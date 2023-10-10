BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You *Still* Haven’t Shopped This Fall Prime Day, Here Are 43 Things Under $50 That Are All Winners

    Because there’s no reason to spend over $50 on something later when you could spend under $50 on it now.

    Ciera Velarde
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Negesti Kaudo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends toay! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

    Hands opening the box of strips
    Amazon

    It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth - the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    2. Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It skips the traditional bleaching products to help make it more comfortable for sensitive teeth.

    Reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using white strips
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    3. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 46% off that'll put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

    4. A single-serve Keurig coffee machine for 52% off since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.

    reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

    Price: $47.50 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    5. The Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!) — you can simply plug it into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

    The remote and tv plug in stick
    Amazon

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99)

    You can also get 58% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $19.99!

    6. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer for 38% off — the ever-popular device that has *thousands* of 5-star ratings from Amazon customers. I mean, the jaw-dropping before and after photos really speak for themselves.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!

    Promising review: "I wish I had discovered this sooner because it has saved me countless hours on blow drying, straightening, and curling my hair. I have extremely frizzy, wavy hair that has extremely kinky waves at the roots. Typically I let it air dry then spend about 30+ mins straightening and curling. If I must blow dry, it turns into a huge ball of frizz that requires even more time to straighten. I’m not skilled enough to use a round brush and blowdryer together, but that’s essentially what this tool is in one! After showering, spray in product (I love OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray), let hair air dry 50-75%, then get to work! I use medium speed and it takes me less than 20 minutes, and I have A LOT of thick hair." —Heather R.

    Price: $27.91 (originally $44.99; available in two colors)

    7. A milk frother up to 33% off you can use for traditional hot frothing *or* to create your own cold foam (Take THAT, Starbucks mermaid!!). Reviewers are obsessed with how thick and creamy the froth gets, even from low fat and almond milks, and just how *fast* it works to fully froth in just one minute.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the milk frother in action.

    Promising review: "I have tried several at-home latte makers. I have found the specialty makers to be too large in my small kitchen, a pain to clean, and intimidating to use. I tried this inexpensive little frother after seeing its great reviews. I’m pleased to report it has outperformed all of them. It takes less than a minute to froth milk that comes out thick and creamy, just like at a coffee shop. I have used it with almond milk and regular and they both come out beautifully. I pour it over a bit of very strong coffee from my French press mixed with some Trader Joe’s sipping chocolate. Just perfect. It’s the first at-home mocha that doesn’t leave me feeling deprived of my fancy coffee fix. As a bonus, it’s very easy to use — plug and play, really —s mall to store, and it cleans up like a breeze. I would recommend cleaning right after use though, ask milk tends to stick to surfaces quickly and become difficult to remove. I highly recommend this product, without reservation. Enjoy!" —Placeholder

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $44.99; available in three colors)

    8. An American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik Water Flosser for 50% off that can improve gum health and claims to remove up to 99.9% of plaque with good 'ol water pressure, and make it especially easier to maneuver around braces, implants, and other dental work!

    The waterpik in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So...this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4mm and 5mm periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss, I also had to get a very uncomfortable deep gum pocket cleaning. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding to floss, even though I needed it very much. My gums were red, swollen, and inflamed because I was in the early stages of periodontal disease. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days my gums were noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly! Also this flosser can be somewhat loud, but definitely gets the job done. Brought this with my own money and this is an honest testimonial/review. I will be back with an update on what mm my gum pockets will be!" —Ebony

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    9. A veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

    Price: $23.95 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)

    10. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

    11. A pair of Levi's uber-popular 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans for up to 59% off designed with a mid-rise and a medium amount of stretch for a perfect and comfy fit every time you slip them on.

    the reviewer in the jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok, I’m SHOCKED by how much I love these jeans!! For reference, I’m a very athletic build- 5’4” 39-27-39 measurements, very thick thighs. Buying jeans can be a nightmare. I recently purchased some $150 jeans designed for athletic builds and they don’t stack up to these. The fabric is medium-thick so it smooths you out and holds you in, with a really nice amount of stretch. Sizing- according to the size chart I should have been in a 29 or 30 with a 27 inch waist and 39 inch hips, however I’m a 4/27 probably 90% of the time in other jeans so I just went ahead and purchased my usual size (27) and it’s a perfect fit. I will absolutely be back for more colors!!" —DC

