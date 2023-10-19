30 Durable Shoes To Wear To All Your Fall Activities

1. A pair of super-sturdy, high-quality Chelsea boots everyone should own a pair of. You'll instantly realize how smart of a purchase you made when you discover these can go with literally any outfit you pick out this fall.
Promising review: "After a lot of worry about getting the right fit, I took the advice given by the reviewers and the company and ordered a half size larger. They fit great! The leather is beautiful. They smell really good. They look very suave and debonair. I’m sitting on the sofa watching TV because I don’t want to take them off. I debated a long time and worried a lot about buying these boots because of some of the negative reviews, but I’m glad I went with the majority of reviews. They were not too narrow and fit comfortably. They also were not too long. They are the look that I was going for. A dressier look than my normal work boots that I bum around in. I’m very happy with these classy boots!!" —CMaxDavis
Get them from Amazon for $160 (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).
2. A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots so you can embrace your outdoorsy side this fall and go on some nature hikes to get an up-close view of all those changing leaves.
I've owned these hiking boots for the past three years and I absolutely love them! When I bought them, I was looking for something with ankle support because I have really weak ankles and was sick of rolling them whenever I misstepped while hiking. They do a great job at keeping my feet protected and supported during hikes, and I love that I don't have to worry about it raining or being soggy on the trail thanks to the waterproofness. Lastly, I love that they're not too heavy or bulky — if you're already climbing up a mountain, the last thing you need is extra weight on your feet!
Promising review: "I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable." —Louise M.
Get them from Amazon for $67.72+ (available in sizes 5–12, two widths, and 17 colors).
Psst: this item is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
3. Or these more fashion-forward lace-up boots from Thesus that you can wear straight from the hiking trail to brunch with your besties. This fashion brand is all about sustainability, so these boots are made with recycled wool and repurposed plastic.
Thesus is a POC woman-led small business based in Ontario, Canada, creating sustainable outdoor footwear that looks good and is comfortable. They use material that's 90% sustainable and traceable.
Promising review: "I really love these boots. They are extremely comfortable and there was no breaking in period. I sized up as recommended, and they fit perfectly. I can wear them with an insole and thick socks. If you plan to wear them with just a thin sock, you could probably stick to your usual size. I’ve gone on several hikes since getting these, and they don’t rub at all. I think I’ll end up getting another color because I like them so much. And they look cute!" —Norah
Get it from Thesus for $198 (available in EU sizes 36–46 and 12 colors).
4. A pair of endlessly supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks that you can slip right into and go on your merry way. These have built-in arch support and a foam insole, so if you have a trip coming up this fall that involves a lot of walking, you should *definitely* pack these.
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $48+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 27 designs).
5. A pair of chunky boots with two super-trendy design details — a sturdy lug sole and a sock-like design going up the ankle. If your main objective this fall is to actually stick with the trends, this is the boot for you.
Promising review: "They're very cute and high quality! The only thing is they are a little snug to slip on and off, but they are extremely comfortable. They are wide set, which is perfect to wear thicker socks with. And the bottom has stars! I want them in every color." —Angie
Get them from Amazon for $39.54+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 19 colors and styles).
Psst: this item is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
6. Classic waterproof duck boots — they're practically screaming at me to wear them any time I head outside this fall.
Promising review: "I am thrilled with these boots! I took a chance on them and went to Seattle in the winter hoping they would keep my feet dry and comfy. They did not disappoint! We hiked, walked on beaches, it rained, and it snowed, and I wore these boots every day and my feet were always warm and dry, and they held up perfectly. Not to mention they looked great! :) They made this pregnant lady very happy and I highly recommend them." —L.McDaniel
Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 27 colors).
7. Knit and faux-fur-lined booties to keep your toes extra warm on those chilly fall nights full of bonfires, hayrides, and jumping into leaf piles.
Promising review: "Nothing but good things to say about these boots. Absolutely love them! I have big feet (size 10) and was concerned these boots would make my feet look huge. Not the case at all! I love them and they’re my new favorite pair of shoes. They’re a tiny bit tight with thick socks on, but I’m sure they’ll stretch a little with time like all shoes. These boots look cute with some leggings and thick socks, and by themselves with some skinny jeans. 10/10 would definitely recommend!" —jackie kessler
Get them from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in sizes 5.5–10 and two colors).
8. Slip-on mules that are giving some serious cool fashion blogger vibes. They transition super well from season to season— just imagine how great they'll look with jeans and a flannel top!
9. Microsuede ankle booties so versatile, you're bound to wear these at least three times a week. Pair them with straight leg jeans, your favorite skirt, or even tights and a cute fall dress.
