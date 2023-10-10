If You *Still* Haven’t Shopped This Fall Prime Day, Here Are 43 Things Under $50 That Are All Winners

Popular products from this list
A set of "floating" kitchen knives for 43% off because it looks wicked cool and it'll satisfy all your chopping, slicing, and dicing needs, and then some with the included sharpener, peeler, and kitchen scissors.
Select Crocs for up to 57% off (including up to 41% off Classic Crocs) that are lightweight and durable, so you can wear them for hours without feeling weighed down. Plus, they come in a TON of colors to match every outfit in your closet making them PERF for any situation.
A *TON* of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off — reviewers love this for the softness of the matte color, how buildable and long-lasting it is, and how it doesn't crack or leave skin feeling dry.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends toay! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.