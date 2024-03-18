Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    All The Best Deals At Amazon Right Now

    Amazon's Big Spring Sale officially starts on Wednesday, but these deals are *already* live (and you won't want to miss them).

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Amazon is having a "Big Spring Sale" starting at 12:01 PT on Wednesday, Mar. 20, and running through Monday, Mar. 25. We'll be rounding up the best deals during the sale, but here's all the bargains you can grab now before the sale even begins!

    1. 29% off a pair of Sony wireless over-ear headphones if you want top-notch sound quality and noise cancellation. Word on the street (OK yes, I'm talking about reviewers) is that these outmatch similar models from Bose, Apple, and other big brands — and cost less, to boot.

    Woman with headphones smiling in car for a selfie
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "SONY knocks it out of the park again!!! Ready to use out of the box. Absolutely fantastic. These are not your kids Apple Ear Buds! They are wireless noise cancelling stereophonic bliss! I need to get my Wife some now. Bose and JBL, eat your hearts out. These blow you away! Less money too!" —Jay Jacobson

    Promising review: "I literally bought all (and I mean all, everything from Apple and Bose to skull crushers) headphones on the market, including the newer version of this headphone, and this is definitely the best one. The noise cancellation is amazing, and the quality of sound simply cannot be beat. They are super comfortable, I could wear them for hours and hours. They are also compatible with Apple products, easy to integrate into the "ecosystem". Highly recommend!" —Zahra

    Price: $248 (originally $348, available in three colors)

    2. 38% off a knife sharpener because you can't expect to ~chef it up~ with dull blades, people! This has four settings — coarse, medium, fine, and serrated — to make sure you get those edges perfectly smooth and sharp for chopping.

    the knife sharpener on table next to knife block with blades
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tried a few other sharpeners and they all seem to be cheap and lost the ability to sharpen, however this one is great! I sharpened all my knives. Once I started I could not stop and it was so easy. I followed the instruction and did 6 swipes on each level and the knives are excellent like brand new now. I only tried two of the knives that had the beveled edges and it seemed to work fine. Most of my knives are straight edged. I really like it easy to hold has rubberized grip and bottom." —note2me

    Price: $19.99 (originally $31.99)

    3. 20% off a rotating jigsaw puzzle table so cleverly designed you'll be ~puzzled~ as to how you ever survived without it. Not only does it rotate 360 degrees, but there are six drawers for organizing/storing your pieces and a sturdy clear cover for protecting your work-in-progress from the cat's shenanigans.

    Jigsaw puzzle partially completed on an easel in a home kitchen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The only place I had to work a puzzle was on the dining room table which caused a problem when family and friends came for dinner. This puzzle board is the perfect solution! It is so easy to move out of the way when needed. The drawers are so handy to separate the pieces by color, etc. and being able to rotate the board with the Lazy Susan is a big plus. Very happy with this purchase and highly recommend." —Lynne C.

    Price: $72.24 (originally $89.99)

    4. 47% off a 3-in-1 charging station so you can power up your smartphone, smartwatch, and AirPods all at once without a mess of tangled cords.

    Reviewer&#x27;s charger with phone, Airpods, and watch charging up
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an excellent three-way charging unit. It actually works well with products not even listed in the description. I use mine with I iPhone, 13 mini, an Apple Watch, version nine, and I’m actually charging hearing aids in their case on the bottom panel. This lower panel will also wirelessly charge a set of Bose Comfort earbuds in its case. They’re not listed as compatible, but they charge beautifully overnight. I love this thing." —Mick

    Price: $15.99+ (originally $29.99, available in eight colors)

    5. 37% off a bendy u-shaped reading light perfect for illuminating your books when you're sitting on the couch, lounging in bed, on an airplane, really wherever. My mom also uses hers when she's knitting.