    Price: $29.98+ (originally: $69.50+ ; available in women's standard sizes 24–40, plus sizes 34-40, in up to three lengths, and 17 styles)

    12. Or some Levi's Ribcage straight-leg jeans for up to 40% off, which are IMO the *ultimate* high-waisted jeans.

    A reviewer showing the back of the jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Thank you Gen Z for bullying this Millennial into trying straight leg jeans! These are so stinkin comfortable. I’m never changing. These fit like a dream. They hit about 1” above my belly button and are super cute on the booty. Love them!" —Brooke

    Price: $47.70+ (originally $79.50; available in women's sizes 24–39)

    13. Select Crocs for up to 69% off (including up to 39% off Classic Crocs) that are lightweight and durable, so you can wear them for hours without feeling weighed down. Plus, they come in a TON of colors to match every outfit in your closet making them PERF for any situation.

    The off white crocs on a reviewer&#x27;s feet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsessed with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Get the classic Crocs for $30.54+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here

    14. A massage gun up to 55% off to instantly melt away the tension from your neck that feels like a brick, and knots in your shoulders that seem just not to budge. Get ready to say *ahhh* in pure relaxation bliss. 🙌🏽

    reviewer holding the black massage gun in their hand
    amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the massager in action. 

    Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $89.99+; available in four styles)

    15. A large Brita water pitcher for up to 46% off with a 10-cup capacity because it's pretty tough to meet your hydration goals with water that tastes...let's just say, at best, funky.

    a reviewer photo of the pitcher
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R 

    Price: $28.86+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors)

    16. An Echo Dot for 54% off, which is a smart speaker with clock powered by Alexa that brilliantly makes it easier to stay organized and on track throughout your morning. With voice commands, you can ask for the weather, news updates, and traffic reports. It can also set alarms and timers, control smart home devices such as lights or thermostats, and provide reminders accessible from your calendar.

    Model controlling the Echo Dot speaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve always had an Echo Dot, but I love this version better! The sound (specifically bass) is louder, and Alexa recognizes your voice faster with this version." —Faith Adjei-Sarpong

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    17. A set of "floating" kitchen knives for 43% off because it looks wicked cool and it'll satisfy all your chopping, slicing, and dicing needs, and then some with the included sharpener, peeler, and kitchen scissors.

    Reviewer image of black knives stored upside down in a clear case
    amazon.com

    Each set comes with 20 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

    Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S. 

    Price$39.98 (originally $69.99) 

    18. A heated eye massager for 62% off — complete with five different massage modes and Bluetooth music so you can fully indulge and relax while relieving pain from eye strain and headaches.

    Reviewer wearing black over eye massager mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

    Price$49.29 (originally $129.99; available in three colors)

    19. A Dutch oven for up to 27% off so you can make alllll the delicious autumnal soups, roasts, and pasta dishes your heart desires.

    Slate gray dutch oven filled with mac &#x27;n&#x27; cheese
    Amazon

    This 7-quart pot can be used for simmering, braising, baking, and slow cooking! Just a heads-up: Washing it by hand is recommended!

    Promising review: "Heavy but durable! Easy to clean, and food comes out amazing. I use it for just about everything. I want to buy more in different colors!" —Nate clinch

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $68.85; available in select sizes and colors)

    20. A plush comforter for up to 34% off because it'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.

    White comforter on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is our second one of these comforters. Our first lasted four years and is still in pretty good shape, but I wanted a new color. I am so impressed by the quality and price of these. I ordered the extended queen size this time, and it is perfectly roomy! Definitely recommend. They aren't super hot, and we even use ours in the summer." —Cassie T.

    Price: $23.26+ (originally $34.99; available in six colors and in eight sizes).

    21. An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for 30% off for dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat. After all, you aren't the only one who gets a little itchier in winter.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Price: $20.97 (originally $29.97; available in several quantities and for specific ages).

