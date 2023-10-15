BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
If You're Looking For An Easy Halloween Costume, Whip One Up With These 26 Pieces Of Clothing

Sometimes the best Halloween costumes are the ones you've created yourself out of regular clothing items — take all the costumes below as proof.

Ciera Velarde
by Ciera Velarde

BuzzFeed Staff

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A collared dress for an absolutely spot-on Wednesday Addams costume. But wait — there's more! Snag it in blue for an adorable Madeline costume or get it in pink to build an Eleven from Stranger Things costume out of.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Bought this dress for my Wednesday costume. Very skeptical but I loved it! The material of the dress is stretchy and very nice, not cheap at all! Definitely a dress I can wear to the office so I'll be using again." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 11 colors).

Psst — if you have Amazon Prime this is on Prime Try Before You Buy, so yes, you can you can try this piece out before you buy it!

2. Or a form-fitting maxi dress giving some serious Morticia Addams vibes — so much so that one reviewer used it to dress as the haunting matriarch for Halloween!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Dress is AMAZING! Loved the overall fit, the material is very comfortable and stretchy. This is a faux wrap but looking at it you would not be able to tell. The neckline is perfect and shows just enough, but not too much. I would highly recommend this dress." —AWS

Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in sizes S–L and seven colors).

3. A pair of faux-leather leggings for a fantastic Batgirl costume. They would also be great paired with an off-the-shoulder black top if you're going as Sandy at the end of Grease!

reviewer wearing the black leggings for a batgirl costume
amazon.com

Year-round, these leggings also look fantastic with sweaters, a plaid button-up, a basic T-shirt, you name it!

Promising review: "I love these pants! They are so comfortable I wish I could wear them all the time. I bought them for a Batgirl costume. They fit perfectly and looked great. I got a ton of compliments. I wish they came in more colors." —Missy

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and three colors).

4. A big faux-fur jacket to create a Cruella costume so convincing, your dog might just quiver in fear.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I love having a dramatic and eccentric style and this jacket fits the bill. It looks very fancy and also is extremely warm and cozy. The inside is soft and not itchy. I get compliments whenever I wear it and I recommend it to anyone who wants a warm faux-fur jacket." —Kitty

Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in sizes 4–18 and six colors).

5. A lovely tulle skirt if you want to be the center of attention at every Halloween party you attend. It adds a perfectly whimsical touch to any costume you wear it with.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I actually purchased this skirt for a Halloween costume and it was a huge hit! I love the length, almost tea length, which I love, since it's timeless. The skirt itself has many layers to give it a poofy look but at the same time not too ball gown–like. The only thing I would have to comment on would be the smell, it had a strong odor but after I rubbed a dryer sheet and placed it on a hanger to air-dry, the smell disappeared." —ashsparkle

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–5X and 45 colors).

6. A fit-and-flare dress to travel back in time and rock that '50s vibe this October. It's also an adorable dress you can wear to brunch or a night out when you aren't in costume.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Betty Rubble, Betty Draper, June Carter, I Love Lucy...so many options, and you'll look great wearing any of them!

Promising review: "If you are on the fence about buying this dress, jump on over! It arrived as promised and is probably the most flattering dress in this cut I have ever owned. I wore it as a costume for Halloween, but it was so cute and flattering that I ordered another print to wear to Christmas parties. I was so pleased at the comfort level and blown away with how cute it was in person. If you want the added fluff at the bottom, I definitely suggest the petticoat from this seller, as well." —Sara

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–16 Plus and in 18 styles).

7. Or this '50s-style dress with a sweetheart neckline that's giving me some serious '50s housewives vibes. I have a feeling Wanda from Wandavision is going to be a big costume this year, and you can channel her '50s sitcom look with one of these dresses!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "So I just got this in the mail and I love it so far! It is lightweight, well made, and freaking adorable! I was afraid it wasn't going to fit because my waist measurements were a few inches bigger than what was listed, but the amazing stretchy back made it a perfect fit! Not too tight, not too loose! I will be able to wear my strapless bra with it and the chest area will be a perfect fit, too. I bought this for the New Orleans Red Dress Run, however I will be able to wear it all the time!" —Rachel L Weber

Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 14 styles).

8. A chambray crop top to throw on with your best cowboy boots, bandana, and a cowboy hat to embrace your Western side. Need a seriously quick costume idea? Just pair this with a red bandana around your head, flex your muscles, and boom — you're Rosie the Riveter.

reviewer wearing denim shirt for a cowgirl costume
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is such a cute lightweight button-down crop! It looks so cute over some dresses I have — perfect for cool evenings. I was worried about the dark wash but it's actually the exact color I wanted. I'd say it's more of a medium wash than dark. The button snaps are cute and appear to be well-constructed. Can't wait to wear this out!" —Louwho

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors).

