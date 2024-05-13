BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

    Save up to 67% on summer and self-care necessities, like a stand-up paddle board, a double hammock, a silk sleep mask, and more.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. 67% off an inflatable stand-up paddle board, because summer is just around the corner, and paddling around the lake, could become your new hobby! Reviewers rave about how easy and fun they are to use, especially since they can *also* be converted to a "kayak style."

    Person paddleboarding near the shore with an inflatable board beside them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought two of these to paddle around on. They worked great. Easy transport, easy to inflate and set up. Paddles are easily adjustable and easy to convert to 'kayak style' if you want to do that. Stable. Seem pretty sturdy. Very peaceful to paddle around in the morning watching for dolphins as the sun came up. Would definitely recommend with no reservation." —Benjamin R Schipper

    Price: $199.99 (originally $599.99, available in four colors)

    2. 50% off a silk sleep mask to slip on whenever you need some R&R. It's soft and luxurious while practically molding to your face, thanks to the adjustable headband and contoured design. The end result is peaceful rest in total darkness.

    Reviewer wearing the sleep mask, adjustable headband visible from side
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me tell you about the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask – it's not just an eye mask, it's a luxurious experience that transcends the realm of sleep. From the moment you slip it over your eyes, you're transported to a world of pure comfort and relaxation. Crafted from high-quality mulberry silk, this mask feels like a gentle caress against your skin, enveloping your eyes in a cocoon of softness. The ultra-smooth fabric ensures that every moment spent wearing this mask is pure bliss, indulging your senses and soothing your soul with each breath you take. But what truly sets this mask apart is its fully adjustable headband. Made from latex-free nylon elastic, it provides a custom fit that's perfect for any sleeping position. Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, or somewhere in between, this mask molds to your head with ease, ensuring a snug and secure fit all night long. I can't stress enough how much I love this mask. After trying countless others, I stumbled upon the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask, and I've never looked back. In fact, I've been buying these masks for the past four years, and each time I rip one, I eagerly purchase another without hesitation. If you're in search of the epitome of comfort, look no further than this eye mask. It's not just a purchase – it's an investment in your well-being and a commitment to a better night's sleep. Trust me, once you experience the luxury of the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask, you'll wonder how you ever slept without it." —Shadman Hassan

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.99, available in four styles)

    3. 49% off Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones that just about have it all: ultra comfy, cushiony fit, excellent sound quality with active noise cancellation (and transparency mode!), spatial audio, Android and iOS compatibility, and up to 40 hours of battery life. 🤩

    Two reviewers wearing the headphones take a selfie in a gym setting
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The passthrough mode is incredible!!! It Works so seamlessly I even forget I'm wearing them sometimes! The sound is amazing, and the noise cancelation is perfect. Get these. It's worth the price, and you will not regret it." —Honest Opinion

    Price: $179.95 (originally $349.99, available in four colors)

    4. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper since it can do all sorts of wonders for your skincare routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!

    Hand holding a rose quartz facial roller above a pink envelope with &quot;KATE EVE&quot; branding
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using the facial roller and guasha for a week. I use the roller to apply face serums in the morning and at night, and the guasha to scrape my skin during the day. Today I suddenly noticed that the fine line under my eyes are almost gone. I can’t believe it actually works! I kept looking in the mirror and even asked my husband, and he was surprised too! I really LOVE these tools! This is so worth it! On a side note, the package is also very pretty and fancy! I LOVE the pink color so much! I will buy this for my friends since they are such lovely and beautiful gifts!" —Kathy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $38)

    5. 57% off an air purifier because allergy season is upon us, and this will help filter out the dust, pollen, and other pollutants floating about in the air. It's not gonna completely fix your congestion, but you'll be shocked at how much easier it feels to breathe with this thing working overtime.

