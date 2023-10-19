30 Durable Shoes To Wear To All Your Fall Activities

I've owned these hiking boots for the past three years and I absolutely love them! When I bought them, I was looking for something with ankle support because I have really weak ankles and was sick of rolling them whenever I misstepped while hiking. They do a great job at keeping my feet protected and supported during hikes, and I love that I don't have to worry about it raining or being soggy on the trail thanks to the waterproofness. Lastly, I love that they're not too heavy or bulky — if you're already climbing up a mountain, the last thing you need is extra weight on your feet!

Promising review: "I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable." —Louise M.