9. A pair of mermaid leggings just begging you to be Ariel this Halloween. Just throw on a red wig, a white t-shirt, a seashell bra, and you're good to go! Plus: You'll be SO comfortable all night long in these stretchy pants!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Fit as leggings should: snug, but not restrictive. Good stretch to them. The color is good and as expected — good lighting or natural daylight is probably best to see the shimmer! The fabric doesn't feel SUPER breathable so it certainly isn't made for athletics, but I do think it will work for them if this is the look you want." —Lindsay

Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and 11 colors).

10. A stretchy, lined sequin dress that will light up the room whenever you catch some light. If there's one thing you can never have too much of on Halloween, it's sparkles.

amazon.com, amazon.com

This also makes for a super-fun party dress any day of the year!

Promising review: "Highly recommend that you buy! Loved this dress and well worth the $25! For Halloween, I bought the silver one and dressed up as the Stanley Cup and it was very cute and very memorable (also could be a cute couples costume)! I could also see myself wearing this for a New Year's party or a special birthday party. It is super comfy (very easy to move around in, sit, and dance, which is super important, let's be honest), fits super well, the sequins stay on very securely (even in the washing machine in my case, but definitely air-dry), and it wasn't super scratchy. I definitely could have worn a medium and it is very stretchy so if you are kind of between sizes I would go with the smaller one especially if you want it to be a bit more form fitting." —Erinn M

Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 37 styles).

11. A sequin flapper dress because we're technically living in the new roaring '20s, and after the two years we've had, you deserve to sparkle and shine like you're attending a party Gatsby himself is throwing.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I absolutely ADORE this dress! I bought it for a show I'm going to see in New York, and it fits perfectly! Great product, ESPECIALLY for the price!" —Anna Thomas

Get it from Amazon for $57.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in eight colors).

12. A gorgeous mesh dress that provides the perfect base for a witchy costume — pair it with a pointy hat and some boots and you're ready to go! Plus: It's so stunning, you'll be compelled to wear it basically all October long.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I bought this for my birthday party this month (July). The dress came on time, fit me perfectly in every area, and the material was fantastic for the price. I found no downsides to this dress other than the mesh is hotter than it looks. Having been born in the summer I’m used to it but it’s definitely toasty! I thought it was a beautiful addition to my closet. Dark but not tacky is my fashion goal LOL. I found it to be a bit itchy, but I have the most sensitive skin of all time. Overall I’d buy this dress again, I loved it and so did everyone else!" —Kelly

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes 0/2–22/24 Plus and 35 styles/colors).

13. And a pair of pointed boots with tons of buckles to tie your entire witch ensemble together. They also make a great, sturdy pair of shoes for you to wear to all of your fall activities.

black pointed boots with pink buckles
Die With Your Boots On

Die With Your Boots On is a small business based in Salem, Massachusetts, (spooky!) that sells Halloween-inspired dresses, tops, shoes, and more.

Get it from Die With Your Boots On for $120 (available in women's sizes 5–14 and men's sizes 3–12).

14. A blue gingham dress that, for 364 days of the year, is just a really adorable dress, but on Halloween, it's your Dorothy costume. You're welcome.

model wearing a blue gingham dress
Amazon

Promising review: "I. Love. This. Dress. The length is perfect just above the knee. I was worried about sheerness but there is a built-in slip, so that paired with skin-colored undies is perfect. The material is very soft and very lightweight. I love the color. The keyhole in the back is so cute. I wear it with a belt or without." —Eric M. Parker

Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL; also available in six other colors).

15. A mock-turtleneck bodysuit reviewers say is the perfect base for any cosplay outfit, which also means it's a great way to start off your costume. Call me, beep me, if you want to reach me — I'll be dressing up as Kim Possible this year.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This bodysuit is just something you need to have in your closet. I would just say it ran a little big on me because I have a short torso but nothing serious for me to return. I wore this jumpsuit all holiday long to many events and it was great. Not see-through, lightweight but somewhat thick enough to keep you warm. It's not shiny and doesn't look like a leotard. I highly recommend for the price." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $25.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 29 colors).

16. A flared skater skirt that comes in so many fun colors and patterns, you can build practically any costume off of it! Velma, Minnie Mouse, Hogwarts student, Wonder Woman — you name it!

amazon.com, amazon.com

And when it's not Halloween, you can still wear the skirt with a regular shirt and tights for an adorable fall outfit.

Promising review: "This skirt is awesome!! I wore it as part of my Minnie Mouse costume. It was slightly short in the back but I was fine with that for it being a Halloween costume. I would definitely purchase again!" —Kim

Get it from Amazon for $15.38+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 styles).

17. A stellar velvet frock pretty enough to be worn all fall and winter but particularly appropriate for October 31 when you go as the night sky to your friend's Halloween party.

model in skater shape star print velvet dress
Amazon

Promising review: "This is a great little black dress! I wanted something comfy that I could dress up or down, and use for Halloween ;). This hit all the marks! It's not tight, which is good for me, but doesn't just hang there. It's a little stretchy so if you wanted it tighter I'd suggest getting one size smaller than usual, but I was right on the money with my size. Machine washable is a plus, and I would recommend it." —Always220

Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors).

