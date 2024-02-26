All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. 38% off a migraine relief beanie here to save the day whenever you have a headache. You can store it in the freezer for icy cool soothing or heat it up for warm relaxation.
2. 25% off a Clocky, the original runaway alarm clock on wheels, because you'll have to physically get out of bed and chase it around the room to turn it off. Annoying, but highly effective.
3. 69% off an at-home permanent hair removal device reviewers say works just as well as professional laser hair treatment, if not better (only it's less painful and way cheaper!).
4. 50% off a compact hardshell suitcase since it's the perfect carry-on size and even has four-way spinner wheels to make navigating through the airport (read: frantically running to make your connecting flight) easy and efficient.
5. 42% off a gorgeous double brushed duvet cover set so you can snuggle up in soft, luxurious style. Tons of reviewers rave about the quality and extremely low price.
6. 35% off an adorable Nessie ladle spoon to make serving up soups, chilis, and other yummy eats extra fun. A kitchen tool this cute is absolutely ~Nessie-sary~.
7. 25% off a Laneige glossy lip balm that'll make your lips so shiny and moisturized you'll have to strut around to Lil Mama's hit song. 🎶 My lip gloss be cool, my lip gloss be poppin 🎶
8. 26% off a handy silicone over-the-sink mat for some extra counter space in your tiny bathroom, which is sure to make getting ready so much easier.
9. 20% off a pair of Kitsch satin pillowcases since they feel silky smooth and cool to the touch but also help keep your skin and hair healthy while you sleep. Talk about a Win-Win!
10. 50% off a set of calming wall posters featuring eight cute, kid-friendly laminated posters designed to help them navigate their emotions. Perfect for classrooms and bedrooms alike! TBH, I feel like I could benefit from these too.
11. 29% off a Presto stuffed waffle maker because just when you thought waffles couldn't get any better, you learned you could fill them with jam, Nutella, fruit, and more. Just load some batter into the waffle maker, add your stuffing ingredients, then add more batter, and cook as normal. Seems like a magic trick, but I promise it's the real deal.
12. 30% off a tabletop fire pit so you can a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?
13. 52% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper since it will make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond
Price: $23.95 (originally $49.99, available in three colors and five styles)
14. 47% off a Keen Zionic hiking shoe that's truly the lightest trail shoe I've ever worn — but don't worry, it still has all the features you need in a hiking sneaker, like a super supportive tread and incredible waterproofing.
15. 60% off an air purifier because you want to inhale the cleanest air possible, right? This will help filter out dust, pollen, and other pollutants invisibly floating around your home so you can breathe clearly again!
16. 36% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.
17. 29% off a sleek stainless steel insulated water bottle that just might be the GOAT. Why, you ask? Well, it's got triple insulation to keep your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, is leak-proof, doesn't sweat, AND comes with three different lids: one with a mouthpiece, one with a straw, and one that fully twists on and off. 🏆
18. 42% off a Revlon hairstyling tool to transform your hair from wavy wet chaos to smooth sleek blowout in minutes. I know, it sounds too good to be true but according to the over 52,000 5-star ratings, this is the real deal.
19. 22% off a pet hair remover so effective you might momentarily forget you are indeed a pet owner. Yeah, it's that good.
20. 44% off a Roborock S5 since this genius little robot vacuum sucks up dirt from hardwood floors *and* carpets without you having to lift a finger. Once it's mapped the floors, you can set an automatic schedule or send it out via the app, meaning chores just got 99% easier.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.