    22. A user-friendly 1.7-liter electric kettle that's 45% off for heating water to your exacting temperature standards (195 degrees for coffee; 175 degrees for green tea!!) in record time.

    a reviewer photo of the kettle with &quot;203&quot; on the display
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t know why I waited so long to get a proper kettle, but this one is amazing. I can heat water to the appropriate temp for the type of tea that I’m drinking, it has a cool touch exterior so I don’t burn myself, and will shut itself off so I don’t leave it on forever. I love it so much that I bought one for my sister!" —C. Washburn

    Price: $36.37 (originally $65.99)

    23. A woven throw up to 45% off to add a touch of color to your place *and* adding a precious new piece to your impressive blanket collection.

    woven tassel blanket with multi-color embroidery
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I simply love this lap blanket! I bought two. One is on our recliner as a lap blanket and the other is in the middle of the bed as a decorative blanket accent. I have a king size bed, but after I put the comforters and decorative pillows on, I lay one of these in the center. It breaks it up. I will probably purchase more as gifts! The price is perfect for a quality made lap blanket. This is incredibly soft and so pretty. It gives a light, airy feeling." —Dee

    Price: $27.74+ (originally $49.99; available in 13 colors and clip the coupon for an additional 15% off this price!)

    24. A trendy half-zip sweatshirt for 34% off to bring a dash of sporty spice to your loungewear looks with a cushy pullover you'll never want to take off. This'll especially come in handy on those surprise-chilly-but-not-cold December days.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this!!! I want one in every color!!! I ordered the hot pink, and it is so cute. I get compliments every time I wear it! Runs a little large, so if you’re wanting a more fitted style, you might size down. A small crop, but still appropriate for school." —Makayla Bowman

    Price: $34.99+ (originally $52.99; available in sizes S–XL and in select colors)

    25. A full-size dish rack for 30% off with built-in drainage that can hold LOADS of dishes and is built to last with its rust-resistant finish.

    a reviewer photo of the dish rack next to a sink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best rack I have ever had. I paid a little more than the ones I usually find, but this is so worth it. Stainless steel, very sturdy and the rack itself is spacious. Really well designed. This will hold up for decades. Usually I have to get rid of the rack as it starts to rust." —Marsha Swanson

    Price: $59.87 (originally $84.99)

    26. A set of eight fridge organizer bins for 41% off for making it easier to actually take stock of what's in there, so you can get to that guac before it goes bad.

    a reviewer photo of a fridge organized using the clear bins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer 

    Price: $17.99 (originally $30.68)

    27. A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras for 38% off to give you added peace of mind when you're out of the house. These cameras create a live stream of your home that you can watch any hour of the day, notify you when there's motion detected, and have two-way audio — which means you can tell your pet how much you love 'em (or remind them to get off the couch!) even when you're away.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room. that was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there, WYZE, etc, and disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze, up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user-friendly. My wifi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch-black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My two-year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." —Tech Guru

    Price: $39.98 for two (originally $64.99; available in two colors)

    28. A Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for 30% off for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.

    Tushy

    One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me a while to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh, how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

    Price: $47.99 (originally $69; available in two colors)

    29. A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for 33% off to boost your service throughout the whole house, even in those dead zones where your movies or files always buffer.

    the wi-fi extender plugged into the wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug and play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

    Price: $29.99 (originally $44.99)

    30. A glass mushroom lamp up to 40% off that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty. Even if you don't have ~mushroom~ on your side table, this tiny guy will fit right in.

    white striped mushroom lamp made of glass
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The quality is very nice and we are happy with this purchase. The lamp is a frosted white glass when off and then a warm yellow glow when it's turned on." —Tiffany CA

    Price: $29.98+ (originally $49.99+; available in eight styles)

    31. A Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $14.30 (originally $25)

    32. An oscillating Lasko space heater for 29% off because the colder it gets outside, the colder it's bound to get inside. Control its temperature and oscillation with a super handy remote. And don't worry, it has overheat protection to prevent any mishaps, even if you accidentally leave it on for too long.

    reviewer image of the grey/black space heater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of the best space heaters I have ever purchased. It's small, but powerful; great for a bedroom. Very quiet." —Michele McCoy

    Price: $49.99 (originally $69.99)

    33. CND SolarOil nail and cuticle repair oil for 30% off for anyone who wants to transform their nail beds without scheduling several expensive visits to the salon. This nourishing oil also helps strengthen and brighten weak or damaged nails and cuticles, so you can start showing off manicures and rings with pride!

    reviewer before and after progress photos of nail growtch
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Price: $6.93 (originally $9.90)

    34. A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box for 53% off to help you revolutionize the packed lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure all your foods don't touch).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out more Bentgo Prime Day deals here.

    Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

    Price: $18.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors)

    35. A Hydro Flask bottle up to 38% off, so you can make big gains on your hydration goals for much less.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m picky about my water bottles. I’ve tried dozens but always come back to my Hydro Flask. It has a built-in straw that’s easy to detach and clean, along with the mouthpiece/lid. 40oz size is great, I don’t have to refill it every hour, lol. Love the color options. This is my 2nd Hyrdro Flask; one for work and one for home!" —Colleen

    Price: $30.92+ (originally $49.95; available in seven styles and 15 colors)

    36. A cushioned bath pillow for 60% off that'll support your neck, your back, and your need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. You deserve it!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Bath Haven is a small business.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley

    Price: $34.39+ (originally $85.99; available in four styles)

    37. A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 44% that are *deep breath* squatproof! Breathable! Brushed, buttery soft!! And stay the heck PUT while you're working out. (Oh, not to mention ... sneaky side pockets.)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly the best biker shorts comfortable material and true to size I’m typically a size 6/8 in jeans and got a Medium and fits perfectly! I bought these because of TikTok and honestly will be purchasing more! Haven’t found any like these in stores!" —Kazandra

    Price: $13.99 (originally $24.99; available in women's sizes S–XL and dozens of colors).

    38. An adorable wireless portable charger for 30% off plus an additional 10% off, so you can text in the group chat with reckless abandon during all your adventures without worrying about your phone croaking right before it's time to summon an Uber.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.

    Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble

    Price: $24.49+ (originally $34.99; available in eight colors)

    Clip the 10% off coupon before checking out to get the discounted price!

    39. An at-home slushy-making cup for up to 27% off here to turn any drink (yes, you read that right, anything from a Coke, to LaCroix, or even juice) into a slushie. And it's so easy to use — just freeze the cup for four hours, add your cold drink, and crush the side of the cup until slush forms. It even comes with a spill-proof lid so you don't make a mess!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick

    Price: $8.79+ (originally $11.99; available in a variety of colors and in multipacks)

    40. A Trtl travel pillow for 30% off that'll cushion your neck and keep it upright — which is the best position to prevent neck pain. Plus, your neighbors will silently thank you because it means you're not flopping your head from side to side and onto their shoulders.

    model wearing the gray neck pillow and sleeping upright in a chair
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok review of the trtl pillow.

    Promising review: "Do you have a few hours? Because I need to tell you about this neck pillow thing my wife just got me. Imagine your neck is swimming in a bowl full of noodles, unable to grasp any support through the turbulence on your flight from LAX to, say, PIT. Then, imagine, just as your neck is about to drown in the limp pasta, a hand reaches down from the heavens and baby Jesus himself wraps your supple, tired neck, barely keeping its cricoid above the surface of the linguini soak, in a velvety, form-fitting embrace. Sure, other necks in the pot are just fine...floating casually next to you, but your neck, your poor poor neck, is writing goodbye letters to its loved ones — clavicles, humeri, and the like — as it can't imagine keeping up this pace for much longer. But then, the sweet Jesus baby appears and wraps it up in what might as well be the brazier of the mighty Athena...and all troubles are forgotten. This is how I felt when I first strapped on Trtl Neck Pillow. My weary neck works all night, sleeps all day — and knowing that Trtl has its back on red eye flights makes all the difference. My neck has said 'sayonara' to floundering with fettuccini and 'hello' to raging with the rigatoni. Thanks, Trtl." —Traveled

    Price: $41.99+ (originally $59.99+; available in two styles and four colors)

    41. A *TON* of shades of cult-fave Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for 40% off — reviewers love this for the softness of the matte color, how buildable and long-lasting it is, and how it doesn't crack or leave skin feeling dry.

    reviewer wearing the coral link ink and holding the product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Not going to lie, I thought this would be a cheap gel that the pigment wouldn't mix well and/or would have a funky taste or texture. Was super pleased because the texture is AMAZINGLY smooth and soft and can even moisturizer chapped lips without ruining the color. Pigment is very solid, but i thinks blends to lighten appropriately. Also the mauve color is spot on (not overly pink like most brands). Will 100% be getting again!" —Samantha

    Price$5.94 (originally $9.90; available in 24 shades).

    42. Lace-up combat boots for up to 40% off that'll surely become your go-to shoe this fall (but tbh, I would totally wear these with a skater dress in the summer too).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

    Price: $34.39+ (originally $56.99; available in sizes 5.5–10 and four styles)

    43. A weekender bag for up to 42% off for anyone who has an endless travel bug and never seems to be in the same place for more than a month at a time. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: