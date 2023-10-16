All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. 50% off a sleek stainless steel insulated water bottle that just might be the GOAT. Why, you ask? Well, it's got triple insulation to keep your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, is leak-proof, doesn't sweat, AND comes with three different lids: one with a mouthpiece, one with a straw, and one that fully twists on and off. 🏆
2. 50% off a pair of criss-cross fuzzy slippers to keep your feet stylish and snuggly during these cold months ahead.
3. 50% off an 8-piece cotton towel set if your bathroom is in need of soft, plush, matching linens... instead of the mishmash of old hand-me-downs you've currently got on display. For less than $30, now you can upgrade!
4. 40% off a 14-piece Ninja Foodi knife set because the blades are made from super sharp German stainless steel — and better yet, you won't have to worry about them ever going dull, thanks to the built-in sharpener on the knife block!
5. 51% off a heated eye massager to help soothe overstrained, dry, and puffy eyes, which can improve sleep and alleviate migraine and sinus pain. Oh, and if that wasn't relaxing enough, you can even stream your fave music through the Bluetooth speakers!
6. 52% off a stylish satin-lined knit beanie so you never have to worry about damaging your hair (or having even messier "hat hair") while wearing a fall/winter hat! This will keep your noggin nice 'n' toasty and protect your hair at the same time.
7. 37% off an 8-qt Pro Instant Pot featuring 10 different cooking functions so you can spend less time meal prepping and more time enjoying life this year.
8. 50% off *plus an extra $30 off* an at-home permanent hair removal device reviewers say works just as well as professional laser hair treatment, if not better (only it's less painful and way cheaper!).
9. 50% off a Bluetooth headband for all my fellow side-sleepers who need music or white noise to fall asleep, yet can't stand how uncomfy earbuds are. This is the solution we've been waiting for! I use mine almost every night, and while they're not 100% noise-canceling, it's enough to tune out the sounds of traffic and my cat playing with his loudest toys.
10. 48% off an AeroGarden hydroponic indoor garden so you can keep growing those fresh herbs even as the weather gets chilly outside. To get you started, the kit comes with basil, parsley, and dill seeds, as well as plant nutrients, and you can grow up to three plants at a time! 😋
11. 25% off a TikTok-famous veggie chopper that'll make slicing and chopping all those veggies a piece. of. cake. The bottom part even acts as a storage container too!
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "I finally decided it was time to give one of these a try. I always keep chopped bell peppers and onions in my freezer to have ready for fajitas, chili, etc. I dreaded the job of chopping everything so much that sometimes I would even have to throw away bell peppers and it went bad before I got to them. So, for the loss of all of those peppers, I decided to compensate by getting one of these. What would take quite a while to do in the past now just takes a few minutes. And all of the pieces looks so uniform and will cook so much more evenly! I wish I had of done this so long ago!" —Paula Bond
Price: $29.99 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)
12. 41% off a Revlon hairstyling tool here to transform your hair from wavy wet chaos to smooth sleek blowout in minutes. I know, it sounds too good to be true but according to the over 26,000 5-star ratings, this is the real deal.
13. 36% off a shredded memory foam pillow if you finally want to put an end to your search for the *perfect* pillow. This one's adjustable, so you can remove/add as much of the filling as needed until it's just right for you. 😌
14. 46% off a pack of wet-dry makeup sponges hailed by many reviewers as incredible alternatives to Beauty Blender. They say they're just as soft, don't soak up too much product, nearly double in size when wet, and overall work great!
15. 38% off a pair of soft and luxurious satin pillowcases since they will help protect your luscious locks from breakage and damage. Truly, there are few things worse than waking up from a nice slumber only to realize your hair's now super brittle and dry.
16. 30% off a sleek waterproof backpack with a built-in USB charging port reviewers say is just fabulous for traveling, especially business trips. It fits a ton of stuff, has lots of pockets to keep everything organized, can charge up your phone, and isn't very bulky.
17. 23% off a Google Nest smart thermostat since it will keep your house at the perfect temperature, and thus maximize your energy efficiency, whether you're home or not. Program a heating/cooling schedule, adjust the temp directly from the smartphone app, or just ask Alexa to turn up the heat!
18. 25% off a Breville barista espresso machine — yes, it's a bit of a splurge but 100% worth the investment for serious coffee lovers. This baby can whip up any and all drinks just like your local cafe — beans to espresso in literally a minute!!
19. 25% off a Ninja professional blender featuring 1,000 watts of high-speed, ice-crushing power and an extra large 72-ounce capacity — which means you can whip up even more of your fave smoothies, soups, and sauces in record time...and maybe even sneak in an extra serving or two of veggies for the whole fam.
20. 22% off a pet hair remover so effective you might momentarily forget you are indeed a pet owner. Yeah, it's that good.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.