    Air purifier plugged in and operating, with visible control interface on top, placed on a home&#x27;s floor near a wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far I’m pretty impressed with this thing. Our house is a new build and seems really dusty, so I bought a couple of these to see if we can tame the dust a little bit. I just set this on ‘auto’ and let it do its thing. It kicks up automatically when I cook bacon, even though it isn’t right in the kitchen. There’s a light under the control panel that stays white when the air is good — it goes yellow/orange and then red when the quality is worse. The machine goes off when the room is dark unless you override and set it to a specific level. I like the read-out on this larger model — it is usually 99%, but still coming back up this AM after bacon. It is super quiet, but when it kicks up too high, you can hear it a little, not terribly loud, and doesn’t take long to clear the air, so to speak. Have only had these for a few days, but so far I'd say it is worth the $$ spent." —tooltimekaty

    Price: $106.95+ (originally $249.99; available in two colors)

    6. 47% off a snail mucin moisturizing face cream — and before you go crinkling your nose and scratching your head, just hear me out — it's jam-packed with hyaluronic acid and arginine (s/o to the snail slime!), A.K.A. two extremely hydrating and soothing ingredients for skin. This stuff can even help improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines, too.

    Woman holding a jar of the snail mucin face cream with visibly smooth and hydrated skin
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just tried this cream and I'm really happy with it so far! It’s the perfect consistency, not too thick or too watery. It's a very light cream that goes on so smooth and doesn't leave my skin feeling greasy or dry. The first time I added it to my skin routine, it was so noticeable the difference in how my skin looked and felt. My skin feels so soft and hydrated after using it. Definitely recommend!" —ChaKena Sparrow

    Price: $7.99 (originally $14.99)

    7. 32% off an Aquasonic electric toothbrush many reviewers say is equally as impressive as more expensive brands — and with 40,000 vibrations per minute, that totally checks out to me!

    the black toothbrush sitting on charging dock on reviewer&#x27;s bathroom counter next to mint toothpaste
    amazon.com

    Oh, and BTW, it comes with a travel case, charging dock, and EIGHT toothbrush replacement heads!

    Promising review: "I have been looking at electric toothbrushes for a while and just could not bring myself to pay $100/$150 (or MORE) for a toothbrush that has $10/$15 replacement heads. I started looking at cheaper options but was worried considering that you ALWAYS get what you pay for. I ended up settling on the AquaSonic Black Series because it had really great reviews and a whitening feature. I ordered it, and it was delivered only a few hours later, so shipping was at light speed! I pulled it out of the box and tried it out before bed and I was blown away. I cannot believe how clean my teeth felt. It was like I had just walked out of the dentist's office (SUPER cliche, I know... It's true, though). I immediately got in bed and ordered a second one for my husband. It was on the front porch before we woke up at 6:00 a.m., so again, lightspeed shipping! He tried it out and was also impressed. The vibration was a little too much for him, but he will get used to it! I have used the "Whitening" setting both times I used it, so it is obviously impossible to tell how that feature will work yet, but I have high hopes because overall from what I can tell, this is probably the best toothbrush I have ever owner and I used to have a $200 electric brush." —Emmyjak13

    Price: $39.95 (originally $58.95)

    8. 50% off a pair of silicone baking mats for a reusable alternative to parchment paper and tinfoil — and don't worry, reviewers say they're a piece of cake to clean. The only real dilemma here is whether to cook up something savory or sweet first.

    Trays with candied pecans cooling on a kitchen counter on the silicone baking mats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I first made caramelized, sweet, roasted pecans on these mats. This can be a sticky mess, however, the pecans and the baked-on sugar lifted off the mats easily. Clean-up was very quick and easy. Next, I roasted red beets on them. I was concerned that the baking mats might get stained. I was pleasantly surprised that the beets did not stain, and again, the mats were easy to wipe off. Very impressed. I would recommend these to a friend. I read in some reviews that they smelled funny. When I got them I did not notice any smell. Just to be safe I washed them in hot, soapy water. Next, before using them for food items, I put them in a 325-degree oven for about 15 minutes. Again, I did not notice any funny smell. As much as I like to roast vegetables, these baking mats are becoming one of my favorite, new kitchen necessities. I would not hesitate to buy them again." —N. E. Woodard

    Price: $9.98 (originally $19.99, available in three colors)

    9. 50% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.

    Reviewer using the tongue scraper on tongue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really like how sturdy, easy to use, and clean it is, as well as the fact that it comes with TWO! I've heard that cleaning your tongue first thing in the morning is super great for gut health, and so I've jumped on the bandwagon. I notice a great difference in my breath and overall oral hygiene." —Alexandra

    Price: $4.94 (originally $9.87) — clip the "50% off" coupon on the product page for this price.

    10. 47% off a colorful double hammock and stand that's gonna become your go-to lounge spot this summer. With a nine-foot-long steel stand and 450-pound capacity, it's supportive and comfy for the whole family.

    hammock set up on covered patio area with someone&#x27;s feet sticking out as they lounge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it. It is very comfortable and durable. I have a family of four. My husband, me, and two children were able to relax in this at the same time. Oh, and it is very sturdy. When i first bought it, whenever it rained, i used to take the hammock inside of the house. One day i forgot and it poured down rained outside that night. In the morning, the hammock was dry as can be. It is truly water resistant. So don't bother to bring it inside on those rainy days. Luv it." —Jennifer abraham

    Price: $63.99+ (originally $119.99, available in 17 colors)

    11. 42% off a Dracula garlic mincer, more affectionately known as ~Gracula~, to make your life both easier and more fun whenever you vant to crush some garlic.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and, months later, still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Price: $17.46 (originally $29.95) — clip the "30% off" coupon on the product page for this price.

    12. 30% off a pair of outdoor Bluetooth speakers that also function as tiki-style LED torch lights, meaning you can enjoy tunes and ~vibes~ for nine hours straight (on a single charge, that is).

    tikitunes speaker with the light turned on
    Amazon

    Tikitunes is a small business dedicated to making speakers look as good as they sound. The set of two speakers can be paired together to play the same song at the same time. 

    Promising review: "I purchased these to sit outside on my deck. Because of their size, I was skeptical that they would have super good sound, but I was pleasantly surprised. They are a great little speaker set and very pretty at night! They have gone with me to BBQs and the beach, and I will likely buy a second set for larger outdoor parties. Battery life is great, and they are easy to pair and operate with your smartphone." —cj1blue

    Price: $69.99 for two (originally $99.98)

    13. 45% off a darling pink velvet accent chair since it's a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑

    Pink upholstered chair with gold-colored legs on a carpeted floor, suitable for modern home decor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it! At first, I thought it was a little small, but I grew to be fond of it. It’s so comfy, strong and stable." —Rahma

    Price: $59.99 (originally $109.99)

    14. 26% off a narrow-mouth Hydoflask for a slim, sleek, and seriously thermo-regulating water bottle. We're talking ice cold for 24 hours or piping hot for 12, so no more lukewarm drinks for you!

    The white hydroflask in grass
    amazon.com

    I simply adore my Hydroflask. If you're someone like me who can't drink from a wide-mouthed water bottle without dumping water all over yourself, then you definitely need this easy-to-drink-from design! Pretty soon, you won't leave home without it. I don't.

    Promising review: "This bottle is amazing! This is my second HydroFlask. I have a larger 40 oz, but it doesn’t fit in my backpack, so I decided to get the 21oz bottle because it is not that heavy to carry on my backpack all day, along with my laptop and other necessities. No spill at all, mind you; this bottle is inside my backpack with my laptop all day, and I never had an accident! And the best part is that I walk everywhere hands-free 🙌 no tumblers to carry around and no spilling water everywhere 🫶" —maia

    Price: $25.97+ (originally $34.95, available in 14 colors and two other sizes)

    15. 40% off a pair of TikTok famous cooling pillows that are filled with a breathable and supportive plush gel fiber, which according to reviewers, results in the best sleep ever. TL;DR: These are just like those magical hotel pillows you love so much.

