BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    Save up to 50% off top kitchen appliances, smart home electronics, cozy fashion finds, and more.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. 50% off a sleek stainless steel insulated water bottle that just might be the GOAT. Why, you ask? Well, it's got triple insulation to keep your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, is leak-proof, doesn't sweat, AND comes with three different lids: one with a mouthpiece, one with a straw, and one that fully twists on and off. 🏆

    Reviewer holding silver bottle outside on walk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "i love this bottle! i put ice cold water in at 6pm and left work. I got home at 7pm & forgot it in the truck. I went out the next morning about 8:30am…while the exterior was hot 🥵 the water was still ice cold ❄️ definitely worth the purchase!" —LaLa

    Price: $13.99+ (originally $26.99+, available in four sizes and 18 colors)

    2. 50% off a pair of criss-cross fuzzy slippers to keep your feet stylish and snuggly during these cold months ahead.

    Reviewer in the pink slippers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my second time buying. I wore my first pair until I had to throw them away. These slippers are so soft and fuzzy and so comfortable!! I do recommend wearing a pair of fuzzy socks the first time you wear them, both of my pairs were tight around the toes on the first wear but then they broke in and now aren’t tight. I actually also bought a pair for my friend as a gift." —Angela Brown

    Price: $12.40+ (originally $24.99, available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors and patterns)

    3. 50% off an 8-piece cotton towel set if your bathroom is in need of soft, plush, matching linens... instead of the mishmash of old hand-me-downs you've currently got on display. For less than $30, now you can upgrade!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The set includes two oversized bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths.

    Promising review: "These towels are great for the price paid. They are larger than i expected and just the right thickness. Very absorbent and true to color, I purchased another set in Blue!" —Teresa D. Nelson

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $59.99, available in 26 colors)

    4. 40% off a 14-piece Ninja Foodi knife set because the blades are made from super sharp German stainless steel — and better yet, you won't have to worry about them ever going dull, thanks to the built-in sharpener on the knife block!

    Reviewer&#x27;s knife set in block
    amazon.com

    The set includes: 8" chef knife, 8” bread knife, 5" Santoku knife, 5” boning knife, 5" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, six steak knives, shears, and knife block with NeverDull Technology.

    Promising review: "The sharpest knife set I’ve ever used. Sliced my finger by accident and it barley touched. My old knife set, which was sharp, wouldn’t have sliced me. I’m extremely happy so far. I’ve used them to chop and dice veggies, breezed through them. I used the Bread knife to slice a smoked brisket, like butter. I used the bonding knife to trim fat and fat caps, amazing. Highly, highly recommend!!" —Joshua koehler

    Price: $179.99 (originally $299.99)

    5. 51% off a heated eye massager to help soothe overstrained, dry, and puffy eyes, which can improve sleep and alleviate migraine and sinus pain. Oh, and if that wasn't relaxing enough, you can even stream your fave music through the Bluetooth speakers!

    Reviewer laying on couch with eye massager on face
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an absolute game changer for day to day tension stress in the forehead, sinus, temples etc... HOWEVER you can definitely turn this around on to the back side of you skull to get deep into those areas behind your ears and where the skull and spine meet. PLUS your neck as well. <3" —Jonathan Chunglo

    Price: $49.38+ (originally $99.99, available in two colors)

    6. 52% off a stylish satin-lined knit beanie so you never have to worry about damaging your hair (or having even messier "hat hair") while wearing a fall/winter hat! This will keep your noggin nice 'n' toasty and protect your hair at the same time.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This hat is so soft, so warm, without roasting me, so cozy and cute and keeps my hair happy. I will buy more colors for sure. Can’t recommend highly enough!" —Holly Dodge

    Price: $13.99 (originally $28.99, available in 15 colors)

    7. 37% off an 8-qt Pro Instant Pot featuring 10 different cooking functions so you can spend less time meal prepping and more time enjoying life this year.

    The instapot with dry rubbed chicken in forefront of image
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My nephew had one of these and he made one of the best pot roasts I have ever had. I ordered one when I got home. I am a terrible cook and burn everything. I haven't cooked a bad meal yet with this and it takes no effort, or planning, and I couldn't be happier." —Joe Stephens

    Price: $118.99 (originally $189.99)

    8. 50% off *plus an extra $30 off* an at-home permanent hair removal device reviewers say works just as well as professional laser hair treatment, if not better (only it's less painful and way cheaper!).

    reviewer&#x27;s before and after of leg with hair and leg with no hair
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I bought this last year because the reviews seemed promising and the price point was pretty awesome. I'm a dark haired girl and I have a few areas on my body that I was just so over trying to maintain. I set myself calendar reminders on my phone to keep myself consistent in using the device, and it honestly didn't take long to start seeing less growth!! A year later, and I have practically nothing even growing in those areas anymore so I only use the device once in a blue moon on them, and it's just to make sure nothing comes back on me. Now I'm treating other areas because why not?? If you have light skin and stubborn dark hair, get this device. Seriously." —Amazon Customer