18. A pair of striped black-and-white leggings — break out the green-colored hairspray because you're about to be the best Beetlejuice anyone's ever seen.

reviewer wearing black and white striped leggings for a Beetlejuice costume
amazon.com

Promising review: "I purchased these for my Beetlejuice costume for Halloween. They are stretchy and a good middle between thick and thin material. I couldn't tell if they were very see-through but I wore a long jacket over my bottom. Extremely comfortable and they came up to above my belly button and weren't too tight at the waistband either. I definitely recommend these." —Nicole DeRozier

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in one size and in two other styles) and get the blazer for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–2X).

19. A plain Gildan sweatshirt for a blank canvas that you can use to create pretty much any costume — many reviewers have created decals to stick on the front to make truly unique getups.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Pause: We need to give the Goose from Top Gun and the Supermarket Sweep contestants costumes a huge round of applause!! A+ for creativity!

Promising review: "I love Gildan products. They are some of the most comfortable clothing items that I've ever worn. I've only ever worn Gildan shirts before this. When looking for a sweatshirt to buy and I saw Gildan I knew I wanted to go with their brand. I bought this for a theme party I was going to and it worked out great." —Matthew Faubion

Get it from Amazon for $14.23+ (available in men's sizes S–5XL and 29 colors).

20. A plaid pencil skirt to dress up as Sabrina, everyone's favorite half-human, half-witch teenager. This skirt also comes in yellow — Cher Horowitz from Clueless, anyone??

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Love love love this skirt! So trendy. I will say it is a little short so if you are taller this may not work for you or you may want to size up. Got my normal size and it's perfect! Quality is not cheap and the pattern is adorable!" —Kayla Alligood

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors).

21. A flowy white lace dress that's a near-perfect match for Jenny's wedding outfit in Forrest Gump. Don't forget your flower crown!

amazon.com

Side note: how pretty would this be in spring and summer as just a regular dress you wear all the time?

Promising review: "This dress was perfect for my Halloween costume! I was Jenny from Forrest Gump. It is a tad see-through so have skin-colored undies unless you are OK with everyone seeing them." —Mirandafrey

Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 14 colors).

22. Or this long-sleeve maxi dress available in many ~groovy~ patterns so you can pull off the hippie costume of your dreams. As you can see, it pairs well with a peace sign.

reviewer wearing the blue paisley dress for a hippie costume
amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress is perfect! It is exactly as pictured! I bought this dress in my size and it wasn't too small or too big — it fit just right. I am 5'3" and it went all the way to the floor on me (however that's how I like my dresses). The material doesn't feel cheap and it won't tear easily." —Alicia McClain

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and nine colors).

23. A basic white button-up shirt so you can look like the head prefect in your Hogwarts costume. Or: Buy it two sizes up, get some sunglasses and white tube socks, and rock that Risky Business costume!

reviewer wearing the white shirt for a hogwarts costume
amazon.com

Other ideas for this white button-up: Audrey Hepburn's pajamas look in Breakfast at Tiffany's (don't forget the sleeping mask!) and Uma Thurman's character Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction.

Promising review: "I liked everything about the top. Superbly made, as well as comfortable. The quality is wonderful, made in the quality of the 1970s and '80s, but fashionable for today. Even the buttons are nice and the color matches the top perfectly. Highly versatile as well! One could wear this as a blouse from casual to business, to a bathing suit cover-up, and even as a nightshirt. I love love love it! As a designer, this is the quality for design, fabric content and notions, fit, and pattern construction I expect at this appropriate price point." —JAG

Get it from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors).

24. A pair of baggy overalls I'm thinking could be a brilliant base for two costumes: a scarecrow or Donna Sheridan from Mamma Mia. Oh, the versatility of overalls!

amazon.com, Ciera Velarde / BuzzFeed

Promising review: "I absolutely love these! Had they offered an extra small, that would have been the size I would have ordered. I have washed and dried them, and they did not shrink, but they are 'baggy,' so all is well. Lots of compliments on these. I rolled the legs up for looks to wear with sandals...cute! Very cool in hot weather! Great with T-shirts and will wear in the fall with long-sleeve T-shirts. Thank you!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 19 colors).

25. A wide-brim floppy wool hat you can fold up to form a stellar pirate hat or wear for a spot-on recreation of Beyoncé's look from the "Formation" music video.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "It's perfect. It shapes very easily, has a silk tie on the inside to adjust the fit, and is honestly my new favorite hat! It's a great year-round hat with a subtle witchy vibe." —Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (also available in 10 other colors).

26. And finally, a black sweatshirt to let everyone know you tried...only slightly, but you still tried. Hey, at least you're communicating your message in rhinestones!

black sweatshirt with the words &quot;this is my Halloween costume&quot; spelled out in rhinestones
d bleu dazzled

d.bleu.dazzled is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles that sells lingerie, underwear, dancewear, and casualwear.

Get it from d.bleu.dazzled for $40 (available in sizes S–2X).

Happy spooky season, y'all!

Warner Bros.

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.