    A flattened pillow in plastic next to another pillow that has fully inflated
    Reviewer pushing the pillow to show how plush it is
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. They are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen

    "These had great reviews, but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft, but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey

    Price: $35.99 (originally $59.99, available in two sizes and two fill types) – clip the "40% off" coupon on the product page for this price

    16. 22% off a magnetic screen door so you can let the cool breeze in but keep the bugs out — not to mention, this makes it so much easier to walk in/out of the house yourself.

    Model walking through magnet screen door
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Works PERFECTLY! We purchased this item so that our dogs would be able to go in and out freely without there just being a wide opening into our house for bugs to just fly in, must say it was well worth the money! Our dogs run right in and out and it magnetizes perfectly back together each time! Definitely would recommend." —Taylor L.

    Price: $24.99 (originally $31.95)

    17. 24% off a sleek black bamboo bath tray that's really a must-have for anyone who loves a relaxing soak in the tub. Now you can really ~treat yoself~ and unwind with a glass of wine, your book, perhaps a TV show, and maybe even a candle while you enjoy the bubbles.

    Bath with bubbles while tray holds shampoo, conditioner, brush, washcloth above
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Well made! Sturdy! And it even matches my bathroom perfectly! What a nice, luxurious thing to have on a spa day, which is once a week when I hide away with a book, bath bomb, and this tray full of pampering items within handy reach! Every mom needs one! I also think this would make a wonderful gift. I intend to do that for Mother's Day for my daughter-in-laws, with a gift bag of bath bombs, candles, a gift card for the bookstore, a box of candy, and loofah sponges, along with this tray! 🥰" —KikiBird

    Price: $31.97 (originally $42, also available in nine other styles)

    18. 26% off a pack of fruit fly trappers to help you eliminate those pesky little buggers as soon as they start to populate (which, I swear, happens in the blink of an eye). Just set this out and watch as they get helplessly trapped. *muahahaha*

    reviewer photo of an apple shaped fruit fly trap sitting on a ledge
    reviewer photo of the inside of a fruit fly trapper with dozens of fruit flies stuck in a sticky substance at the bottom
    www.amazon.com

    Each trap lasts up to 45 days. Just place the traps where you've spotted fruit flies before and empty half of the lure bottle into the trap.

    Promising review: "Our home was infested with fruit flies. As a household of minimal fresh produce and a mostly nitrate rich menu, we were confused and horrified when these tiny, evil bastards took over our house. These apple traps are LEGIT. Within an hour or less they had captured a good amount of flies. I just bought more." —MotherofChaos

    Price: $33.99 for 12 traps (originally $45.99)

    19. 35% off the latest Amazon Echo smart speaker boasting even deeper bass and rich sound because your favorite songs deserve to be heard in high-quality audio. Plus, it can do all sorts of handy things, like set alarms, turn on/off the lights, connect to Alexa, and more!

    Reviewer&#x27;s black Echo sphere speaker sitting on desk with blue glow beneath
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I received this in the mail less than one hour ago. After a simple setup, I cannot stop using it. This is the most impressive speaker system I have ever had. Long gone are the days of extra woofers, tweeters, and standing speakers. This orb packs a punch with incredible sound. You need not spend another dime on expensive sound equipment. Buy this, set it up in two minutes, and play your favorite songs. You will feel like you are in front of the artist. The sound is like the Maxell commercial but better." —BakedPrairie 

    Price: $64.99 (originally $99.99, available in three colors)

    20. 40% off a tabletop firepit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size for making S’mores or for simply sitting around enjoying the dancing flames. I love that you can use it indoors or outdoors. You just pour a little of the liquid fuel into the base. I add probably an inch worth, and it will go for around 20 mins. There is a lid you can smother the flame out with. It’s a heavy stone and looks very pretty! Small enough you can move it wherever you want, or take it to someone else’s house. Glad we got this instead of a big outdoor firepit." —Michelle M.

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99; available in four colors and two styles)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.