    "I’ve used just about every method of temporary and permanent hair removal available from waxing, shaving, electrolysis, epilating, professional laser hair removal. This has been the most effective! If I were to offer an improvement, it would be a larger lighting area option because it only covers about a 1-inch by 1/2-inch area at a time. That’s great for smaller detail areas like the face or underarms, but tedious when working on larger spaces like legs. I read reviews that said it would overheat and shut off, but that has not been the case with this model." —Matthew Shieve 

    Price: $69.99 (originally $199.99)

    9. 50% off a Bluetooth headband for all my fellow side-sleepers who need music or white noise to fall asleep, yet can't stand how uncomfy earbuds are. This is the solution we've been waiting for! I use mine almost every night, and while they're not 100% noise-canceling, it's enough to tune out the sounds of traffic and my cat playing with his loudest toys.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My partner snores to wake the living dead. He blissfully snorts, gurgles, gasps and snuffles while I lie wide awake imagining all the ways I could murder him because I cannot fall asleep due to his ridiculously loud bellows. Enter stage right the most perfect of sleep headphones. I had tried my earbuds before but they hurt like hell when I tried to sleep on my side. I was also worried that in a fit of rage I would wrap the connecting wires around my partner’s neck just so I could get some silence. I found these headphones and at three in the morning I thought, well why not. They. Are. Awesome. I can sleep comfortably with the headband on. The volume control is great. It doesn’t 100% drown out the thunderous bursts issuing forth from the partner but the stream of sleep music I listen to combined with the comfort of the headband allows me to concentrate on my own private island of happiness and eventually I can fall asleep and stay asleep. I cannot recommend these earphones enough. They rock and they have kept me out of prison. A win-win." —Katherine

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99, available in 16 colors)

    10. 48% off an AeroGarden hydroponic indoor garden so you can keep growing those fresh herbs even as the weather gets chilly outside. To get you started, the kit comes with basil, parsley, and dill seeds, as well as plant nutrients, and you can grow up to three plants at a time! 😋

    The hydroponic garden with basil, dill, and parsley growing under light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start off by saying I have a black thumb. You could give me a plant that doesn't need sunlight or water and I'd still manage to kill it! I really wish I was good with plants, so when I saw this on sale I decided to grab it and see if it was as easy as it seemed. The set up was really quick and easy. It came with three pods, you just set them in the tray, add the clear plastic caps on top, fill with water and a capful of food and plug it in. The light automatically comes on and there's a light that blinks on top when you need to add more plant food (came with the kit). My kids and I checked it every day and got super excited when we saw little green sprouts popping up. I pruned the basil and dill and froze them so I could use them in my cooking. I can't wait to see them continue to grow and see how much I get out of this awesome little kit. Totally worth it, and I'll probably end up grabbing one of the bigger AeroGardens in the future if they go on sale." —Tiffany Connors

    Price: $50.01+ (originally $99.95, available in two colors)

    11. 25% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper that'll make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond

    Price: $29.99 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)

    12. 41% off a Revlon hairstyling tool here to transform your hair from wavy wet chaos to smooth sleek blowout in minutes. I know, it sounds too good to be true but according to the over 26,000 5-star ratings, this is the real deal.

    Reviewer photo collage showing wet wavy shoulderlength hair in top right with three different angles showing a salon-quality blowout after using the tool
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I opened the box this morning and used it for the first time. Super simple and easy to use. My hair is thick so I was worried about it working efficiently and effectively. After using it my hair feels like a million bucks. It's smooth and shiny! I now just have to pass my flat iron through my hair a couple times just to get some of my curly baby hairs and am ready for the day. It usually takes my hair forever to dry and it’s frizzy afterwards and then I have to use my curling iron or flat iron to style which takes forever as well. I am very pleased with my purchase! I can’t wait to dry my hair again, haha!" —Callie

    Price: $41.49+ (originally $69.99, available in five colors)

    13. 36% off a shredded memory foam pillow if you finally want to put an end to your search for the *perfect* pillow. This one's adjustable, so you can remove/add as much of the filling as needed until it's just right for you. 😌

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the pillow on bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I read all the great reviews on this pillow and decided to give it a try. I don’t like super soft pillows that go flat as soon as you put your head on them. I like it to be firm and really cradle my neck. I tried this pillow last night for the first time and got the best nights sleep that I have gotten in many years. It’s comes compressed flat but with some fluffing and time to expand it took on its shape. It is also very well made and has a removable washable case as well. I have finally found the PERFECT pillow!!" —Jana

    Price: $39.99 (originally $62.77)

    14. 46% off a pack of wet-dry makeup sponges hailed by many reviewers as incredible alternatives to Beauty Blender. They say they're just as soft, don't soak up too much product, nearly double in size when wet, and overall work great!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the five colored sponges
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Most perfect beauty blenders and very durable!!! I like to use mine, and after each use my wash off the make up with dawn dish soap. Helps to keep them clean and not have any bacteria or access make up stuck in them. I love these beauty blenders in particular because they are very durable, so I can re-wash the same blender for at least 20 to 30 times and it will still look brand new!!!" —Natalie

    Price: $6.99+ (originally $12.99, available in 10 color sets)

