    Aerie's Black Friday Sale Is Here With Major Deals On Athleisure

    Save up to 40% on bras, leggings, tops, and more.

    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    If you love cute and comfy clothes and undergarments, then listen up — this one's for you! Aerie's Black Friday sale is happening now with up to 40% off the collection, plus tons of deals on jeans, undies, and more. It's the perfect time to stock up on stylish athleisure, sweaters, bras — basically, everything you love from Aerie.

    Disney

    *That look when you hear Aerie is having their Black Friday sale, and you're about to save big.*

    The sooner you shop, the sooner you'll be lounging about in buttery soft Aerie clothes – so get to it! Here are some of our top picks:

    1. A pair of colorful patterned crew socks that really do check all the boxes: soft as clouds ✅ cozy and warm ✅ cute and stylish ✅.

    the green socks with white patterns
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Bought several as a gift, absolute quality!! Decided to treat myself, as well! A+" —NieNic

    Price: $5.97 (originally $9.97; available in five colors)

    2. A longline V-neck sports bra since it's equally cute as a (low-impact) workout top or casual tank. Oh, and did I mention it's buttery soft?!

    Model posing outside with hip popped wearing grey sports bra with matching crossover leggings
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Compared to big name workout brands, this is hands down just as wonderful if not better! Buttery soft, great fit!" —JFCW

    Price: $20 (originally $39.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and nine colors)

    3. A flowy crossover short — is it a pair of athletic shorts or a cute, flirty skirt? Well, why can't it be both?

    model wearing the white shorts
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I loce these shorts for running errands and working out. I also have them in balck which is why I bought these as well. If you're thinking about buying them, just do it!" —Emilee

    Price: $32.97 (originally $54.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and four colors)

    4. A ribbed tank if you need a comfy (and cute, of course!) layer for underneath all your winter flannels and sweaters. Or maybe just for lounging around the house in sweats, you do you.

    Model wearing the grey tank with black sweatpants
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this tank, its so simple but stylish enough to be worn on its own and still not be basic. Plus, it fits super well. It's very long but I like that. Love the color too!" —Siena

    Price: $11.97 (originally $19.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and four colors)

    5. A pair of leggings with a brushed, silky-soft feel on the inside, pockets *and* an extra chic drawstring tie on the front. It's the jogger-legging crossover we've been waiting for! 😍

    model wearing the leggings in gray
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Wow!! These are soft like sweats but fit like leggings. And have pockets and a cute drawstring. What’s not to love? Sometimes leggings can make my legs look weird but these don’t. I just ordered another grey pair and a black pair. They fit perfectly. " —Dragonfly

    Price: $29.97 (originally $49.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL, including short and long fits, and two colors)

    6. A festive quarter-zip sweatshirt so you can be super cozy and comfy without sacrificing your holiday spirit hehe. I will be wearing this post holiday feast, rest assured.

    model in the red holiday quarter zip
    Aerie

    Promising review: "So soft. It’s definitely oversized but beautiful color and so soft." —MindyM

    Price: $38.97 (originally $64.9; available in sizes XXS–XXL and six other colors and patterns)

    7. A pair of crossover flare leggings because these pants scream ATTITUDE and are exactly what you need when you're feeling extra sassy 'n fierce.🔥

    Model in the pink leggings stepping onto patio
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I will never buy another pair of jeans, leggings, yoga pants or bras from anywhere else. My leggings fit my mom pooch perfectly & the leggings snatch my waist in. I love the option to buy short for how short my legs are. Everything is so stinky cute with the best material ever. I wish I could kiss your designers because they are doing everything right!!!!!! These by far are my favorite leggings in my set I bought. I’ll buy 100 more!!" —Mama Allen

    Price: $32.97 (originally $59.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL, including short and long fits, and in eight colors)

    8. A distressed V-neck boyfriend tee to pair with leggings for that oversized slouchy laidback look, which I promise you, is very on trend these days. It's the perfect outfit for cozying up on the couch or casual outings.

    Model posing in black tee with booty shorts
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Always good, never disappoint me. Great t-shirt. Small size feels like oversize, but I love this fit. Material feels awesome too. Thank you always, AE!" —Joanne

    Price: $14.97 (originally $24.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors)

    9. A soft and stretchy jumpsuit designed to hug your body while also providing just a smidge of support. Reviewers are obsessed with how unbelievably comfy and stylish it is, so don't be surprised if you can't take it off.

    Model in the teal jumpsuit
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I just got the black jumpsuit and omg, lemme tell you guys, it is FANTASIC! For refrence, I’m a shorter and curvier girl with a bigger bust, so I was worried that the cups wouldnt fit right and that my stomach would stick out too much. I got the Large (Short) size, and Im SO glad I bit the bullet and bought it, because it is SO comfortable. 100000/10 reccomend this jumpsuit for any girlies that are interested in it: curvy, busty, and all inbetween!" —Breanna

    Price: $52.80 (originally $88, available in sizes XXS–XXL, including short and long fits, and four colors)

    10. A fan-favorite bike short that's stretchy, sleek, and supportive with the beloved crossover-waist. Can you ever have too many pairs of stylish athletic shorts? No.

    Model lounging on pier in black shorts and floral crop top
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Completely obsessed. I have been living in these shorts since I bought them. They are the perfect staple for summer with an oversized tee or tank. They are comfortable, stretchy, great length, and don’t ride up!" —Hannah

    Price: $20.97 (originally $34.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL)

    You can check out the rest of Aerie's Black Friday sale right now! Happy cozy cuddling!

