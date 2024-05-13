All The Best Deals At Amazon This Week

1. 67% off an inflatable stand-up paddle board, because summer is just around the corner, and paddling around the lake, could become your new hobby! Reviewers rave about how easy and fun they are to use, especially since they can *also* be converted to a "kayak style."
2. 50% off a silk sleep mask to slip on whenever you need some R&R. It's soft and luxurious while practically molding to your face, thanks to the adjustable headband and contoured design. The end result is peaceful rest in total darkness.
3. 49% off Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones that just about have it all: ultra comfy, cushiony fit, excellent sound quality with active noise cancellation (and transparency mode!), spatial audio, Android and iOS compatibility, and up to 40 hours of battery life. 🤩
4. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper since it can do all sorts of wonders for your skincare routine, like reduce puffiness and fine lines, ease muscle tension, and help make sure your serums and moisturizers are fully absorbed into the skin. All it takes is a few highly relaxing minutes of rolling and scraping a day!
5. 57% off an air purifier because allergy season is upon us, and this will help filter out the dust, pollen, and other pollutants floating about in the air. It's not gonna completely fix your congestion, but you'll be shocked at how much easier it feels to breathe with this thing working overtime.
6. 47% off a snail mucin moisturizing face cream — and before you go crinkling your nose and scratching your head, just hear me out — it's jam-packed with hyaluronic acid and arginine (s/o to the snail slime!), A.K.A. two extremely hydrating and soothing ingredients for skin. This stuff can even help improve skin elasticity and reduce fine lines, too.
7. 32% off an Aquasonic electric toothbrush many reviewers say is equally as impressive as more expensive brands — and with 40,000 vibrations per minute, that totally checks out to me!
8. 50% off a pair of silicone baking mats for a reusable alternative to parchment paper and tinfoil — and don't worry, reviewers say they're a piece of cake to clean. The only real dilemma here is whether to cook up something savory or sweet first.
9. 50% off a pair of stainless steel tongue scrapers to usher in an era of oral hygiene like you've never experienced before. You'll be amazed at how much cleaner your tongue looks and feels, which will help give you fresher breath and maybe even improve your sense of taste.
10. 47% off a colorful double hammock and stand that's gonna become your go-to lounge spot this summer. With a nine-foot-long steel stand and 450-pound capacity, it's supportive and comfy for the whole family.
11. 42% off a Dracula garlic mincer, more affectionately known as ~Gracula~, to make your life both easier and more fun whenever you vant to crush some garlic.
12. 30% off a pair of outdoor Bluetooth speakers that also function as tiki-style LED torch lights, meaning you can enjoy tunes and ~vibes~ for nine hours straight (on a single charge, that is).
Tikitunes is a small business dedicated to making speakers look as good as they sound. The set of two speakers can be paired together to play the same song at the same time.
Promising review: "I purchased these to sit outside on my deck. Because of their size, I was skeptical that they would have super good sound, but I was pleasantly surprised. They are a great little speaker set and very pretty at night! They have gone with me to BBQs and the beach, and I will likely buy a second set for larger outdoor parties. Battery life is great, and they are easy to pair and operate with your smartphone." —cj1blue
Price: $69.99 for two (originally $99.98)
13. 45% off a darling pink velvet accent chair since it's a stylish piece of furniture that can double as your royal throne. Your Majesty, please sit down and relax. 👑
14. 26% off a narrow-mouth Hydoflask for a slim, sleek, and seriously thermo-regulating water bottle. We're talking ice cold for 24 hours or piping hot for 12, so no more lukewarm drinks for you!
15. 40% off a pair of TikTok famous cooling pillows that are filled with a breathable and supportive plush gel fiber, which according to reviewers, results in the best sleep ever. TL;DR: These are just like those magical hotel pillows you love so much.
Promising reviews: "I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. They are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen
"These had great reviews, but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft, but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey
Price: $35.99 (originally $59.99, available in two sizes and two fill types) – clip the "40% off" coupon on the product page for this price
16. 22% off a magnetic screen door so you can let the cool breeze in but keep the bugs out — not to mention, this makes it so much easier to walk in/out of the house yourself.
Promising review: "Works PERFECTLY! We purchased this item so that our dogs would be able to go in and out freely without there just being a wide opening into our house for bugs to just fly in, must say it was well worth the money! Our dogs run right in and out and it magnetizes perfectly back together each time! Definitely would recommend." —Taylor L.
Price: $24.99 (originally $31.95)
17. 24% off a sleek black bamboo bath tray that's really a must-have for anyone who loves a relaxing soak in the tub. Now you can really ~treat yoself~ and unwind with a glass of wine, your book, perhaps a TV show, and maybe even a candle while you enjoy the bubbles.
18. 26% off a pack of fruit fly trappers to help you eliminate those pesky little buggers as soon as they start to populate (which, I swear, happens in the blink of an eye). Just set this out and watch as they get helplessly trapped. *muahahaha*
Each trap lasts up to 45 days. Just place the traps where you've spotted fruit flies before and empty half of the lure bottle into the trap.
Promising review: "Our home was infested with fruit flies. As a household of minimal fresh produce and a mostly nitrate rich menu, we were confused and horrified when these tiny, evil bastards took over our house. These apple traps are LEGIT. Within an hour or less they had captured a good amount of flies. I just bought more." —MotherofChaos
Price: $33.99 for 12 traps (originally $45.99)
19. 35% off the latest Amazon Echo smart speaker boasting even deeper bass and rich sound because your favorite songs deserve to be heard in high-quality audio. Plus, it can do all sorts of handy things, like set alarms, turn on/off the lights, connect to Alexa, and more!
20. 40% off a tabletop firepit so you can enjoy a cozy firelight ambiance and roast ooey-gooey marshmallows whenever and wherever your heart desires. What ~s'more~ could you ask for?
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.