    15. 38% off a pair of soft and luxurious satin pillowcases since they will help protect your luscious locks from breakage and damage. Truly, there are few things worse than waking up from a nice slumber only to realize your hair's now super brittle and dry.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the grey satin pillowcase on pillow resting on bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought these to help my hair from breakage! Even though it’s terrible for your hair, I tend to sleep on wet hair sometimes. After using this pillow case, I noticed my hair feels way less brittle when I sleep on my wet hair! Would recommend to people who want to purchase this to help with their hair!" —Alyssa

    Price: $7.21+ (originally $11.69, available in five sizes and 37 colors)

    16. 30% off a sleek waterproof backpack with a built-in USB charging port reviewers say is just fabulous for traveling, especially business trips. It fits a ton of stuff, has lots of pockets to keep everything organized, can charge up your phone, and isn't very bulky.

    reviewer&#x27;s grey backpack on picnic bench outside charging iPad with water bottle and coffee cup next to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very pleased with the quality and attractiveness of this backpack. It is slim enough for everyday use without being bulky. However, I took it on a trip and loaded it up with an astounding amount of stuff. Great for airlines that only allow you one personal item. I could probably fit 2–3 days of clothes, toiletries, and extra shoes and a computer!" —Jenn and Patrick

    Price: $27.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

    17. 23% off a Google Nest smart thermostat since it will keep your house at the perfect temperature, and thus maximize your energy efficiency, whether you're home or not. Program a heating/cooling schedule, adjust the temp directly from the smartphone app, or just ask Alexa to turn up the heat!

    Reviewer&#x27;s fog thermostat on wall reading 88ºF outside and 78º indoors with 58% chance of precipitation
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thermostat is AMAZING! It helps to save energy by changing the temperature in the house when you're away. It knows when you're home or away by the app on your phone. You program what you want the temperature at when you are home or away. You can also program it for different times of the day, like a time when you usually go to bed and when you wake up. It also works with the Echo Dot (Alexa). You don't even have to get up. Just tell Alexa what to set the temp at, and you're gold. You can also change the temp when you're away from home by using the Google home app. If you are looking for a programmable thermostat, I would highly recommend this one! At this price point, you can't go wrong!" —Not Today

    Price: $99.95 (originally $129.99, available in four colors)

    18. 25% off a Breville barista espresso machine — yes, it's a bit of a splurge but 100% worth the investment for serious coffee lovers. This baby can whip up any and all drinks just like your local cafe — beans to espresso in literally a minute!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "After working as a barista for four years, the thought of leaving the cafe to go to grad school was upsetting. As an early birthday gift slash cafe departing gift my mom purchased this machine for me. It does everything I need it to in order to prepare any coffee shop drink! Perfect single or double espresso (even coming with dual wall filters to give decent espresso from preground coffee), steam wand with acceptable pressure and good heat for texturing milk (latte art is a must for me and this machine allows me to achieve it 7/10 times), tamp which could be wider but works perfectly fine to be included in the price, nice size water tank with good filter, hot water spicket for americanos, milk pitcher for pouring is sized well to fit with the steam wand, storage tray hidden inside to hold filters and tools, a built in burr grinder which is amazing because it requires no extra space in your kitchen and works just as well as a separate one, and a shot splitter on your portafilter (nice for splitting a double shot into two small mugs and steaming a large quantity of milk to make 2 coffees at once since there’s no dual boiler). I really love this machine and after 4times daily use for the last 2 months I have yet to need to clean it with the tablets provided due to all of the self cleaning the machine does. Water is a great temp for brewing and steaming, and it’s not piping hot but plenty hot enough from the water spicket. This machine is kind of a “why on earth not?” kind of deal." —Samantha Stangl

    Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95, available in two colors)

    19. 25% off a Ninja professional blender featuring 1,000 watts of high-speed, ice-crushing power and an extra large 72-ounce capacity — which means you can whip up even more of your fave smoothies, soups, and sauces in record time...and maybe even sneak in an extra serving or two of veggies for the whole fam.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "There are some products that just change your life. The blender is mostly plastic, but it doesn't feel cheap. It is very secure. It locks onto the base with a satisfying click. The lid locks down with a similar click. Unless you have heard both clicks, the blender won't start. And good thing. The blades are very sharp. They are angled to create a vortex that instantly turns any fruits and vegetables inside into viscous liquid. I like that the spout has a lid that locks open so you can pour easily. The blades come out so that they can be cleaned easily, along with the inside of the decanter. Neither my kids nor I particularly like fruits and vegetables and as a result we don't get nearly enough. And yet I can put in 10 bananas, two cartons of strawberries, two of blueberries, a bag of spinach (yes, spinach!), a cup of plain Greek yogurt, and: ambrosia! The decanter is huge, and yet between the three of us we can and do empty it in one meal. Yay!" —The Wheels Go Round

    Price: $74.99 (originally $99.99)

    20. 22% off a pet hair remover so effective you might momentarily forget you are indeed a pet owner. Yeah, it's that good.

    Reviewer holding a clump of cat hair in hand next to roller on the now spotless bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my crazy cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb. tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Price: $24.99 (originally $31.95, available in two colors) 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.