Promising review: "Yesss. I was looking to replace a far more expensive pair of boots (I wear a size 12). I'm so surprised at the look and fit of these shoes. Nailed it, Amazon!" —Allison Buck
Get them from Amazon for $38+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in five colors).
Psst: this item is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
10. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars — these are fall staples for a reason! This is the rare shoe that actually looks better after years of wear because they look more lived in and feel more comfortable, like they've molded to the shape of your foot.
Promising review: "I've been wearing these shoes for many years now and I've had at least a dozen pairs of just the basic black Chuck Taylors, and each holds up just as well as the one before it. Definitely an amazing workhorse of a shoe, and also timeless and stylish!" —Shawn K.
Get them from Converse for $65 (available in men's sizes 3–16 and women's sizes 5–18, in standard or wide widths, in 14 colors, and with customization). You can check out other styles here.
11. Some braided heel sandals if you're always looking for the perfect shoe to wear to any kind of nice fall event like baby showers or weddings. You'll look super fashion-forward showing off the braided straps, and the not-too-high block heel will leave you feeling confident and most importantly NOT in pain.
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 12 colors and styles).
12. A pair of sport shoes that are so lightweight, you might just forget you're wearing anything on your feet at all! You'll love wearing these on long walks to admire the changing leaves in your neighborhood.
Promising review: "I love love love these shoes! I am a combat boots-wearing gal and I purchased these shoes for work. Not only do they look darn good but they are beyond comfy, even after a 12 hour service industry shift. They are incredibly breathable. The speed laces are fast and help with the perfect fit. The shoe laces are sturdy and quite lengthy. They are soft, incredibly lightweight and durable. I would definitely purchase these again!" —Pleazantry
Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 14 colors).
13. Or a pair of durable Wonesion nonslip sneakers because who doesn't love making a statement with their footwear?! The best part is they provide stellar support and cushion, so you'll be tempted to wear these nearly every day.
Promising review: "These shoes are amazing! When I first tried them on, I was a bit skeptical because of the support. It's something that I never felt wearing a shoe. I thought, 'Great, here comes a blister.' NOPE. The support in these shoes, is absolutely incredible. I'm on my feet A LOT while at work. During the 14 out of the 16 hours I work, I'm walking or running around halls to keep up with patients/clients. And let me just say WOW! The comfortability is astonishing. I figured that since they are a little heavy, that my feet would be tired, or even puffy and swollen – NOPE. ABSOLUTELY NOT. My feet feel great after I take them off. No blisters, the fit is great. I'm OBSESSED with these shoes. After I'm done writing this review, I'm ordering another pair! These shoes are the real deal." —Kay
Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors).
14. Classic Dr. Martens combat boots that are so worthy of the investment because once you break them in, you'll be rocking these for literal decades to come.
15. Italian leather day heels because wearing heels shouldn't mean ending the day in a whimpering pile of pain. The two-inch block heel is sturdy and supportive, and the elastic backing conforms to your feet so there's no slippage in the back when you walk. Bonus: they're casual enough to wear with your new pair of jeans you bought just for the chilly fall weather.
Promising review: "The perfect blend of class and comfort. I can wear these all day, every day. They look great with workwear and with denim/casual outfits. Fits TTS. I have these in 3 colors (so far)!" —hes2113
Get it from Everlane for $131 (originally $175; available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors).
16. Chunky-heel booties that come in a variety of different colors, but we're partial to the white ones because they'll help you stand out in a sea full of black, brown, and beige boots this fall.
Promising review: "Chic at a low cost. I was iffy because the price point was so low, I was scared they'd be costumey. But these boots are a killer mod and chic addition to my wardrobe. Fall in California. Arrived without a scratch, double wrapped in tissue paper with a branded box. They have a zipper on the outside for decoration and a true zipper on the inside to get on and off. UPDATE: I've worn them out three times now (twice for grocery runs and once to work) they are very comfortable but are losing their shape a bit. Not necessarily a bad thing (I'm not docking any stars) since I'm interested to see how this faux leather will wear in." —Sasha McKinley-Yunker
Get them from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 12 colors).
17. A pair of black platform booties you'll be stomping around in all autumn long. Just imagine how satisfying it'll be crunching leaves with these bad boys!
Promising review: "I bought these black platform boots for the added height to wear with my dress pants so I didn't have to hem. They are perfect! They are so comfortable, so I can wear them for nine hours straight at work! With the thick heel, I can take the stairs up and down and not have any worries like I do when I wear skinny heels. They even look cute with jeans." —Tricia Thomas
Get them from Amazon for $36.79+ (available in sizes 5.5–10).