one. The first is not worn out, I just wanted a new design. They seem to last forever. I washed my other one 1-2 times a week for over a year and it still looks new. They are silky soft and cool to the touch. They also zip around your pillow which keeps it nice and secure. The zipper is excellent quality. I decided to buy this pillowcase because it’s supposed to be gentle on you skin and hair. It is! My hair looks pretty much like it did before I went to sleep, and I don’t have ‘sleep’ marks on my face when I get up. You will be glad you bought this." —ADMills

    Price: $28.79 (originally $35.99, available in three sizes and 24 colors and patterns)

    10. 50% off a set of calming wall posters featuring eight cute, kid-friendly laminated posters designed to help them navigate their emotions. Perfect for classrooms and bedrooms alike! TBH, I feel like I could benefit from these too.

    Posters with positive affirmations and emotional regulation techniques for children on a purple wall, including a &quot;rainbow breathing&quot; guide
    Promising review: "As a therapist, I know it is very important to help kids understand and navigate their feelings. Bought this for my grandson (just entered 2nd grade). He "teaches" his stuffed animals about their feelings. Put it up in a corner of his bedroom. Well made. Durable. Every classroom would benefit from this or every kid's room" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.99, available in three designs)

    11. 29% off a Presto stuffed waffle maker because just when you thought waffles couldn't get any better, you learned you could fill them with jam, Nutella, fruit, and more. Just load some batter into the waffle maker, add your stuffing ingredients, then add more batter, and cook as normal. Seems like a magic trick, but I promise it's the real deal.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg!!!!! This is the best buy ever!!! Easy to use, my 12 year old used it with ease. Cooks within minutes. With the right waffle recipe it's very fluffy. It heats really fast. Was so excited I didn't notice if there was a light to indicate if it ready but you can open it to check how brown you want it. My waffles came out with ease! I love it, we love it! ❤️" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $49.99 (originally $69.99)

    12. 30% off a tabletop fire pit so you can a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?

    Portable tabletop fireplace with visible flames on a wooden surface, indoors
    Promising review: "This is the perfect size for making S’mores or for simply sitting around enjoying the dancing flames. I love that you can use it indoors or outdoors. You just pour a little of the liquid fuel in the base. I add probably an inche worth and it will go for around 20 mins. There is a lid you can smoother the flame out with. It’s a heavy stone and looks very pretty! Small enough you can move it where ever you want, or take it to someone else’s house. Glad we got this instead of a big outdoor fire pit." —Michelle M.

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors and two styles)

    13. 52% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper since it will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond

    Price: $23.95 (originally $49.99, available in three colors and five styles)

    14. 47% off a Keen Zionic hiking shoe that's truly the lightest trail shoe I've ever worn — but don't worry, it still has all the features you need in a hiking sneaker, like a super supportive tread and incredible waterproofing.

    Cierra Cowan, Amazon

    I've had my pair of Zionic hiking sneakers since early fall, and I'm still blown away. It took me a while to break them in, but once I did, wow! They offer all the support of a hiking shoe, only feel so incredibly light. I didn't even realize how much my hiking shoes/boots were weighing me down until I started wearing these. They're not *quite* as durable as my full-on hiking boots, but for day hikes and trail running, these hit the sweet spot. I've found they're the perfect hybrid shoe for traveling, as I can wear them around town but also when hiking mountains (and they don't take up too much space in my suitcase). The picture is from my hike on the Maple Pass Loop trail in the North Cascades.

    Price: $76.70 (originally $144.95, available in sizes 5–12 and three colors)

    15. 60% off an air purifier because you want to inhale the cleanest air possible, right? This will help filter out dust, pollen, and other pollutants invisibly floating around your home so you can breathe clearly again!