    Person wearing a plaid shirt and sweater with a portable neck reading light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried many book lights over the years. All have been complete disappointments for one reason or another. This book light, however, is perfection. It is comfortable to use, flexible/bendable, allows me to read at night without waking up my partner, has multiple light settings and is even rechargeable. It also comes in handy during power outages, when I wear it around the house to light my way- as good as any headlamp! I can't recommend this book light highly enough." —B.B. Katz

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $29.99, available in eight colors)

    6. 36% off an adjustable swivel mop to get your floors so shiny you'll be able to see your reflection staring back at you! With the four reusable, machine-washable microfiber and scrubbing pads, you can easily clean every nook and cranny of your hardwood, tile, stone, cement, bamboo, vinyl, and laminate floors.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the mop resting against window on hardwood floor with extra microfiber and two scrubbing pad attachment heads laid out in front
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, because I am time limited but I HAD to review this item. I have bought so many brooms and mops that my son says I am an addict. Truth is I have three shedding Chihuahua's and nothing has ever tackled the hair they leave behind, until NOW. I sweep and mop my floors every day and have been using this broom/mop for two months, and it still appears to look and function as if it is brand new. I have found because it does pick up the hair and dirt so well I keep a rubber glove on while using it so I can clean the pad should it get too gunky. I would highly recommend, I actually ordered two extra soft pads because of my daily use." —Wadamess

    Price: $27.99 (originally $43.99)

    7. 40% off an indoor smart security camera with clear video and sound (and even a special nighttime mode!), motion detection alerts, 24/7 live streaming and playback, and two-way audio — the exact combo of features you want for keeping an eye on any and all babies in the house (and yes, I'm talking both baby babies and furbabies).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cam is great! Works great, easy to set up and the app is awesome with so many things you can do. And it gives you notice when there's motion. The picture quality is clear. Sound is clear. And at night when there is no light, you still can see, it's just in black & white mode. And there's no waiting to view, open the app & you have instant viewing." —Oklahoma buyer

    Price: $23.99 (originally $39.99, available in three styles)

    8. 38% off a luggage cup holder so you can navigate through the airport *without* spilling your coffee for once!

    Reviewer&#x27;s blue suitcase with iced coffee in one pocket of the two-pocket cup holder attached to luggage handle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's lightweight, nice looking, super easy to pull on and off, and can go on either side of luggage. As you can see in the picture it is fitting a kombucha and a tall water bottle. It also fits my 32-ounce thicker water bottle. I ordered a different kind that had a clip to tighten the cup holder and that one was annoying and overly complicated to get right. This one is super simple and does a great job. Only order it if you want to make your travel life easier. ☺️" —Dhanashree108

    Price: $9.99 (originally $15.99; available in 24 colors)

    9. 41% off a portable 12-volt car jump booster pack ready to save the day when your car battery dies. Instead of calling AAA or awkwardly asking a passerby for a jump, you can use this to kickstart the engine and be on your way in minutes!

    Reviewer using the orange jump booster pack on vehicle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "A great buy! Easy to use and store in my vehicle. Been a lifesaver for my car and for others especially in the winter when your battery suddenly dies because of the cold weather. It's really nice and has given me peace of mind that I won't get stuck or have to pay for a service person to come out and jump my car. The purchase price is less than it would cost for one service call. I have used it to help others so I am loving it. I highly recommend, especially if you drive in out-of-the-way areas or for young drivers just to have for the security of knowing you won't get stuck somewhere." —readsalot

    Price: $99.99 (originally $169.99, available in two colors)

    10. 31% off Bubba's Rowdy Friends carpet cleaner tons of reviewers swear by as their holy grail for cleaning pet accidents and other messes. TL;DR: works like a charm and has no icky chemical smell.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have 2 small dogs who completely forgot how to use pee pads when we moved into a house with carpet. They always wanted to pee on the carpet in our bedroom. I got a carpet shampooer and tried every name brand pet urine shampoo that swore it would get rid of the smell. All of them seemed to have a chemical smell to them. It overpowered the urine smell and as soon as it was dry, all you could smell was urine AGAIN! I had almost given up, then I found this! I googled “best carpet shampoo for pet urine”. This was what popped up. All the reviews were great, but I’ve been fooled by reviews before. I figured it couldn’t hurt to try, so I bought the smaller bottle. No chemical smell at all and it GOT RID OF THE URINE SMELL! It’s been a week since I used it and my bedroom still doesn’t smell like urine! This stuff is a life saver! I will definitely be buying again!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $23.99 (originally $34.99)

    11. 22% off a screaming goat button because screaming in the office is apparently "unprofessional"... but pressing a button and having a 'lil goat scream out, well that's just funny.

