Level Up Your Parenting Game With These 40 TikTok-Approved Products

1. A whale bath toy that spins around and spouts water like a fountain whenever you place it in the filled tub. Don't forget the flashing lights — it'll add a bit of a ~party~ vibe to bathtime!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me do it. My daughter loves this! It stops spraying water as soon as it is no longer in the water. It's very calming. I've even stolen it for my own baths." —Lauren Trifone
"Worth every penny! My little one loves bath time, and this makes it even more fun! The water spout is awesome and gets taller the longer it sits in the water. The lights are an extra bonus! If you're thinking about buying — do it! Your little one will love this." —Ahliilai
2. An ingenious cup catcher specifically designed for sippy cups — we've all had those days when a supposed indestructible cup breaks when your child hurls it toward the ground, leaving you with a huge puddle to clean up. Now you and your kid can enjoy mealtime without worrying about splashes!
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
3. A pack of Crayola Globbles for the littles with *lots* of extra energy to burn off. Let them embrace their chaotic side and hurl these sticky blobs on the wall or the ceiling. They'll be absolutely delighted to see them stick, and you'll be delighted that they don't leave behind any sticky residue!
Promising review: "My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." —Amazon Customer
4. A sunscreen applicator if applying sunscreen on your kid is always a battle. Now all you have to do is add the sunscreen to this bottle and let the sponge on the other end easily apply it. And your hands won't get super messy! Win, win!
Solar Buddies is a small biz based in the UK, founded by two moms, who set out to develop a product that would make applying sunscreen on kiddos easier.
Promising review: "I hesitated, but I originally saw this item on TikTok and knew it would make life SO MUCH easier when it comes to putting sunscreen on myself and my kids, and I have to say, I am NOT disappointed!! The sunscreen goes on so smoothly and evenly, and I feel like I will be saving so much sunscreen now that I'm not just squirting a huge glob in my hands and spending so much time trying to rub in a ridiculous amount into mine and my children's skin. My only regret with buying these is that I wish I would have bought a couple more so that I could have different ones for each of the sunscreens we use! But I will be recommending these to everyone!" —Carmen
5. A food and juice box holder because everyone knows that the *second* you give your kid a juice box or a food pouch, they'll end up squeezing it all over themselves. Now they'll have two handles to grab onto for a mess-free experience!
Promising review: "BEST THINGS EVER!! My little one is 10 months old and a little miss independent. She HATES when I have to help feed her. She LOVES the applesauce pouches, but always squeezes them and makes the biggest mess ever! I thought these would be worth a shot. I was right!! Works awesome for her with juice boxes, too! AND she's happy because mommy doesn't have to help!! I would definitely buy them again, and I told EVERYONE with littles how much they need to buy these!" —Kaila
6. And, a pack of silicone pouch lids that attach right to the top of a squeeze pouch. They're designed to only let food through if your child is actively sucking on it, so you don't have to worry about spills (or your child squeezing out all the food just for *fun*)!
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising reviews: "I am OBSESSED. I saw these on a TikTok and ran to Amazon...so glad I did! My toddler loves yogurt/applesauce pouches but started purposely dumping and squeezing the contents out. But these make it absolutely impossible for her to do that without making it difficult to eat! I tested them, and it’s SO easy to drink out of, but I was unable to squeeze anything out. 10/10 recommend. I’m definitely buying more" —Amanda
7. A silicone finger puppet toothbrush to teach your little one the importance of toothbrushing and dental hygiene early on! The soft bristles will massage your baby's sore teething gums and any little teefs that are starting to sprout!
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but this has been a game changer for us! I have a 13-month-old who hates having her teeth brushed (we tried EVERYTHING before getting this). We've only had it for two days, and there have been no tears since getting it! I let her brush with her regular toothbrush and then follow up with this. She loves it!" —Tyler Parsons
8. A sleep-training alarm clock that'll let your kid know if it's an appropriate time to get out of bed. If the clock is red, that means they should still be in bed, and then once the clock glows green, they can greet the day! This is a lifesaver for anyone with a toddler who has stubbornly started to wake up at 5:30 a.m. every day for no reason at all.
Promising review: "My 2-year-old started getting up at 6:30 instead of 7:30 and was ready for the day. I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered it and explained to him how if Mella is red, we have to sleep, and when Mella turns green, it’s time to play. The first night, he sat up a couple times in the night and looked at it and laid back down. We’ve been using it for almost a week, and he stays in bed until it’s green without any crying or complaining, so it fixed my problem so fast! You do have to toggle the night light on to red if you want it in all night. You could choose other colors, too, but red and green worked well since he has a car seat with red and green stop lights, so easy connection. Anyways, I highly recommend it! He loves to check on Mella during the day and see if it’s asleep." —Mpt2
9. A nifty car seat buckle release tool because nothing is more frustrating than fighting with the car seat buckle when your kid's crying or you're already running late for something. It'll also save your and your little one's fingers from any painful pinches!
Promising review: "I got this because I have three kids, and since I have captain chairs, my 4-year-old sits in the third row. I can toss it back to him after I’ve parked or when I’m in the carpool line and he can unbuckle himself and then unbuckle his siblings and I don’t have to climb in the car. It’s GREAT! I also like how it doesn’t attach to the car seat like some similar products, and I can keep it up front while the car is moving. So much safer!" —Amazon Customer
10. A foldable indoor slide that might just become your kid's favorite activity during playtime. You can pop it upright in the middle of your living room and then fold it up flat to store it away when they're done playing. Because it's easy to transport, this is perfect to take to their grandparents' house whenever they go visit!
Promising review: "I got this for my 2-year-old daughter's birthday and she LOVES it. She is a little nervous on the playground and she took to this right away. It folds down easily and sets up easily — the design is brilliant. It was actually so easy that I watched the 30-second setup video just to be sure I got it right lol. My 8-year-old son got on it too and it held up. We live in an apartment so this is something that she can climb on safely without taking up a ton of space. Love this product!!" —jenna
11. A JellyCap aka a drink cap that will fit on most water bottles so you can turn pretty much anything (even yogurt bottles!) into a mess-free cup. These can be used with or without a straw!
Promising reviews: "Hands down one of my best Amazon purchases for my girl! I love finding hidden gems like this to make parenting a little easier lol. We go camping a lot and these are life savers and save me so much time washing and re-washing sippy cups! Plus my daughter can now be trusted with her beloved Danimal yogurt! A win for mom and a win for my very satisfied and not yogurt covered 1.5-year-old! Great idea!!" —Ab223
12. A self-feeding baby bottle that will really save the day if you're on a long car ride and your baby gets hungry. Instead of having to hold the bottle upright, this hands-free bottle comes with an anti-colic feeding tube with a nipple on the end that looks and functions just like a regular bottle.
Promising review: "I love these bottles so much! My baby loves to move around and kick and doesn’t like to really be held while eating. This is the best thing ever!!! Also when on car rides, it's super useful. Of course, always watch your babies. I think this is best for older babies maybe over 3 months. :) But other than that, I love this product!!" —Andrea Land