    Reviewer&#x27;s white air purifier on hardwood floor of room
    Promising review: "So far I’m pretty impressed with this thing. Our house is a new build and seems really dusty, so I bought a couple of these to see if we can tame the dust a little bit. I just set this on ‘auto’ and let it do its thing. It kicks up automatically when I cook bacon, even though it isn’t right in the kitchen. There’s a light under the control panel that stays white when the air is good — it goes yellow/orange and then red when quality is worse. Machine goes off when the room is dark, unless you override and set to a specific level. I like the read-out on this larger model — it is usually 99%, but still coming back up this AM after bacon. It is super quiet, but when it kicks up to high you can hear it a little, not terribly loud and doesn’t take long to clear the air, so to speak. Have only had these for a few days, but so far I'd say it is worth the $$ spent." —tooltimekaty

    Price: $99.31+ (originally $249.99; available in three colors and two sizes)

    16. 36% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.

    Person performing a taste test using a spoon, showing an expressive reaction, possibly in a kitchen setting
    Promising review: I really like how sturdy, easy to use and clean it is, and the fact that it comes with TWO! I've heard that cleaning your tongue, first thing in the morning, is super great for gut health and so I've jumped on the band wagon. I notice a great difference in my breath and overall oral hygiene." —Alexandra

    Price: $8.99 (originally $14.10)

    17. 29% off a sleek stainless steel insulated water bottle that just might be the GOAT. Why, you ask? Well, it's got triple insulation to keep your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, is leak-proof, doesn't sweat, AND comes with three different lids: one with a mouthpiece, one with a straw, and one that fully twists on and off. 🏆

    Reviewer holding silver bottle outside on walk
    Promising review: "i love this bottle! i put ice cold water in at 6pm and left work. I got home at 7pm & forgot it in the truck. I went out the next morning about 8:30am…while the exterior was hot 🥵 the water was still ice cold ❄️ definitely worth the purchase!" —LaLa

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $27.99+, available in four sizes and 18 colors)

    18. 42% off a Revlon hairstyling tool to transform your hair from wavy wet chaos to smooth sleek blowout in minutes. I know, it sounds too good to be true but according to the over 52,000 5-star ratings, this is the real deal.

    Reviewer photo collage showing wet wavy shoulderlength hair in top right with three different angles showing a salon-quality blowout after using the tool
    Promising review: "I opened the box this morning and used it for the first time. Super simple and easy to use. My hair is thick so I was worried about it working efficiently and effectively. After using it my hair feels like a million bucks. It's smooth and shiny! I now just have to pass my flat iron through my hair a couple times just to get some of my curly baby hairs and am ready for the day. It usually takes my hair forever to dry and it’s frizzy afterwards and then I have to use my curling iron or flat iron to style which takes forever as well. I am very pleased with my purchase! I can’t wait to dry my hair again, haha!" —Callie

    Price: $40.49+ (originally $69.99, available in nine colors)

    19. 22% off a pet hair remover so effective you might momentarily forget you are indeed a pet owner. Yeah, it's that good.

    Reviewer holding a clump of cat hair in hand next to roller on the now spotless bed
    Promising review: "Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb. tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Price: $24.99 (originally $31.95)

    20. 44% off a Roborock S5 since this genius little robot vacuum sucks up dirt from hardwood floors *and* carpets without you having to lift a finger. Once it's mapped the floors, you can set an automatic schedule or send it out via the app, meaning chores just got 99% easier.

    Reviewer&#x27;s Roborock cleaning carpet next to table
    Promising review: "The first time through the house vacuuming was eye-opening. I had swept prior to running the new machine. I ran it on the lowest suction. I decided about halfway through my 1,500-square-foot home that I would empty the dust bin and I am so glad I did. It was PACKED with dust and hair. (I have a German shepherd who sheds 24/7, 365 days per year.) After the first day of collections, I decided I would run this vacuum the following day and still had a full dust bin. I have always taken a little pride in keeping a clean house... Well, thanks to this vacuum, I can. Appreciate this machine beyond belief." —taholadc

    Price: $239.99 (originally $429.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.