    Advertisement for Astro Fence with contact number, beside a novelty screaming goat button on a desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this for my wife to keep on her desk. She said it’s been a big hit in the office! If she or her coworkers are having a tough time, this lightens the mood with just the press of a button." —Daniel

    Price: $17.99 (originally $22.99)

    12. 29% off a RoboVac that lets you outsource the (somehow never-ending) chore of vacuuming! Just use the app to send your RoboVac out, and let it do the work to suck up dirt, debris, pet hair, and more.

    Robotic vacuum cleaner with an open dustbin full of pet hair, illustrating its cleaning efficiency for shoppers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok it’s been a little less than a week BUT we love this robot vacuum! As an early adopter of the robot vacuum idea, we’ve owned 3 of the big name one that originally came out with the concept. We’ve happily been emptying that little dust tray for over 10 years. When I saw that this model did its own emptying AND cutting of hair from the rollers I decided to jump in and get it despite not having a need for another robot vacuum…after all I have 2 that already work (the 3rd one was the original and it died long ago). In the short time we’ve had the Eufy L60 I can tell you it’s QUIETER than the other brand. The app used to map the cleaning and virtual “no-go” zones is super easy to use and eliminates the need for those additional little towers that serve as physical “no go” buffers (used with the other brand robovac). The Eufy L60 app gives me a daily report, including a map of what it did. I love that I’m not constantly having to empty it halfway through its scheduled task (like the other brand). It also uses a straight vacuum pattern, not the zig zagging that leaves you wondering if it got everything! Bottom line we’re sold. I was very reluctant to try a robovac brand that wasn’t the one originally put on the market BUT I’m glad I took the chance. Eufy is part of the Anker brand family. We own and trust many of their products so this helped sway our decision. They haven’t let us down. The L60 SES robovac is a keeper!" —CABGABBY

    Price: $199.99 (originally $279.99)

    13. Up to 29% off a Baggallini sling bag if you want something that'll hold more than a small purse or fanny pack but isn't as big as a backpack. Enter this perfectly sized (and quite stylish!) crossbody solution!

    Person with a black crossbody bag and white puffer jacket, outdoors
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I usually carry a large backpack, but it is so big and heavy, I decided to lighten my load up! This holds all I really need. I like that I can wear it in front so I can easily get to my things and keep an eye on them! I actually got it for an upcoming trip, but am using it everyday!" —Teresa

    Price: $67.12+ (originally $95, available in 14 colors and styles)

    14. 26% off a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets for an easy way to get rid of any build-up and odor lingering about in the thing that's supposed to clean your clothes. I'll take a fresh washing machine every time, please and thank you!

    Lemi Shine Washing Machine Cleaner box inside an empty washing machine drum, placed on the agitator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used my last “named brand” version yesterday but my washer still seemed unclean. I purchase these and received them the next day. I immediately opened the package and popped one into the washer according to the directions. Wow! What a difference. I will be purchasing these from now on. All the funk and gunk are gone from my front loader. It is difficult to clean well under the rubber gasket (or whatever it’s called). These tablets made it all so easy. The “other” tablets never made it this easy." —R.O.

    Price: $13.97 for 15 tablets (originally $18.97)

    15. 27% off a gorgeous double brushed duvet cover set since you deserve to snuggle up in soft, luxurious style. Tons of reviewers rave about the quality and extremely low price.

    A tidy bedroom with a large bed, elegant headboard, area rug, window with curtains, and a rocking chair
    amazon.com

    The set comes with one duvet cover and one pillow sham.

    Promising review: "I have to say I NEVER write reviews but I had to for this product! I am completely blown away with the quality of this product for the price. I had bought a duvet cover for a few hundred dollars and was convinced by the reviews on the product to purchase this and return the expensive one. I am sooo glad I did! I am obsessed with the color and how soft it is but not cheap/ thin or flimsy. It feels like it would cost a lot more! So happy with my purchase. Highly recommend." —cscott53

    Price: $26.99+ (originally $36.99+, available in sizes twin–California king and 40 colors)

    16. 34% off a Julep cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick if you want highly pigmented eye makeup that goes on smoothly, blends superbly, and sets perfectly — and is also waterproof, crease-proof, and super hydrating with vitamin C and E. Sign me up!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay. Okay. Listen, I have oily eyelids. Nothing stays on them, and I hate it. I avoid eyeshadow, especially sticks and creamy formulas. All eyeliners and mascaras smudge on me no matter what I do.

    Enter this eyeshadow stick. This stuff is perfection. I got Stone. It’s a beautiful matte color. (Almost purple taupe. ) It applies SO creamy and smooth. The blend/smudge side is great. And when this stuff sets, it sets. It blew my mind!

    Usually creamy= crease city. I prepared myself for the worst, and I loved being wrong. I want to buy all the colors. If you’re on the fence, buy it. It’s worth every single penny." —RayRay

    Price: $10.64+ (originally $16, available in 51 shades)

    17. 29% off a Presto stuffed waffle maker because just when you thought waffles couldn't get any better, you learned you could fill them with jam, Nutella, fruit, and more. Just load some batter into the waffle maker, add your stuffing ingredients, then add more batter, and cook as normal. Seems like a magic trick, but I promise it's the real deal.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg!!!!! This is the best buy ever!!! Easy to use, my 12 year old used it with ease. Cooks within minutes. With the right waffle recipe it's very fluffy. It heats really fast. Was so excited I didn't notice if there was a light to indicate if it ready but you can open it to check how brown you want it. My waffles came out with ease! I love it, we love it! ❤️" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $49.99 (originally $69.99)

    18. 46% off a heated eye massager to help soothe and relax overstrained, dry, and puffy eyes, which can improve sleep and alleviate migraine and sinus pain. Oh! I almost forgot — you can also stream your favorite tunes through the Bluetooth speaker!

    Reviewer falling asleep on couch with heated eye massager on face
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I absolutely LOVE this gadget! Perfect to relax and decompress after a long day or when extra stressed. We haven't used it long enough to see changes in sleep or dark circles yet (which would be an added bonus), however even without those results this is an amazing eye rub with just the right amount of pressure that gives you instant relief for sore tired eyes. Easy to use and adjust to different head sizes." —Kimberly A.

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $129.99, available in four colors)

    19. 36% off a hydroponics garden that will let you grow your own herbs and other plants right inside your home — and you can even control light, fan, and pump settings from the app! In other words, no more coming home from vacation to find your beautiful plant babies didn't make it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s garden with lettuce and herbs growing under the purple light
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This hydroponic system was my introduction to indoor gardening, and it’s been completely hands-off. Three weeks later and my two arugula plants have completely taken over! I’m going to have to start picking off leaves to make sure they don’t crowd out my other plants. It’s nice to be able to set the hydroponic system from my phone and keep track of my plants' life cycles. Haven’t tried growing any vegetables or fruits. It’s doing well for salad greens and herbs." —Erica Lewis

    Price: $89.99 (originally $179.99; available in three colors and four styles)

    20. 25% off a Clocky, the original runaway alarm clock on wheels, because you'll have to physically get out of bed and chase it around the room to turn it off. Annoying, but highly effective.

    A digital alarm clock on wheels displayed on a shelf, showing the time as 12:51
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My friends and family all know how terrible I am at waking up in the morning. Every alarm clock I have ever used has been defeated by my quick "hit snooze button" reflexes. So much so I find myself rushing for the door more often than I'd like. All that changed when I found clocky. CLOCKY WORKS! Clocky moves so I can't get comfortable or used to where the snooze button is placed. I easily carry clocky to any room in the house I choose to get cozy, relax, and watch some TV til I fall asleep on a work night. I LOVE CLOCKY and highly recommend giving clocky a chance because you will fall in love with the results. I am now actively waking up at the original time I set my alarm to and also staying up so I can have a productive day. Get clocky and save your day! ☆☆☆☆☆" —Valued customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $39.99, available in nine colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.